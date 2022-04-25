News
Chicago Bulls on the brink of elimination after losing again to the Milwaukee Bucks: ‘I’m not particularly ready to go home’
The Chicago Bulls delivered some hope in Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks. That was an improvement, at least, for fans at the United Center after the beatdown of Game 3.
The offense matched blows with the Bucks throughout the first half, avoiding an early hole. Patrick Williams delivered on his young promise, scoring 20 points in his best performance of the playoffs. The Bulls scored more transition points in the first half (6) than they had in any game in the series so far.
But all that didn’t matter when Giannis Antetokounmpo woke up. The Bucks star carved open the Bulls defense, scoring a series-high 32 points as the Bucks waltzed to a 119-95 victory.
The Bulls now trail the Bucks 3-1 in the series. After dropping back-to-back blowout losses on their home court, the Bulls face elimination as they struggle to return the confidence delivered by their Game 2 win.
“You’ve got to give them credit — they’ve been through it,” Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan said. “They’ve won a series without Giannis before. They’re a championship team for a reason. … We’ve gotten a taste of what it’s like when a great team like that responds.”
The game changed for the Bulls when Alex Caruso took an inadvertent blow to the face from Jevon Carter in the second quarter. Although Caruso took several minutes to clean blood from his nose following the collision, he appeared prepared to play after returning for the final minutes of the quarter. But after halftime, the guard spent the rest of the game in the locker room.
The injury removed the Bulls’ best defender from the court for the second half of the game — and potentially longer in the series if Caruso remains under concussion protocol. After the game, coach Billy Donovan said the Bulls medical staff was still determining whether Caruso suffered a concussion. The result of that evaluation will determine Caruso’s availability moving forward.
“Once they started looking into him, I think there was enough of a concern that maybe he has a concussion,” Donovan said.
Rookie Ayo Dosunmu took on a heavier rotation in Caruso’s absence. Dosunmu sank back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter, igniting the United Center crowd as the Bulls went on a 17-3 run to pull within eight points. But the Bucks absorbed the run effortlessly, responding with seven unanswered points of their own to reclaim a double-digit advantage.
Dosunmu wasn’t the only young Bull to step up in Game 4. Williams finally broke a shooting drought of 12 consecutive misses — which stretched back to Game 2 — with a 3-pointer in the second quarter. Although Williams still grappled with the oversized matchup of Antetokounmpo, his improved aggression helped lift the Bulls in their third quarter run.
Bulls starters were aggressive in the first half but couldn’t hold that pace. DeRozan scored 23 points but couldn’t offer any fourth-quarter wizardry. Zach LaVine cooled off after a 12-point first quarter but still finished with a team-high 24 points. Nikola Vučević didn’t make a shot in the second half after scoring 11 in the first half.
“They gave us a different look,” LaVine said. “One guy isn’t going to beat them. They were crowding the paint and once I break that first line of defense, they were sending guys into the lane and not letting me and DeMar try to beat them.”
The starters had no help from the bench. Derrick Jones Jr. was the only bench player to score in the first half. The entire bench tallied only 17 points while the Bucks bench scored 39 to support its starters.
The Bucks bench unit was led by Grayson Allen, who continued to feed off the jeers thrown at him by Bulls fans, scoring 27 points on 6-for-7 shooting from behind the arc. Each of Allen’s 3-pointers delivered a demoralizing blow to the Bulls, cutting runs short and punctuating the end of quarters.
Game 5 will take place Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. It will be the first elimination game of the series, ratcheting up the pressure for the Bulls as they return to Milwaukee.
“I’m not particularly ready to go home,” LaVine said. “I hope everyone else isn’t.”
()
News
Eventually, Timberwolves’ Jordan McLaughlin will make everyone believe
Jordan McLaughlin has spent his pro career doing whatever it takes to make people believe.
To make them believe the undrafted guard out of Southern California was an NBA player. To make them believe the 5-foot-11 floor general was worthy of a spot in the rotation. To make them believe that he’s deserving of playoff minutes.
And then there are opportunities he earns, but doesn’t receive.
