News
Gerrit Cole, Joey Gallo show signs of promise as Yankees sweep Guardians
Like so many people strive to do, the Yankees used their Sunday afternoon to get back on track.
The Bombers’ 10-2 rout of the Cleveland Guardians completed their sweep of the series at the Stadium. But they didn’t quite look like the Yankees yet, as the team skittered through extended stretches of dormancy at the plate — scoring in the first, second, third, sixth and eighth innings.
More importantly, at least as it pertains to the team’s long-term outlook, was the return of Gerrit Cole’s right arm. Cole had a slow start to the season, logging just 11.1 innings over his first three starts with an uncharacteristically high number of walks.
While any pragmatist could acknowledge that his ERA would not remain above 6.00 all season, Cole still had to eventually start pitching well enough to actually make that happen. Sunday’s 6.2 shutout innings with just four hits and nine strikeouts came at a perfect time for the Yankees. Now, rather than wondering when Cole will start looking like himself again, the question becomes whether he can keep up the good work.
Another person who desperately needed to do something good: the horrendously slumping Joey Gallo, who got his long-awaited first RBI and extra base hit of the season on one swing, a third inning double that helped break the game open. After sending the sharp line drive into right field, Gallo sprinted into second base like a 500-pound silverback gorilla had been lifted off his back.
The left-handed hitter also struck out three times, but an RBI double mixed in with three strikeouts is basically par for the course for Gallo. So long as his glove remains golden in the outfield, the Yankees will take that kind of game from him in the batter’s box. Like Cole, the lingering question is if he can parlay Sunday’s success into something more meaningful.
Cleveland starting pitcher Aaron Civale handed the Yankees a broom very early in the game, and the Bombers wasted no time getting the sweep going. The Yankees had a six-run lead after just three turns at bat. Anthony Rizzo, who has been one of the league’s best hitters of the first three weeks, got things going with a two-run porch shot in the first inning. DJ LeMahieu followed that with an RBI double in the second, extending his hitting streak to 11 games, and a fielder’s choice and sacrifice fly around Gallo’s slump-busting double made it 6-0 in the third.
Coming on the heels of Saturday’s action-packed win, in which Gleyber Torres’ walk-off hit caused a hurricane of garbage to hit the field, a game that allowed the Yankees to down shift and coast into victory was a welcome sight. Cole found his fastball again, maxing out at 99 miles per hour and getting either a called strike or a whiff on 20 of the 47 heaters (43%) he threw. Gallo got off the schneid, at least temporarily, and they opened up a comfortable enough margin to let some of the bench guys loose.
For their final trick of the night, the Yankees subbed out LeMahieu and Aaron Judge in favor of Marwin Gonzalez and Tim Locastro. Gonzalez served a single into right field for his first Yankee hit, and Locastro one upped him by slapping his first home run of 2022.
On a sunny, breezy day in the Bronx, the fans’ good behavior was rewarded with the Yankees’ first ten-run game of the season. With a ten-run gulf between them and the Guardians, the Yankees were even able to use human victory cigar Ron Marinaccio for the ninth inning. Marinaccio struck out Jose Ramirez to begin his outing, and after ruining the goose egg by allowing two runs, ended it with a can of corn to left field.
The Yankees have ten wins in their first 16 games, and the next obstacles in front of them are the very movable Orioles and Royals. By this time next week, the major question around this team may no longer be when will they get back to being themselves.
It could be who will possibly slow them down.
()
News
Ukraine official: Zelenskyy meets top-level US delegation
By DAVID KEYTON
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday night that the U.S. secretaries of state and defense secretary were meeting with the Ukrainian leader in the highest-level visit to Kyiv by an American delegation since the start of Russia’s invasion.
The adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, said in an interview on Ukrainian TV late Sunday that the talks are going on “right now.”
Zelenskyy’s meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin came as Ukraine pressed the West for more powerful weapons in its fight against the Russian invasion, which began 60 days ago.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the West for more powerful weapons as he prepared to meet with top U.S. officials in the war-torn country’s capital Sunday, while Russian forces concentrated their attacks on the east, including trying to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol.
highest-level visit by an American delegation since the start of the war
Zelenskyy announced the planned visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a news conference Saturday night in a Kyiv subway station. The White House has not commented.
Zelenskyy said he was looking for the Americans to produce results, both in arms and security guarantees. “You can’t come to us empty-handed today, and we are expecting not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons,” he said.
