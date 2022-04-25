Finance
Essential Steps to Getting Approved For a Home Mortgage Loan
Buying a home is a biggest step you can take to ensure your family’s security for the future. Getting approved for a home mortgage loan is easier now that it has been in previous years. More and more lenders are modifying the requirements for loan approval as new home buyers programs become available.Here are some good things to know when trying to get approved for a home mortgage loan:
Some things to do before applying for a home mortgage loan
Get your credit in order. If you have anything outstanding, you may want to take care of that before applying for your home mortgage loan.The first thing a mortgage lender will look at is your credit. They look at how you pay your bills and how much debt you have in relation to your income. If you are overextended they may refuse your loan. Even if you don’t have the best credit, you can still qualify for a home loan as long as you have a stable income. You may just have to pay a higher interest rate or larger down payment.
How is your income? All lenders base some of their approval requirements on income. Your income tells them if you can afford to repay the loan. Your total amount of monthly debt should ideally be 1/3-1/2 of your total income. Any more than 50% and they consider that overextended.
Check around for a mortgage lender. Google is probably a good place to start searching for lender in your area. Call them and ask to speak to a lender to get some basic information as far as interest rates and requirements for a loan.
Once you have everything and are ready to apply for the loan
Fill out the application for a home loan and make an appointment with a loan specialist.You will need to bring identification, and proof of income and expenses;bills and payments.They will want to know about your current financial status. In order to qualify for most loans you just need to have a stable income and not too much debt.
Have a good size down payment. Another good thing because that means less money for them to lend you.
The more you can come up with for a down payment, the better off you will be. Typically, a down payment is
between 5% and 20%. You may also have to come up with closing costs and fees associated with processing the loan so be prepared to pay out of pocket for some things.
If everything goes well, you may qualify for a pre-approved mortgage loan. This means that you are pre-qualified and the company will back you. It’s best to get this first if you can because it will be easier to negotiate with sellers if they know you are already qualified and have the financial backing. Plus the pre-approved amount will be a set amount so that when you start home shopping you’ll already know how much of a loan you will be able to get.
Finance
The Top Five Ways to Cheat the Government -and How They Will Catch You Doing It
Introduction
There is no such thing as a free lunch. There is a vein of gold in that old saying. And yet, that doesn’t stop many from trying to get something for nothing. Entire generations have grown up now trained to depend on the government for support whether it be through food stamps, skewed tax credit laws or welfare. The price they pay in dignity, respect and freedom is barely noticed by many of them. And yet, even with those who are truly in need or who truly deserve the help there are many more who look for ways to scam the government for funds.
Each one of them is convinced they have found the fool-proof way to scheme Uncle Sam and in many cases they get away with it temporarily. Though there are many variations on the overall themes, each will generally fall within one of five categories.
1. EIC Fraud
2. “Under the Table” Payroll
3. Falsifying of W-2 or 1099 information
4. Clustered Nest
5. Multi-Level Marketing Tax Evasion Methods
EIC FRAUD
Earned Income Credit is a refundable tax credit meant to help working single parents. Normally, the way a tax credit works (nonrefundable) is that if an individual has paid $5000 in taxes for the year and qualifies for the $10,000 tax credit, they can only receive the $5000 they paid in taxes. If the individual paid $0 in taxes, the tax credit could be as much as $50,000 or more and they would get $0. With the refundable tax credit, the individual isn’t required to have paid taxes to get the earned income credit added to his or her refund amount.
It works on a sliding scale where the EIC climbs up to it’s maximum (usually around $15000 in earned income) and as the income climbs above $15,000 the EIC slides down. Maximum EIC is usually around $5500. Finally at about $28,000, the EIC has decreased to $0. As someone who spent several years preparing taxes in the lower income bracket neighborhoods, let me tell you that there are those whose whole year is planned around receiving this huge check of taxes taken from those who pay them and given to those who won’t. EIC is given only for your first two children from birth to age 17.
The ‘married or unmarried’ couple with four kids will go in to a tax prep office, separate ones if they are experienced at this. And though each lives in the same house, each one claims the Head of Household status, which increases the amount they can deduct off of their taxable income and with each of them claiming EIC they can receive a checks totaling up to $10,000 for end of year tax filing season. The Head of Household is supposed to be for those who are receiving no other support from anywhere else. The Head of Household must be providing for that Household, so if there is a boyfriend, girlfriend, spouse, parent etc living there, they cannot claim that designation.
