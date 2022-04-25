News
Dave Hyde: A win, a hug, a laugh at social-media storm — Oladipo and Butler fuel Heat’s big night
It was a truth-telling win, just every playoff run has a few. The truth on Sunday night was the Miami Heat defense was a goal-line-stand good the last three quarters against the Atlanta Hawks.
The truth is the professionalism won Game 4 over pretense. The truth, too, came when Jimmy Butler entered the interview room just as Victor Oladipo was ending questions with the media.
“Tell them how much I hate you,” Butler said to him.
“Jimmy hates me, guys,” Oladipo said, squinting his eyes in a manner that said it was absurd. He laughed. “That was a cute one.”
Butler and Oladipo then hugged as they changed positions, Butler sitting before the media and saying, “I love my guys.”
The making of relationships is difficult inside teams full of transients and tycoons, but the making of stories really isn’t. Just lob some words. This one tells why people hate the media — whatever that exactly means.
It’s like saying you hate the weather. All weather? Hot? Cold? Sunny? Drizzly? A hurricane demands a different reaction than a sunset in an endless ocean.
It takes little, so very little, to set off a firestorm in today’s social-media echo chamber. FOX’s Skip Bayless is a raconteur, not a reporter, but said after Oladipo didn’t play the opening two games of the series it was because Butler didn’t like him.
“Jimmy just flat-out told Spo, ‘I don’t want to share the floor with him,’” Bayless said recently.
Match meet Twitter wood. This is how the media world has changed, and it’s because the masses take any juicy idea and run with it. How many even knew who started it as it reached peak volume? Did those repeating it know the full-season injury rehab Oladipo was on? Or how the Heat tried to inject him in games to troubled effect near season’s end?
Oladipo’s availability always was a wild card, just as Butler’s emotions often are. So it was the perfect fit for a Twitterverse firestorm with the kind of noise this Heat season has avoided, the kind coach Erik Spoelstra repeatedly ignored during the circus of the Big Three Era.
There’s some basketball truth to the idea the games of Butler and Oladipo needing unavailable time to mesh. Each likes to play with the ball in his hand. Each has starred when an offense is directed to him.
To continue with the Big Three idea, this is akin to LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. It took them months to blend their great talents into the other’s games. When they did it created basketball music.
Sunday night showed what the idea of Oladipo brings. He entered Game 4 with just under eight minutes left in the half and the Heat down, 35-29. The Heat outscored Atlanta 26-6 the rest of the half.
With Kyle Lowry out with a hamstring injury and Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson struggling, Spoelstra smartly made room for Oladipo. He was rewarded with a stretch that changed the game and, with it, effectively ended the series.
Oladipo set up the offense well enough to have eight assists (and six points) in 23 minutes. More compelling was his presence on a lock-down defensive unit, one you might see in in stretches moving ahead. Atlanta’s spirit was broken by it.
“We were just not able to penetrate their defense,” Atlanta coach Nate McMillan said.
It’s been an odd year for Oladipo, a former All-Star, nursing his body and game to health. There’s little chance he returns to the Heat next year from a salary-cap view. Herro is expected to get the big money this offseason. There’s only so much to go around.
“What I can take away is you’ve got to stay in the moment,” Oladipo said of Sunday’s game. “You can’t control anything else. But you can control what’s right in front of you. You can control your mindset and your approach.”
Butler scored 36 points Sunday, continuing his full impact on this series the Heat can close out Tuesday night in Game 5 at FTX Arena. A few weeks ago, he sparked a sideline dust-up involving Spoelstra and Udonis Haslem the likes you rarely see in sports. As far as this social-media dust storm, he shrugged.
“I’m used to it,” he said. “I’m always the bad guy. That’s OK. Bad guys are welcome here in the Miami heat organization. But I love my guys. As you can see Vic was a huge part of us winning tonight.
“It’s tough. He deserves to play. But that’s not my call. I don’t talk to anyone about it. I just always tell him, you be who you are, you stay aggressive, when your number’s called, which it was, you see what happened.”
Right? Fair? Accurate? Those aren’t terms applied to some stories anymore. Volume applies. It’s why Spoelstra might get back to — his former mantra of tuning out the noise.
Heat schooling Trae Young as they seek to extinguish Hawks, ‘We’re not going to stop’
To put the intricacies of the Miami Heat’s defensive approach on Trae Young into perspective is to consider that the precepts sometimes are leaving Erik Spoelstra’s team as confused as the increasingly befuddled Atlanta Hawks guard.
“Half the time,” Heat forward Jimmy Butler quipped, “I don’t even know what we’re doing, to tell you the truth. But we’re just playing hard.”
What the Heat have done though four games of this best-of-seven Eastern Conference open-round playoff series is cut down Young’s numbers to a size that has allowed them to seize a 3-1 lead.
“I’m sorry,” Butler said, “but when you’re that ignitable, that you’ve got to send three, four bodies at a time, I’m sorry that we’re the team that has to do it to you, but we’re not going to stop.”
In Sunday night’s 110-86 victory at State Farm Arena, the Heat came with so man bodies from so many directions that Young seemingly was left with single option. In closing with nine points on 3-of-11 shooting, all but one of his shots came from beyond the 3-point arc. It was the first time as a pro that all of Young’s points came solely from 3-pointers.
“They’re doing a great job of showing help and not letting me get to the paint,” Young said, as the teams turn their attention to Tuesday 7 p.m. Game 5 at FTX Arena. “You’ve got to give them credit. We’ve got to do a better job of figuring out how to get open looks so I can create for my teammates and myself, too.”
While there was a 24-point performance from Young in the Hawks’ Game 4 home victory, it still was shy of his 28.4 regular-season average, when he led the NBA in total points.
Otherwise, there were a career-worst 10 turnovers in Game 2 and a season-low eight points in Game 1 from the All-Star guard.
It is a defense that has come in waves, from Butler to Bam Adebayo to P.J. Tucker to Gabe Vincent to Caleb Martin to Victor Oladipo, Max Strus, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and others. And Sunday, the stifling came with Heat point guard Kyle Lowry sidelined with a strained hamstring, after he opened the series as the initial defender on Young.
“He’s got so many bodies that are being thrown at him,” Butler said, “whether it’s Tuck, who played incredible defense, you’ve got Gabe, Kyle, whenever he was available, Caleb, Vic, Max is out there, Duncan’s out there, Tyler’s out there.
“But you’ve constantly got to have your head on a swivel if you’re him, because it’s like I’m blitzing, or whatever are we doing.”
Such are the opportunities early in the playoffs, when lower seeds tend to be limited, something, say, the Heat might not be able to do against the Philadelphia 76ers’ depth of scoring options such as Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.
“I haven’t been guarded like this . . . consistently since like high school,” Young said. “Obviously, it’s way better competition, so it’s hard for me to score a lot more through the double-teams and face guards.
“They’re doing a great job of showing help and not letting me get into the paint. When I’m driving, if I try to drive by somebody, they’re sending a double and forcing me to kick it to my teammates.”
So in addition to having the Hawks down 1-3, the Heat apparently have them also going back to the drawing board this late in the series, with Young through four games averaging 16.5 points on .351 shooting from the field, .212 on 3-pointers, with 24 turnovers and 20 made baskets.
“You have to give them credit,” Young said. “We have to do a better job of getting more open looks and getting them off me early so I can create not only for myself but my teammates.”
With the Heat having no intention of letting up.
“Honestly,” Tucker said, “just when we’re focused, our intensity is there, it’s never going to be perfect, you never know what’s going to happen, but when we’re communicating and we’re there early and making plays, and talking and communicating with each other throughout the play, we get him to take the shot we want, or we get the kill.
“To me, it’s all about us and our communication.”
