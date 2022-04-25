Finance
How To Select The Right Insurance Plan
We all need Insurance at some point of time in our lives. Choosing the best insurance plan which best fits your requirements is an important decision not just for you but also for your family and it can be complicated. Be it Life Insurance, Health, Motor, Personal Accident, Retirement Plans, Travel, Home Insurance, etc.With more than 30 insurance companies, offering over 300 products, the challenge customers face today is not that of buying a policy but purchasing the right policy, that best suits their needs.
But Insurance is deemed as a complex subject and not many have the time or inclination to understand the nitty-gritty of the policies. So the need of the hour is to have simple, jargon-free explanation of Terms & Conditions and a step by step guide for customers, to pick the right policy.
Follow these simple steps if you are planning to purchase any insurance policy:
1) Be sure about your requirements- Not all policies are the same. For example, under Life Insurance comes Retirement Plans, Child Plans, Term Insurance, Endowment Plans and ULIP. So it is important you choose a plan that will match your requirements. If you are looking for pure protection plans, then a Term Plan is for you.
But if your goal is to have a combination of savings with protection then your options are Child Plans, Retirement Plans or ULIP’s. Over here your goal would decide what kind of cover you should go for. For instance, if your goal is to save for Child’s future then Child Plan would be ideal but if you want to save for your retirement then Pension Plans is the best bet.
2) Calculate the Cover you need- A lot of factors come into play while deciding the cover you need. For example in Health Insurance, your age, medical history, city of residence, lifestyle habits, etc. is considered while deciding the amount of cover. On the other hand, in Life Insurance factors such as your income, liabilities, number of dependent family members, etc. help to decide the coverage amount. So a 30-year-old person who has a home loan and 2 school going kids should take a higher cover, while a 45-year-old person who has no liabilities and whose kids have started working can opt for a lower cover.
3) Compare Plans- Comparing plans doesn’t mean just comparing the price. Cheapest is not always the best. You should compare the features, benefits, exclusions and select the plan that suits your needs. For example, while selecting a Health plan for your parents, you should go for a plan that has minimum waiting period, as old aged parents could anytime require hospitalization. Besides, comparing Motor insurance every time, during renewal can be very beneficial plans you can get a discounted premium and may even get additional add-on riders.
4) Read, Understand & Familiarize yourself with the terms and conditions of the policy- After you have zeroed in the policy that you need read, understand and familiarize yourself with all the terms and conditions. This is important to avoid any surprises and heartaches later. For example in a Health Insurance, you should know what is the Room Rent Limit, Waiting period, Exclusions, Day care procedures, Network hospitals, etc. Similarly, in a Life Insurance Policy, you should be aware of Maturity benefit, Death Benefit, permanent exclusions etc. For example, death or hospitalization due to taking part in adventure sports or war is not covered by many Health and Life insurance policies.
5) Seek expert advice- If you ever get stuck with any policy then you simply need to seek expert’s help. If you ever fail to understand the policies or if you are not sure which is the best plan, just speak to a specialist who can analyze your needs and suggest the best option.
Just pay attention to these small details you will surely benefit in the long run.
How to Compare Low Cost Car Insurance in New Hampshire
Unlike most other states, New Hampshire does not require its good drivers to purchase auto insurance. The key word there is “good” drivers.
Any driver who is convicted of a DUI (Driving Under the Influence) or a DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) is immediately forced to buy car insurance for at least three years. Any New Hampshire driver convicted of the same offence a second time is required to purchase car insurance for five additional years.
Other infractions can trigger the state of New Hampshire to require that a driver purchase car insurance. New Hampshire has a “point” system whereby drivers earn negative points on their driving record for various infractions, such as speeding, running a stop sign and so forth. Collect enough negative points on your record and you, too, will have to purchase car insurance.
Naturally if you finance your car your financing institution will require that you carry full insurance coverage in order to protect their collateral – your car.
So even though the state of New Hampshire is willing to let a few of its best drivers on the road without car insurance, the majority of New Hampshire residents still must purchase car insurance – which means there are still an awfully lot of people in New Hampshire comparing low cost car insurance, looking for the very best deal possible.
Before you spend any time comparing prices, you need to make sure that you understand all of the elements that go into determining how much you pay each month for insurance.
Obviously if you are financing a car the more expensive your car is to buy and to repair the more your insurance is going to cost. Some people walk into a show room, fall in love with a vehicle and then worry about how they are going to make a down payment, giving no thought to the monthly insurance premium they will also have to pay. This can be a big mistake.