The visit would be the first by senior U.S. officials since Russia invaded Ukraine 60 days ago. Blinken stepped briefly onto Ukrainian soil in March to meet with the country’s foreign minister during a visit to Poland. Zelenskyy’s last face-to-face meeting with a U.S. leader was Feb. 19 in Munich with Vice President Kamala Harris.
While the West has funneled military equipment to Ukraine, Zelenskyy has stressed repeatedly that the country needs more heavy weapons, including long-range air defense systems, as well as warplanes.
In an apparent boost for Ukraine, polling agencies said French President Emmanuel Macron would win reelection over far right candidate Marine Le Pen. The result was hailed by France’s allies in the European Union as a reassuring sign of stability and continued support for Ukraine. France has played a leading role in international efforts to punish Russia with sanctions and is supplying weapons systems to Ukraine.
Zelenskyy’s meeting with U.S. officials was set to take place as Ukrainians and Russians observed Orthodox Easter, when the faithful celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. Speaking from Kyiv’s ancient St. Sophia Cathedral, Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, highlighted its significance to a nation wracked by nearly two months of war.
“The great holiday today gives us great hope and unwavering faith that light will overcome darkness, good will overcome evil, life will overcome death, and therefore Ukraine will surely win!” he said.
Still, the war cast a shadow over celebrations. In the northern village of Ivanivka, where Russian tanks still littered the roads, Olena Koptyl said “the Easter holiday doesn’t bring any joy. I’m crying a lot. We cannot forget how we lived.”
Victor Lobush of Kyiv said Ukraine needs more weapons and financial support, and for Western nations “not to buy even a drop of the Russian oil.”
“Actions, not words, are needed,” he said on Independence Square.
The Russian military reported hitting 423 Ukrainian targets overnight, including fortified positions and troop concentrations, while its warplanes destroyed 26 Ukrainian military sites, including an explosives factory and several artillery depots.
Most of Sunday’s fighting focused on the Donbas region, where Ukrainian forces are concentrated and where Moscow-backed separatists controlled some territory before the war. Since failing to capture Kyiv, the Russians are aiming to gain full control over the eastern industrial heartland.
Ukraine’s national police said two girls, aged 5 and 14, died in shelling in the town of Ocheretyne, part of the industrial region.
Russian forces launched fresh airstrikes on a Mariupol steel plant where an estimated 1,000 civilians are sheltering along with about 2,000 Ukrainian fighters. The Azovstal steel mill where the defenders are holed up is the last corner of resistance in the city, which the Russians have otherwise occupied.
Zelenskyy said he stressed the need to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, including from the steel plant, in a Sunday call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is scheduled to speak later with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Zelenskyy adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Ukraine has proposed talks with Russia next to the sprawling steel mill. Arestovych said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia has not responded to the proposal that would include establishing humanitarian corridors and the exchange of Russian war prisoners for the fighters still in the plant.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Guterres is scheduled to travel to Turkey on Monday and then Moscow and Kyiv. Zelenskyy it was a mistake for Guterres to visit Russia before Ukraine.
“Why? To hand over signals from Russia? What should we look for?” Zelenskyy said Saturday. “There are no corpses scattered on the Kutuzovsky Prospect,” he said, referring to one of Moscow’s main avenues.
Mariupol has seen fierce fighting since the start of the war due to its location on the Sea of Azov. Its capture would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, free up Russian troops to fight elsewhere, and allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
More than 100,000 people — down from a prewar population of about 430,000 — are believed to remain in Mariupol with scant food, water or heat. Ukrainian authorities estimate over 20,000 civilians have been killed. Recent satellite images showed what appeared to be mass graves to the west and east of Mariupol.
Mykhailo Podolyak, another presidential adviser, tweeted that the Russian military was attacking the plant with heavy bombs and artillery while accumulating forces and equipment for a direct assault.
During a Saturday address to the nation, Zelenskyy accused Russians of committing war crimes by killing civilians, as well as of setting up “filtration camps” near Mariupol for those trying to leave the city. He said the Ukrainians — many of them children — are then sent to areas under Russian occupation or to Russia itself, often as far as Siberia or the Far East.
The claims could not be independently verified. But they were repeated by Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniya Kravchuk on ABC’s “This Week.”
“They have pulled these people from Mariupol — they are put to filtration camps … it’s sort of something that can’t be happening in the 21st century,” Kravchuk said.
