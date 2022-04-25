News
Former Gophers player Casey O’Brien fights cancer again
Casey O’Brien is digging in for another fight.
The former Gophers football player told KARE-TV anchor Randy Shaver that he is again battling cancer, per a segment that aired Sunday night.
O’Brien, a St. Paul native, is a six-time survivor who was first diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer, when he was 13. During his arduous journey, O’Brien has shown incredible positivity and resolve, becoming an inspiration to many people, especially children who also have battled the disease. That continued Sunday.
“Let’s go! … Time to go at it again,” O’Brien texted the Pioneer Press.
O’Brien, who played in two collegiate games in the 2019 season, was the keynote speaker at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago that summer and was honored with the Disney Spirit Award at the college football awards banquet that winter. The Cretin-Derham Hall High School alum retired after four seasons with the U in January 2021.
O’Brien graduated from the U’s Carlson School of Management has begun a career in business in the Twin Cities. He has continued to give back to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, where he has also been a patient.
Zelenskyy meets top-level US delegation, gets aid promises
By DAVID KEYTON
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. secretaries of state and defense met Sunday night with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the highest-level visit to the country’s capital by an American delegation since the start of Russia’s invasion.
The secretive meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin came as Ukraine pressed the West for more powerful weapons against Russia’s campaign in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where Moscow’s forces sought to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol.
Blinken and Austin told Ukraine’s president, Volodomyr Zelenskyy, and his advisers that the United States would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition.
They also said that U.S. President Joe Biden would soon announce his nominee for ambassador to Ukraine and that American diplomats who left Ukraine before the war would start returning to the country this coming week
Reporters who accompanied Austin and Blinken to Poland were barred by Pentagon and State Department officials from reporting the Kyiv visit until the two men physically left Ukraine. U.S. officials cited security concerns.
Before the session with Blinken and Austin, Zelenskyy said he was looking for the Americans to produce results, both in arms and security guarantees.
“You can’t come to us empty-handed today, and we are expecting not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons,” he said.
Zelenskyy’s last face-to-face meeting with a top U.S. official was Feb. 19 in Munich with Vice President Kamala Harris, five days before Russia’s invasion. While the West has funneled military equipment to Ukraine, Zelenskyy has stressed repeatedly that his country needs more heavy weapons, including long-range air defense systems and warplanes.
In an apparent boost for Ukraine, polling agencies said French President Emmanuel Macron would win reelection over far right candidate Marine Le Pen, who has faced questions about her ties to Moscow.
The result was hailed by France’s allies in the European Union as a reassuring sign of stability and continued support for Ukraine. France has played a leading role in international efforts to punish Russia with sanctions and is supplying weapons systems to Ukraine.
Zelenskyy’s meeting with U.S. officials took place as Ukrainians and Russians observed Orthodox Easter. Speaking from Kyiv’s ancient St. Sophia Cathedral, Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, highlighted its significance to a nation wracked by nearly two months of war.
“The great holiday today gives us great hope and unwavering faith that light will overcome darkness, good will overcome evil, life will overcome death, and therefore Ukraine will surely win!” he said.
Still, the war cast a shadow over celebrations. In the northern village of Ivanivka, where Russian tanks still littered the roads, Olena Koptyl said “the Easter holiday doesn’t bring any joy. I’m crying a lot. We cannot forget how we lived.”
The Russian military reported hitting 423 Ukrainian targets overnight, including fortified positions and troop concentrations, while its warplanes destroyed 26 Ukrainian military sites, including an explosives factory and several artillery depots.
Since failing to capture Kyiv, the Russians have aimed to gain full control over the eastern industrial heartland, where Moscow-backed separatists controlled some territory before the war.
Russian forces launched fresh airstrikes on a Mariupol steel plant where an estimated 1,000 civilians are sheltering along with about 2,000 Ukrainian fighters. The Azovstal steel mill where the defenders are holed up is the last corner of resistance in the city, otherwise occupied by the Russians.