McLaughlin has been one of Minnesota’s best players over the last two months, with Wolves coach Chris Finch even acknowledging as much in early April. The Timberwolves have succeeded at a high rate with the reserve on the floor. He’s proven to be invaluable for the team’s success.
Yet he was left on the bench in two of the Timberwolves’ first four postseason games — in Minnesota’s play-in victory against the Clippers and again in the Timberwolves’ Game 3 loss to Memphis. McLaughlin’s response to his DNP in Game 3 was to go to the weight room, hop on the treadmill and run — his same routine on nights when he does play.
“Just continue to trust my work, and stay ready,” McLaughlin said. “That’s all.”
That’s his approach. The point guard controls what he can control. Rotations aren’t included in that. McLaughlin can’t sub himself into contests. He knows that.
“When my name is called, go out there and produce and give coach a reason to play me,” McLaughlin said. “That’s how I’ve always been taught, been told. And that’s what I’ve always done. Just continue to stay ready.”
That mentality is what helped McLaughlin stay prepared for his opportunity in Game 4 on Saturday. Finch recognized his error in Game 3. “Sometimes you do stupid things,” the coach said. Not playing the point guard left his backcourt starters overexerted come the fourth quarter on Thursday. One reason D’Angelo Russell and Patrick Beverley were so bad in the late collapse on Thursday was fatigue.
Minnesota needed to play McLaughlin to keep those guys fresh. And, as the point guard reminded the world Saturday, Minnesota needed to play McLaughlin because he’s a very good player. He finished with 16 points in 14 minutes, going 4 for 4 from deep and 5 for 6 from the field.
“He was awesome tonight,” Finch said. “He was special, actually.”
And, as Anthony Edwards noted after the game, the Timberwolves outscored Memphis by a team-best six points when McLaughlin was on the floor. Both Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns dubbed McLaughlin the “MVP” of the win.
“Everyday he steps on the court, he always makes an impact. I think it’s something that it’s kind of just normal. It’s routine,” Towns said. “You need someone like him, someone who comes off the bench and just in essence dominates the game, controls the game at such a pace.”
Minnesota plays its best team offense when McLaughlin is on the floor. It controls the tempo and plays with a sense of calm. Everything runs as it should when No. 6 is in the game.
“I don’t feel I have to force anything (when he’s out there),” Edwards said. “I feel like I know J-Mac is going to get me the ball. So it’s like, I love it when he’s out there.”
“Go look at the film. USC.”
Anthony Edwards has always been a fan of Jordan McLaughlin’s game 😆@itsmclaughlin11: 16 PTS (5-6 FGM) pic.twitter.com/ydYUuWNnkE
— NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2022
Edwards said the player McLaughlin is now is the player he showed he could be at USC. Which brings into question if Edwards ever actually saw the point guard at USC. Well, he says he did, anyway, adding he noted how “short” McLaughlin is on the floor.
Regardless, he appreciates what the point guard brings to the game.
“It’s just impressive. Look how small he is. He don’t let it bother him. He goes into the trenches, tries to get rebounds. Deflections people don’t see. He do all the little things,” Edwards said. “Not even talking about the big shots — deflections, tipping the ball. A big might get the rebound, he go in and tip it and we grab it. Little things like that.”
“We could go on and on about how great he is,” Towns said. “I think he just shows the world night in and night out how great he is.”
As much love as Finch has shown the guard throughout the second half of the season, the coach clearly had some reservations about playing McLaughlin on the biggest stages. But if he doesn’t believe by now, he never will.
And even if he still doesn’t believe, well, Minnesota’s star players may not give the coach a choice in the matter. The guard’s play made the decision for all involved.
“Finchy,” Edwards said to his coach through the media after Game 4, “I’m subbing J-Mac in for the rest of the season.”
News
Heat’s Kyle Lowry ruled out Sunday in Atlanta due to hamstring strain; Clint Capela back for Hawks
Point guard Kyle Lowry was ruled out of Sunday night’s Miami Heat playoff game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena due to the hamstring strain sustained during the third quarter of Friday night’s loss.
Listed as questionable earlier in the day, Lowry’s status was changed 90 minutes before the 7 p.m. tipoff.
