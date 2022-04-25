News
Four takeaways from an Orioles series win over the Angels: Rotational uncertainty, speed on the bases and sudden power
The walks, at the onset and toward the end of Sunday’s series finale, were the kinds of issues that can bedevil inexperienced pitching staffs. They can detract from what was an otherwise impressive outing at the end of an impressive series.
That’s what befell the Orioles, with three free passes in the first inning and another three in the seventh providing much of the Los Angeles Angels’ offense. That was a blip for a pitching staff that otherwise gave the offense an opportunity in what had looked like a lost series finale.
After the Angels scored six runs before the first out was recorded, the Orioles found a way back in the game, with home runs from Trey Mancini and Austin Hays providing the firepower. But when right-hander Mike Baumann loaded the bases in the seventh with a single, walk and hit batter, right-hander Félix Bautista entered and promptly walked in the eventual winning run in the 7-6 Angels victory.
Still, what Baltimore (6-10) did in Anaheim was promising, proving a season-opening offensive slump could be bucked and the pitching staff that has largely kept games close hasn’t faded. With wins Friday and Saturday nights, the Orioles won their second series of the year before a day off leading into a series with the Yankees in New York.
Here are four takeaways from the series win against the Angels.
More rotational uncertainty
On Saturday, the season-long absence of left-hander John Means was made certain, when the ace announced the need for Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery. And on Sunday, the rotation suffered another blow, when right-hander Chris Ellis exited after facing five batters.
To those five batters, Ellis threw 21 pitches. Only six were for strikes. He walked three, hit one and allowed a two-run single before head athletic trainer Brian Ebel and manager Brandon Hyde checked on him and pulled Ellis.
Four pitches after Ellis’ departure for what the Orioles described as right shoulder discomfort, right-hander Travis Lakins Sr. served up a grand slam to Jo Adell.
It was a sobering reality check for a rotation that has otherwise weathered the absence of Means with aplomb. Entering Sunday, no other team in Major League Baseball had thrown more pitches inside the strike zone, according to Statcast, with Baltimore slotting in at 52.5%. The starting rotation entered with a 2.97 ERA, eighth best in baseball.
In the first two games against the Angels, left-hander Bruce Zimmermann and right-hander Spenser Watkins each allowed two earned runs, providing quality starts to win a series.
But with Ellis’ command wild and velocity down — as well as a potential shoulder injury — the time could be right for reinforcements to that rotation. That could come in the form of right-hander Kyle Bradish, who has opened his Triple-A Norfolk season having allowed two earned runs in 15 innings.
Hyde has been adamant the injury to Means won’t accelerate the promotion of prospects. But with a potential setback for Ellis — be that an injury or just his shaky performance — more rotational change could be on the way.
Finally, some power
Mancini has sent plenty of balls flying this season. He entered Sunday with 53.7% of the balls off his bat labeled as hard hit (with an exit velocity of 95 mph or higher). His expected batting average was .331, per Statcast.
Instead, Mancini entered with a .218 average, with those hard hits finding gloves.
So the 107-mph drive in the third inning Sunday provided a respite to those season-opening woes, with the ball leaving the park for a three-run home run.
Mancini’s drive ended a seven-game homer drought for Baltimore, the longest streak since Aug. 4 through Aug. 11, 1992, according to Baseball Reference. And then for the first time this season, Baltimore hit multiple homers in a game, with Hays’ two-run shot tying the game in the seventh.
Before the long balls Sunday, the muted offensive performance for the Orioles has been season-long. They scored a combined seven runs the previous series, in Oakland against the Athletics. Overall, Baltimore entered Sunday with 38 runs scored, the fewest in the majors.
The offense saw more life against the Angels, producing 16 runs in the three-game series. Coupled with the strong pitching in the first two games, that relative scoring outburst powered another series win.
Swiping bags
When shortstop Jorge Mateo reaches first base, there’s almost always a chance for a double. That’s what his speed brings, as he stole four bases in the three-game series against Los Angeles. And his seven stolen bases this season are the most in MLB.
He led what was a strong team performance putting pressure on the bases, as the team swiped eight bags in the series. The last time the Orioles stole as many across three games was in 2019, also against the Angels.
Most of the damage came against right-hander Noah Syndergaard and catcher Max Stassi on Saturday, taking advantage of a slow delivery to the plate. And those steals in the first and second innings put immediate pressure on Syndergaard, with two runs coming home.
Key double plays
Over the course of the weekend, the double-play ball bailed out several Orioles pitchers. Through the first five innings of Zimmermann’s Friday start, all three hits against him were erased with double plays.
And Saturday, Watkins was aided by a nifty defensive play, making up for an error from Rougned Odor earlier in the second. Shohei Ohtani lashed a liner to Ramón Urías at third, who then caught the runner at second with a throw to Mateo for two.
