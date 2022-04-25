News
Family of Tyre Sampson expected to file lawsuit Monday
ST. LOUIS – The family of a teenager who fell to his death at an Orlando amusement park will be filing a lawsuit on Monday against multiple businesses.
The Haggard Law Firm will be filing the suit on behalf of the family of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson in Orange County, Florida.
Sampson’s mother, Nekia Dodd, will speak to the media for the first time on Tuesday.
The St. Louis teen was improperly secured in his harness on a ride at Icon Park, leading to him falling to his death last month.
Gov. Walz activates National Guard as northwestern Minnesota battles rising waters
CROOKSTON, Minn. – As the Red Lake River continued to rise on Sunday in Crookston, Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to assist in flood operations, offering personnel, equipment and resources.
Polk County’s sheriff and emergency manager requested National Guard assistance with emergency sandbagging, patrol of flood protection systems and potential evacuation operations, according to a release from the governor’s office.
“When our neighbors are in trouble, we step up to lend a hand,” Walz said in a statement. “I am proud that the Minnesota National Guard has answered this call to serve. The support of the Guard will be critical to ensuring the safety of Minnesotans during this difficult time.”
Meanwhile, city employees and volunteers have worked around the clock to contain the flood.
The Emergency Operations Center in Crookston opened around 10 a.m. on Saturday and sandbagging operations started around noon. Since then, volunteers have been working to fill and pile sandbags. More volunteers are needed.
“We’ve had a lot of volunteers show up but they’re in desperate need of some relief,” said Chief of Police Darin Selzler.
As of Sunday afternoon, the Red Lake River had already passed the major flood stage at 26.33 feet. The flood stage in Crookston is 15 feet, the moderate flood stage is 20 feet and anything above 23 feet is considered a major flood. Selzler said city protection goes to 31 feet.
On Sunday afternoon, the weather service adjusted its peak crest for the Red Lake River by about half a foot to 28.5 feet. While slightly lower than the initial predicted crest, that would still top the city’s flood record, which was set in 1997 at 28.4 feet.
Crookston Minnesota city was in urgent need of sandbaggers on Sunday as “several city structures are in immediate peril,” according to a city post shared on Facebook.
The main locations of concern on Sunday were near the Crookston Public Library under the East Roberts Street bridge and South Main Street near the Fire Department. On Sunday, the walls of sandbags near the library were being reinforced with clay, while volunteers continued to sandbag near the fire station and other low points in town.
By late morning on Sunday, water had spilled onto the South Main Street underpass, where volunteers waded through water to continue to build a wall of sandbags.
Phil Huck, Vickie Huck and their daughter Olivia Huck were on their way to help sandbag near the firehouse on Sunday morning. They live outside of town and on higher ground, but still thought it was important to help protect the town from the rising water.
“This is where our friends work, this is where our school is. This is important,” said Phil Huck.
Phil and Vickie Huck said the storm and flood were reminiscent of the flood in Fargo in 1997. They helped to sandbag then as well.
“My wife was tearing up in the bathroom as we were getting ready to go saying ‘I don’t know if we can do this again,’” said Phil Huck. “Here we are.”
Along with volunteers in Crookston filling sandbags, prefilled sandbags are being shipped in from Moorhead.
“Polk County Emergency Director Jody Beauchane was able to locate like 30,000 prefilled sandbags they’re willing to part with,” said Selzler.
Polk County crews brought two trucks with around 900 sandbags from Moorhead on Saturday. They brought more on Sunday.
The East Grand Forks Fire Department also planned to bus volunteers from East Grand Forks to Crookston to help with the flood fight.
The Red Cross set up an emergency shelter on Sunday at the Crookston Sports Center on Fisher Avenue, where people affected by flooding can sleep and get three meals each day. Walmart in Crookston has donated water and snacks, and Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream has donated pizza.
As of Sunday, all evacuation was voluntary, and Sandra Heggeness, Red Cross shelter supervisor, said there had already been a few check-ins so far. She said the Red Cross crew does not have any expectations about how many people will use the shelter or how long it will be available for those affected by flooding.
“We really don’t know. We’ll just have to see what happens,” said Heggeness.
Other places in eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota are also likely to see flooding in the coming days.
Alex Kirilloff to join Triple-A Saints on rehab Tuesday
Alex Kirilloff will take a big step toward a return on Tuesday when he travels across town to suit up for the St. Paul Saints. Kirilloff, who has been on the injured list since April 13 with right wrist inflammation, recently started swinging and that has gone well.
