Cary Elwes airlifted to hospital after scary rattlesnake bite
Stillwater to celebrate World Tai Chi Day with demonstrations, fundraiser for Ukraine
World Tai Chi Day is practiced in cities around the world each year on the last Saturday of April.
People meet at 10 a.m. in their local time zone to learn about and practice the ancient Chinese martial art that combines deep breathing and gentle movements.
World Tai Chi Day-Stillwater, now in its seventh year, will be Saturday at River Siren Brewing Co. in downtown Stillwater. The free, outdoor event is open to beginners, students and seasoned practitioners.
This year’s gathering will also raise money to help the people of Ukraine. Medical supplies are being collected to donate to St. Katherine Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Arden Hills, and a portion of each T-shirt sale will be donated to the Ukrainian American Community Center of Minnesota.
The shirts are blue and yellow, the colors of Ukraine, and were designed by tai chi instructor and Stillwater artist Will Ersland.
“World Tai Chi Day has always been about peace and global unity,” said Aimee Van Ostrand, owner of the Healing Within Acupuncture & Wellness Studio locations in Stillwater and White Bear Lake. “Many in our tai chi community wanted to do something.”
For more information, email Van Ostrand at [email protected]
JKSSB Class IV New Selection List released, Download PDF
JKSSB Class IV New Selection List released, Download PDF
Provisional Selection List-Cum-Allocation of Cadres for Class-IV posts under provisions of the Jammu &
Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020 pursuant to Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2020 dated 26.06.2020.
the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board in its 201st Board Meeting held 23.04.2022 discussed all the parameters and the rules governing the selection of candidates for Class-IV posts threadbare and approved the Provisional Selection list/Allocation of Cadres viz. District Cadre, Divisional Cadre and UT
Cadre comprising 3200 candidates, as recommended by the Selection Committee.
JKSSB Class IV New Selection list PDF
Organization Name JKSSB
Name of Post Class-IV
No. of Vacancies 8575
New Selection List Released for 3200 Posts
Selection Process v Written Exam
JKSSB Class IV Result Class IV Merit List
JKSSB Class IV District Wise Result Download PDF
Official Website www.jkssb.nic.in
Now, therefore, in view of the above Provisional Selection list/Allocation of Cadres for Class-IV posts as approved by the Board is enclosed herewith as Annexure “A” to this Notification. Moreover, the allocation of cadres is subject to the outcome of writ petition(s) pending in any Court of competent jurisdiction.
It is further notified that any candidate who has grievance/ objections to the above allocation of cadres may represent before the Board within 05 days from the date of issuance of this Notification through online mode in the link [email protected] and no further opportunity shall be granted to submit representations/objections.
The post JKSSB Class IV New Selection List released, Download PDF appeared first on JK Breaking News.
50-pound endangered fish caught in Lake of the Ozarks
ST. LOUIS – A man caught a 50-pound fish in the Lake of the Ozarks.
The Missouri Department of Conservation said Troy Staggs caught the 30-year-old and 56-inch long lake sturgeon when his “fishing tackle wrapped around its tail!” MDC said it took Staggs 47 minutes to bring the fish to the boat. Staggs then measured the fish and took a few photos before releasing the fish back into the Lake of the Ozarks.
MDC said this was the sixth lake sturgeon reported out of the lake since 2016. Sturgeon can live to be over 100 years old and grow to be over 200 pounds. They are the Show-Me state’s longest living animal and second-largest fish.
MDC has been stocking lake sturgeon since the 1980s in order to help recover this state-endangered species. Due to their endangered status, they should be released immediately after capture. Anglers are encouraged to report any lake sturgeon captures or sightings to local conservation agents or by calling the lake sturgeon recovery leader at 573-248-2530.