Drivers who are under 25 can generally get a break on their car insurance if they stay in school and maintain at least a “B” grade point average; most car insurance companies will discount monthly premiums for a “Good Student.”
Older drivers might be able to save quite a bit by taking and passing a driver’s refresher course. Not all car insurance companies offer such a program, but those that do often deduct as much as 10% off your monthly premium if you pass their course.
Your driving record is also a huge factor in determining how much you’ll pay each month for your car insurance. DUIs or DWIs or speeding tickets not only can force you to buy insurance, they can also force you to buy really expensive insurance. Premiums for “bad” drivers can be as much as 50% higher than premiums for the same policy for a “good” driver.
Raising your deductible is one quick way to lower your monthly premium. Of course, when you increase your deductible you are increasing the amount of money you are going to have to pay out of your own pocket any time you have a claim, but this can be a good gamble for many people. Consider all of your options carefully when establishing a deductible you can live with.
Now it’s time to get online and start comparing prices among the various car insurance companies. One trick you should know is that you really need to take the extra time to make your comparisons on at least 3 different comparison websites. Each website only compares a small number of companies – no site compares all of them. Therefore, in order to compare as many different car insurance companies as possible you need to make comparisons on a number of different websites.
But once you’ve done the work then you can feel good about your choice of car insurer because you’ll know – without a doubt – that you have compared low cost car insurance here in New Hampshire and that you have found the best possible deal.
Commercial Insurance Quote Overview: An Introduction to Business Insurance Coverage
If you’ve recently started a new business, it’s time to start looking for a commercial insurance quote. New businesses owners tend to be optimistic and therefore don’t consider the risks associated with running a business that could potentially lead to a lawsuit. What if someone gets hurt on your property? What if someone tries to accuse you of defamation, copyright infringement, or something similar? What if an employee accidentally damages a client’s property? These are just a few examples of why you need a quality business insurance policy.
These policies come in many forms and offer various types of coverage. You might want to get one that is custom for your industry. If you just run a small business from the home then you obviously won’t get the same commercial insurance quote as somebody who runs a construction company.
Generable professional liability insurance covers a business in the event that a customer gets hurt on property that is associated with a business. It might also pay for the owner’s legal defenses if he/she faces a lawsuit because a product or service causes harm. Almost any business requires this type of insurance.
If any vehicles are involved in your business in any way, you’ll need to add commercial auto insurance to your policy. What if one of your employees is injured or injures someone else in an accident? What about damages to the vehicle itself?
What Else to Look for in a Commercial Insurance Quote
Another thing to look for in a commercial insurance quote, depending on your type of business, is professional liability insurance. This covers factors such as claims of errors and omissions that can occur in the course of conducting business. It’s no secret that people will sue over just about anything these days. You never know when you might have to hire a lawyer to defend you against the stupidest things.
Here is a quick overview of some of the factors that go into obtaining the right commercial insurance quote:
• Type of business and industry you are involved in
• Whether you provide a service or product, and what kind
• Location of business, including the physical address and whether or not it’s run from your home
• Whether you own or rent the place of business
• Number of employees
• Whether your business is a sole proprietorship, corporation, partnership, etc..
• If your company uses written contracts
• Estimated payroll expenses over the next year
• Estimated gross sales over the next year
There are other important considerations as well. The best place to learn more about your options and to obtain a custom commercial insurance quote is Hiscox Business Insurance. It’s a legitimate company that offers a wide range of options for all business types.
How to Start a Tax Accounting and CPA Firm
Having gained considerable experience developing five of my own accounting practices and spending the next two decades individually assisting over 2000 accountants develop their own practices, there are a few basic principles accountants can observe to provide themselves the greatest opportunity for success.
The best way for accountants to succeed in starting their own Accounting and Tax CPA practice is by providing themselves with the greatest opportunity for that success. This can be done by remembering that the basic principles for a successful practice are good clients together with the basic tools to service them. Many accountants seeking to develop their own practice position themselves with large amounts of unnecessary overhead undermining their opportunity for success. Unnecessary costs can be deferred until they become necessary. Obtain only necessary items to service the initial clients. It is important to keep the initial overhead as low as possible to create a positive cash flow quickly to finance the development of the practice.
When starting an Accounting and Tax CPA Firm, it is recommended that accountants start from their home. In today’s technological world, clients are very accepting to accountants working out of their homes. In some respect, it provides the clients with the perception that they are receiving a greater value. They feel if the accountant is incurring less overhead, perhaps part of the savings is being passed on to the clients. By saving the cost of rent and other office expenses, accountants will accelerate their positive cash flow, which may be used for financing the expansion of the practice without going into debt. Once the cash flow is sufficient to support an office, then the accountant can decide if expansion into an office is warranted. Accountants who do work from home may also find they enjoy it so much that they may choose to forgo moving to an outside office.
