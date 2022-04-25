Finance
Eight Barriers to Critical Thinking
All too often we fall prey to patterns of thought that are comfortable to us without analyzing their effectiveness. When this happens we may not get the desired results because we haven’t asked the right questions or asked enough of them to arrive at the best response to a problem.
Researchers and management specialists have identified more than 100 different barriers that prevent effective critical thinking, but there are eight roadblocks that all executives should burn into their memory. To help remember these eight, here is an acronym for them – CAT MAGIC.
1. Confirmation bias –
bending evidence to fit one’s beliefs. How many times do executives look for information that supports their point of view as opposed to seeking evidence that is individually or group “neutral?” “The best way to fight this natural temptation of confirmation bias is to actively seek information that disproves your beliefs.
2. Attribution (or self-serving) bias –
the belief that good things happen to us because of internal factors and bad things happen to us because of external factors, while the reverse is true with others. This bias causes us to pigeonhole the actions of others, especially bad behavior, as strictly the fault of the individual and not circumstances.
3. Trusting testimonial evidence –
the fallacy of believing information from someone else, even if there is no evidence to support their statements. Studies have consistently shown individuals are more likely to buy something on the recommendation of others than the strength of advertising or some other marketing effort, yet how many of those same people actually know the veracity of those recommendations?
4. Memory lapses –
while this barrier seems on the surface to be fairly self-explanatory (everybody has gaps in memory), its danger lies in the common human trait of filling in the memory gaps with information that may or may not be true. In other words, we make things up as we go along, which often prevents us from arriving at more fact-based decisions.
5. Accepting authority without question –
a behavior documented by the famous experiments of researcher Stanley Milgram in which many people were willing to administer increasingly more powerful shocks to other people on the orders of an authority figure, even though they weren’t sure it was the right thing to do. This critical thinking failure continues to manifest itself today in the blind acceptance to people with questionable degrees or expertise.
6. Generalizing from too few observations –
a common practice in consumer marketing where a small group of people in a focus group determine the direction of multi-million dollar ad campaigns, even though the opinions of those people cannot be projected onto a larger population. The same occurrence happens when a small group of executives or board members discuss an issue. We must constantly resist the temptation to take these informational shortcuts. For example, one way to counter the built-in bias of small groups is to seek out the unvarnished input from employees lower on the organizational chart.
7. Ignorance and the failure to admit it –
a trait that leads to fabricated information and wild speculation. Nobody wants to look foolish, so instead of admitting his or her lack of knowledge a person may fake it and then explain the fakery in a way that makes it seem true. Beware of those who are quick with answers or slow to admit they don’t know something.
8. Coincidence (or the Law of Truly Large Numbers) –
the mistaken belief that pieces of information have causality when, in fact, they are the result of a pure coincidence or the law of large numbers. Any large block of data will show connections, but those connections most likely have no other meaning. For example, some hospital CEOs will likely have red hair, but no other link can be made between being a CEO and red hair. Yet, we often attach causal links to events or date where no links exist.
Like any other behavior in life worth doing, good critical thinking is all about turning ideas into habitual behavior. You first have to recognize that their critical thinking skills might not be up to par and then you must go about improving them. Only when you start applying those news skills again and again to a variety of circumstances will the skills stick and generate results. Critical thinking must become a force of habit for top leaders, much like their breathing. It must become part of your leadership core.
Finance
CoolTool Has Launched AI-Powered Webcam Eye Tracking
CoolTool is a unique automated neuromarketing platform expanding the opportunities of neuromarketing research to a previously unimaginable extent. Recently the company has developed and launched the beta version of unique webcam-based eye tracking running on Artificial Intelligence technology. It ensures a high precision of results and opens new opportunities for marketing research.
Recently the company has introduced the Emotion Measurement neuromarketing online tool. Respondents may complete surveys not in neuro-laboratories but in the more comfortable places where they usually come across advertising. Clients can collect data by just sending the link via different digital channels that is much more easier.
Surprises webcam-based eye tracking brings
First of all, the considerably high accuracy of results, followed by the unprecedented speed of the tool adjustment and usage, as well as wider possibilities now available for everyone.