Zelenskyy said he stressed the need to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, including from the steel plant, in a Sunday call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is scheduled to speak later with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Arestovych, the Zelenskyy adviser, said Ukraine has proposed holding talks with Russia next to the sprawling steel mill. Arestovych said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia has not responded to the proposal that would include establishing humanitarian corridors and the exchange of Russian war prisoners for the fighters still in the plant.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to travel to Turkey on Monday and then Moscow and Kyiv. Zelenskyy said it was a mistake for Guterres to visit Russia before Ukraine.
“Why? To hand over signals from Russia? What should we look for?” Zelenskyy said Saturday. “There are no corpses scattered on the Kutuzovsky Prospect,” he said, referring to one of Moscow’s main avenues.
Mariupol has endured fierce fighting since the start of the war because of its location on the Sea of Azov. Its capture would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, free up Russian troops to fight elsewhere, and allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
More than 100,000 people — down from a prewar population of about 430,000 — are believed to remain in Mariupol with scant food, water or heat. Ukrainian authorities estimate over 20,000 civilians have been killed. Recent satellite images showed what appeared to be mass graves to the west and east of Mariupol.
Children in an underground bunker were seen receiving Easter presents in a video released Sunday by the far-right Azov Battalion, which is among the Ukrainian forces at the steel plant in Mariupol. The group’s deputy commander, Sviatoslav Palamar, said the video was shot at the plant.
One toddler is seen wearing homemade diapers made of cellophane and people are seen hanging laundry on makeshift hangers.
“Please help us,” one woman in the video said through tears, appealing to world leaders. “We want to live in our city, in our country. We are tired of these bombings, constant air strikes on our land. How much longer will this continue?”
Mykhailo Podolyak, another presidential adviser, tweeted that the Russian military was attacking the plant with heavy bombs and artillery while accumulating forces and equipment for a direct assault.
Zelenskyy over the weekend accused Russians of committing war crimes by killing civilians and of setting up “filtration camps” near Mariupol for people trying to leave the city. He said the Ukrainians — many of them children — are then sent to areas under Russian occupation or to Russia itself, often as far as Siberia or the Far East. The claims could not be independently verified.
Zelenskyy highlighted the death of a 3-month old girl in a Russian missile strike Saturday on the Black Sea port of Odesa. The baby was among eight people killed when Russia fired cruise missiles at Odesa, Ukrainian officials said.
Ukrainian news agency UNIAN, citing social media, reported that the infant’s mother, Valeria Glodan, and grandmother also died when a missile hit a residential area. Zelenskyy promised to find and punish those responsible.
“The war started when this baby was 1 month old,” Zelenskyy said. “Can you imagine what is happening? They are filthy scum; there are no other words for it.”
For the Donbas offensive, Russia has reassembled troops who fought around Kyiv and in northern Ukraine. The British Ministry of Defense said Ukrainian forces had repelled numerous assaults in the past week and “inflicted significant cost on Russian forces.”
A fire erupted early Monday at an oil depot in Russia near its border with Ukraine, but Russia’s Tass news agency gave no immediate cause for the blaze in oil storage tanks.
NASA satellites that track fires showed something burning at coordinates that corresponded to a Rosneft facility some 110 kilometers (70 miles) north of the Ukrainian border. Moscow previously has blamed Ukraine for attacks on the Russian region of Bryansk, which borders Ukraine.
The spiritual leaders of the world’s Orthodox Christians and Roman Catholics on Sunday appealed for relief for Ukraine’s suffering population.
Associated Press journalists Yesica Fisch in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Mstyslav Chernov and Felipe Dana in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Cara Anna, Inna Varenytsia and Oleksandr Stashevskyi in Kviv and AP staff around the world contributed.
Follow the AP's coverage of the war at
Dmitry Kulikov beats overtime buzzer to lift Wild past Predators
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dmitry Kulikov scored with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday night.
