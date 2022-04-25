News
Father grateful son escaped devastating south St. Louis house fire
ST. LOUIS – Robbin Massie stands in front of the burned down house Sunday morning in south St. Louis where his son, Harrison, once called home.
St. Louis and Richmond Heights Fire Departments were able to put out the fire on the 1900 block of Knox Avenue, but the damage had been done.
“It’s a terrible loss; everything, it meant everything to him,” Massie said.
As the smell of smoke lingers in the air and burned bricks lay collapsed, Massie says he’s thankful Harrison and the others inside were able to make it out.
“Greatly relieved,” he said.
Carly Zook saw the fire from when it started until first responders were able to put it out. She said the home was a nice two-story house and well kept.
On Sunday, she was sad to see completely gone from their neighborhood.
“Literally, nothing. No possessions. Nothing. It’s terrible,” Zook said.
Nicki Ball is friends with the residents who are forced to start over.
“Shocking to see. I’ve never seen a house burn,” Ball said. “The biggest thing that they’re going to need is financial assistance and then, obviously, just they don’t have any things.”
Ball organized a GoFundMe page to help her friends.
“Right now, it’s at $17,000 and it hasn’t been 24 hours yet. We’re hoping to raise at least $100,000 just to take the financial burden off, and get that 20% down on a new home,” she said.
Like Robbin Massie, Ball is glad her friends are still alive.
“So thankful that they were just able to get out,” Ball said.
Byron Buxton ties it, then wins it in dramatic fashion as Twins oust White Sox
Byron Buxton’s teammates — Carlos Correa and Miguel Sanó among them — were acting as a hype squad before the center fielder stepped up to the plate in the 10th inning on Sunday afternoon.
“They’re just like, ‘Buck, you’re going to win it. Buck, you’re going to win it,’” Buxton said.
Perhaps it’s not such a bold prophesy when it comes to a player of Buxton’s caliber. A day after collecting four hits, Buxton’s follow-up act included a game-tying home run in the seventh inning and a walk-off three-run blast in the 10th to propel the Twins over the White Sox 6-4 at Target Field.
The walk-off was a no-doubter, traveling 469 feet out to second deck in left, a signature moment for the Twins’ star player.
“Right now there’s no better player in the world than him,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I think he’s absolutely the best player in the world when he’s out there running around doing his thing. And you’re talking about a guy that’s just demolishing the baseball every day when he shows up.”
After he connected, Buxton immediately tossed his bat aside and turned toward the Twins’ dugout before clapping his hands emphatically towards his teammates, who by that point had started climbing over the railing. Luis Arraez, standing in the on-deck circle, flipped his bat, too, upon contact.
Buxton practically skipped toward first base, yelling as he went and raising his hand triumphantly after he reached the bag.
The home run set off a party in the clubhouse that included strobe lights, blaring music and plenty of good vibes as the Twins celebrated their fourth straight win, one which catapulted them into first place in the American League Central at 8-8.
“I guarantee you I have a red hand mark on my back because Buck came in and gave me a big hug, slapped me on the back a little bit,” starter Chris Archer said. “ … It’s electric. And I think we started the season a little slow, but this is how we play. We’re an exciting team all around, all facets of the game, and it’s really, really fun to be a part of it.”
And the focal point of that excitement almost daily, it feels like, is Buxton.
Buxton started the day by striking out three times in four innings against White Sox (6-9) starter Lucas Giolito. And then, Correa, who was given the day off, went to work, making his impact felt off the field.
“Obviously, my first three at-bats weren’t the way I wanted them. Just having Correa come up to me, and we talked a little bit and he kind of settled me down for my last three at-bats,” Buxton said. “That just lets you know as far as the players and where we’re at as a group, we know how to get each other locked in. That’s the fun part of being in this locker room.”
In his fourth at-bat, Buxton hit a game-tying home run that knotted the score 3-3 off lefty Aaron Bummer. Buxton took the ball out to right field, one of just four opposite-field home runs in his career.
