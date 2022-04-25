Finance
How to Start a Tax Accounting and CPA Firm
Having gained considerable experience developing five of my own accounting practices and spending the next two decades individually assisting over 2000 accountants develop their own practices, there are a few basic principles accountants can observe to provide themselves the greatest opportunity for success.
The best way for accountants to succeed in starting their own Accounting and Tax CPA practice is by providing themselves with the greatest opportunity for that success. This can be done by remembering that the basic principles for a successful practice are good clients together with the basic tools to service them. Many accountants seeking to develop their own practice position themselves with large amounts of unnecessary overhead undermining their opportunity for success. Unnecessary costs can be deferred until they become necessary. Obtain only necessary items to service the initial clients. It is important to keep the initial overhead as low as possible to create a positive cash flow quickly to finance the development of the practice.
When starting an Accounting and Tax CPA Firm, it is recommended that accountants start from their home. In today’s technological world, clients are very accepting to accountants working out of their homes. In some respect, it provides the clients with the perception that they are receiving a greater value. They feel if the accountant is incurring less overhead, perhaps part of the savings is being passed on to the clients. By saving the cost of rent and other office expenses, accountants will accelerate their positive cash flow, which may be used for financing the expansion of the practice without going into debt. Once the cash flow is sufficient to support an office, then the accountant can decide if expansion into an office is warranted. Accountants who do work from home may also find they enjoy it so much that they may choose to forgo moving to an outside office.
Another way accountants can maintain a low overhead is by avoiding unnecessary costly software. Numerous accountants procure very expensive unnecessary software to support clients they have yet to develop. There are extremely good software companies that provide an excellent product at a low to medium price range. Drake Tax Software is a very cost-efficient software program that has an excellent reputation. In the September 2011 edition of The Journal of Accountancy, the results of a software survey were published, and Drake Tax Software received an excellent score. Accountants who are starting their own Accounting & Tax CPA Firm are encouraged to pursue good software at affordable prices giving them the basic tools to service clients.
There are many other simple ways accountants starting their own Tax and Accounting Firm can reduce startup costs. Simply the name that accountants decide on for their firms will reduce their initial costs. If accountants would use their first name, middle initial, and last name followed by CPA and/or Certified public Accountant, they may avoid DBA registration costs, bank charges, and filing fees. In addition, active licensed Certified Public Accountants have legal rights to practice public accounting under their own names saving them costs associated with fictitious names. Many times, Certified Public Accountants can choose fictitious names, which would diminish potential clients’ perceptions of them, which in turn would impede a start-up business. For example, a licensed Certified Public Accountant doing business as “Bay City Tax Service” or “Accounting & Tax Service” loses credibility. Prospective clients may perceive this company as uncertified and unlicensed.
Accountants who are considering developing an Accounting/CPA practice and who are currently employed are encouraged not to terminate their employment in pursuit of starting their own Accounting & Tax CPA Firm. Instead, they should develop their practice concurrently while still employed. This can be a time-demanding decision when compared to terminating their employment and devoting full time to their practice; however, the sacrifice is well worth the reward. As the practice grows, accountants can grow with it and transition themselves full-time into their own practice without placing unnecessary financial pressure on themselves or on their families.
With the relief of financial pressure while operating the new practice concurrently with employment, there will be a substantial boost in income without incurring large expenses. Cash reserves will substantially increase as employment income is maintained, and new income will begin to flow in from the new practice as well. This increase in cash reserves will be of great assistance in financing a full-time transition, and this will make the move go more smoothly when the time comes
In making that move to a full-time practice, accountants will find it easiest to transition full-time into their own practice in the month of January. January is the beginning of tax season, and along with it comes the beginning of revenue from income tax preparation. The increase in revenue will come right at the time the accountants need it the very most. It is important that accountants position themselves to begin marketing at the start of tax season to aggressively develop individual tax clients taking full advantage of their first tax season. In addition, January encompasses year-end work for many businesses, such as payroll and financial reporting. This will also add additional revenue to the accountants’ practices in the month of their transition.
