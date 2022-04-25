News
Earn money up to 50-60 thousand from Aadhaar card and post office government franchise, know here complete process
Nowadays people can do business of lakhs without investing a single penny. Which businesses are these? This we are going to tell you. You can earn a lot of money by doing these business and this business is government, so there is no risk of loss in it.
New Delhi: If you are thinking about any business planning, then we have come up with two great ideas for you. From which you will be able to earn a lot. Nowadays there are many companies that are giving franchises. You can start your own business by opening a franchise of these companies. There is a lot of profit in these businesses and the chances of loss are negligible. Both these business ideas belong to government franchisees. The fun of working with a government franchise is different and the earnings are also hefty.
1. Aadhar Card Franchise
Aadhar card is an essential document for everyone living in the country. Because of this there is a lot of demand for it. You can take Aadhar Card Franchise. With this you will be able to earn very good money. If you want to franchise Aadhar card, then first you have to clear an exam conducted by UIDAI. After this a license is given to open a service center. Once you clear the exam, you will have to do Aadhaar Enrollment Number and Biometric Verification. After this, registration will have to be done from the Common Service Center.
HOW TO APPLY?
To get the Aadhaar Franchisee License, you have to visit the official website of NSEIT .
2. Post Office Franchise
Post office Franchise is being given by Indian Post. This is the best for those who want to take a government franchise. Anyone can take this franchise. To take this franchise, you will have to spend only 5000 rupees. After getting a franchise, you can earn through commission. Let us tell you, two types of franchises are given by the post office, in which the first franchise is of the outlet and the second is the postal agents franchise.
You can visit Direct India Post website ( )
to apply for Franchise . By reading the notification related to this, you will be able to apply for the franchise.
The post Earn money up to 50-60 thousand from Aadhaar card and post office government franchise, know here complete process appeared first on JK Breaking News.
30 Best Tourist Places At Himachal Pradesh To Have An Exciting Experience
The beauty of Himachal Pradesh cannot be put into words, the mountains and the picturesque valleys add up to its beautiful landscapes. Himachal Pradesh has places for every kind of tourist. If you are a nature lover, adventure junkie, or like off-beat places, Himachal has the perfect destination for everyone.
We are going to list the 30 Best tourist places in Himachal Pradesh to help you pick one:
1. Manali
Manali is a beautiful hill station in Himachal Pradesh, located in the Kullu district. It is surrounded by the mighty Himalayas and has some beautiful valleys, the place is covered with thick forests. It is a popular escape for couples as well as adventure-seeking solo travelers. Manali has a lot to offer ranging from temples to monasteries, beautiful waterfalls, fruit orchards.
Highlights:
- The Solang Valley- Paradise of Adventure lovers
- The Great Himalayan National Park
- Manali Bird Sanctuary
- Trekking, hiking
- River rafting, fishing
- Hidimba temple
- Tibetan monasteries
- Jogini Falls
- Old Manali
- Rohtang Pass
Best Time to Visit Manali:
Summer Time: May to July; Winter Time: November to January
2. Kullu
On the banks of the Beas river, Kullu is one of the most visited tourist places in Himachal Pradesh. It is located near major cities like Delhi and Chandigarh and is a perfect weekend getaway to get away from the city. Kullu is surrounded by hills with thick forests of deodar, pine, and oak. You can soak in the beauty of nature and also go for some adventure sports in Kullu.
Highlights:
- Rafting in Beas river
- Paragliding
- Bijli Mahadev nature trek
- ATV ride
- Prashar Lake trek
- Downhill Cycling
Best time to visit Kullu: December to February, March to June
3. Shimla
Shimla is a well-planned town and the capital of Himachal Pradesh. It is also called the Queen of Hills. Shimla has a few Hindu temples like Jakhoo temple, Mansa Devi temple, Tara Devi temple. It is a beautiful hill station with breathtaking views of apple orchards and forests. You can spend some leisure time on the Mall Road of Shimla at the Ridge, you can also visit the famous Church and do some shopping at the mall. Shimla Reserve Forest Sanctuary is another tourist attraction. You can take a ride on the Shimla Toy train.
Highlights:
- Shimla to Kufri Sightseeing
- Jakhoo Hill Trek to the temple
- Toy Train from Kalka to Shimla
- Skiing in Kufri
- Shimla Heritage Walk
- Paragliding
Best time to visit Shimla: March to June
4. Kufri
Kufri is very popular for the variety of Adventure sports and skiing during the winters. The trekkers and nature lovers can visit the Great Himalayan National Park, which has a huge number of animal and bird species.
