Earn money up to 50-60 thousand from Aadhaar card and post office government franchise, know here complete process

The beauty of Himachal Pradesh cannot be put into words, the mountains and the picturesque valleys add up to its beautiful landscapes. Himachal Pradesh has places for every kind of tourist. If you are a nature lover, adventure junkie, or like off-beat places, Himachal has the perfect destination for everyone.

We are going to list the 30 Best tourist places in Himachal Pradesh to help you pick one:

1. Manali

Manali is a beautiful hill station in Himachal Pradesh, located in the Kullu district. It is surrounded by the mighty Himalayas and has some beautiful valleys, the place is covered with thick forests. It is a popular escape for couples as well as adventure-seeking solo travelers. Manali has a lot to offer ranging from temples to monasteries, beautiful waterfalls, fruit orchards.

Highlights:

The Solang Valley- Paradise of Adventure lovers

The Great Himalayan National Park

Manali Bird Sanctuary

Trekking, hiking

River rafting, fishing

Hidimba temple

Tibetan monasteries

Jogini Falls

Old Manali

Rohtang Pass

Best Time to Visit Manali:

Summer Time: May to July; Winter Time: November to January

2. Kullu

On the banks of the Beas river, Kullu is one of the most visited tourist places in Himachal Pradesh. It is located near major cities like Delhi and Chandigarh and is a perfect weekend getaway to get away from the city. Kullu is surrounded by hills with thick forests of deodar, pine, and oak. You can soak in the beauty of nature and also go for some adventure sports in Kullu.

Highlights:

Rafting in Beas river

Paragliding

Bijli Mahadev nature trek

ATV ride

Prashar Lake trek

Downhill Cycling

Best time to visit Kullu: December to February, March to June

3. Shimla

Shimla is a well-planned town and the capital of Himachal Pradesh. It is also called the Queen of Hills. Shimla has a few Hindu temples like Jakhoo temple, Mansa Devi temple, Tara Devi temple. It is a beautiful hill station with breathtaking views of apple orchards and forests. You can spend some leisure time on the Mall Road of Shimla at the Ridge, you can also visit the famous Church and do some shopping at the mall. Shimla Reserve Forest Sanctuary is another tourist attraction. You can take a ride on the Shimla Toy train.

Highlights:

Shimla to Kufri Sightseeing

Jakhoo Hill Trek to the temple

Toy Train from Kalka to Shimla

Skiing in Kufri

Shimla Heritage Walk

Paragliding

Best time to visit Shimla: March to June

4. Kufri

Kufri is very popular for the variety of Adventure sports and skiing during the winters. The trekkers and nature lovers can visit the Great Himalayan National Park, which has a huge number of animal and bird species.

Highlights:

Skiing in the winters

Nature trekking and hiking tours

Zorbing

Paragliding

Visiting the Nag Temple

Best time to visit Kufri: November to March for snowfall, April to June

5. Kasauli

Kasauli is a picturesque town in the Solan district, it is popular for its scenic beauty. You can reach Kasauli from both Shimla and Chandigarh.

Highlights:

The sunrise and sunset point, the Gurkha point

Baba Balak Nath Temple

The Central Research Library

The British Colonial Era, Anglican Church

Trek to the Monkey Stage

The Gilbert trail, if you love nature walks this one is for you

Best time to visit Kasauli: November to March

6. Dharamshala

Dharamshala is a tranquil hill station in the lap of the Himalayas, it is divided into two sections, the upper Dharamshala or Dharamkot and the lower Dharamshala, Mcleodganj. This tourist destination of Himachal Pradesh is flocked with young tourists. This place has a number of monasteries and most of the population comprises the Tibetan people. It is located at an altitude of 1475 meters above sea level. Dalai Lama is also a resident of Dharamshala. Tourists from all around the world come here to visit the magnificent beauty. The view of the Dhauldhar mountains is breathtaking.

Highlights:

Bhagsunath Temple

Kangra Art Museum

Dal Lake

Kangra Fort

HPCA (Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association) stadium

Galu Devi Temple

Best time to visit Dharamshala: April to July, November to January for snowfall

7. Jibhi

Jibhi is an offbeat place in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. One can visit this place to spend some quality time with their family or partners. It is surrounded by dense forests and mountains where you can wake up by the sweet song of the birds.

Highlights:

Trekking

Meditation and Relaxing

Nature walk

Bird watching

Best time to visit Jibhi: March to October

8. Dalhousie

Dalhousie is a beautiful hill station with lush green meadows and dense forests in Himachal Pradesh. You can visit this place for your honeymoon or with your family and friends. The most popular destination of Dalhousie is Khajjar, also known as the mini Switzerland of India.