It is only the second game Lowry, 36, has missed due to injury since he joined the team on a three-year, $85 million free-agent contract in August, having sat out an Oct. 25 road loss to the Indiana Pacers due to an ankle sprain. His other absences had been due to personal reasons, rest or health-and-safety protocols.
The Heat went 12-7 in Lowry’s absence during the regular season.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said prudence took priority.
“You have to be smart about it,” he said. “The training staff determined that he wasn’t going to play tonight and we have everybody else available and that’s what we’re focused on.”
Asked if Lowry pushed to play, Spoelstra said, “You know Kyle.”
The Heat have termed Lowry’s status as day-to-day, with Game 5 of the best-of-seven opening-round Eastern Conference series at 7 p.m. Tuesday at FTX Arena.
Lowry did not participate in the Heat’s Saturday practice, with the team not holding a Sunday shootaround.
Spoelstra said going frequently without starters during the regular season primed the Heat for such moments.
“Your confidence as a group, everybody in the locker room, that even when situations are not perfectly ideal, and nothing is ideal in the playoffs, you like to have things that you trust that you’ve seen,” Spoelstra said. “And we’ve seen it.”
Lowry’s absence again cast third-year guard Gabe Vincent into a primary role.
“Gabe has been able to plug in and stabilize and also give us some really good two-way basketball,” Spoelstra said. “And we have full confidence that he’ll be able to fill in that gap and that position, in a different way. He’s not going to be Kyle.
“And then we’ll have to get some contributions from other guys. But we’ve proven as a group that we can still be functional and effective, even when different guys are out.”
The other players listed earlier in the day on the Heat injury report all were cleared to play: Bam Adebayo (left quadriceps contusion), Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain), P.J. Tucker (right calf strain) and Vincent (right big toe contusion).
While Lowry was ruled out, the Hawks got back center Clint Capela, who had missed the series’ first three games due to a hyperextended knee sustained in the Hawks’ playoff-clinching play-in victory April 15 over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
That left Lowry and veteran Hawks guard Lou Williams (lower back) as the only players unavailable Sunday.
()
News
Gov. Tim Walz delivers State of the State address
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is slated to give his fourth State of the State address to members of the Legislature at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Watch it here:
This is only the second time in Walz’s four-year term he’s given the speech in the Minnesota House. During the pandemic he did the annual address via video feed.
The Democratic governor’s speech comes as state lawmakers have about a month left in their legislative session. They remain divided over what to do with a record budget surplus of $9.25 billion as well roughly $1.2 billion in remaining federal coronavirus aid.
Gov. Walz is expected to prod lawmakers to come to a deal over what were a set of mutually-agreed upon priorities, including: cutting taxes, replenishing the state’s unemployment trust fund and sending ‘hero pay’ to frontline workers who sacrificed during the worst of the pandemic.
Lawmakers have also expressed a desire to improve the state’s public safety system, increase funding for public schools and bolster the struggling long-term care industry.
But nothing has to change, the state already has a budget in place until June 2023. Typically, non-budgeting years are focused on crafting a borrowing bill to maintain public infrastructure.
Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, the Republican Senate Majority Leader, did not attend the speech. Instead, Miller released a prerecorded message before Walz’s address saying the GOP was focused on public safety, education and tax cuts that will help “Minnesotans afford their lives.”
Chicago Bulls on the brink of elimination after losing again to the Milwaukee Bucks: ‘I’m not particularly ready to go home’
Hidden Costs of Overseas Car Insurance
Eventually, Timberwolves’ Jordan McLaughlin will make everyone believe
Heat’s Kyle Lowry ruled out Sunday in Atlanta due to hamstring strain; Clint Capela back for Hawks
Gov. Tim Walz delivers State of the State address
How to Compare Auto Insurance Rates in Singapore
Health Insurance Comparison Tips To Finding The Best Providers and Coverage Online
Life Insurance Plans – Traditional Vs Modern
Reds beat Cardinals 4-1, avoiding series sweep
To Europe’s relief, France’s Macron wins but far-right gains
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Blockchain4 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm