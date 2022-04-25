Dmitry Kulikov beats overtime buzzer to lift Wild past Predators

Due to various weather events, practically the entire country was put on ‘Yellow Alert’ on Thursday and Friday.

The effect of western disturbance is over across the country. However, the pre-monsoon activity will continue over the eastern and southern states. IMD Alert issued a rain alert in the southern state till April 30. Along with this, there is a possibility of thunder, flashes and lightning with strong winds. Whereas in the eastern state also, the spell of drizzle will continue. However, a heatwave alert has been issued once again in North Central India. Along with this, there is a possibility of increase in temperature by four to five percent.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be a change in the weather in Delhi for 2 days. Strong winds have been predicted in the capital till April 27. The minimum temperature recorded in Delhi is 23 degrees while the maximum is 40 degrees Celsius. Gujarat Haryana Punjab will see an increase of two to three percent in temperature, a heatwave alert has been issued in some areas. Light clouds will be seen in the sky, the weather will be clear, people will have trouble due to strong sunlight.

Here Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh will also see a change in the weather. After two days of respite, there is a possibility of increase in temperature again. If the IMD alert is to be believed, then the sky will remain clear. There will be bright sunshine. Due to the change in the weather, a 3 percent increase in temperature can be recorded. However , in Goa Maharashtra , the weather will see some way. Goa will see sunny days while evening may feel cool due to drop in minimum temperature. The spell of drizzle will continue in some parts of Maharashtra.

Uttarakhand will see an increase in temperature once again in Himachal. With the end of the effect of the Western Disturbance and the moisture coming from the Arabian Sea, now a rise of one to two percent can be recorded in the temperature in the areas. However, light clouds will be seen in the sky. People will get relief as the sun is not too strong. The sky will remain partly cloudy in the mountainous areas including Leh Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir . The minimum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 20 to 22 degree Celsius. However, people will get some relief due to light cloud cover in the sky.

There is no sign of much change in the temperature in the capital Lucknow . The maximum temperature recorded is 42 °C while the minimum can be recorded up to 22 °C. Today rain can be seen in some parts including Shimla . Apart from this, the change of weather has ended in the capital Patna . The minimum temperature is expected to be 22 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to be 42 degree Celsius. Apart from this, there will be strong sunlight. Life will be busy. Heatwave alerts have been issued in many areas. There is a possibility of heat wave in some parts of West Bengal including the capital Ranchi . People have been advised to be cautious due to the heatwave.

Due to various weather events, practically the entire country was put on ‘Yellow Alert’ on Thursday and Friday. While most of northern India was affected by thunderstorms with lightning, hail and thunderstorms, central India was given a yellow alert for heatwave conditions. For the rest of India, only thunderstorm warnings were given.

As per Standard Operating Procedure of IMD – Weather Forecasting and Warning Services for 2021-22 and 2022-23:-

Green Alert:

This indicates that there is no need for action and there is no warning. The days will be more or less comfortable, and weather events will have little impact on the day-to-day activities of the area.

Yellow Alert:

This color indicates that we should ‘see’ the weather and ‘update’ to the administrators. It is associated with weather events that are currently causing less damage but have the potential to do so in the future. This alarm can be triggered by thunderstorms, heavy rain, strong winds, hot or cold waves, or dangerous ocean conditions.

Orange Alert:

Orange color indicates ‘Alert’ or ‘Ready’ status. These alerts are issued when there is a lot of rain, summer, winter, or when a big storm is approaching. If their area falls under this alert level, residents should be prepared to protect themselves and plan ahead before moving out.

Red Alert:

This is a clear ‘warning’ and a ‘call to action’. Extremely heavy rainfall, damaging winds, extreme heat or cold, severe cyclones and other hazards are often associated with such warnings. If your area is under red alert, you should not go out without proper preparation and measures to stay safe.

Color coding not only helps the citizens but also helps the disaster management officials to act ahead of time to minimize the impact of the incident. While the IMD has issued a yellow alert for most places across India this week, it does not mean that the weather will be bad across the country. It just warns everyone to be aware of the sudden rain.

The maximum temperature in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur, which had crossed 45 degrees Celsius, fell to 39.4 degrees Celsius on Friday with thunderstorms there. Strong wind (30-40 kmph) and light rain were observed at many places over Madhya Maharashtra. Due to which the heat load was reduced. However, the IMD said that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over interior Maharashtra in the next two days and may once again go up to 40-41 degrees Celsius in the city.

IMD’s maximum temperature is likely to rise during the next few days and may be around 2-3 degree Celsius above normal over central India including Maharashtra from April 28 to May 5. For Vidarbha , 40°C may be normal, while other places in Maharashtra may see a day temperature of 39-40°C or more during that period.

As per the IMD’s extended range forecast for the period April 28 to May 5, the maximum temperatures are likely to remain 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal over most parts of the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains and east coast of North-West India. Is. The temperature will increase over many parts of Indo-Gangetic plains, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, parts of Gujarat and along Maharashtra coast.

Weather Forecast:

The IMD has predicted widespread rainfall over the northeastern states of India with thunderstorms and strong wind during the next 29 May. Light rain will occur over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha in the next two days and on April 26, Jharkhand will see rain and hail. On the other hand, heat wave conditions will prevail over Uttar Pradesh from 23 to 30 April and heat wave conditions will prevail over West Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during 24 to 29 April.