Calculators – A Boon Or A Bane
A calculator is a device, usually hand-held, for calculating mathematical expressions. In the past, calculations were done in the head, on paper or by a semi-manual machine. But, this process of semi-manual calculation was time-consuming and prone to errors. Working out large sums in the head was not for everyone and calculations done on paper also were not totally error-free. Then came calculators designed to simplify all those complicated mathematical calculations. In the beginning, these electronics devices were very expensive. This was because the mechanical and electrical parts of the calculator were expensive to produce. However, as the prices of these parts fell and production techniques became better, calculators, too, became less costly and in fact, were very soon easily affordable to the average person.
In the past, calculators were as big as computers today but, soon, pocket-sized devices were available. Calculators can come in hardware or software versions and they can be mechanical or electronic. They are built into computers, mobile phones, pagers and even wrist-watches. Modern calculators are normally electrically powered and may range from small, wallet-sized models to strong adding-machine like models. These powerful calculators may also have printers in-built in them.
A basic calculator has a power point, a display unit, electronic circuit and a keypad. The keypad consists of ten digits from 0-9, equals signs, the decimal point, a cancel or clear button, on and off buttons and offers the basic mathematical calculations of addition, subtraction, multiplication and addition besides having square root and percentage calculations.
There are now many advanced variations of calculators available, each performing a specific function. For example, the scientific calculator is designed for advanced mathematics like trigonometry and statistics. The financial calculator will help in accounting and real-estate deals. The mortgage ones will show you what exactly you have to pay on your house. Apart from these there are loan, lease, time, love, area, temperature and the most advanced of them all, graphing calculators. These are all basically online calculators but they do have certain anomalies, like, if the numbers get too big or too small, some errors in calculations can occur.
The easy availability of calculators has made people dependent on them to a certain extent and most of them do all their calculations on calculators. This has its own followers as well as detractors. Some believe that using calculators hamper the basic mathematical skills of people, especially students, by making them poor in instant calculations.
In many countries, students are allowed to use calculators in their school-work because it is felt that problem-solving and estimation techniques can be taught more easily through calculators. Others worry that students may use the calculator in the wrong way unintentionally and, yet, believe the answer because that was the result shown. This type of error can take place outside school rooms also. Anyone using the calculator incorrectly will believe the wrong answer to be the right one. This might happen in shopping malls or even during business transactions.
In schools, teachers try to tackle this by asking the students to first make an approximation of the answer manually and then compare it to the calculated result. But, overall, this does hamper the child`s learning process because he or she may not understand the logic behind the answer. In such a case, calculators become more of a hindrance than a help.
Of course, when one is involved in lengthy financial calculations, these devices come in very useful. Even if one is on a holiday abroad calculators are handy for those quick conversions of currency and saves you valuable time trying to figure out the conversion rates.
Merchant Cash Advance VS Small Business Loan
Together with the surge of mushrooming small businesses was the rise in the need for funding. To answer this need, financial services have been offered by various lending companies and financial institutions. The best thing about the huge competition on the side of these lenders is that they are continually devising ways to make things better and better for the entrepreneurs, coming up with innovative solutions. Two financial services that this article tries to look into are the small business loan versus the merchant cash advance.
In the past, traditional small business loans were the answer to the need for funds of an entrepreneur. Today, many forms of funding have evolved into more sophisticated models that have integrated ease and speed in acquisition. A merchant cash advance is one of these innovations in financial services. Let us take a look into the features of each to be able to distinguish which money source is right for our entrepreneurial and financial needs.
Among the common requirements posed when applying for a small business loan is that the possible borrower must have a good credit history and that the business should have been operating for a certain number of years. With most banks, you may have to put up your physical assets as security in order to receive the needed small business loan. The majority of application for such traditional means of funding has a higher probability to get declined. In the application process, the submission of paperwork alone could take from 1-4 weeks. If you have a good credit standing and are approved of a small business loan, it could take somewhere from 4-8 weeks before your money is released. Repayment terms are done on a fixed monthly basis and failure to comply with this may result to default of the small business loan.
Merchant cash advance, on the other hand, boasts of an incredible 90% and higher rate of approval as the lending company evaluates not the credit history of the borrower but ability of the business to procure future credit card sales. With lesser requirements to meet, the application process is a lot faster than that with getting a small business loan and within an average of 24 to 72 hours the applicant will already know the response of the lending company. Once approved, funds can be made available in less than seven days. Unlike small business loans, repayment for merchant cash advance is taken by percentage of future credit card sales until the borrowed amount is fully paid.
By comparison, the merchant cash advance obviously outshines the small business cash advance in both ease and speed in acquisition.