These cheats will do this for years before they are caught, but having been caught, they are not allowed to claim EIC for ten years following a fraud investigation. They will then have to pay back incorrectly paid EIC and pay penalties for fraudulent returns on top of that of up to 75% of the amount that the IRS was defrauded.
How They Get Caught
Every time an individual opens a bank account, purchases a car, or rents or buys a home there is a little note made that identifies their Social Security number with that transaction. Obviously someone whose earned income doesn’t reach over $15,500 isn’t going to go buy a $35,000 vehicle, or a $200,000 home. These cheats do not realize that they are putting a huge target on their back that screams, “Audit Me!” to the trained IRS auditors. You can’t have it both ways and claim to make enough income to pay off your purchase on credit and then on another form claim that you didn’t make enough money to pay taxes.
There is a storehouse of this information, and the IRS does take note of logical errors. Example; A man came into my office and told us proudly that he was the father of nine children with seven different women and that his total income for the year was under $3000 and he wanted to claim half of his kids before their mothers did so he could get the refund first. There is no way on this earth that a man on his own can pay for food, rent and gas on $3000 annual income. And he wanted to claim that he supported these children too? He went to prison a year and a half later, but I hear his kids are doing just fine without him.
Under the Table Payroll
Whether it be because the worker is illegally living here in this country or because the employer doesn’t want to bother with payroll taxes, a growing number of small businesses are paying in cash. And since their employer isn’t reporting it, the individual employee sees an opportunity to cheat the government. (In some of these cases, these individuals are engaging in illegal activity through which they make all their cash. Drug dealing, prostitution, etc.)
The first caution here is that this arrangement is illegal. The second is that it is dangerous. Illegal because there are certain state requirements for employment that cannot be met or measured without records. And, dangerous because this is how most employers get around paying worker’s compensation insurance. An injury on a jobsite where all is done ‘under the table’ will usually receive sub-standard care for fear of reporting the injury to a hospital or qualified doctor.
How They Get Caught
In much the same way that those who are cheating EIC, every legal transaction they make puts one more flag on a case that would not have one otherwise. If they are making money they are not reporting, they will have a hard time explaining how they are making $900 a month in mortgage payments when they only claim to earn $500 and that they are the sole provider of support for that household. As the Zen Master would say, ‘all things are connected, and yet not all things are the same.’
Falsifying of W2 or 1099 Information
It is relatively easy to purchase a pack of blank W-2’s or 1099’s and ‘create’ your own income. Usually the cheaters use a legitimate EIN number of a legitimate business that they have worked at temporarily or that a friend or relative has worked at and they create a W-2 that gives them just enough earned income to get the EIC credit. By the time the ruse is discovered, the cheaters have cashed their super fast refund checks and left town. Electronic filing prevents some fraud, but it makes others so easy.
The legitimate business owner then is left to explain why he or she didn’t pay employment tax on these individuals who faked these forms. The IRS seems to move much slower when you are the one who has been wronged. It could mean paying penalties on payroll taxes that were never supposed to be filed anyway.
A lot of those people using this particular scam are illegal aliens and do not have a legitimate social security number anyway, those that are legal citizens, and yet, cheaters anyway, eventually move and forget the crime they have committed.
How They are Caught
Once this particular fraud is forgotten, one day they will have to use their social security number for a job, a loan, or college application. At that point, they are nailed even though it may be five or more years later. Offenses of this type earn prison time.
If it is an illegal that is cashing this check, it makes it more of a challenge. Typically, an illegal does not have a checking account to use to cash this check, so they must go to a check cashing store. It is there that they must produce ID, addresses of references and some employment information. What a lot of people don’t realize is that all the checks you receive and cash have clearly identifiable stamps showing where and when the check was cashed, deposited and processed. If the illegal is still in the same area when the IRS does get up and start investigating, it doesn’t take too much to find them.
The Clustered Nest
Using the same principle in the first EIC fraud of a couple living together in the same place and each claiming Head of Household and EIC for each of their four children, the clustered nest describes what happens when that is taken to extremes. Where there are four or more families within the same residence each claiming HOH and EIC for their group of kids. This is common in heavily Hispanic areas where the families are actually able to get along with each other in close quarters. Often the children are swapped back and forth amongst the relatives to get the maximum benefit of the tax refund.
How They are Caught
In doing background checks there are areas and addresses that are automatic ‘red flags’ of fraud. They are called ‘high risk’ areas, high turnover, a transient population, hotels, apartment complexes, etc. When an address has ever been used as a ‘clustered nest’ where more than one family is claiming residence at the same time, that location is flagged. Eventually the addresses are matched together with dates and times people are claiming residence and sole ownership of the Head of Household title. As long as the entire family moves every three years, they could keep this up for many years. But once an area has been ‘flagged’ so too are any social security numbers using that address.