Highlights:
- Skiing in the winters
- Nature trekking and hiking tours
- Zorbing
- Paragliding
- Visiting the Nag Temple
Best time to visit Kufri: November to March for snowfall, April to June
5. Kasauli
Kasauli is a picturesque town in the Solan district, it is popular for its scenic beauty. You can reach Kasauli from both Shimla and Chandigarh.
Highlights:
- The sunrise and sunset point, the Gurkha point
- Baba Balak Nath Temple
- The Central Research Library
- The British Colonial Era, Anglican Church
- Trek to the Monkey Stage
- The Gilbert trail, if you love nature walks this one is for you
Best time to visit Kasauli: November to March
6. Dharamshala
Dharamshala is a tranquil hill station in the lap of the Himalayas, it is divided into two sections, the upper Dharamshala or Dharamkot and the lower Dharamshala, Mcleodganj. This tourist destination of Himachal Pradesh is flocked with young tourists. This place has a number of monasteries and most of the population comprises the Tibetan people. It is located at an altitude of 1475 meters above sea level. Dalai Lama is also a resident of Dharamshala. Tourists from all around the world come here to visit the magnificent beauty. The view of the Dhauldhar mountains is breathtaking.
Highlights:
- Bhagsunath Temple
- Kangra Art Museum
- Dal Lake
- Kangra Fort
- HPCA (Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association) stadium
- Galu Devi Temple
Best time to visit Dharamshala: April to July, November to January for snowfall
7. Jibhi
Jibhi is an offbeat place in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. One can visit this place to spend some quality time with their family or partners. It is surrounded by dense forests and mountains where you can wake up by the sweet song of the birds.
Highlights:
- Trekking
- Meditation and Relaxing
- Nature walk
- Bird watching
Best time to visit Jibhi: March to October
8. Dalhousie
Dalhousie is a beautiful hill station with lush green meadows and dense forests in Himachal Pradesh. You can visit this place for your honeymoon or with your family and friends. The most popular destination of Dalhousie is Khajjar, also known as the mini Switzerland of India.
Dalhousie is a hub of adventure sports, you can choose from a wide variety of activities like Paragliding, Zorbing, Trekking.
Highlights:
- Ganji Pahadi Walk, Dainkund Walk, and Bakrota Walk and treks through beautiful terrain
- The town’s oldest church, St John’s Church
- Paragliding, Hiking, and Zorbing at Khajjar valley
Best time to visit Dalhousie: April to July
9. Spiti Valley
The Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh is an untouched place with unique terrain. If you love barren landscapes and solitude, the mountains of the Spiti valley are for you. It is a cold desert valley located at an altitude of around 12000 ft. above sea level. The barren land is inhabited by tiny villages with very less population. There are beautiful monasteries where you can spend some peaceful time and meditate. Spiti valley is one of the best tourist places in Himachal Pradesh, once you visit this heavenly place your life will not be the same.
Highlights:
- The Tabo monastery, the Gue mummy, the Dhankar monastery, the Key monastery
- Kibber village, Hikkim village, Komic village
- You can get a glimpse of a snow leopard or Himalayan Ibex if you are lucky
- You can also witness white Spiti during Winter Spiti Expedition.
Best time to visit Spiti Valley: May to July or the winter season to witness white Spiti.
10. Bir Billing
Bir Billing, the paragliding capital of India is located in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Have you ever dreamt of paragliding over the mountains amidst nature? But got nervous and backed out, well this is the place where you will find safe and trained experts who will guide you while you are gliding, so let go of your fears and visit Bir as soon as possible.
Highlights:
- Paragliding over the breathtaking valleys of the Himalayas for the adrenaline rush
- 13th Century Vaidyanath Lord shiva
- Monasteries of Choggan and Bhattu colony
Best time to visit Bir: May to July
11. Chail
Chail is also known as the Hiker’s paradise, this small town is an unexplored tourist destination. Chail has the highest Cricket and Polo grounds. The nearest railway station is Kalka and you can visit this beautiful place at any time of the year.
Highlights:
- Chail wildlife sanctuary
- Chail cricket ground
- Kali temple
- Trekking
- Rock climbing
- Nature walk
Best time to visit Chail: Whole year
12. Palampur
Palampur is a quaint and pristine hill station surrounded by the Dhauladhar Ranges. The town is surrounded by deodar forests and tea gardens. Palampur has both Sikh and Tibetan cultures. Artistic railway stations and Victorian-style mansions are a few tourist attractions of this place.