Types of Mortgage Loan
These days, many banks and financial institutions are ready to offer mortgage loans to people with good credit history. Moreover, they are ready to offer different types of mortgage loans that suit different people with different needs. The following points present some of the different varieties of such loans that banks and financial institutions offer:
1. Term Loans with Fixed-Term Repayment : These are normal term loan schemes where you get a loan for a fixed duration. The rate of interest can be fixed or can vary based on some benchmark rate.
2. Overdraft-Loan : These are loans in the form of current account overdraft where surplus funds can be parked and therefore interest burden can be minimized. Every month, the overdraft limit is reduced as per the Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) amount.
3. Flexible-Loans : These are loans with a fixed rate of interest for one part of the loan and a floating rate of interest for the other part. It can be designed as per the convenience of the applicant and up to what is allowed under the rules of the bank/financial institution
4. Fixed Interest Loan: These are loans with a fixed rate of interest for the entire duration of the loan. It is well protected against market rate fluctuations. Generally, these rates are somewhat higher than the market rate.
5. Floating Interest Loan: Floating rate of interest is the rate that is linked to the Central Bank’s (Federal Reserve) prime lending rate. If the Central Bank increases (decreases) the prime lending rate, then the bank/financial institution also increases (decreases) its interest rate.
Generally, it is advisable to go for floating rate of interest as the rates will be lower when the economy
Small Business Loan Update – Stimulus Bill Helps Bailout Businesses If They Cannot Pay Loans
As we continue to sift dutifully through the over 1,000 pages of the stimulus bill (American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009), there is one provision that is not getting much attention, but could be very helpful to small businesses. If you are a small business and have received an SBA loan from your local banker, but are having trouble making payments, you can get a “stabilization loan”. That’s right; finally some bailout money goes into the hands of the small business owner, instead of going down the proverbial deep hole of the stock market or large banks. But don’t get too excited. It is limited to very specific instances and is not available for vast majority of business owners.
There are some news articles that boldly claim the SBA will now provide relief if you have an existing business loan and are having trouble making the payments. This is not a true statement and needs to be clarified. As seen in more detail in this article, this is wrong because it applies to troubled loans made in the future, not existing ones.
Here is how it works. Assume you were one of the lucky few that find a bank to make a SBA loan. You proceed on your merry way but run into tough economic times and find it hard to repay. Remember these are not conventional loans but loans from an SBA licensed lender that are guaranteed for default by the U.S. government through the SBA (depending upon the loan, between 50% and 90%). Under the new stimulus bill, the SBA might come to your rescue. You will be able to get a new loan which will pay-off the existing balance on extremely favorable terms, buying more time to revitalize your business and get back in the saddle. Sound too good to be true? Well, you be the judge. Here are some of the features:
1. Does not apply to SBA loans taken out before the stimulus bill. As to non-SBA loans, they can be before or after the bill’s enactment.
2. Does it apply to SBA guaranteed loans or non-SBA conventional loans as well? We don’t know for sure. This statute simply says it applies to a “small business concern that meets the eligibility standards and section 7(a) of the Small Business Act” (Section 506 (c) of the new Act). That contains pages and pages of requirements which could apply to both types of loans. Based on some of the preliminary reports from the SBA, it appears it applies to both SBA and non-SBA loans.
3. These monies are subject to availability in the funding of Congress. Some think the way we are going with our Federal bailout, we are going be out of money before the economy we are trying to save.
4. You don’t get these monies unless you are a viable business. Boy, you can drive a truck through that phrase. Our friends at the SBA will determine if you are “viable” (imagine how inferior you will be when you have to tell your friends your business was determined by the Federal government to be “non-viable” and on life support).
5. You have to be suffering “immediate financial hardship”. So much for holding out making payments because you’d rather use the money for other expansion needs. How many months you have to be delinquent, or how close your foot is to the banana peel of complete business failure, is anyone’s guess.
6. It is not certain, and commentators disagree, as to whether the Federal government through the SBA will make the loan from taxpayers’ dollars or by private SBA licensed banks. In my opinion it is the latter. It carries a 100% SBA guarantee and I would make no sense if the government itself was making the loan.
7. The loan cannot exceed $35,000. Presumably the new loan will be “taking out” or refinancing the entire balance on the old one. So if you had a $100,000 loan that you have been paying on time for several years but now have a balance of $35,000 and are in trouble, boy do we have a program for you. Or you might have a smaller $15,000 loan and after a short time need help. The law does not say you have to wait any particular period of time so I guess you could be in default after the first couple of months.
8. You can use it to make up no more than six months of monthly delinquencies.
9. The loan will be for a maximum term of five years.
10. The borrower will pay absolutely no interest for the duration of the loan. Interest can be charged, but it will be subsidized by the Federal government.
