How to Find Cheap Renters Insurance in Texas
Looking for renters insurance in Texas? Want to find the cheapest rate with a top-rated company? Here’s how to do it …
Texas Renters Insurance
There are three things you should consider when it comes to purchasing renters insurance in Texas – the coverage, the cost, and the company.
Renters Insurance Coverage
Renters insurance pays to replace your personal property if it’s damaged or destroyed by fire, smoke, theft, vandalism, or acts of nature. Most policies do not cover damage from floods or earthquakes, so if you live in a flood or earthquake zone you’ll have to purchase separate insurance to cover these disasters.
In addition, renters insurance pays for liability claims made against you if someone hurts himself in your residence. And it pays for temporary living quarters if your residence becomes uninhabitable due to fire or other causes.
Renters Insurance Cost
Texas renters insurance averages anywhere from $200 to $400 a year for $30,000 coverage for your personal possessions, and $100,000 liability coverage.
You can save money on your insurance by doing the following:
Comparison Shop – The best way to save money on Texas renters insurance is to get rate quotes from several different insurance companies. The easiest way to do this is to go to an insurance comparison website. There you’ll fill out a simple form in order to get quotes which you can compare in order to choose the best one.
The better of these sites have a service which allows you to talk with an insurance professional to get answers to your insurance questions. (See link below.)
Raise Your Deductible – The deductible is the amount of money you have to pay toward a claim before your insurance company pays. Raising your deductible from $250 to $500 can save you up to 15% on your yearly premium. Raising it to $1,000 can save you up to 25%
Consolidate Your Insurance – Most insurance companies will give you a multi-policy discount if you buy both your renters insurance and auto insurance from them.
Renters Insurance Companies
In addition to getting the cheapest rate on your homeowners insurance you also want to find a company that’s reliable and will pay your claims.
You can check out an insurance company’s financial rating by going to the A.M. Best website (ambest.com). You can see how many claims have been filed against a company by going to the Texas Department of Insurance website (tdi.state.tx.us).
Low Cost Auto Insurance – Get the Lowest Price With No Heavy Sales Pressure From the Best Company
When you are shopping around for low cost auto insurance quote there are a few factors that you would need to keep in mind when researching these companies. First of all, does the auto insurance company gave you a lump sum monthly quote with no hidden charges? This has always been the most important factor to me whenever I was looking around for car insurance. I still remember the first time I got insurance for my car when I was 23 years old. The fact that I was older than most people who first started driving should have given me an advantage over most teenagers as far as price, but the mistake I made was not looking at the fine print and I ended up paying over 30% more just for the little bells and whistles that came along with my first car insurance policy.
Another important factor when looking around for low cost car insurance quotes is the sales pitch. If the car insurance broker is constantly pressuring you with phone calls trying to sell you insurance without even going into detail to explain what you will be getting then his company is probably trying to do a quick scam on you. If an insurance company is confident enough and knows that it offers the best quality policy then it doesn’t need to pressure sell you on it as the policy is good enough to sell on its own merit.
Needless to say that let go of our first car insurance policy as soon as it expired and then went with a quality company like for example, Geico. It came in the nick of time also because a few months later my sports car was stolen in front of my own driveway and when we filled out the claim, our new car insurance company paid us 110% of what we bought the car for. There were no hassles and no questions. Also, the second car insurance company never pressured us into buying its policy. The car insurance broker that we first talked to gave us one initial phone call in which we talked for a half an hour and he gave us time to think about. In fact, the broker never called us back and actually waited for us to call him before we set up an appointment to go over what we wanted in our policy. We ended up getting a very low price on our car insurance quote and we have been with them ever since.
This was many years ago, but if you truly want a low-cost car insurance quote at a deep discount then you must go online to look for this. There are many car insurance middlemen whose main job is to get auto insurance leads for these big companies. What they will do is email you five of the deepest discount auto insurance quotes available anywhere and you can pick out the lowest quote , then the broker from that car insurance company will contact you by phone. If these Internet middlemen were available when I first started shopping for car insurance I would have saved hundreds of dollars on my policy. I’m just glad that I can pass on this information to you.
The National Flood Forum Reports Variations in the Handling of Flood Victims by Insurance Companies
Some home owners will not realise that some insurers are offering cheap home insurance and cheap landlord’s home insurance by removing flood protection altogether, or increasing the excess beyond what would be considered reasonable and affordable.
No consistency?