Multi-Level Marketing Tax Evasion Fraud
Lately there has been a group promoting an old idea they tout as being “new”. This group stems from a MLM that sells legal insurance plans and a big part of their business is in recruiting other representatives. As the steam has gone out of their engine in the past seven years, it is getting more and more difficult to recruit smart people into these pyramid schemes. So their approach has changed to deemphasize the MLM aspect and sell them on the benefits of being able to deduct expenses they already have by opening their own business.
Most W-2 earners as they call them, don’t have time to work 40-60 hours a week and put in another 10 – 20 on an MLM. So the approach is this, let me show you how to deduct those expenses you have now anyway and save you money on your taxes. When you own your own business you do get to deduct losses, home office expenses and a percentage of your utility bills depending on the size of the home office.
So now they have otherwise smart people joining this pyramid MLM group, not to advance within the MLM, but to deduct all the losses they will have pushing these pre-paid legal insurance plans on their friends and family. There are several things wrong with this; First, your business needs to be in operation for the purpose of making a profit, NOT for writing off day to day personal expenses. Second, there are rules and regulations for home office and vacation deductions that these ‘fake tax experts’ don’t bother explaining to their new recruit, which easily lead to the deductions being disallowed and the penalties and fees start rolling in. And third, these so called tax experts are the furthest from being experts that one could be. A weekend training class does not a tax expert make.
How They Get Caught
The chief inspiration behind this devious scheme deftly avoids investigations and prosecutions. The pre paid legal insurance company however, seems to attract investigations constantly. Experts in corporate fraud have cited several red flags that show a company is ripe for fraud to be committed on the corporate level and this particular company is at that point. Since it is difficult to hold the corporation liable for the outlandish claims of its’ sales force, there will continue to be people sucked into this ‘incorporate yourself’ scheme that has been around for over 30 years. The good news is that the eyes of the corporate fraud experts are on them and soon there will be a slip up. Gee, I hope they know a good lawyer.
Finance
Ticket to Success and Sales – Online Marketing
“Ignoring online marketing is like opening a business but not telling anyone.” – Anonymous
Nothing sums up the brilliance of online marketing in today’s scenario quite like this quote. Online marketing is all about being at the right place at the right time. With the virtual space invading every nook and corner of our lives, this is where you’ll find your audience.
Online is the place to be
From social media to e-commerce portals, our present generations wake up to their handset screens, emote only through in beeps and blocks. No one physically meets or greets anymore, instead we only ‘like’ and ‘comment’. So, like any good marketing strategy that starts with going where the customer goes, the time now is to go digital. Online marketing has become the latest fad, a definite marketing must-do all the multi- national companies. Online marketing companies and services are the most sought after by major corporations. The benefits of online marketing when compared to its counterparts – the traditional/offline marketing, is so shiny and bright, that it has become impossible to turn a blind eye. Let’s review the prime benefits:
- ‘The World is your Stage’: With online marketing services, your reach is truly magnanimous. It expands in terms of demographic as well as relevance. Deep pockets and hefty bank account are no longer the requisites to get noticed and sell products. For example, A local farmer from one side of the world, can now take his produce and showcase it online to reach a potential customer living on the other side. All he’ll need to do is to use the internet to market this product, alongside some smart SEO strategies to place it amidst the right crowd.
- ‘Laugh all the way to the bank’- It’s no surprise rappers worldwide dish out such catch-phrases, ever so often. After all, how can anyone run from the fact that every business and corporation is the world works towards – ‘profit’ aka revenue, return, moolah? So, when the outcomes are so luring, who wouldn’t jump? With the chance to reach the target audience directly and personally, the sales are bound to go up, by default.
- ‘Straight from the horse’s mouth’ – With digital marketing you can document every move of your consumer. In the virtual space, everything becomes transparent – the good, bad and the ugly is out in the open for every to judge. No beating around the bush, you will get immediate feedback and instant report of your product’s performance. You can directly reach out to your customer and build a personal bond. Services can be customized. Also, since everyone is online all the time, being in this place will make you more visible.
- ‘Marking your territory’ – Digital marketing promises to cut marketing costs drastically. Over and above all other benefits, the Passover from traditional or offline marketing to online is bound to be tremendously economical. Your online marketing agency will help you pick your audience and invest in reaching out only to them. It will also reduce your cost per unique user. For example: while a 5000 AED investment on a hoarding or event sponsorship reach about 5000 prospective customers, an online campaign through a viral video on social media will keep 10 times fold more.