Gaze movement tracking tool is perfectly suitable for testing of communication materials – videos, static advertising, product visibility on a shelf, and website mockups. From now on it will be accessible not only for digital and professional research agencies, but for mass usage by marketers, advertisers, designers, as well as all other actors who need consumer insights fast and affordable in terms of time and resources.
Ultimate advantages of webcam-based eye tracking
â The possibility to cover a wide audience immediately (you, as well as the respondents, don’t need any hardware as it’s an online solution).
â There is no need to equip a lab and invite people into one room to participate in the test as it always used to be.
â Respondents can take these tests regardless of their location – from the computer, laptop or from a smartphone.
â Respondents don’t have to install any kind of software.
â With the turned on webcam, you can conduct eye tracking and emotion measurement tests simultaneously, which is very important for the comprehensive testing of video advertising.
â You can use any webcam (inbuilt or external, though the better the resolution of the webcam, the more accurate the results).
â In case you don’t have respondents, you can use the CoolTool service to gain direct access to respondents from all over the world (online panels).
The CoolTool team continues to work on the improvement of its technology and strives to launch the most high-precision eye-tracking technology in the world in the nearest possible future. The company would appreciate hearing any feedback from users and calls to test their automated neuromarketing platform with a free account.
Finance
Email Marketing Tips That Work
The truth? Email marketing still is incredibly popular today, and may just be the strongest possible online marketing strategy for any business. Depending on 2018 figures, email marketing continues to rank as the fourth most powerful marketing channel, behind search engine optimization, social media, and affiliate programs. These four marketing channels combined account for almost 60% of the content indexed by search engines each month. When used correctly, email marketing can easily meet and exceed the SEO results you’re looking for.
Before delving into the email marketing software that will best suit your company’s needs, you first need to define your goals. What do you want to achieve from email marketing? Do you simply want to send new prospects your company’s promotional message or are you seeking to build long-term relationships with current and future clients? Do you need a response straight away or do you like to keep your audience interested in a more subtle approach? Any of these strategies can be met through email marketing, so it’s important to consider which approach will best serve your goals.
For those on the hunt for immediate responses, email marketing software such as Roboform’s Aweber could provide a solid solution for immediate follow-ups. Email campaigns generally require follow-up on a very regular basis – at least once a week, but preferably daily. Roboform Aweber includes support for a wide range of email formats and auto-responders, including Aweber, Send Later, and ParetLogic. Autoresponders work as a one-stop solution to sending email messages to potential clients, including information about the company, product, or service being sold. While it’s possible to incorporate Aweber’s live chat function into an email marketing campaign, it may not be the best way to reach clients, since those in need of immediate information might not be ready to talk right away.
GetResponse is another extremely easy way to send email messages to potential customers. Users familiar with popular email marketing software will be familiar with this program – GetResponse is often used by many small businesses to send out promotional emails that will bring in new leads, as well as keep older ones interested. This software has been around for a while, so there are plenty of options available to help get rid of that inevitable email marketing plateau. One of the best ways to use GetResponse is to incorporate it into a squeeze page that will be sent out after a lead sign-up occurs. A form for collecting the person’s name and email address goes into the body of the email, so all that’s left for the customer to do is to confirm their registration with a simple click of the “submit” button.
The three most popular email marketing platforms all offer some version of a built-in autoresponder, whether for free or for a nominal monthly fee. WordPress is one of the more popular, as its user-friendly interface makes it easy for even a beginner to manage. For less than $5, you can install a WordPress blog and turn it into an effective sales tool. Since WordPress can be used for virtually anything, from simple informational pages to powerful advertising campaigns, it appeals to both businesses looking to stay on top of their competition, as well as individual sellers who need to impress potential buyers. WordPress email marketing services can make your life much easier by helping you take the best of traditional email marketing and turning it into an even more effective online marketing solution.
Another popular email marketing strategy these days is using email newsletters as a digital marketing strategy. Newsletters are perfect because they’re both convenient and effective. They don’t have to be broadcast to everyone on your list, which eliminates the possibility of them being overlooked. Newsletters can be sent directly to opt-in email addresses or websites, which means you’ll have an easier time selling to people who aren’t on your list. Because newsletters are also easy to personalize, you can personalize them to fit the interests of the recipient, ensuring that the messages will help them take action.
