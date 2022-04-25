Finance
CoolTool Has Launched AI-Powered Webcam Eye Tracking
CoolTool is a unique automated neuromarketing platform expanding the opportunities of neuromarketing research to a previously unimaginable extent. Recently the company has developed and launched the beta version of unique webcam-based eye tracking running on Artificial Intelligence technology. It ensures a high precision of results and opens new opportunities for marketing research.
Recently the company has introduced the Emotion Measurement neuromarketing online tool. Respondents may complete surveys not in neuro-laboratories but in the more comfortable places where they usually come across advertising. Clients can collect data by just sending the link via different digital channels that is much more easier.
Surprises webcam-based eye tracking brings
First of all, the considerably high accuracy of results, followed by the unprecedented speed of the tool adjustment and usage, as well as wider possibilities now available for everyone.
Gaze movement tracking tool is perfectly suitable for testing of communication materials – videos, static advertising, product visibility on a shelf, and website mockups. From now on it will be accessible not only for digital and professional research agencies, but for mass usage by marketers, advertisers, designers, as well as all other actors who need consumer insights fast and affordable in terms of time and resources.
Ultimate advantages of webcam-based eye tracking
â The possibility to cover a wide audience immediately (you, as well as the respondents, don’t need any hardware as it’s an online solution).
â There is no need to equip a lab and invite people into one room to participate in the test as it always used to be.
â Respondents can take these tests regardless of their location – from the computer, laptop or from a smartphone.
â Respondents don’t have to install any kind of software.
â With the turned on webcam, you can conduct eye tracking and emotion measurement tests simultaneously, which is very important for the comprehensive testing of video advertising.
â You can use any webcam (inbuilt or external, though the better the resolution of the webcam, the more accurate the results).
â In case you don’t have respondents, you can use the CoolTool service to gain direct access to respondents from all over the world (online panels).
The CoolTool team continues to work on the improvement of its technology and strives to launch the most high-precision eye-tracking technology in the world in the nearest possible future. The company would appreciate hearing any feedback from users and calls to test their automated neuromarketing platform with a free account.
Email Marketing Tips That Work
The truth? Email marketing still is incredibly popular today, and may just be the strongest possible online marketing strategy for any business. Depending on 2018 figures, email marketing continues to rank as the fourth most powerful marketing channel, behind search engine optimization, social media, and affiliate programs. These four marketing channels combined account for almost 60% of the content indexed by search engines each month. When used correctly, email marketing can easily meet and exceed the SEO results you’re looking for.
Before delving into the email marketing software that will best suit your company’s needs, you first need to define your goals. What do you want to achieve from email marketing? Do you simply want to send new prospects your company’s promotional message or are you seeking to build long-term relationships with current and future clients? Do you need a response straight away or do you like to keep your audience interested in a more subtle approach? Any of these strategies can be met through email marketing, so it’s important to consider which approach will best serve your goals.
For those on the hunt for immediate responses, email marketing software such as Roboform’s Aweber could provide a solid solution for immediate follow-ups. Email campaigns generally require follow-up on a very regular basis – at least once a week, but preferably daily. Roboform Aweber includes support for a wide range of email formats and auto-responders, including Aweber, Send Later, and ParetLogic. Autoresponders work as a one-stop solution to sending email messages to potential clients, including information about the company, product, or service being sold. While it’s possible to incorporate Aweber’s live chat function into an email marketing campaign, it may not be the best way to reach clients, since those in need of immediate information might not be ready to talk right away.
GetResponse is another extremely easy way to send email messages to potential customers. Users familiar with popular email marketing software will be familiar with this program – GetResponse is often used by many small businesses to send out promotional emails that will bring in new leads, as well as keep older ones interested. This software has been around for a while, so there are plenty of options available to help get rid of that inevitable email marketing plateau. One of the best ways to use GetResponse is to incorporate it into a squeeze page that will be sent out after a lead sign-up occurs. A form for collecting the person’s name and email address goes into the body of the email, so all that’s left for the customer to do is to confirm their registration with a simple click of the “submit” button.
The three most popular email marketing platforms all offer some version of a built-in autoresponder, whether for free or for a nominal monthly fee. WordPress is one of the more popular, as its user-friendly interface makes it easy for even a beginner to manage. For less than $5, you can install a WordPress blog and turn it into an effective sales tool. Since WordPress can be used for virtually anything, from simple informational pages to powerful advertising campaigns, it appeals to both businesses looking to stay on top of their competition, as well as individual sellers who need to impress potential buyers. WordPress email marketing services can make your life much easier by helping you take the best of traditional email marketing and turning it into an even more effective online marketing solution.
Another popular email marketing strategy these days is using email newsletters as a digital marketing strategy. Newsletters are perfect because they’re both convenient and effective. They don’t have to be broadcast to everyone on your list, which eliminates the possibility of them being overlooked. Newsletters can be sent directly to opt-in email addresses or websites, which means you’ll have an easier time selling to people who aren’t on your list. Because newsletters are also easy to personalize, you can personalize them to fit the interests of the recipient, ensuring that the messages will help them take action.
When using email marketing tools such as OptinMonster or a similar builder, the idea is to create as many accounts as possible to increase your conversion rate. OptinMonster can help you by giving you several different options for the name, description, signature, and link to your website. You can use the OptinMonster builder to create an unlimited number of email marketing campaigns for very little cost. With WordPress, you can easily personalize these optin forms to ensure that people who sign up for them to know where they’re going and what they’re signing up for.
