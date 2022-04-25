News
‘Funny Girl’: Move Over, Barbra. Welcome, Beanie. A New Star Is Born.
Funny Girl | 2 hours 50 minutes | August Wilson Theatre, 245 W. 52nd St. | 212-560-2188
Rules unwritten but widely believed and rarely broken include the belief that some roles become so identified with the actors who originated them that they cannot be successfully performed by anyone else. This may be a narrow view that is challenged on a regular basis, but in a few cases the assumption firmly defies debate. I’m talking Marlon Brando as brutish Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire, Julie Harris as 12-year-old tomboy Frankie Addams in The Member of the Wedding, Judy Holliday as dumb-like-a-fox Billie Dawn in Born Yesterday, and, until last week, Barbra Streisand’s historic life-and-career transforming Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. Then I saw an actor with the unlikely name of Beanie Feldstein in the sparkling and explosively entertaining new Broadway production of Funny Girl and the one transformed is me.
Like the opening song in the score by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill says, “when a girl isn’t pretty like a Miss Atlantic City” she doesn’t always inspire the constant refrain of screaming applause you hear exploding nightly from the August Wilson Theatre like the eruption of Vesuvius. I’ve heard applause before, but not as loud or as often as the end of every song Beanie Feldstein sings in Funny Girl. Not, in other words, since Barbra Streisand launched the role in 1964 that led to more star-spangled fame, fortune and awards than anyone remembers. Move over, Barbra. Welcome, Beanie. A new star is born.
Like everyone else, I arrived at this refurbished classic dragging anxiety, trepidation and a show-me attitude with me, one eyebrow arched and wondering if this roly-poly newcomer was a misguided fool or the bravest kid in show business. I had no evidence of the kind of talent that deserved a starring role on Broadway. Her Minnie Fay in Bette Midler’s 2017 Broadway take on Hello, Dolly! did not impress, and despite the welcoming applause from a sold-out, standing room only crowd that admired her as Monica Lewinsky in the TV series Impeachment: American Crime Story, about the Bill Clinton scandal, I still wondered what the fuss was all about. She was nothing special to look at — hardly in the same league as Streisand. But just as the first whiff of cinnamon and clove fills the kitchen on Thanksgiving morning, she begins to sing “Who Are You Now?” and it is obvious something special is happening. One of several things accomplished by the newly revised book by Harvey Fierstein and the nimble direction of Michael Mayer in the shoes once filled by Garson Kanin is the shuffling around of the musical numbers. You don’t have to wait until the end of the first act for “People” or feel the thrill when your heart skips a beat on the passionate “Don’t Rain on My Parade”. They knock your socks off before the intermission. By that time, the star’s hidden magic hits you squarely in the heart in ways you didn’t see coming.
She’s not the reincarnation of Barbra, and, wisely, no pale imitation, either (close but no cigar). She can’t sing like Streisand, although her voice is beautiful and clarion-clear, and musically, it hits the top of the second balcony without even trying. I think it’s safe to say she lacks both the same comic timing and the coldly calculated genius. But she does have one thing her legendary predecessor in the role did not have—a sweet, warm truthfulness that makes her more accessible. She’s familiar, comfortable in her skin, like an old friend. You’re wary and cautious at first, but she grows on you, like a lichen. By the time the intermission seamlessly arrives, you’re in love.
The production recreates the heart and humor of the Ziegfeld Follies and the razzle-dazzle of Broadway in the 1920s in all of its rude comedy and gaudy glory. Mr. Fierstein adds an edge to the story without diminishing any of its values. New songs have been borrowed from the movie version and other sources, moved around in different acts and inserted for emphasis, and sometimes the whole thing moves too fast to digest. One minute Fanny is the awkward girl from Henry Street in Brooklyn, the next minute she’s auditioning for Ziegfeld, and before the applause wears down, she’s doing the pregnant bride bit that catapulted her to super-stardom, startling her mother (a sour Jane Lynch) and her poker-playing friends. On the rare occasion when the pace slows, there are luscious, leggy show girls to keep you enthralled, a swirl of spectacular tap dancers led by Jared Grimes to keep your pulse racing, and barrels of confetti that fall on your head like Technicolor rain. The show is three hours long, but Ms. Feldstein makes the minutes fly by with such pleasure that you wish it would never end. And she is bolstered every step of the way by the first completely drop-dead lover-husband version of gambler-racketeer Nick Arnstein in the history of Funny Girl. The dashing, glamorous Ramin Karimloo, so wonderful in Anastasia, is also the first Nick who can sing, dance and render an audience stricken with such awe that new numbers had to be added to enhance his role and showcase his varied talents appropriately. He makes Fanny’s fairy tale romanticism breathe with the realism that all things are possible. If this isn’t a star in the making, then justice no longer exists in the American theater.