When using email marketing tools such as OptinMonster or a similar builder, the idea is to create as many accounts as possible to increase your conversion rate. OptinMonster can help you by giving you several different options for the name, description, signature, and link to your website. You can use the OptinMonster builder to create an unlimited number of email marketing campaigns for very little cost. With WordPress, you can easily personalize these optin forms to ensure that people who sign up for them to know where they’re going and what they’re signing up for.
Another way to effectively incorporate email marketing through your autoresponder series is by using the Convertkit software. Convertkit is not only inexpensive, but it comes with thousands of pre-designed messages that are tailored specifically for every subscriber. This means that you can design separate messages for different categories of your subscribers, ensuring that each group of subscribers has something different to read and respond to. Once you have your list of subscribers, you can use the Convertkit software to help you send out emails at scheduled intervals or automatically based on when your subscribers have read their last message.
Finance
Your Thyroid Can Make Your Ears Ring!
Tinnitus is a medical expression for “ringing in the ears” though a few hear other sounds. This kind of noise could be heard in one ear, both ears, the middle of the head or can just be difficult to pinpoint. The noise can be low, medium or high-pitched and it can be continuous or it may come and go. Tinnitus is common throughout all age groups, particularly after exposure to loud noise, however it is uncommon as a major issue except if it gets to be chronic.
There isn’t any one cause of tinnitus. It’s a symptom associated with an underlying condition. That condition could be age-related hearing loss, an injury to the ear or even trouble with your circulatory system. Some other conditions are Meniere’s Disease, TMJ, high blood pressure, sinusitis, thyroid dysfunction and so on.
Tinnitus is actually a common effect of thyroid dysfunction. A lot of people with this condition get a ringing in their ears. Dysfunction of the thyroid causes various other issues which include lowered energy levels, increased sensitivity to pain, weight gain, and depression.
The thyroid is a small gland, shaped just like a butterfly, positioned in the lower part of your neck. It’s among the major endocrine glands in the body. The thyroid controls how fast the body expends energy, creates proteins and just how sensitive the body would be to other hormones. The two most typical conditions with thyroid dysfunction are hormone overproduction (hyperthyroidism) and hormone underproduction (hypothyroidism).
Hyperthyroidism only affects 1% of people. It causes an increase to your metabolism. The symptoms consist of nervousness, irritability, weight loss, shaky hands, panic disorder, racing heart and tinnitus. The tinnitus brought on by hyperthyroidism is normally linked to heart rate and is pulsatile in nature.
Hypothyroidism is somewhat more common. It affects about 1% to 2% of women and less than one half of a % of men and happens more frequently as we grow old. It causes a decrease to the metabolism. The symptoms are fatigue, lethargy, weight gain, cold intolerance, constipation as well as enlargement of the thyroid gland. Further conditions can include hearing impairment and tinnitus. With hypothyroidism tinnitus is usually present as a constant sound.
Tinnitus will most likely lessen or resolve as soon as the underlying condition is resolved. The use of supplements has proven to strengthen your thyroid health. They include things like:
Iodine – Iodine deficiency, which is a major cause of thyroid dysfunction, can be increased with diet and kelp supplementation. Foods that have iodine are yogurt, eggs, meat, fish and other seafood, radish, parsley, potatoes, oatmeal and bananas.
Selenium – Most people diagnosed with hypothyroidism had been selenium deficient. Selenium deficiency can lower the activity of the thyroid hormones.
Tyrosine – Tyrosine is an amino acid needed by the body to manufacture thyroid hormones from iodine.
Thyroid Glandular – Thyroid glandular supplements have been used since the beginning of thyroid treatment and remain effective.
Bladderwrack – Bladderwrack is seaweed that is a rich source of iodine. Traditionally it has been used for weight loss and hypothyroidism. It also contains the minerals potassium, magnesium, calcium, iron, zinc, etc.
Coconut Oil – Aside from benefiting the thyroid it also helps you lose weight.