Another way accountants can maintain a low overhead is by avoiding unnecessary costly software. Numerous accountants procure very expensive unnecessary software to support clients they have yet to develop. There are extremely good software companies that provide an excellent product at a low to medium price range. Drake Tax Software is a very cost-efficient software program that has an excellent reputation. In the September 2011 edition of The Journal of Accountancy, the results of a software survey were published, and Drake Tax Software received an excellent score. Accountants who are starting their own Accounting & Tax CPA Firm are encouraged to pursue good software at affordable prices giving them the basic tools to service clients.
There are many other simple ways accountants starting their own Tax and Accounting Firm can reduce startup costs. Simply the name that accountants decide on for their firms will reduce their initial costs. If accountants would use their first name, middle initial, and last name followed by CPA and/or Certified public Accountant, they may avoid DBA registration costs, bank charges, and filing fees. In addition, active licensed Certified Public Accountants have legal rights to practice public accounting under their own names saving them costs associated with fictitious names. Many times, Certified Public Accountants can choose fictitious names, which would diminish potential clients’ perceptions of them, which in turn would impede a start-up business. For example, a licensed Certified Public Accountant doing business as “Bay City Tax Service” or “Accounting & Tax Service” loses credibility. Prospective clients may perceive this company as uncertified and unlicensed.
Accountants who are considering developing an Accounting/CPA practice and who are currently employed are encouraged not to terminate their employment in pursuit of starting their own Accounting & Tax CPA Firm. Instead, they should develop their practice concurrently while still employed. This can be a time-demanding decision when compared to terminating their employment and devoting full time to their practice; however, the sacrifice is well worth the reward. As the practice grows, accountants can grow with it and transition themselves full-time into their own practice without placing unnecessary financial pressure on themselves or on their families.
With the relief of financial pressure while operating the new practice concurrently with employment, there will be a substantial boost in income without incurring large expenses. Cash reserves will substantially increase as employment income is maintained, and new income will begin to flow in from the new practice as well. This increase in cash reserves will be of great assistance in financing a full-time transition, and this will make the move go more smoothly when the time comes
In making that move to a full-time practice, accountants will find it easiest to transition full-time into their own practice in the month of January. January is the beginning of tax season, and along with it comes the beginning of revenue from income tax preparation. The increase in revenue will come right at the time the accountants need it the very most. It is important that accountants position themselves to begin marketing at the start of tax season to aggressively develop individual tax clients taking full advantage of their first tax season. In addition, January encompasses year-end work for many businesses, such as payroll and financial reporting. This will also add additional revenue to the accountants’ practices in the month of their transition.
January is also the best month of the year to transition full-time into the practice because it may be the best month of the year for developing new businesses as clients. Most business owners resist changing accountants. It takes a very solid reason for a client to leave a predecessor accountant. Once a client makes the decision to change, usually he or she will not invoke the change until the end of the business year not desiring to have two accountants split a fiscal year. Accordingly, year-end is the most opportune time for approaching business owners, and it will make the transition into the full-time practice easier.
Finally, when starting an Accounting and Tax CPA Firm, it is important to avoid marketing services as a commodity or product. This often leads to very low response and low quality of clientele. It also can be extremely expensive. There are volumes of accountants who pursue very expensive marketing programs offered by various companies and who are lured by difficult-to-enforce guarantees. Many of these programs are commodity driven. The accounting industry is not commodity driven; it is driven by trust and loyalty. An accountant’s marketing campaign must be driven by truth, honesty, and professionalism, which will enable a client to be more comfortable knowing that he or she is hiring an accountant who can be trusted.
Accountant or CPAs who are currently employed and seeking to start their own Accounting and Tax CPA firms will find it beneficial to pursue the practice by following some very simple steps:
1) Avoid unnecessary costs and expenses.
2) Consider starting the accounting CPA Practice from home.
3) Develop the practice alongside current employment.
4) Avoid marketing the firm as a commodity or product.
Remember, opportunity starts with action. No action, no opportunity. Accountants who take action provide themselves with the opportunity to succeed. They should start their own CPA and Accounting Firms from home while employed. Their successful experience without jeopardizing their future will provide them the confidence and cash flow they need to enjoy the freedoms in ownership of an Accounting and Tax CPA Firm.