Zelenskyy claimed that intercepted communications recorded Russian troops discussing “how they conceal the traces of their crimes” in Mariupol. He also highlighted the death of a 3-month old girl in a Russian missile strike Saturday on the Black Sea port of Odesa.
In attacks Saturday, Russian forces pounded cities and towns in southern and eastern Ukraine. The baby was among eight people killed when Russia fired cruise missiles at Odesa, Ukrainian officials said.
Ukrainian news agency UNIAN, citing social media, reported that the infant’s mother, Valeria Glodan, and grandmother also died when a missile hit a residential area. Zelenskyy promised to find and punish those responsible.
“The war started when this baby was 1 month old,” Zelenskyy said. Can you imagine what is happening? They are filthy scum, there are no other words for it.”
For the Donbas offensive, Russia has reassembled troops who fought around Kyiv and in northern Ukraine. The British Ministry of Defense said Ukrainian forces had repelled numerous assaults in the past week and “inflicted significant cost on Russian forces.”
“Poor Russian morale and limited time to reconstitute, re-equip and reorganize forces from prior offensives are likely hindering Russian combat effectiveness,” the ministry said.
The spiritual leaders of the world’s Orthodox Christians and Roman Catholics appealed for relief for Ukraine’s suffering population.
From Istanbul, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I said a “human tragedy” was unfolding. Bartholomew, considered the first among his Eastern Orthodox patriarch equals, cited in particular “the thousands of people surrounded in Mariupol, civilians, among them the wounded, the elderly, women and many children.”
Pope Francis, speaking from a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square, renewed his call for an Easter truce, calling it “a minimal and tangible sign of a desire for peace.”
___
Associated Press journalists Yesica Fisch in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Mstyslav Chernov and Felipe Dana in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Cara Anna, Inna Varenytsia and Oleksandr Stashevskyi in Kviv and AP staff around the world contributed.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
News
If Ben Simmons ready to play ‘that means there’s limited risk of injury’: Nets’ Steve Nash
Steve Nash said the Nets were not considering too heavily the risk of re-injury to Ben Simmons’ lower back. The head coach said the team was weighing whether the All-Star guard would be ready to play at all.
“If he’s ready to play that means there’s limited risk of injury,” Nash said after practice on Sunday. “There’s always a risk, so the two kind of go hand-in-hand, but I don’t think anyone is thinking of ‘that’s a huge risk.’ It’s ‘Is he available? Is he ready to play? Can he contribute?’”
Simmons has not played an NBA game in more than 10 months. He had an epidural in March to alleviate the pain caused by a herniated disc to return to form.
Nash said the team (which likely means himself, the front office and the performance staff) has not discussed the possibility of re-injury much. Re-injury would make matters worse for the Nets, who face a 3-0 series deficit, which no team in NBA history has ever overcome.
If Simmons plays in the Nets’ Game 4 playoff matchup against the Boston Celtics on Monday, he’ll have played in two consecutive elimination games. Last season, his coach and 76ers teammates threw him under the bus following a poor performance in a Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks — which calls into question whether it’s even fair to put Simmons on the floor in another elimination game with a new team.
“Part of the decision has to be Ben’s,” Nash said. “I think that he has to be all in… It’s not all on Ben. It’s not like, ‘Oh come on. He didn’t play.’ No, this is a unique situation. He’s never played with his teammates and to go into a playoff situation after a long period of inactivity and injury, it’s not straightforward.”
The Nets had until 5:30 p.m. Sunday to inform the league of Simmons’ status, which can still be updated on Monday in the hours before tip-off.
Bruce Brown said he has no idea whether Simmons will play. ”That’s above my pay grade,” he said.
And Seth Curry flashed a cheek-to-cheek grin when asked about Simmons’ status. “I don’t know,” Curry said. “It’s hard to say.”
Nash remained noncommittal.
“Ben is being evaluated by the performance team and then he’s just going to do today whatever’s appropriate on where he’s at today, so there’s no update,” he said. “I have no idea. I think it just really depends hour to hour on how he improves and where he’s at.”
If Simmons plays, whether or not he can contribute in a meaningful fashion remains to be seen. Since his arrival in Brooklyn via the Feb. 10 James Harden trade, Simmons has not practiced with any of the Nets’ regular rotation players.
