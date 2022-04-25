Father grateful son escaped devastating south St. Louis house fire

Byron Buxton’s teammates — Carlos Correa and Miguel Sanó among them — were acting as a hype squad before the center fielder stepped up to the plate in the 10th inning on Sunday afternoon.

“They’re just like, ‘Buck, you’re going to win it. Buck, you’re going to win it,’” Buxton said.

Perhaps it’s not such a bold prophesy when it comes to a player of Buxton’s caliber. A day after collecting four hits, Buxton’s follow-up act included a game-tying home run in the seventh inning and a walk-off three-run blast in the 10th to propel the Twins over the White Sox 6-4 at Target Field.

The walk-off was a no-doubter, traveling 469 feet out to second deck in left, a signature moment for the Twins’ star player.

“Right now there’s no better player in the world than him,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I think he’s absolutely the best player in the world when he’s out there running around doing his thing. And you’re talking about a guy that’s just demolishing the baseball every day when he shows up.”

After he connected, Buxton immediately tossed his bat aside and turned toward the Twins’ dugout before clapping his hands emphatically towards his teammates, who by that point had started climbing over the railing. Luis Arraez, standing in the on-deck circle, flipped his bat, too, upon contact.

Buxton practically skipped toward first base, yelling as he went and raising his hand triumphantly after he reached the bag.

The home run set off a party in the clubhouse that included strobe lights, blaring music and plenty of good vibes as the Twins celebrated their fourth straight win, one which catapulted them into first place in the American League Central at 8-8.

“I guarantee you I have a red hand mark on my back because Buck came in and gave me a big hug, slapped me on the back a little bit,” starter Chris Archer said. “ … It’s electric. And I think we started the season a little slow, but this is how we play. We’re an exciting team all around, all facets of the game, and it’s really, really fun to be a part of it.”

And the focal point of that excitement almost daily, it feels like, is Buxton.

Buxton started the day by striking out three times in four innings against White Sox (6-9) starter Lucas Giolito. And then, Correa, who was given the day off, went to work, making his impact felt off the field.

“Obviously, my first three at-bats weren’t the way I wanted them. Just having Correa come up to me, and we talked a little bit and he kind of settled me down for my last three at-bats,” Buxton said. “That just lets you know as far as the players and where we’re at as a group, we know how to get each other locked in. That’s the fun part of being in this locker room.”

In his fourth at-bat, Buxton hit a game-tying home run that knotted the score 3-3 off lefty Aaron Bummer. Buxton took the ball out to right field, one of just four opposite-field home runs in his career.

While the Twins had plenty of opportunities in the eighth and ninth innings to take the lead, the two teams wound up needing extra innings to settle the series finale. And Buxton was more than happy to do it, already thinking about going deep before he stepped to face all-star closer Liam Hendriks.

“You don’t know within yourself that you’re about to do it,” Buxton said. “But once I got in the batter’s box, the confidence took over and we got the job done.”