It’s hard to describe what Beanie Feldstein does exactly. Words like “endearing” come to mind immediately, but there’s more. Working carefully to make Fanny Brice her own original creation, she is simply enchanting.
News
Viewer video catches thieves breaking into cars in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A FOX 2 viewer caught video of alleged thieves breaking into cars early Sunday morning in downtown St. Louis.
The video shows what appears to be a man stealing items out of a car and putting them into a Range Rover before diving into the car’s shattered window head first to steal more items.
“When people ask me what it’s like in St. Louis, I tell them, ‘The wild, wild west.’ Lawless,” a downtown homeowner said.
The downtown homeowner, who did not want to be identified, said he watched the crime spree near the intersection of 15th and Washington, and 17th and St. Charles in downtown.
“When is enough, enough?” the resident said.
The homeowner said he saw the thieves use the backside of a pistol to shatter the windows of cars and get inside.
“You got to keep your head on a swivel when you’re navigating these streets downtown,” the resident said.
The resident said he called 911 and waited, but no one responded. He called again and said he was on hold for 30 minutes before an officer responded.
“It makes me wonder why I’m still living downtown. I’m a homeowner, so it’s hard to just up and move, but I question it a lot,” he said.
The resident said he saw one of the alleged thieves go into a secured parking garage. That’s where another resident, who did not want to be identified, said his car window was shattered overnight.
“My vehicle was vandalized and broken into,” he said. Now he plans to keep his doors unlocked so his car won’t be damaged if this happens again. That way he won’t have to make a claim through his insurance and be out more money.
“I’d rather my car be unlocked, go through it, see that I have nothing of value there, then you can keep pushing onto the next car,” he said.
FOX 2 asked the former federal law enforcement officer who caught the videos what he would like to see change.
“I’m just ready to stop hearing excuses and start seeing action because what I’m seeing is sad. I’ve never lived in a city like this before,” he said. “I’m not sure if they need to pull resources from other areas and really take a more aggressive approach, or ask for assistance from other municipalities.”
News
Former MN assistant attorney general, representative and civil rights advocate Bob Latz dead at 91
Robert “Bob” Latz, a former state representative and lawyer from Minneapolis, died April 19. He was 91.
According to his obituary, Latz was a “true leader and trailblazer in law, politics, government and community” and he “devoted his life to making this world a more just, fair and better place for everyone, but especially for those who could not stand up for themselves or were subject to discrimination.”
Latz, who grew up in North Minneapolis, became a Golden Gloves boxer and attended North High School. After law school, he served as an assistant attorney general and prosecuted the first charge under Minnesota’s employment discrimination law, a race discrimination case on behalf of a Black busboy who sought to be upgraded to waiter.
He served four terms as a state representative from North Minneapolis and co-authored the Minnesota Fair Housing Law in 1961. He helped form the Urban Coalition of Minneapolis and was founder and president of the Greater Minneapolis Metropolitan Housing Corporation.
In his private law practice, he successfully litigated a sex discrimination class action claim, resulting in the largest known discrimination settlement in Minnesota at the time. He also successfully fought to seat the first deaf juror in Minnesota.
He served as the first Jewish vice-chair on the University of Minnesota board of regents in 1975 and was appointed to the university’s Hospital and Clinics Board of Governors, where he served as chair from 1988-89.
He also served in leadership roles for Temple Israel and wrote “Jews in Minnesota Politics: The Inside Stories.” In 2012, the Minnesota State Bar Association awarded him the David Graven Public Service Award for his commitment to public and community service while exemplifying the highest standards of the legal profession.
News
Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle arrested for reckless driving on a suspended license in Florida
Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida and charged with reckless driving and driving while his license was suspended, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
Pringle was stopped in Wesley Chapel, Fla., north of Tampa, after an officer observed a cloud of smoke, the smell of burnt rubber and tire marks on the roadway “consistent with a vehicle performing ‘a donut,’” according to the arrest report.
The officer pulled over Pringle, who was driving an orange 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with an adult passenger in the front seat and a juvenile in the back. A check on Pringle’s license revealed it was suspended in February for “financial responsibility,” the report said.
According to the report, Pringle ignored verbal commands to exit the vehicle and “then became verbally confrontational” before he was arrested at approximately 6:15 p.m. He was transported to the Pasco County Jail “without further incident.” Both charges are misdemeanors.
TMZ first reported the news of Pringle’s arrest.
The Bears in March signed Pringle to a one-year, $6 million contract with $4 million guaranteed. He was at Halas Hall last week for voluntary minicamp with new coach Matt Eberflus.
He spent his first four years with the Kansas City Chiefs when new Bears general manager Ryan Poles was there. Pringle played in 46 games over three seasons, with 67 catches for 898 yards and seven touchdowns.
A Bears spokesman said the team was aware of the arrest but didn’t have further comment.
