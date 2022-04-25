Ethereum (ETH) Price Rebounds Still Trading Under $3K Psychological Level

“The Merge” won’t happen in June, Beiko tweeted on April 11.
Ethereum has been up 0.23% in the last 24 hours.
The recent drop in the previous seven days has kept the price of Bitcoin below $40,000. Several causes contributed to the decline in price, including an increase in inflation, global problems, and a shift in monetary policy. As a result, the cryptocurrency and stock markets continue to see elevated levels of short-term volatility. In recent months, the cryptocurrency market has closely followed the stock market. This makes it increasingly connected with the global economy. Ethereum price follows suit and fumbled, only to rebound recently.
Highly Anticipated “The Merge”
Tim Beiko, an Ethereum developer, said that “the Merge,” a massive upgrade, will not occur in June 2022. “The Merge” won’t happen in June, Beiko tweeted on April 11. Following up on April 12 with another tweet, he said it would be a couple more months before it was ready.
Using proof-of-stake instead of proof-of-work means that transactions on Ethereum will be reordered quickly. As a result, it will be much more suitable for mass usage, both sustainability and efficiency. Through his own production business, Scott Free Productions, legendary director Ridley Scott will bring Ethereum’s journey to the big screen. Shyam Madiraju, according to sources, would write and direct the film.
Early investors in Ether have reportedly seen a return of over 300 percent over the year, which means they have roughly tripled their initial deposits. However, all three main U.S. stock market indexes indicate a lower opening, while Ethereum has fallen to its lowest level since mid-March at $2,860. According to CMC, the Ethereum price today is $2,934.82 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $19,356,034,027 USD. Ethereum has been up 0.23% in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin had a bearish weekly close, as the price dipped further below $40,000. The benchmark crypto has experienced low volatility in the past week, but the market could see more action as the monthly close approaches.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $38,900 with a 2% loss in the last 24 hours.
In the short-term, market sentiment seems to be turning bearish as market participants expect more downside price action. The long-term trends opposite and market participants seem more optimistic about BTC’s future performance.
A recent survey conducted by Finder asked 35 industry experts about their price expectations for Bitcoin by end of the year. The result put the first crypto by market cap back to $65,000 by that period.
In addition, the experts expect BTC’s price to continue its multi-decade long rally to $179,000 by 2025 and over $400,000 by 2030. As seen below, the long-term expectations for the cryptocurrency remain in the green.
As noted by Find, the panel changed their short-term views for BTC’s price. The same survey was conducted in January and experts predicted Bitcoin to hit a new all-time high at around $75,000 by the end of 2022.
The experts have different opinions on BTC’s short-term performance. Two experts believe Bitcoin could stay rangebound for the entirety of 2022.
In that sense, Bitcoin could stay stuck between $30,000 to $50,000 and frustrate the expectations of the entire market. The bulls expect new highs or at least a return to $60,000, and the bears expect it to go below $30,000.
BTC tends to move opposite of what the majority desires. One of the more pessimistic experts Dimitrios Salampasis, FinTech lecturer at Swinburne University of Technology, believes BTC’s price could be negatively impacted by the energy consumption narrative in the short term. Salampasis said:
(…) the conversations around the environmental impact of mining may lead to blanket bans of crypto mining activities, which could additionally contribute to Bitcoin scarcity and the increased prices as a store of value. Last but not least, Bitcoin could be used as a hedge against fiat currency fluctuations.
Bitcoin To See More Demand As People Lose Trust In Central Banking?
In that sense, most of Finder’s expert panel believes BTC will be replaced as the number one crypto in terms of popularity. Most aim at Ethereum taking over as it becomes more “energy-efficient” if it can migrate to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.
As seen below, 50% of the panel expects this outcome while 12% answered unsure of this question. Some experts believe Ethereum will become dominant because of its use cases, others because of its interoperability features, and more.
Optimistic experts believe Bitcoin could see as much as $100,000 by end of the year on the back of people losing trust in central banking and governments. In that scenario, people could turn to BTC as a decentralized asset to hedge against the legacy financial system.
Ben Ritchie, managing director of Digital Capital Management, said:
Increasingly, ‘trust’ is becoming a central consideration for investors – can we trust the economic system and the power brokers driving it? Trust has been lost and, with the economy in uncharted territory, Bitcoin is forming a viable alternative solution. Placing ‘trust’ in code and mathematics, with no intervention, has significant global appeal.
Mr. Musk had announced a funding plan to support the transaction.
According to the sources, the $54.20-per-share agreement is expected to be announced later on Monday when Twitter’s board meets to endorse the transaction to its shareholders. However, it is also possible that the agreement might fall through at the last minute. This is because Mr Musk, the world’s wealthiest person according to a count by Forbes, is negotiating to purchase Twitter personally, and Tesla is not participating in the sale.
Twitter Shares Surge
A “go-shop” option that would enable Twitter, after the contract is finalized, to seek other offers has not been secured so far under its agreement with Mr Musk, according to sources. However, insiders said that a break-up fee might still enable Twitter to accept an offer from another party. Both Twitter and Elon Musk were unavailable for instant comment.
On Monday, Twitter shares were up 4.5 percent in pre-market trade in New York at $51.15. However, for Twitter to thrive and serve as a true forum for free expression, Elon Musk has said it must be put into private hands. Just four days before, Mr. Musk had announced a funding plan to support the transaction. Consequently, the purchase became increasingly important to Twitter’s board of directors, and many shareholders urged the business not to miss out on the chance to acquire Twitter.
As a result of the proposed sale, Twitter would be admitting that, despite being on schedule to fulfil lofty financial objectives established for 2023 by its new CEO, Parag Agrawal, who assumed control of the firm in November, the company is not making enough progress toward being profitable.
CryptoSlam reports that collection sales had risen by 95.6 percent in the last 24 hours.
NFT trading is still allowed in China, despite the country’s lack of clear regulations.
Recently, news about BAYC and its native currency has regularly found its way into the crypto and NFT headlines. For example, despite the affluent list possessing more than half of Apecoin’s supply, the currency has defied the general market trend in recent days.
Additionally, Yuga Labs, the developer of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, revealed the date of its ‘Otherside’ metaverse debut recently. Chinese sportswear manufacturer Li Ning has just announced that it will be creating a clothing collection using pictures of BAYC #4102 as part of its attempt to capitalize on the rising popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Rise and Popularity of NFTs
Weibo, China’s Twitter-like microblogging site, said Sunday that the firm would sell T-shirts and hats with the BAYC logo. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange just received a report on the situation. In the first quarter of this year, retail sales climbed by almost 30 percent year-over-year.
This year, Anta, a Chinese sportswear company, became an official sponsor of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The firm created a series of digital collectibles based on the national sports team. NFT trading is still allowed in China, despite the country’s lack of clear regulations. State-run media advise against hype and exaggeration, saying they might undermine the market’s growth.
Earlier this month, China’s banking and securities lobby asked its members to “resolutely halt” the “financialization and securitization” wave of NFTs. However, over the previous 24 hours, the BAYC landscape has seen solid development. CryptoSlam reports that collection sales had risen by 95.6 percent in the last 24 hours. In addition, active wallets increased in size by 42.3%. Consequently, the collection’s floor price went up by over 7%. Currently, buyers must pay at least 139 ETH to possess a token from this collection of digital goods.