While the Twins had plenty of opportunities in the eighth and ninth innings to take the lead, the two teams wound up needing extra innings to settle the series finale. And Buxton was more than happy to do it, already thinking about going deep before he stepped to face all-star closer Liam Hendriks.
“You don’t know within yourself that you’re about to do it,” Buxton said. “But once I got in the batter’s box, the confidence took over and we got the job done.”
Review: Beanie Feldstein Grabs the Spotlight, Unsteadily, in ‘Funny Girl’
A star is not yet born in the revival of Funny Girl. Beanie Feldstein is just a gleam in her producer’s eye. It’s a charming gleam, possibly a lucrative glint, but not the sunburst of ambition and verve the actress playing Fanny Brice requires to transform this 1964 backstage musical with a gorgeous score and a so-so book into a vehicle for voracious, unstoppable talent.
Feldstein (Booksmart) has oodles of pluck and mugs like a mischievous child for indulgent parents, resorting to the explosive cackle that made her turn in 2017’s Hello, Dolly! such a delight. But Fanny, the legendary Jewish comedian and singer who becomes a stage darling before and after World War I, needs more: She has to be nervy, messy, a bit crazy, and of course armed with a voice that knocks the rafters out of their sockets. Jule Styne’s brassy, rollicking, jazz-carnival of a score gives its leading lady a show-offy comedy brag “I’m the Greatest Star,” the syrupy but unforgettable love ballad “People,” and a get-outta-my-way, anthemic showstopper: “Don’t Rain on My Parade.” That’s just the first act.
It’s such a bonanza of great tunes and comic bits, what Broadway dreamer could resist? I wish the gamble had paid off. Feldstein comes across as too sensible, too sane, too body positive to incarnate the cauldron of self-mocking, self-aggrandizing, and self-doubt that drives Fanny to success in the Ziegfeld Follies and then into the arms of handsome Nicky Arnstein (Ramin Karimloo, suavely solid). The latter, a debonair professional gambler, was supposed to be the love of her life, but he becomes an emotional and financial weight around her neck. In the end, Fanny has but one paramour: the spotlight.
If Feldstein had sheer lung power and intuitive richness in phrasing, you could forgive her acting for being merely cute and eager, unable to touch the sadness and anger in the character. But her singing is as studied and limited as her scene work. She has a thin, nasally voice that no amount of manipulation by sound designer Brian Ronan can coax into sonic depth. I don’t mean that Feldstein sings badly—she can belt a button or smolder in the gentler numbers—but she doesn’t let the music flow through her or show lyrics popping into her head.
This is the first Broadway revival of Funny Girl, whose original run closed two years before I was born. So it’s fair to ask where I get off saying how Fanny should and shouldn’t be played? The sacred name must be uttered: Barbra Streisand. She originated the role on Broadway and starred in the 1968 movie version. Streisand’s nimble, soaring, honey-and-steel vocals are there on the cast album; as an actor, her ineffable blend of sexy and zany are on celluloid. Her Fanny was a unique blend of Mae West, Groucho Marx, and Greta Garbo—saucy, irreverent, and suffering soul in one package.
No actor should have to fill such vast footwear, so let’s discover what Feldstein does instead of a Streisand impression. In her earnest, somewhat naïve approach, she turns the story of Funny Girl from the rising up and wising up of a great, if troubled, trouper into the wish-fulfillment fable of a moderately gifted young lady. Who knows? Maybe that angle is what Feldstein’s fans would prefer, in an age where anyone with an Instagram account and 17,000 followers thinks they’re celebrity influencers. But on the stage of the August Wilson Theatre, one feels a hollowness—a well-rehearsed and dutiful hollowness—where there should be restless combustion.
Despite all, there’s much to divert: hearing Styne’s glorious music under the baton of Michael Rafter; plentiful, joy-giving tap numbers choreographed by Ayodele Casel; eye-popping scenery by David Zinn that combines the bricks and steel of Brooklyn slums with the glossy limelight of Broadway; and racks of gorgeous costumes for both Follies girls and poker-playing ladies devised by Susan Hilferty.