11. Here’s the great part. If you get one of these loans, you don’t have to make any payments for the first year.
12. There are absolutely no upfront fees allowed. Getting such a loan is 100% free (of course you have to pay principal and interest after the one year moratorium).
13. The SBA will decide whether or not collateral is required. In other words, if you have to put liens on your property or residence. My guess is they will lax as to this requirement.
14. You can get these loans until September 30, 2010.
15. Because this is emergency legislation, within 15 days after signing the bill, the SBA has to come up with regulations.
Here is a summary of the actual legislative language if you are having trouble getting to sleep:
SEC. 506. BUSINESS STABILIZATION PROGRAM. (a) IN GENERAL- Subject to the availability of appropriations, the Administrator of the Small Business Administration shall carry out a program to provide loans on a deferred basis to viable (as such term is determined pursuant to regulation by the Administrator of the Small Business Administration) small business concerns that have a qualifying small business loan and are experiencing immediate financial hardship.
(b) ELIGIBLE BORROWER- A small business concern as defined under section 3 of the Small Business Act (15 U.S.C. 632).
(c) QUALIFYING SMALL BUSINESS LOAN- A loan made to a small business concern that meets the eligibility standards in section 7(a) of the Small Business Act (15 U.S.C. 636(a)) but shall not include loans guarantees (or loan guarantee commitments made) by the Administrator prior to the date of enactment of this Act.
(d) LOAN SIZE- Loans guaranteed under this section may not exceed $35,000.
(e) PURPOSE- Loans guaranteed under this program shall be used to make periodic payment of principal and interest, either in full or in part, on an existing qualifying small business loan for a period of time not to exceed 6 months.
(f) LOAN TERMS- Loans made under this section shall:
(1) carry a 100 percent guaranty; and
(2) have interest fully subsidized for the period of repayment.
(g) REPAYMENT- Repayment for loans made under this section shall–
(1) be amortized over a period of time not to exceed 5 years; and
(2) not begin until 12 months after the final disbursement of funds is made.
(h) COLLATERAL- The Administrator of the Small Business Administration may accept any available collateral, including subordinated liens, to secure loans made under this section.
(i) FEES- The Administrator of the Small Business Administration is prohibited from charging any processing fees, origination fees, application fees, points, brokerage fees, bonus points, prepayment penalties, and other fees that could be charged to a loan applicant for loans under this section.
(j) SUNSET- The Administrator of the Small Business Administration shall not issue loan guarantees under this section after September 30, 2010.
(k) EMERGENCY RULEMAKING AUTHORITY- The Administrator of the Small Business Administration shall issue regulations under this section within 15 days after the date of enactment of this section. The notice requirements of section 553(b) of title 5, United States Code shall not apply to the promulgation of such regulations.
The real question is whether a private bank will loan under this program. Unfortunately, few will do so because the statute very clearly states that no fees whatsoever can be charged, and how can a bank make any money if they loan under those circumstances. Sure, they might make money in the secondary market, but that is dried up, so they basically are asked to make a loan out of the goodness of their heart. On a other hand, it carries a first ever 100% government guarantee so the bank’s know they will be receiving interest and will have no possibility of losing a single dime. Maybe this will work after all.
But there is something else that would be of interest to a bank. In a way, this is a form of Federal bailout going directly to small community banks. They have on their books loans that are in default and they could easily jump at the chance of being able to bail them out with this program. Especially if they had not been the recipients of the first TARP monies. Contrary to public sentiment, most of them did not receive any money. But again, this might not apply to that community bank. Since they typically package and sell their loans within three to six months, it probably wouldn’t even be in default at that point. It would be in the hands of the secondary market investor.
So is this good or bad for small businesses? Frankly, it’s good to see that some bailout money is working its way toward small businesses, but most of them would rather have a loan in the first place, as opposed help when in default. Unfortunately, this will have a limited application.
Wouldn’t it be better if we simply expanded our small business programs so more businesses could get loans? How about the SBA creating a secondary market for small business loans? I have a novel idea: for the moment forget about defaults, and concentrate on making business loans available to start-ups or existing businesses wanting to expand.
How about having a program that can pay off high interest credit card balances? There is hardly a business out there that has not been financing themselves lately through credit cards, simply because banks are not making loans. It is not unusual for people to have $50,000 plus on their credit cards, just to stay afloat. Talk about saving high interest. You can imagine how much cash flow this would give a small business.
We should applaud Congress for doing their best under short notice to come up with this plan. Sure this is a form of welcome bailout for small businesses, but I believe it misses the mark as to the majority of the 27 million business owners that are simply looking for a loan they can repay, as opposed to a handout.