Left-hander Keegan Akin benefited, too, loading the bases in the fifth before Mateo and second baseman Chris Owings combined to turn a pair. Those plays stand out from the bunch, the kinds of defensive gems that keep pitch counts — and scores — more manageable.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Eloy Jiménez (hamstring) will miss an estimated 6-8 weeks. ‘The guys are hurting,’ says Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa.
For the second year in a row, an injury will sideline Eloy Jiménez for an extended period of time.
The Chicago White Sox left fielder will be out an estimated six to eight weeks after suffering a right hamstring strain, the team announced Sunday. The Sox placed Jiménez on the 10-day injured list.
“I think the big thing is (Monday) when he goes to Chicago and really gets an extensive exam,” manager Tony La Russa said. “Pulling for the early indications.”
The injury occurred in Saturday’s 9-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
Jiménez hit a grounder to third in the second inning, stumbled after crossing first base and fell. He got to his feet but was taken off the field on a cart.
“That guy’s busting his butt and he gets hurt running hard down to first base,” hitting coach Frank Menechino said. “The guys are playing hard. That’s what we teach them to do and it’s just unfortunate that that’s the way it happens.”
Jiménez is slashing .222/.256/.333 this season with one home run and seven RBIs in 11 games. He has also dealt with a bruised left ankle.
“Those kinds of blows keep coming, unfortunately,” Sox starter Lucas Giolito said. “It’s just the way it’s been going. There’s always that risk for injury, any type of play, any type of situation. Unfortunately, it’s been getting us.
“It sucks to lose him for a period of time, but it’s the same thing we’ve always been saying. The next man up. Just need guys to step up in these kinds of situation and I think they will.”
Jiménez played just 55 games last season after suffering a ruptured left pectoral tendon during a Cactus League game.
“It’s production but it’s also his spirt, he’s so well-liked and respected,” La Russa said after Saturday’s game. “He has a good personality. I had heard about it (before becoming Sox manager in 2021) and I saw for myself when he got back (from the injury last season), so I know what it is. The guys knew before I could understand it and we kept playing. It’s what we got to do.
“I said again and again, when you lose someone like this, (reliever Garrett) Crochet (who underwent Tommy John surgery in spring training), Eloy, the guys are hurting. They are the ones you feel for.”
Andrew Vaughn was among the players called on to fill in for Jiménez last season. He’s an option again this time, along with Gavin Sheets.
“We have a lot of games, there’s a lot of playing time,” La Russa said.
In addition to placing Jiménez on the IL, the Sox reinstated Giolito from the 10-day injured list and sent reliever Ryan Burr on an injury rehabilitation assignment to Triple-A Charlotte.
Giolito, who suffered an abdominal strain during opening-day outing, started Sunday’s series finale against the Twins. Burr has been on the injured list retroactive to April 4 with a right shoulder strain.
Mets win five straight series to begin 2022 season, matching a franchise record
Hours after Buck Showalter delivered some muddled details regarding Jacob deGrom’s progression, Tylor Megill once again showed that—with him taking deGrom’s place in the rotation—the Mets can afford to bide their time with the two-time Cy Young winner.
Megill allowed two earned runs across 6.2 innings, striking out seven, in the Mets’ 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks in the series finale on Sunday. Megill walked just one batter in his first time facing Arizona, and was greeted to a nice ovation from the many Mets fans in attendance at Chase Field.
Afterward, Megill was greeted by his fraternity of pitchers, Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt, as the trio unpacked the 26-year-old’s start against the Diamondbacks.
The Mets (12-5) have won all five of their series to begin the 2022 season for the first time since 2018, matching a franchise record. They headed to St. Louis on Sunday evening for the second and final leg of their six-game road trip, where they will attempt to win their sixth straight series and form a new team record.
It remains a welcome surprise that the Mets have been able to enjoy a dozen early victories while their best pitcher is on the injured list.
Showalter backtracked on Sunday, telling reporters at Chase Field that deGrom’s MRI on his right shoulder is still scheduled for Monday in Florida. Earlier this weekend, the manager had said deGrom underwent both an MRI and a CT scan on Friday. He corrected himself ahead of the series finale in Arizona, clarifying that deGrom did in fact undergo a CT scan, but the Mets are in no rush to read the results of that image just yet.
It is hard to believe the Mets did not read and discuss deGrom’s CT scan as soon as they received the test results. It is more likely that the organization is waiting to share those results with the public until deGrom also undergoes his MRI, which is scheduled about three and a half weeks after the right-hander learned, on April 1, of the stress reaction on his scapula. Friday’s CT scan combined with Monday’s MRI will tell the Mets a lot more about deGrom’s progression, and whether he can start throwing again.
In the meantime, Megill has established himself as a mainstay in the Mets rotation. He has a 2.35 ERA across his first four starts (23 innings) this year. Megill is building on a 2021 rookie season that showed promise, but also allowed the towering 6-foot-7, 230-pound right-hander to get 89.2 innings underneath him. Last season set Megill up nicely to gradually increase his workload this year.
