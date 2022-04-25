Finance
Hidden Costs of Overseas Car Insurance
Anyone who plans to drive in another country will want to purchase quality automotive coverage. Most people already know the benefits of collision coverage, bodily liability coverage to protect against medical expenses and even comprehensive coverage to guard against vandalism or damaging weather conditions.
However, many people do not know about the fine details that need to be carefully checked during the purchase of comprehensive car insurance overseas. For instance, an often overlooked area of concern is towing and labor reimbursement for your rental vehicle. Depending on your destination, you may find the cost of repairs far greater in that country compared to those costs in your native land. Towing services are bound to be available, but at what price? You will need these details worked out before you use these services.
If you find yourself involved in a car accident that damages your rental car badly, you will want to know if your foreign car insurance package covers a rental replacement. Having to walk or rely on public transportation may not be what you have in mind for your travels so make sure that your policy will allow you to get replacement vehicle if a tragedy renders your initial rental inoperable.
Accidents can not be seen ahead of time, but you can easily take preventative steps before you travel. A little online research goes a long way when you are searching out the best auto insurance abroad. Be sure to do your homework up front so you can enjoy peace of mind while you drive in your destination of choice.
Finance
How to Compare Auto Insurance Rates in Singapore
Auto insurance is something which is required by every citizen of Singapore. There are several companies that offer the auto insurance rates but before going for any of them it is always best to check out the different rates of the auto insurance in Singapore.
Insurance Companies in Singapore:
There are several insurance companies in Singapore and some of them include:
- Citibank offers extensive coverage at attractive premiums
- Allianz Insurance Company of Singapore Pte Ltd,
- AXA Insurance Singapore Pte Ltd
- NTUC Income Insurance Cooperative Ltd
- Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Plc (Singapore Branch)
- Tokio Marine Insurance Singapore Ltd
The rates offered by each of these companies vary widely and they change constantly. Therefore if you want to get latest information about the rates, you would have to check out the websites of each of these particular companies. Here you would get all the detailed information about the latest rates. This in turn would definitely help you to fetch the best insurance with the best rates.
Why And How To Compare?
Since there are different companies that offers insurance, it is always suggested to make a comparison of the rates. This would help you to get the best rates of the insurance. There are different sites and making a list of all the rates would help in an easier comparison. Comparison can be done on the basis of the payment options, coverage, the discounts offered, reputation of the company and many more.
Comparison would definitely help you to get the best rates and this in turn might save you great amount of money. At the same time you would also possibly get the cheapest rates for the insurance rates.
Finance
Health Insurance Comparison Tips To Finding The Best Providers and Coverage Online
Health insurance is less expensive than the other types of insurance coverage. Finding the coverage that is right for you can be easy if you compare the different plans that are available. Below you will find some tips when it comes to health insurance comparisons.
Talk with your employer and see what kind of coverage that you have available with them. Going through your employer will be the easiest and the best comprehensive coverage that you can get. Plus it will be quite a bit cheaper being that most employers will pay a portion of the premium for their insurance, and you will be responsible for all of it if you use a different company.
If you have been laid off or are unemployed, you should look into the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, or more commonly known as COBRA. This is great coverage especially if you have recently lost your job. You can stretch your coverage for up to 36 months under your employers insurance. But be prepared, you will be responsible for the full amount of the premium, the employer will not continue to pay their portion if they do not employ you.
Finding a company that has a local office is a good idea. This way you can sit down directly with an insurance agent and have them explain all of your options, and what each of them covers. There are so many options available that it is hard to sort through everything on your own.
There are several different plans that are available, ones such as, Fee-for-Service, Point of Service (POS), Preferred Provider Organizations (PPO) and Health Maintenance Organizations (HMO). Each one has their own options, with fee-for-service you will have the freedom to choose whatever doctor you want to use, where as with POS and PPO’s you will be required to choose a doctor from their list. And HMO’s are the most restrictive policies of them all.
Be sure to check the prescription drug coverage that each plan offers. The easiest way to do this is to check the price of the most common medications that you take and compare that price with each company. This will give you a better idea than just trying to read what they cover and wonder if your meds are allowed.
You will want to check the policies renewal clause. Most companies have an automatic renewal policy and your premium should not increase regardless of any medical history. Take into consideration your medical conditions, some insurances will make you wait a certain period of time before you can be seen for certain conditions. So it is very important that you check health insurance comparisons.
Finance
Life Insurance Plans – Traditional Vs Modern
We live in interesting times – interesting yet volatile! In such times, where there are no guarantees on life, Life Insurance is the only assurance that you have to guard you and your loved ones against the unknown and the unforeseen. Insurance is essentially a pact between the insured and the insurer. The insured pays the insurer a certain amount of money at fixed intervals as a premium in lieu of which, the insurer pays a certain sum assured in the event of death or on maturity of the policy.
In the past, people would go in for rather conventional insurance policies which were typically term policies or endowment policies. The sum assured in these insurance plans are guaranteed and pre-decided. These plans mostly gave the insured insurance for life, health and sometimes linked with life long pension paying scheme. However, although these old plans provide a safety net, they are outdated owing to the spiraling cost of living. They do not yield high returns and the premium paying term is rather long.
A decade back, the younger generation was not as aware of the need of insuring oneself as today’s youth. Today, not only are we interested in insurance, we have learnt that investment and insurance can take place at the same time and with the same amount of money.
The business of life insurance has seen a paradigm shift. Today, insurance is not just a form of protection against the untimely and unfortunate incidents of life but also an active form of investment in the equity market. The whole concept has changed with more and more private sector companies jumping headlong into this arena. Gone are the days where people went in for government sector companies and played it safe. The risk appetite in general has increased hence Unit Linked Insurance Plans or ULIPs are ruling the roost. These ULIPs invest the insurers money in the market and not only promise life protection but also make your savings grow substantially.
With increasing awareness among the common man, the modern plans have handed over the controls to the insurer. Almost all these plans can be customized as per the insurer’s needs. They have a lot of flexibility in terms of premium, term and riders. They come attached with a host of optional riders like accidental death, critical illness and premium waiver benefits. Liquidity, loan against policy and tax benefits have made them more alluring than ever before.
Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC, as we commonly know it, was once considered the insurance giant but now it has made way for insurance biggies like AEGON Religare, Aviva, Bajaj Allianz, Bharti AXA, Birla Sun Life, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Company, DLF Pramerica, Future Generali, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Comapny, ICICI Prudential, IDBI Fortis, India First Life, ING Vysya, Kotak Mahindra, Max New York, Met Life, Reliance Life, Sahara India, SBI Life, Shriram Life, Star Union Dai-ichi and Tata AIG.
With the increasing life expectancy, it makes sense to make ample provision to live life with a certain degree of comfort. No one has seen tomorrow but we have the power of now.
Save and invest today and rest assured tomorrow!