Highlights:
- Beautiful Tea Gardens
- Local zoo
- Tashi Jong monastery
- Chamunda Devi Temple
- Dhauladhar National Park
- Trek to Kangra Fort
- Rafting, Skydiving, Paragliding
Best time to visit Palampur: March to June
13. Mandi
Mandi is a small town in Himachal Pradesh, full of greenery, forests, and tea plantations. Mandi has around 81 temples and is also known by the name Choti Kashi or Varanasi of Hills.
Highlights:
- Bhutnath temple
- Rewalsar lake
- Pandoh Dam
- Trek to Prashar lake
- Shikari Devi temple
Best time to visit Mandi: April to October
14. Kasol
On the riverbank of Parvati valley, this small town is a popular tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh. Backpackers, nature lovers, and adventure lovers will love the breathtaking beauty of Kasol.
Highlights:
- You can visit the Tosh village
- Parvati valley
- Kheerganga trek
- Sar Pass Trek
Best time to visit Kasol: October to June
15. Malana
Malan is an old village nestled between the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. Backpackers from all over the world visit this village for its scenic beauty. You can also see the breathtaking Parvati valley and Kullu valley from this village. The village is not situated at a very high altitude and is known for its culture, food, and festivals.
Highlights:
- Enjoy the pleasant weather of the village by going on a nature walk
- Trek through the forests
- You can also visit Manikaran
- Festivals of Malana village
Best time to visit Malana: May to August
16. Naggar
Naggar is a very popular tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh in the winter season. Naggar is known for its culture, heritage, and beautiful Timber houses. Art lovers and trekkers will love this place as it has a lot of trek trails and art galleries.
Highlights:
- Trekking and hiking
- Camping
- Chandrakhani Pass
- Bhrigu lake
- Hampta pass
Best time to visit Naggar: September to December, April to June
17. Mashobra
Mashobra is a small village near Shimla, the place is full of dense forests of deodar trees. You can also participate in some adventure activities, Mashobra is known for Zip lining and also spend the night staring at the starry sky during summer.
Highlights:
- Ziplining
- Rappelling
- Forest walks
- River rafting
- Birdwatching
Best time to visit Mashobra: It has pleasant weather throughout the year
18. Chamba
The old Lord Shiva temple in Chamba is very popular among tourists of Himachal Pradesh. Chamba is situated in the northern part of the Himachal, this place also has pleasant weather the whole year and people who are afraid of freezing temperatures can easily visit this beautiful place. The mountain ranges around Chamba are Dhauladhar and Zanskar.
Highlights:
- Participate in local festivals
- Try the local delicacies
- Enjoy the pleasant weather and nature
Best time to visit Chamba: All year
19. Solan
Solan is a very popular town in Himachal, surrounded by hills and forests. The town is known for its heritage, architecture, and culture. Mohan National Heritage Park is a must-visit in Solan. Tourism in Solan is commercialized and there are a lot of places for sightseeing.
Highlights:
- Arki Fort
- The Vedic culture sculptures
- Nalagarh Palace
- Mohan Meakin Brewery(Old brewery)
- Shoolini Devi temple
Best time to visit Solan: All year
20. Narkanda
Narkanda is very popular among tourists of Himachal Pradesh, especially for its winter sports and apple orchards and thick forests. It is located near Shimla (60 km from Shimla). Though the place is not very high above sea level, it gets very heavy snowfall and is almost covered in snow during the season. The adventure junkies can visit this place to try skiing, this place is very popular for skiing.
Highlights:
- Hatu Mata temple
- Tanni Jubbar Lake
- Trekking
- Skiing
- Ziplining
- Hiking
Best time to visit Narkanda: All year
21. Kangra
Kangra valley is surrounded by the stunning Dhauladhar ranges. It is an old town with various ancient forts and temples. Nature lovers will love this place for its waterfalls, meadows, and beautiful landscapes. This place also has a rich history, you can also visit the museum.
Highlights:
- Kangra Fort
- Local delicacies like Aktori, Babru, Siddu
- Museums
- Bajreswari Mata Temple
- Jwala Devi temple
Best time to visit Kangra: September to June
22. Sangla
Sangla is one of the peaceful places one can visit in Himachal. It is a small hill station beside the Baspa river. It is an ideal place for camping and meditating.
Highlights:
- Bring Nag temple
- Kamru fort
- Chitkul
- Baspa dam
Best time to visit Sangla: March to October
23. Keylong
Keylong falls on the way if you are traveling from Manali to Leh, you can take a detour and visit this breathtaking beauty. The place is inhabited mostly by Buddhists, and it is also known as the Land of the Buddhists.