Joel Eriksson Ek had two power-play goals and an assist, Nick Bjugstad and Kevin Fiala also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for Minnesota. The Wild have won five straight as they battle with the St. Louis Blues for second place in the Central Division and home ice for the teams’ first-round playoff series.
Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists, and Matt Duchene, Ryan Johansen and Dante Fabbro also scored for Nashville. David Rittich made 42 saves, and Mikael Granlund had three assists for the Predators, who have lost three of four but remain in the top wild-card position in the Western Conference. Nashville moved one point ahead of Dallas in the standings.
With time winding down in the extra period, Kulikov took a pass from Eriksson Ek, drove down the left side and beat Rittich with a wrist shot.
Bjugstad scored the game’s first goal at 11:05 of the opening period, but Forsberg answered with 2 seconds remaining in the first. Granlund threw a cross-ice saucer pass to Fabbro on the right side. The puck hit Fabbro, then the goal post, and was sitting in the crease where Forsberg poked it in for his 40th goal of the season.
Eriksson Ek made it 2-1 at 6:36 of the second. Nashville challenged the play, alleging goaltender interference because Wild defenseman Jacob Middleton was in the crease when the goal was scored. Officials allowed the goal to stand after a video review, determining that Middleton had been pushed by a Nashville player.
Duchene and Johansen scored power-play goals 2:58 apart in the second to give Nashville a brief 3-2 lead.
Eriksson Ek’s scored his second power-play goal of the game at 18:27 and Fiala followed with 22.8 seconds left in the period to send the Wild into the second intermission with a 4-3 lead.
Fabbro scored with 5:40 left in the third to tie it.
SPURGEON HURT
Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon suffered an upper-body injury in the first period. Forsberg checked an off-balance Spurgeon into the boards in the Minnesota zone. Spurgeon skated off, went directly to the dressing room and did not return.
40/40 CLUB
Forsberg joined Duchene as the only players in Predators history to score 40 goals in a season. Duchene notched his 40th in Nashville’s win over Calgary on Tuesday. His goal Sunday was his 41st.
Viktor Arvidsson previously had the most goals in a season by a Nashville player (34 in 2018-19).
STREAKS EXTENDED
Fiala extended his point-scoring streak to 10 games. He has 10 goals and 13 assists over that span.
Wild winger Matt Boldy had an assist, extending his career-high point-scoring streak to nine games. The stretch is a rookie franchise record for Minnesota.
UP NEXT
Predators: Host Calgary on Tuesday.
Wild: Host Arizona on Tuesday, beginning a three-game homestand to close out the regular season.
JKSSB VLW Recruitment 2022 | Around 4000 Job Vacancies Including 1500 VLW Posts | Check Notification Details
JKSSB VLW Recruitment 2022 | Around 4000 Job Vacancies Including 1500 VLW Posts | Check Notification Details
Jammu And Kashmir Service Selection Board: Around 4000 posts to be advertised by JKSSB in coming week which includes 1500 VLW posts: JKSSB Chairman
Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board Recruitment process for VLW -Panchayat secretary vacancy expected to be notified as per the sources in the month of May. As the Directorate of Rural Development Department, Kashmir has referred the vacant posts to the board for adjustment of these posts in a fewer time aspirant are requested that start their preparation as soon as possible.
Recruitment Board (JKSSB) Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board
Notification No Advt No 3/4 of 2022
Official Notification released very soon
Name of Posts Village Level Worker
Total Vacancies 1500+
Job Location Jammu And Kashmir
Qualification type Graduation
Official Website www.Jkssb.nic.in
Selection Process Computer Based Test (CBT)
CLICK HERE TO CHECK FULL LIST OF 4000+ POSTS
The post JKSSB VLW Recruitment 2022 | Around 4000 Job Vacancies Including 1500 VLW Posts | Check Notification Details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