So far, he has played in four-on-four with the Nets’ stay-ready group, which includes seven end-of-the-rotation players — the rookies and veterans who help injured players ramp-up their conditioning and re-acclimate to game speed.
Simmons can’t practice with Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving because the Nets’ two stars need rest in-between games after logging more than 42 minutes each in Game 3.
“Other guys are carrying injuries,” Nash said. “Bruce is now playing 40 minutes a night. So (with Ben), we walk-through, we rehearse, they do their shooting routines, lift weights, we watch a lot of film. That’s what it’s like at this end of the season in the NBA.”
So how is Simmons supposed to know his teammates or even the game plan when all he’s done is play four-on-four — not even five-on-five — with players who get no burn?
“You’d have to ask him and how he feels, what kind of rhythm he’s in basketball-wise,” said Curry, who was packaged with Simmons in the Harden deal, “but it could be (difficult) or he could go out there and have that energy and be fine.
“Hopefully he’s close to the Ben I’ve seen in the past,” Curry added. “A big, long body defensively, guards all five positions, hopefully provide some pace, rebounds and transition game, and some playmaking and physicality. Just everything he brings if he plays in whatever minutes he’s out there. Hopefully it’s a little boost of energy as well.”
Nash said if Simmons is available, he will likely extend his rotation but did not say when Simmons’ minutes limit will max-out. He also suggested he doesn’t know what to expect as far as Simmons’ level of understanding of both the offensive and defensive game plan.
“(He understands the game plan) as well as you can without getting a training camp in and playing with your teammates,” Nash said. “You can put it all down on paper, you can talk, until you’re out there feeling it, there’s only so much that you can really expect.”
()
News
Chicago Bulls lose at the United Center again — and now are down 3-1 in their playoff series to Milwaukee Bucks
The Chicago Bulls delivered hope in Game 4 of their series with the Milwaukee Bucks. That was an improvement, at least, for fans at the United Center after the beatdown of Game 3.
The offense matched blows with the Bucks throughout the first half, avoiding an early hole. Patrick Williams finally delivered on his young promise, scoring 20 points in his best performance of the playoffs. The Bulls scored more transition points in the first half (6) than they had in any game in the series so far.
But all that didn’t matter when Giannis Antetokounmpo woke up. The Bucks star carved open the Bulls defense with surgical accuracy, scoring a series-high 32 points. With Antetokounmpo slicing the Bulls open on both ends of the court, the Bucks waltzed to a 119-95 win.
The game changed for the Bulls when Alex Caruso took an inadvertent blow to the face from Jevon Carter in the second quarter. Although Caruso took several minutes to clean blood from his nose following the collision, he appeared prepared to playafter returning for the final minutes of the quarter. But after halftime, he spent the rest of the game in the locker room undergoing evaluation for a possible concussion.
The injury removed the Bulls’ best defender from the court for the second half of the game — and potentially longer in the series if Caruso remains under concussion protocol.
Rookie Ayo Dosunmu took on a heavier rotation in Caruso’s absence. Dosunmu sank back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter, igniting the crowd at the United Center as the Bulls went on a 17-3 run to pull within eight points. But the Bucks absorbed the run effortlessly, responding with seven unanswered points of their own to reclaim a double-digit advantage.
Dosunmu wasn’t the only young Bull to step up in Game 4. Williams finally broke a shooting drought of 12 consecutive misses — which stretched back to Game 2 — with a 3-pointer in the second quarter. Although Williams still grappled with the oversized matchup of Antetokounmpo, his improved aggression helped lift the Bulls in their third quarter run.
The Bulls starters were aggressive in the first half but couldn’t hold that pace. DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points but couldn’t offer any fourth-quarter wizardry. Zach LaVine cooled off after a 12-point first quarter but still finished with a team-high 24 points. Nikola Vučević didn’t make a shot in the second half after scoring 11 in the first half.
And the starters had no help from their bench. Derrick Jones Jr. was the only bench player to score in the first half. The entire bench tallied only 17 points while the Bucks bench scored 39 to support its starters.
The Bucks bench unit was led by Grayson Allen, who continued to feed off the jeers thrown at him by Bulls fans at the United Center, scoring 27 points on 6-for-7 shooting from behind the arc. Each of Allen’s 3-pointers delivered a demoralizing blow to the Bulls, cutting runs short and punctuating the end of quarters.
Game 5 will take place Wednesday at Fiserv Forum.
()