The National Flood Forum reports, the problem of neighbours getting different flood insurance offers is widespread.
If you decide to compare your insurance policy with neighbours, please ensure that you not only compare the price – but consider all of the factors which have contributed to that price – for example – specified items, or high value contents. Landlords Home Insurance is priced differently to regular Home Insurance. The age of the policy holder and previous claims will also have an impact. It is of concern that The National Flood Forum is encouraging neighbours to think that everyone on the same street should be paying similar premiums, home insurance varies from home to home just like car insurance does.
Risk Characteristics
Homes which look similar may have very different risks attached. For example some properties will subside while the house next door does not. Every property has different security features (key locks on the window and burglar alarms). Properties may have different materials used in the construction (brick or stone, slate or tile). Policies can be bedroom rated; some insurers assess the risk of flooding by the height above the water table, it varies greatly how insurers will assess the risk and quote. The main reason however for neighbour’s policies all having different premiums despite having similar properties usually comes down to the value of the contents, and the personal circumstances of the policy holder including previous claims.
Whilst these factors all affect the premium understandably, it does not excuse insurers for increasing flood excesses without making the policy holder clear about what they will be expected to pay in the event of a claim for flooding, or removing and reducing the level of flood cover altogether! It most certainly doesn’t excuse the insurer for treating flood victims with poor customer service or delays. This is really what consumers should focus on – Am I adequately covered? Anyone who lives in a flood risk area should be aware of it, and they ought to focus on what is included in the Home Insurance policy – whether it be Landlords Home Insurance or regular Home Insurance. If you have a cheap home insurance policy – and have sacrificed some quality to balance the premium – you must be prepared in the event of a claim to perhaps not be as well protected as you would like. It is essential that you take advice and understand fully what is included in your policy and what the claims procedures are – this will eliminate nasty surprises! I am worried for flood victims in the future with regards to becoming uninsurable. Premiums will become unaffordable for properties and policy holders who have made flood claims, especially in more high risk areas.
Secrets of Bonding: "The Call"
A couple of times every week we talk to a new contractor who wants to get their bond account set up for the first time. Here’s how it always goes:
- Contractor: We want to go after bonded projects but we’ve never had bonds before. What’s involved?
- Bond Expert: OK Hi! Who am I speaking to?
- Contractor: Uh, I’m Humphrey.
- Bond Expert: All right Humphrey, can we start by asking you a few questions? What is the size and nature of the work you intend to pursue?
Scenario #1 (Pursuing contracts up to $350,000)
- Contractor: We have performed residential and light commercial work. We want to go after general construction contracts up to about $250,000.
- Bond Expert: Great! Tell me the ownership and structure of your company.
- Contractor: The company is an LLC owned by me and my partner Bogart.
- Bond Expert: Are you both married?
- Contractor: Yes, but not to each other.
- Bond Expert: We have a very easy program that may be a perfect starting point for you. To be eligible, the owners and spouses must have good personal credit reports. Are the reports favorable?
- Contractor: Yes.
- Bond Expert: There are some other criteria. For example, the program cannot be used for long-term contracts or difficult / unique construction. Needs to be plain vanilla. The good thing is that no financial statements or other documentation is needed, only a simple one page app. If this program fits your needs, you’ll never find anything easier or faster!
- Bond Expert: Give me your email address and we’ll send you the one page app. We can probably get you pre-qualified within 24 hours!
Scenario #2 (Pursuing contracts in excess of $350,000, or for applicants with low credit scores)
- Bond Expert: We have an excellent group of bonding companies, and even offer exclusive capacity not available from other sources. We find that most contractors are able to qualify for bonding if their account is developed properly. That’s where our expertise (since 1972!) comes into play.
- Contractor: What info will be needed?
- Bond Expert: Getting approved for bonding is like applying for a bank loan. The same kind of financial and background info is needed. Your relationship with the surety is similar to banking and you promise to protect the surety from loss, just like signing a promissory note with a lender. That’s why surety bonds are not insurance policies.
- Contractor: OK what’s the next step and how much does it cost?
- Bond Expert: We don’t charge for setting up your account! We’ll send you an email with a list of items that are needed initially. Gather as much as you can and send over so we can get started. The process normally takes a week or two.
Conclusion
Have we oversimplified the process? Actually, no. It is easier than people assume to get their bond account arranged – when you know the ropes. That’s our niche. We don’t pretend to be good at everything, but we are experts at this!