Highlights:
- Astrophotography
- Trekking
- Camping
Best time to visit Keylong: February to April
24. Tirthan Valley
Tirthan Valley is a place for the explorers, perfect for camping, trekking, bird and wildlife watching. It is a popular weekend getaway destination from Delhi and Chandigarh. You can also relax in the forest cottages and spend leisure time with your family and friends.
Highlights:
- Fishing
- Camping near Prashar lake
- Rappelling
- Great Himalayan National Park
Best time to visit Tirthan Valley: October-November, March-June
25. Kalpa
Kalpa is a small village in Himachal surrounded by the famous Kinnaur-Kailash range. The picturesque landscape and stargazing at the night make this place a must-visit. You can reach Kalpa from Shimla very easily.
Highlights:
- Suicide point
- Kamru fort
- Roghi village
- Sapni fort
Best time to visit Kalpa: June to September
26. Pooh
Pooh is a small village in Himachal known for its serenity and beautiful orchards.
Highlights:
- Apricot, Apple orchards
- Picnic
- Nature walk
- Trek
Best time to visit Pooh: April to October
27. Shoghi
Shoghi is popular for its green mountains and numerous temples. You can visit this place with your family and enjoy a picnic in the warm green valleys.
Highlights:
- Kali temple
- Jakhoo hill
- Hanuman temple
- Kandaghat
Best time to visit Shoghi: September-November, March-June
28. Nahan
Nahan is a beautiful mountain retreat with green meadows and lakes, surrounded by magnificent mountains. You can visit Nahan from Delhi by cab or public transport.
Highlights:
- Renukaji lake
- Rani Tal
- Suketi Fossil Park
- Churdhar peak
- Jaitak Fort
Best time to visit Nahan: All year
29. Naldehra
Naldehra is a beautiful hill station in Himachal Pradesh, the golf course is popular among tourists. The weather is very pleasant and this place is ideal for a honeymoon.
Highlights:
- Naldehra Golf Course
- Tattapani
- Trekking
- Hiking
- Picnic
Best time to visit Naldehra: May to September
30. Parwanoo
Parwanoo is known for its cable car ride over the beautiful valleys of the Shivalik range. It is a perfect place to soak in the beauty of nature and make some memories with friends and family.
Highlights:
- Kali Mata temple
- Fruit orchards
- Gurkha Fort
- Mansa Devi Temple
Best time to visit Parwanoo: All year
500 Rupees Note Holders Alert! Do you also have these new 500 rupee notes? Get alerted immediately! Government gave big information, check immediately
500 Rupees Note Update: A video related to 500 rupees note is coming out in which it is being told that if you also have such 500 rupees note then you should be alert.
New Delhi: 500 Rupees Note: If you also have 500 rupees note then this news can be useful for you. Actually, today a video related to 500 rupees note is coming out in which it has been told that if you also have such a 500 rupee note then you should be careful. Let us know what kind of note is being talked about in this video
.
Video going viral on social media
Let us tell you that a video is going viral on social media in which the identity of real and fake is being told while explaining the difference between two notes of 500 rupees. In this video, by showing a correct note, it is being told as fake on unnecessary logic. PIB has fact-checked this video which is becoming increasingly viral and has told its truth
PIB did fact check
PIB tweeted about this video and wrote, ‘In a video it is being warned that no such note of ₹ 500 should be taken, in which the green stripe is not near the RBI Governor’s signature but with the picture of Gandhiji. be close. According to the Reserve Bank of India, both types of 500 rupees notes are valid.
That is, according to the fact check of PIB, this message is for you, do not fall prey to the fake news of this video.
This is how fact checks can be done
If any such message comes to you too, then you can do a fact check to find out about its truth. You can do fact check through PIB. For this you have to visit the official link . Apart from this, you can also send the video to WhatsApp number +918799711259 or email: [email protected]
JK School Education Department Jobs 2022: Download Notification Now
Advertisement notice for the post of Chairman, JKBOSE and Director JKSCERT
Department of School Education, JKUT has invited application forms for Appointment to the post of Director, JKSCERT (KUT) and Chairman JKBOSE from the eligible candidates of the country as given in the advertisement notice available the official website of School Education Department jkeducation.gov.in For submission of SCERT application filled in all respect the mail address is [email protected] and for submission of JKBOSE application filled in all respects the mail address is jkboseappointment [email protected]
Desirous and eligible candidates are informed to download application form from above website and submit the complete filled application form by or before 25th May 2022 on the above mentioned emails and hardcopy(pdf format) shall be send on the official address of Principal Secretary to Government, School Education Department, Srinagar/Jammu against proper acknowledgement.
In case of any issue please contact Mr. Umesh Sharma (Deputy Secretary to Government, School Education Department) Cell No.7006650198 or 7006862165.