On Sunday, Megill held the Diamondbacks to five hits and kept slugger Seth Beer off the bases in each of his three at-bats. Mets starters are continuing their strong first few weeks of the regular season, flashing a 2.47 rotation ERA—second-best in the majors, behind the Dodgers’ starting staff.
Megill was aided by a Mets offense that has impressed across its first 17 games of the season. Starling Marte broke a 1-1 tied game in the sixth by crushing a one-out double to center field, then stealing third base and scoring on a fielding error by third baseman Sandy Alcantara. Marte already has four stolen bases out of six attempts this season, and his speed continues to provide a significant jolt to the club’s offensive opportunities.
J.D. Davis, batting as the designated hitter, kept the scoring going in the eighth inning with his first home run of the year, a 391-foot laser to right-center field. If Davis, who entered Sunday hitting .200/.304/.250 across 20 at-bats and nine games, can get his bat going, he can establish himself as the team’s regular DH.
As things currently stand, the Mets have rotated Robinson Cano, Pete Alonso, Dominic Smith, and Davis in that role, though only the club’s starting first baseman in Alonso has enjoyed consistent results at DH. With Eduardo Escobar starting at third base, now is as good a time as any for Davis to take advantage of that revolving DH door and begin owning an everyday spot in the lineup.
Chicago White Sox drop their 7th straight, falling 6-4 to the Minnesota Twins on Byron Buxton’s walk-off HR
Lucas Giolito returned to the mound but the Chicago White Sox couldn’t return to the win column.
The Sox let two late leads slip away and completed a dismal trip with a 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins in 10 innings Sunday in front of 16,197 at Target Field.
Byron Buxton hit a game-ending three-run homer off closer Liam Hendriks, handing the Sox their seventh consecutive loss. It’s the team’s first seven-game losing streak since Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2019.
“We did some things but not enough of them and we got beat,” manager Tony La Russa said Sunday. “It’s a tough loss. We all shared in it. Final score with the whole road trip, we’re all part of it and we’ll all wear it.”
The skid started April 17 at home when the Sox dropped the series finale to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Sox then lost three in Cleveland and three more in Minnesota. According to the postgame notes, it’s the first time the Sox have gone at least 0-6 on a single trip since April 29-May 5, 2008.
“Just got to keep grinding it out,” said shortstop Tim Anderson, who went 2-for-5 with a home run. “Nobody is going to really give us anything. We’ve just got to keep competing.
“It’s still early. We’ve got a whole season. We’ll take our punches now. Just keep chipping away. That’s all we can do, honestly.”
Danny Mendick’s leadoff home run in the seventh gave the Sox a 3-1 lead. But reliever Aaron Bummer walked José Godoy to begin the bottom of the inning and Buxton followed with a two-run homer to tie the game.
Mendick scored in the 10th on a two-out single by Yasmani Grandal to put the Sox back ahead.
Hendriks, who La Russa said was dealing with some back stiffness, walked Godoy in the bottom of the 10th, giving the Twins runners on first and second with one out. With Buxton at the plate again, the runners advanced on a wild pitch.
“There’s an option (with first base open),” La Russa said. “Pitch him tough. But the guy on deck (Luis Arraez) is hitting (.354) and he feasts on fastballs. You give a pitcher a chance to make a pitch. He tried to bounce a curveball, created second and third.
“Any time you load the bases you better have a significant advantage with the guy on deck. Because you’re playing right into his hands and the guy on deck is a tough out. We had a better chance to do what (Giolito) did to him the first couple times up (striking him out three times).”
Buxton hit a 3-1 fastball 469 feet for the game-winning home run, continuing the Sox’s free fall.
“The losses are significant and they’re tough to take,” La Russa said. “But this is the first month of a season so it’s important to figure out what they did, what we didn’t do and next time we face them make an adjustment, but get ready for Kansas City (on Tuesday).”
There were not many positives for the Sox on a trip that saw struggles offensively and defensively, and an injury to left fielder Eloy Jiménez (right hamstring strain). But they did get Giolito back.
The right-hander made his first start since opening day at Detroit, when he exited after four innings with an abdominal strain.
He allowed one run on four hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in four innings Sunday.
“It took me a little bit to get going,” Giolito said. “It was kind of like a ramp up as the game went on, the fourth inning was the best I’ve felt this year.
“I wanted to go out for the fifth, but I had a pretty strict pitch limit on me and I wasn’t efficient enough, unfortunately. I thought I threw the ball well.”
Giolito struck out four of the final five batters he faced. He exited after 76 pitches and with the Sox ahead 2-1.
But Buxton and the Twins found a way to spoil the return. The Sox look to regroup Tuesday against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“Use the off day (Monday) to our advantage and kind of hit the reset button,” Giolito said. “It’s very early in the season. At the end of the season, we’re going to have more than nine losses.
“It’s unfortunate to take some in a stretch like this, but I just think with the group we have, we just come together and go play good baseball next week and set the tone there and keep building.”