On Tuesday, when the Saints begin their homestand, the plan is for Kirilloff to be with them to kick off a rehab assignment. He’s expected to serve as their designated hitter on Tuesday and then play in the field for nine innings on Wednesday. After that, the Twins will assess how he’s doing and his potential readiness to return.
“I don’t think I’d be happy unless he was able to go out there and show that he’s feeling good and that he can put some good swings on balls and then come back the next day and do it again,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We’re building this up for the long haul, and we need him to have the confidence that he can go do it, too.”
Kirilloff received a cortisone shot in his wrist last week. It’s the same wrist he had surgically repaired last July, and the cortisone shot is supposed to help quell some of the pain he’s feeling.
Imaging did not reveal structural damage within Kirilloff’s wrist, so now the challenge for the 24-year-old is learning how to manage the pain he might be feeling.
“I personally think I can still be effective with my wrist the way it is now,” Kirilloff said earlier in the week. “It’s just about managing the pain and figuring all that out.”
CATCHER UPDATE
Ryan Jeffers was a late scratch on Sunday after taking recently taking a ball to his left knee. While there were potential opportunities for him to pinch hit, Baldelli said the Twins were going to stay away from him in Sunday’s series finale against the White Sox.
Gary Sánchez was also out of the lineup, missing his third straight game. He was scratched Friday right before the game began after feeling his abdomen tighten up on him while playing catch.
“After I threw the ball, I felt like a stab and then it got really tight and then I stopped,” Sánchez said through interpreter. “I didn’t want to make it worse.”
Sánchez said it’s the first time he’s dealt with an injury like this, but he’s been progressively feeling better each day. He was relieved after getting results of his magnetic resonance imaging and finding out that it wasn’t an oblique injury, which would have held him out of action longer.
ARCHER SHORTENED START
Chris Archer’s start on Sunday lasted just three innings. That, Archer and Baldelli said, was pre-planned.
Archer gave up two runs in the 6-4 win over the White Sox — one, a home run on the very first pitch of the game and one in the third inning. The short start allowed the Twins to get Josh Winder in for an extended outing in his first appearance in more than a week.
“Just from a workload standpoint, we had talked about it the day after I pitched in Kansas City,” Archer said. “(Pitching coach) Wes (Johnson) told me it was going to be a shorter outing in that 50 to 60 pitch range. I was hoping to give a little bit more than what I did. But it worked out.”
Archer has dealt with injuries over the course of the last few seasons, missing 2020 entirely and pitching in just six games last year. He signed his deal with the Twins after camp had already started, too.
In response, the Twins are carefully monitoring his workload.
“It’s the first time in a pretty long time that he’s been on regular five days rest,” Baldelli said. “…We’re pretty pleased with where he’s at and he’ll be ready to go make his next start, but we wanted to kind of pull it back a hair for this start.”
Father grateful son escaped devastating south St. Louis house fire
ST. LOUIS – Robbin Massie stands in front of the burned down house Sunday morning in south St. Louis where his son, Harrison, once called home.
St. Louis and Richmond Heights Fire Departments were able to put out the fire on the 1900 block of Knox Avenue, but the damage had been done.
“It’s a terrible loss; everything, it meant everything to him,” Massie said.
As the smell of smoke lingers in the air and burned bricks lay collapsed, Massie says he’s thankful Harrison and the others inside were able to make it out.
“Greatly relieved,” he said.
Carly Zook saw the fire from when it started until first responders were able to put it out. She said the home was a nice two-story house and well kept.
On Sunday, she was sad to see completely gone from their neighborhood.
“Literally, nothing. No possessions. Nothing. It’s terrible,” Zook said.
Nicki Ball is friends with the residents who are forced to start over.
“Shocking to see. I’ve never seen a house burn,” Ball said. “The biggest thing that they’re going to need is financial assistance and then, obviously, just they don’t have any things.”
Ball organized a GoFundMe page to help her friends.
“Right now, it’s at $17,000 and it hasn’t been 24 hours yet. We’re hoping to raise at least $100,000 just to take the financial burden off, and get that 20% down on a new home,” she said.
Like Robbin Massie, Ball is glad her friends are still alive.
“So thankful that they were just able to get out,” Ball said.
