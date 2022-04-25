Finance
Driving And Texting A Bad Mix
Driving and texting is a bad mix. Save a life maybe your own!
I was driving my brand new 50 year Anniversary Ruby Red Mustang with my husband in the passenger seat on a bright clear sunny day with temperatures in the 40’s on April 18, 2015. We were waiting patiently at a yield sign for the traffic to clear when we felt a heavy jolt on our seats. The SUV behind us had plowed into the back seat of our new Mustang. My husband immediately called the police. I quickly got out of the Mustang and walked behind my mustang before the driver backed up and left the scene of the accident. I looked at the driver, a young woman around 21, and noticed she was texting!
I quickly took a picture of the back of my new Mustang which had her license plate embedded in the bumper of my car. Her SUV was not damaged other than her missing license plate stuck in the back of my formerly new now damaged Mustang. The back of it looked like a folded accordion. At least no one was hurt.
The police and fire department were there within 10 minutes of the accident. We showed the policeman her license embedded in our Mustang.The policeman removed it from the back of the Mustang with great force handing it back to the SUV driver, instead of impounding the evidence!
The young woman a few minutes later, told me how sorry she was about damaging my new Mustang. She said, “I was on my way to College to take my final exam as I have been sick. My final was postponed until today!”
The young woman’s mother showed up and didn’t want her daughter to sign the police report admitting her guilt.
My damaged new Mustang was driven to the dealership and then to the local repair shop.
Meanwhile the young woman who ran through my new Mustang with her SUV while texting had her insurance company representative call me. She said, “It was your fault and the police do not count as witnesses. Our insurance company will not pay the claim!”
I told her insurance agent I had a passenger in my car who was a witness as to what her client had done to my new 50th Anniversary Mustang and her clients license was imbedded into the back of my car. I had taken a picture to prove it!”
After her call, I called my insurance agent and told him what she had said and asked him to handle it!
It took 6 months and over $12,000 to repair my 50th Anniversary Mustang to look like new! The fire department sent me a bill for $200 and the repair shop gave me a bill for $200 after the insurance was paid.
My insurance company paid the claim and eventually forced her insurance company to reimburse them for their client’s damage to my Mustang.
Most people are conditioned to respond immediately to the needs, alerts, and messages of other people. Like a lab rat addicted to drugs, our brains have been rewired to respond.
In the United States, distracted drivers cause 1 out of 4 traffic accidents. That’s 1.6 million crashes every year causing 330,000 injuries and deaths each year.
Is your life worth not being able to wait a few minutes to respond to the ping or alert you’ve just received?
One thing I’ve found useful is to switch my cell phone in the “off” position, and place it out of reach.
If you need your phone for navigation, disable the alerts from all apps other than your map app. They’ll be there when you arrive at your destination. More importantly… you will arrive at your destination in one piece!
Insurance Benefits of a Dashboard Cam for Your Car: Current Perspective and Outlook
DASH CAMERA INTRO
A dashboard cam is a camera that is placed on your windshield or dashboard and is continuously recording everything that happens while you are driving the car. More advanced version of the cameras can also record rear views; some are equipped with infra-red sensors to enable recordings in the dark too. The camera automatically switches on and begins recording as soon as the car engine starts. It saves all video data to a memory card. Some cameras are capable of recording in High Definition and deliver great video quality.
This is a particular technology that can be quite interesting for many drivers. It is mature and extensively used technology in several countries where accident and insurance fraud appears to be a problem (e.g. Russia, China).
IS A DASH CAM HELPFUL FOR DRIVERS?
Is it a good idea to have such a device on board of a car? I think so! The camera is your objective witness and can “speak” for you should something happen. It can be an accident due to an unexpected maneuver from the car in front of you or a fraudulent accident that is almost impossible to recognize or simply a situation that will require a detailed examination later. Whatever it is, a dashboard cam will be there to contribute to finding out the truth.
Is data privacy a concern in this case? I do not think, as long as the video stays with the car and is not transmitted elsewhere. At the moment most dash cams use a memory card which is constantly being re-written since video is recorded in a loop. This results in only the last few hours or days of the video available (depending on memory card’s size).
DASH CAM IS A GREEN FIELD FOR INSURERS
There are two organizations that would probably benefit the most from such a device being used by consumers: insurers and law enforcement. This is because a dash cam can greatly contribute to the resolution of traffic accidents and claims.
I am not sure how police sees the idea of dashboard cams in ordinary cars but police cars are equipped with this technology to document road situations. I would imagine they would embrace this technology as it would only facility their jobs.
The situation with insurers is a bit different. I am not aware of any insurers rewarding their clients with lower premiums for having a dashboard cam in their car. In fact, when I was talking to one insurance company asking if they recognize the evidence via a dashboard cam in consideration in their claim assessment process, the reply was very general: “We welcome any additional information that would contribute to correct assessment of an accident and to handling of a claim. But we do not have any particular perspective on a dashboard camera usage in the cars though; it’s quite new to us… “
My hypothesis is that you should make use of dash cam data in discussion with police or in the court to make sure that you are not considered to-be-at-fault. Not being considered at-fault after an accident could help prevent your insurance premiums from increasing. Additionally, a dash cam can help to preserve a clean driving record.
OUTLOOK: WHAT COULD DASH CAMERA BECOME IN FUTURE?
