How to Find Cheap Renters Insurance in Texas

Looking for renters insurance in Texas? Want to find the cheapest rate with a top-rated company? Here’s how to do it …

Texas Renters Insurance

There are three things you should consider when it comes to purchasing renters insurance in Texas – the coverage, the cost, and the company.

Renters Insurance Coverage

Renters insurance pays to replace your personal property if it’s damaged or destroyed by fire, smoke, theft, vandalism, or acts of nature. Most policies do not cover damage from floods or earthquakes, so if you live in a flood or earthquake zone you’ll have to purchase separate insurance to cover these disasters.

In addition, renters insurance pays for liability claims made against you if someone hurts himself in your residence. And it pays for temporary living quarters if your residence becomes uninhabitable due to fire or other causes.

Renters Insurance Cost

Texas renters insurance averages anywhere from $200 to $400 a year for $30,000 coverage for your personal possessions, and $100,000 liability coverage.

You can save money on your insurance by doing the following:

Comparison Shop – The best way to save money on Texas renters insurance is to get rate quotes from several different insurance companies. The easiest way to do this is to go to an insurance comparison website. There you’ll fill out a simple form in order to get quotes which you can compare in order to choose the best one.

The better of these sites have a service which allows you to talk with an insurance professional to get answers to your insurance questions. (See link below.)

Raise Your Deductible – The deductible is the amount of money you have to pay toward a claim before your insurance company pays. Raising your deductible from $250 to $500 can save you up to 15% on your yearly premium. Raising it to $1,000 can save you up to 25%

Consolidate Your Insurance – Most insurance companies will give you a multi-policy discount if you buy both your renters insurance and auto insurance from them.

Renters Insurance Companies

In addition to getting the cheapest rate on your homeowners insurance you also want to find a company that’s reliable and will pay your claims.

You can check out an insurance company’s financial rating by going to the A.M. Best website (ambest.com). You can see how many claims have been filed against a company by going to the Texas Department of Insurance website (tdi.state.tx.us).