Dalhousie is a hub of adventure sports, you can choose from a wide variety of activities like Paragliding, Zorbing, Trekking.

Highlights:

Ganji Pahadi Walk, Dainkund Walk, and Bakrota Walk and treks through beautiful terrain

The town’s oldest church, St John’s Church

Paragliding, Hiking, and Zorbing at Khajjar valley

Best time to visit Dalhousie: April to July

9. Spiti Valley

The Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh is an untouched place with unique terrain. If you love barren landscapes and solitude, the mountains of the Spiti valley are for you. It is a cold desert valley located at an altitude of around 12000 ft. above sea level. The barren land is inhabited by tiny villages with very less population. There are beautiful monasteries where you can spend some peaceful time and meditate. Spiti valley is one of the best tourist places in Himachal Pradesh, once you visit this heavenly place your life will not be the same.

Highlights:

The Tabo monastery, the Gue mummy, the Dhankar monastery, the Key monastery

Kibber village, Hikkim village, Komic village

You can get a glimpse of a snow leopard or Himalayan Ibex if you are lucky

You can also witness white Spiti during Winter Spiti Expedition.

Best time to visit Spiti Valley: May to July or the winter season to witness white Spiti.

10. Bir Billing

Bir Billing, the paragliding capital of India is located in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Have you ever dreamt of paragliding over the mountains amidst nature? But got nervous and backed out, well this is the place where you will find safe and trained experts who will guide you while you are gliding, so let go of your fears and visit Bir as soon as possible.

Highlights:

Paragliding over the breathtaking valleys of the Himalayas for the adrenaline rush

13th Century Vaidyanath Lord shiva

Monasteries of Choggan and Bhattu colony

Best time to visit Bir: May to July

11. Chail

Chail is also known as the Hiker’s paradise, this small town is an unexplored tourist destination. Chail has the highest Cricket and Polo grounds. The nearest railway station is Kalka and you can visit this beautiful place at any time of the year.

Highlights:

Chail wildlife sanctuary

Chail cricket ground

Kali temple

Trekking

Rock climbing

Nature walk

Best time to visit Chail: Whole year

12. Palampur

Palampur is a quaint and pristine hill station surrounded by the Dhauladhar Ranges. The town is surrounded by deodar forests and tea gardens. Palampur has both Sikh and Tibetan cultures. Artistic railway stations and Victorian-style mansions are a few tourist attractions of this place.

Highlights:

Beautiful Tea Gardens

Local zoo

Tashi Jong monastery

Chamunda Devi Temple

Dhauladhar National Park

Trek to Kangra Fort

Rafting, Skydiving, Paragliding

Best time to visit Palampur: March to June

13. Mandi

Mandi is a small town in Himachal Pradesh, full of greenery, forests, and tea plantations. Mandi has around 81 temples and is also known by the name Choti Kashi or Varanasi of Hills.

Highlights:

Bhutnath temple

Rewalsar lake

Pandoh Dam

Trek to Prashar lake

Shikari Devi temple

Best time to visit Mandi: April to October

14. Kasol

On the riverbank of Parvati valley, this small town is a popular tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh. Backpackers, nature lovers, and adventure lovers will love the breathtaking beauty of Kasol.

Highlights:

You can visit the Tosh village

Parvati valley

Kheerganga trek

Sar Pass Trek

Best time to visit Kasol: October to June

15. Malana

Malan is an old village nestled between the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. Backpackers from all over the world visit this village for its scenic beauty. You can also see the breathtaking Parvati valley and Kullu valley from this village. The village is not situated at a very high altitude and is known for its culture, food, and festivals.

Highlights:

Enjoy the pleasant weather of the village by going on a nature walk

Trek through the forests

You can also visit Manikaran

Festivals of Malana village

Best time to visit Malana: May to August

16. Naggar

Naggar is a very popular tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh in the winter season. Naggar is known for its culture, heritage, and beautiful Timber houses. Art lovers and trekkers will love this place as it has a lot of trek trails and art galleries.

Highlights:

Trekking and hiking

Camping

Chandrakhani Pass

Bhrigu lake

Hampta pass

Best time to visit Naggar: September to December, April to June

17. Mashobra

Mashobra is a small village near Shimla, the place is full of dense forests of deodar trees. You can also participate in some adventure activities, Mashobra is known for Zip lining and also spend the night staring at the starry sky during summer.