Is there any future for a dashboard camera? Absolutely! I think it can contribute to both the correct assessment of traffic accidents and to better driver behavior. You’ll get a “trustful” witness who always “sits” in your car and can prove your points but the same observer will ensure that you are not making any mistakes since these will be recorded as well and the data could be used against you.
Insurance discounts: One of the scenarios that I could imagine is the appearance of insurance products linked to having a video camera in your car e.g. dash cam insurance discount for those drivers who decide to install such a device. In fact, dash cam material can significantly reduce claim-processing time for insurers since claim adjudicators can find out the truth much faster.
New insurance product for consumers: Tape-as-you-drive insurance can be also more attractive for consumers if they get the feeling that their case will be assessed very precisely with help of a camera instead of using a predefined 50-50 rule for handling cases as many insurers do today. An example could be a side collision of two cars on a road when it appears that both were on or over the center line (so called “sideswipe”) and there is no way to prove it without a video recording.
Built-in car option: Furthermore it’s possible that adapted versions of dashboard cams could find their way into mass car production as a special feature. Having such a car with an officially certified camera could be recognized in insurance premiums like winter tires, alarm device or hybrid vehicle. Just think about other means of transportation such as planes or ships – they are all equipped with a black box recording everything that happens. Why should a car be any different?
Extension of pay-as-you-drive solution: There is a so called pay-as-you-drive insurance that is being successfully offered by several insurers. Pay-as-you-drive insurance calculates premiums according to an individual’s driving behaviour, rewarding secure driving while tracking and increasing insurance costs on dangerous driving styles. A “black box” device installed in the vehicle tracks key parameters of the journey and transfers the data to the insurer, who then regulates the premium rate. Dash cam is a logical extension of this insurance that can complement it with more data and insight.
Fun, fun, fun: One fun use of a camera in a car is when doing a road trip – you could easily create a nice road trip video combining the best video pieces. Dashboard cams can get a lot of work done for you!
WHERE CAN YOU FIND A CAR CAMERA?
Well, I got mine couple years ago via eBay. I believe you can get dash cams now both on Amazon or eBay. A decent camera would cost around couple hundred dollar, there are also cheaper options but obviously the quality (especially battery) is not that high.
How to Compare Low Cost Car Insurance in Arizona
When shopping for insurance, make sure you compare apples to apples.
Although companies must be licensed in the state of Arizona in order to provide automobile insurance, no two companies are the same. Each company may approach underwriting differently. Before you select the company you’re going to insure your car with, do some research.
Here are a few underwriting factors you should take into consideration:
1. Young Drivers: Find out how each company handles young drivers. Will they offer a discount for high schoolers with good grades? How much of a discount is offered for driver’s education classes. Although each company may offer a discount, if you have a young driver on the policy you should find this out in advance.
2. Where are your other coverages? If you have a homeowner’s policy or renter’s policy, find out how much of a discount each company will provide if you offer to move your homeowners policy to your automobile carrier. Most companies will offer a multi-line discount, but each company’s discount may differ.
3. Direct or Agent: Purchasing insurance from a direct insurance company is usually cheaper than approaching an insurance company through an agent. Direct writers do not have to build the insurance agent’s commission into the premium charge.
There are pros and cons for both. Although you may get a cheaper rate with a direct writer, you lose the expertise and experience of an insurance agent who can help you understand your insurance policy and suggest coverage improvements.
You have to decide which is more important money or experience.
There are many factors to consider when shopping for auto insurance. If you’re purchasing a new car, start your dialogue with a few insurance companies before you select your car. If you are unhappy with your current insurance carrier, start shopping for a new one at least 45 days prior to your current policy’s expiration. You want to get as much information as you can.
What Are the Characteristics of Whole Life Insurance?
What are the characteristics of whole life insurance? First, you need to understand what whole life insurance is. This type of insurance provides coverage for the named individual from the time someone opens the policy until the insured person’s death. The premiums paid on the policy help to build the policy’s value. Some policies have a maturity date when the policy can pay out if the insured person has not passed away at that time. The date is often the 100th birthday of the insured person. The premium stays the same throughout the life of the policy until redemption.
One characteristic of this kind of life insurance is its cash value. Part of each premium goes towards building the cash value of the policy. The policy pays upon the death or 100th birthday of the insured party at that value. Most whole life insurance policies offer the option to take out loans against that cash value. This is a great feature for those who hit financial straits and need a bit of help. You can repay the loans at a fair interest rate. That will restore the cash value of the policy. However, if the loan remains unpaid, the amount of the loan plus interest will come out of the payoff amount when the insured party dies. Whatever is leftover will then go to the policy beneficiaries.
Another characteristic is the steady premiums. With term life, you can also get steady premiums for the length of the term. However, if you want to renew the policy after the term expires, the insurance company will likely raise the premium levels significantly. With whole life, the premiums remain the same from the time you take out the policy until the death of the insured person. The figure may seem large at first, but over the years, the premium will become extremely affordable as the price of other things continues to increase.
Another of the significant characteristics of whole life insurance is the tax benefits it provides to the insured and the beneficiaries. The insured person pays no taxes on the accumulating cash value of the insurance policy. Once the insured person dies, their beneficiary can receive the insurance policy proceeds without incurring income taxes in most circumstances. Whole life policies make up the majority of insurance policies sold in the United States. They offer protection for the named insured’s loved ones in case the individual passes at any age.