- ‘Something for everyone’ – Online marketing space isn’t reserved for the who’s who of the business world. Even a small business or a start- up can reap benefits in all the entirety. That’s the beauty of this medium. Such opportunity presents a fair chance to businesses to prove their mettle purely based on the quality of services/product. For the first time, a small enterprise can give the market’s big fish a run for its money. Making it an all-inclusive environment to run business in.
- ‘Survival of the fittest’ – The business world is booming, everyone wants a piece of it. So, in order to survive this mad rush, you have to a step ahead, always. Being in the digital gives you direct insights in your markets and demography. It gives you the opportunity to gauge your competitors move and plan a rebuttal. Online marketing companies help in giving your brand the edge and new-age glow. Hence, assuring the consumer’s that the product/services that you offer are state-of-the-art and cutting edge in all its entirety.
Finance
Strategies for Digital Marketers
In this modern world of technology, every business wants to be super successful online and this has become now a mandatory requirement for every company who wants to survive on the Wold Wide Web. Whether it is a Digital Marketing company or in any other part of the world, the concepts behind its working remain the same.
Digital Marketing has many components, and that includes Search Engine Optimization, Email marketing, Social Media Marketing, Pay-Per Click, Mobile Marketing and so forth. A well planned Digital Marketing Strategy is important as that gives a clear direction, otherwise without doing that, your journey is similar to a vehicle without any GPS or clear direction to reach a destination.
Content Marketing
Quality and relevant content needs to be published on the website. It should be fresh and updated regularly. The content should also be interesting and able to engage the viewers and the online audience for encouraging conversions. The right content makes a huge difference in the success or failure of a blog and generating traffic on any website through social media. This creates a solid foundation for marketing efficiency and growth of the company.
Search Engine Marketing
This is critical for any small business. It gives an opportunity for a company to compete with others in the same niche by being visible as well as searchable on Google and other major search engines. Since online audience searches for products and services over the search engine, it is important that your organization places high on search engines for all the terms and phrases related to your business.
On the other hand, if not visible in the top search results, your online audience will not be able to find you. For this, a technique called search engine optimization is used which is offered as a service by Digital Marketing companies. Search Engine Marketing is a continuous process and takes time to give out results. Start from On-Page SEO and continue working on Off-Page SEO as a part of the entire process.
Running Paid Campaigns
Keeping a marketing budget for your company is also beneficial as running a PPC campaign and promoting your FB campaigns could also be essential at times for reaching out to your targeted audience.
Social Media Marketing
Integrating social media with your business should remain as one of the top most priorities of any company. For some companies which have frequent and major events, it becomes imperative for them to use social media for promoting those events and even publicize them to their customers or prospective clients.
Keeping in touch with customers, providing information to website visitors and giving out breaking news becomes possible by using proper social media marketing techniques as well as tools which can prove to be a crucial element of success. Strengthening one’s customer base in order to achieve repeated sales by using popular social media platforms is an integral part of a company’s Digital Marketing strategy.
Email Marketing
This type of marketing is crucial for any small business. It is still considered one of the most significant mediums to reach out an online audience. In fact, as the facts suggest, emails are an easy way to reach the consumers without investing much and email campaigns are an effective way to keep customers informed about the company.
It consists essentially of building a list of customers and prospects. The more this list grows, the more it is beneficial for your business in the long run. Sometimes a token of appreciation in the form of an e-book or some kind of a download in return of a subscriber’s email address is a common practice.
Introducing new products, updates and coupons as well as any new range of products or events in the company can be conveyed to your target company through sending of emails. In the long run, it is considered to be one of the most important marketing strategies for any business.
Measuring Your Results
Apart from running your social media and SEO campaigns, it is highly significant that you should be able to measure all your efforts so that you can track its progress. Whenever you run any campaign, you will be able to see the response rate, the number of people who visited your website, how many views did it garner, page likes, Reach, engagement rate and so forth. Without proper tracking or monitoring, any Digital Marketing campaign is of no value and is without any use.
To conclude, for any business applying the required Digital Marketing strategy by using different tools is essential for becoming successful in the long run. Online marketing efforts and strategies are important as unless you dedicate time to implement all these strategies, it is difficult to stand out and move ahead of your online competitors. You can consult experts in every domain or even do a lot of it yourself after understanding the basics about Digital Marketing.