Highlights:

Ziplining

Rappelling

Forest walks

River rafting

Birdwatching

Best time to visit Mashobra: It has pleasant weather throughout the year

18. Chamba

The old Lord Shiva temple in Chamba is very popular among tourists of Himachal Pradesh. Chamba is situated in the northern part of the Himachal, this place also has pleasant weather the whole year and people who are afraid of freezing temperatures can easily visit this beautiful place. The mountain ranges around Chamba are Dhauladhar and Zanskar.

Highlights:

Participate in local festivals

Try the local delicacies

Enjoy the pleasant weather and nature

Best time to visit Chamba: All year

19. Solan

Solan is a very popular town in Himachal, surrounded by hills and forests. The town is known for its heritage, architecture, and culture. Mohan National Heritage Park is a must-visit in Solan. Tourism in Solan is commercialized and there are a lot of places for sightseeing.

Highlights:

Arki Fort

The Vedic culture sculptures

Nalagarh Palace

Mohan Meakin Brewery(Old brewery)

Shoolini Devi temple

Best time to visit Solan: All year

20. Narkanda

Narkanda is very popular among tourists of Himachal Pradesh, especially for its winter sports and apple orchards and thick forests. It is located near Shimla (60 km from Shimla). Though the place is not very high above sea level, it gets very heavy snowfall and is almost covered in snow during the season. The adventure junkies can visit this place to try skiing, this place is very popular for skiing.

Highlights:

Hatu Mata temple

Tanni Jubbar Lake

Trekking

Skiing

Ziplining

Hiking

Best time to visit Narkanda: All year

21. Kangra

Kangra valley is surrounded by the stunning Dhauladhar ranges. It is an old town with various ancient forts and temples. Nature lovers will love this place for its waterfalls, meadows, and beautiful landscapes. This place also has a rich history, you can also visit the museum.

Highlights:

Kangra Fort

Local delicacies like Aktori, Babru, Siddu

Museums

Bajreswari Mata Temple

Jwala Devi temple

Best time to visit Kangra: September to June

22. Sangla

Sangla is one of the peaceful places one can visit in Himachal. It is a small hill station beside the Baspa river. It is an ideal place for camping and meditating.

Highlights:

Bring Nag temple

Kamru fort

Chitkul

Baspa dam

Best time to visit Sangla: March to October

23. Keylong

Keylong falls on the way if you are traveling from Manali to Leh, you can take a detour and visit this breathtaking beauty. The place is inhabited mostly by Buddhists, and it is also known as the Land of the Buddhists.

Highlights:

Astrophotography

Trekking

Camping

Best time to visit Keylong: February to April

24. Tirthan Valley

Tirthan Valley is a place for the explorers, perfect for camping, trekking, bird and wildlife watching. It is a popular weekend getaway destination from Delhi and Chandigarh. You can also relax in the forest cottages and spend leisure time with your family and friends.

Highlights:

Fishing

Camping near Prashar lake

Rappelling

Great Himalayan National Park

Best time to visit Tirthan Valley: October-November, March-June

25. Kalpa

Kalpa is a small village in Himachal surrounded by the famous Kinnaur-Kailash range. The picturesque landscape and stargazing at the night make this place a must-visit. You can reach Kalpa from Shimla very easily.

Highlights:

Suicide point

Kamru fort

Roghi village

Sapni fort

Best time to visit Kalpa: June to September

26. Pooh

Pooh is a small village in Himachal known for its serenity and beautiful orchards.

Highlights:

Apricot, Apple orchards

Picnic

Nature walk

Trek

Best time to visit Pooh: April to October

27. Shoghi

Shoghi is popular for its green mountains and numerous temples. You can visit this place with your family and enjoy a picnic in the warm green valleys.

Highlights:

Kali temple

Jakhoo hill

Hanuman temple

Kandaghat

Best time to visit Shoghi: September-November, March-June

28. Nahan

Nahan is a beautiful mountain retreat with green meadows and lakes, surrounded by magnificent mountains. You can visit Nahan from Delhi by cab or public transport.

Highlights:

Renukaji lake

Rani Tal

Suketi Fossil Park

Churdhar peak

Jaitak Fort

Best time to visit Nahan: All year

29. Naldehra

Naldehra is a beautiful hill station in Himachal Pradesh, the golf course is popular among tourists. The weather is very pleasant and this place is ideal for a honeymoon.

Highlights:

Naldehra Golf Course

Tattapani

Trekking

Hiking

Picnic

Best time to visit Naldehra: May to September

30. Parwanoo

Parwanoo is known for its cable car ride over the beautiful valleys of the Shivalik range. It is a perfect place to soak in the beauty of nature and make some memories with friends and family.

Highlights:

Kali Mata temple

Fruit orchards

Gurkha Fort

Mansa Devi Temple

Best time to visit Parwanoo: All year