Another way to effectively incorporate email marketing through your autoresponder series is by using the Convertkit software. Convertkit is not only inexpensive, but it comes with thousands of pre-designed messages that are tailored specifically for every subscriber. This means that you can design separate messages for different categories of your subscribers, ensuring that each group of subscribers has something different to read and respond to. Once you have your list of subscribers, you can use the Convertkit software to help you send out emails at scheduled intervals or automatically based on when your subscribers have read their last message.
Your Thyroid Can Make Your Ears Ring!
Tinnitus is a medical expression for “ringing in the ears” though a few hear other sounds. This kind of noise could be heard in one ear, both ears, the middle of the head or can just be difficult to pinpoint. The noise can be low, medium or high-pitched and it can be continuous or it may come and go. Tinnitus is common throughout all age groups, particularly after exposure to loud noise, however it is uncommon as a major issue except if it gets to be chronic.
There isn’t any one cause of tinnitus. It’s a symptom associated with an underlying condition. That condition could be age-related hearing loss, an injury to the ear or even trouble with your circulatory system. Some other conditions are Meniere’s Disease, TMJ, high blood pressure, sinusitis, thyroid dysfunction and so on.
Tinnitus is actually a common effect of thyroid dysfunction. A lot of people with this condition get a ringing in their ears. Dysfunction of the thyroid causes various other issues which include lowered energy levels, increased sensitivity to pain, weight gain, and depression.
The thyroid is a small gland, shaped just like a butterfly, positioned in the lower part of your neck. It’s among the major endocrine glands in the body. The thyroid controls how fast the body expends energy, creates proteins and just how sensitive the body would be to other hormones. The two most typical conditions with thyroid dysfunction are hormone overproduction (hyperthyroidism) and hormone underproduction (hypothyroidism).
Hyperthyroidism only affects 1% of people. It causes an increase to your metabolism. The symptoms consist of nervousness, irritability, weight loss, shaky hands, panic disorder, racing heart and tinnitus. The tinnitus brought on by hyperthyroidism is normally linked to heart rate and is pulsatile in nature.
Hypothyroidism is somewhat more common. It affects about 1% to 2% of women and less than one half of a % of men and happens more frequently as we grow old. It causes a decrease to the metabolism. The symptoms are fatigue, lethargy, weight gain, cold intolerance, constipation as well as enlargement of the thyroid gland. Further conditions can include hearing impairment and tinnitus. With hypothyroidism tinnitus is usually present as a constant sound.
Tinnitus will most likely lessen or resolve as soon as the underlying condition is resolved. The use of supplements has proven to strengthen your thyroid health. They include things like:
Iodine – Iodine deficiency, which is a major cause of thyroid dysfunction, can be increased with diet and kelp supplementation. Foods that have iodine are yogurt, eggs, meat, fish and other seafood, radish, parsley, potatoes, oatmeal and bananas.
Selenium – Most people diagnosed with hypothyroidism had been selenium deficient. Selenium deficiency can lower the activity of the thyroid hormones.
Tyrosine – Tyrosine is an amino acid needed by the body to manufacture thyroid hormones from iodine.
Thyroid Glandular – Thyroid glandular supplements have been used since the beginning of thyroid treatment and remain effective.
Bladderwrack – Bladderwrack is seaweed that is a rich source of iodine. Traditionally it has been used for weight loss and hypothyroidism. It also contains the minerals potassium, magnesium, calcium, iron, zinc, etc.
Coconut Oil – Aside from benefiting the thyroid it also helps you lose weight.
Important Things to Know in the Real Estate Law
Real Estate is anything related to the construction and development of land and buildings either commercial or residential. This seems to be a very simple concept, but there are many legal disciplines included. Real Estate Law governs who may use an own the land or buildings.
Some terms to note in the Real Estate Law:
• The title is the official legal term which describes the owner of the property
• The mortgage is lending money at interest in exchange of title on the debtor’s property. After the successful completion of the debt payment, the conveyance of the title becomes void.
• Foreclosure is the term used if the lender takes control of the house or any property used for mortgage if the debtor fails to pay back the amount
• The official meeting for transferring the ownership of the land or property is termed as closing
• Escrow is the term used for money or property withheld with the third party for safekeeping
• Real Estate Agent is the person licensed for negotiating and conducting real estate transactions
The much awaited regulation in the realty sector has been announced by the Government of India last year, which is the introduction of the RERA Act (Real Estate Regulatory Act). Under the act the home builders have to deposit about 70% of the amount in the Escrow account. This will ensure the buyers that the amount is not diverted to some other projects.
Benefits of the RERA Act:
• As mentioned earlier, the builder will divert 70% of the amount taken from the buyers to Escrow account and this will ensure the buyers that their amount is only being used for this project and safe as well without being transferred to other projects.
• With the introduction of this new act the buyers doesn’t have to pay for the area over the carpet area. It is one of the important things to remember.
• All the clearances both from the buyer and the builder should need to be made before selling. The builder needs to disclose the information regarding the apartment.
The builders are allowed to sell the property only after getting proper clearances
RERA, is the central law, but as Real Estate is subjected to state, the state governments have a major role in implementing this act. However the various other related practice area to the Real Estate law include Tax Law, Landlord Tenant Law, Accidents and Injuries, Estate Planning, Insurance Law.
Email Marketing Tips That Work
Your Thyroid Can Make Your Ears Ring!