Director Michael Mayer gathers all the elements in a visually sharp, tight-paced production stuffed with ace supporting players: Jane Lynch as Fanny’s loving but cynical mom; Jared Grimes as her tap-happy friend and booster, Eddie; and Peter Francis James as a starchy and imperious, but ultimately fatherly Florenz Ziegfeld. Jokes and dialogue in the original Isobel Lennart book have been sweetened and freshened up here and there by the great Harvey Fierstein, even if the second act remains a draggy downer. Unexpectedly, Fierstein’s involvement made me think, for better or worse, of his past projects: If I wanted Tracy Turnblad, I’d stream Hairspray, but I expected a funny girl.
Buy tickets here.
Memphis sounds off on ‘arrogant’ NBA officials. What does that mean for rest of Timberwolves’ series?
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins sounded off after a Game 4 in which Memphis was called for 33 fouls and Minnesota attempted 40 free throws.
“We’ve got to play better, but in my opinion, (this was) one of the most poorly officiated games I’ve ever seen in my NBA career,” Jenkins said. “All five of our starters borderline fouled out in the first quarter. Ten-plus foul difference, 40 free throws. Yeah, some things we’ve got to clean and get better at, but I’ve never seen a more inconsistent and arrogant officiated game.”
Those comments will likely result in a fine, but Jenkins didn’t particularly care.
“I gotta protect our guys,” Jenkins said. “We know we’ve gotta get better, but from the get-go, it was foul, foul, foul, foul, foul, inconsistency. There was actually one play where a foul whistle was blown before contact was even made. It’s embarrassing.”
Look, Jenkins isn’t the only person in the NBA who believes the league’s officials are “arrogant.” That’s a common sentiment shared by voices around the association. The number of referees who have made themselves household names through their performance — which extends far beyond accurately calling out infractions — is notable.
Monty McCutchen, the senior vice president and head of referee development and training, dresses to the nines anytime he knows he’s going to appear on national television. Officials are a group of people that, at the very least, do not mind being the centers of attention.
Neither fan base on either side feels this series has been officiated properly, with massive shifts from one side to the other. Ja Morant attempted 20 free throws in Game 1 and has taken a total of 17 in the three games that have followed.
Karl-Anthony Towns was sidelined for major chunks of Game 2 and Game 3 with foul trouble before he was awarded 17 free-throw attempts in Game 4. Jaren Jackson Jr. has been in foul trouble in every game but one.
One of the determining factors in every game thus far in the series has been which team is in the least foul trouble.
An average of 52.5 fouls have been whistled per game through four contests in this series. That’s a massive leap from the 39.3 fouls whistled per game during the NBA’s regular season. Minnesota has been called for 111 fouls this series, while Memphis has been whistled for 99. Both are massive numbers.
The opposite is supposed to be true come playoff time, when physicality is traditionally welcomed and whistles are swallowed.
“When I was growing up, when I was in the league the first three years and I watched playoff basketball, there were barely any calls called. They let the players play and figure it out,” Memphis wing Dillon Brooks said. “I felt like they just wanna run the show. They want their name on TV, and their names are all over that TV, all three of them. It should be called out.”
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch and the team have voiced their displeasure with the officiating all season. Late in the regular season, Finch said the officiating performances are “a rodeo” every night.
But Jenkins is one of the first to use the term of “arrogance” publicly. The Grizzlies coach said the quiet part out loud. There’s a general thought that the squeaky wheel gets the oil. Complain about a whistle after one game, and you’re likely to get a few more calls the next time out.
It should be noted, specific officiating crews don’t follow a specific series from one game to the next.
But if Jenkins and many others are correct in their claims that officials can be “arrogant,” well, that’s the last thing an arrogant person would want pointed out. How will the NBA’s officials handle very public, direct criticism? We’ll all soon find out.