January is also the best month of the year to transition full-time into the practice because it may be the best month of the year for developing new businesses as clients. Most business owners resist changing accountants. It takes a very solid reason for a client to leave a predecessor accountant. Once a client makes the decision to change, usually he or she will not invoke the change until the end of the business year not desiring to have two accountants split a fiscal year. Accordingly, year-end is the most opportune time for approaching business owners, and it will make the transition into the full-time practice easier.
Finally, when starting an Accounting and Tax CPA Firm, it is important to avoid marketing services as a commodity or product. This often leads to very low response and low quality of clientele. It also can be extremely expensive. There are volumes of accountants who pursue very expensive marketing programs offered by various companies and who are lured by difficult-to-enforce guarantees. Many of these programs are commodity driven. The accounting industry is not commodity driven; it is driven by trust and loyalty. An accountant’s marketing campaign must be driven by truth, honesty, and professionalism, which will enable a client to be more comfortable knowing that he or she is hiring an accountant who can be trusted.
Accountant or CPAs who are currently employed and seeking to start their own Accounting and Tax CPA firms will find it beneficial to pursue the practice by following some very simple steps:
1) Avoid unnecessary costs and expenses.
2) Consider starting the accounting CPA Practice from home.
3) Develop the practice alongside current employment.
4) Avoid marketing the firm as a commodity or product.
Remember, opportunity starts with action. No action, no opportunity. Accountants who take action provide themselves with the opportunity to succeed. They should start their own CPA and Accounting Firms from home while employed. Their successful experience without jeopardizing their future will provide them the confidence and cash flow they need to enjoy the freedoms in ownership of an Accounting and Tax CPA Firm.
Buying a House With No Money At All! 100% Financing Options Made Simple
“NO MONEY DOWN!” “100% FINANCING!” “103% FINANCING”
Buyers love seeing and hearing those words. And why wouldn’t they? First-time buyers make up 40 percent of the home buying market. This is nearly half of all homes sold.
Consider this. There were just over seven million homes sold in 2005, not including new construction homes. This means that nearly THREE MILLION buyers bought their first home last year.
Marketing to this segment, if you are a real estate agent, is an absolute must! Of these first-time homebuyers more than four out of every 10 bought this home with no money down.
On average, first-time homebuyers put down less than 2%. Around 10 years ago, the average first-time homebuyer put down a little more than 10%.
I would say that nearly seven out of every 10 loans I do has 100% financing and it’s not just first-time homebuyers. However, most potential first-time buyers don’t even realize this option is available to them and that’s why this newsletter will focus on them.
The real estate market flourished over the last few years in large part to 100% financing for first-time homebuyers. Suddenly, buying a home is possible for nearly everyone. More first-time buyers have been able to enter the marketplace than ever before. Banks have become more liberal and lending standards have loosened. There are many, many ways to get 100% financing.
You can get 100% conventional financing with credit scores as low as 620 and a fairly recent bankruptcy.
You may be able to get a government loan with an even lower credit score. 100% financing is available for nearly every borrower. You can even buy a $2,000,000 home with no money down today. That’s two MILLION, not a typo at $200,000. Amazing, but true.
Many potential first-time homebuyers never think of buying a house because they don’t believe they have enough money for the down payment.
They’ve been told through the years that they need a 10-20% down payment to buy a home. Obviously, this simply isn’t true.
Let’s look at most of the 100% financing options:
1) 100% No Down Payment Programs.
These programs require the buyer to pay ordinary closing costs. These programs come in all varieties from 2, 3, 5, 7, and 10 year adjustable rate mortgages to 30 year fixed mortgages. All are usually available as interest-only too.
PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS AND HOW DO I QUALIFY FOR THIS?
o 2.5%-3.5% of the total loan amount in cash required to pay closing costs and two month’s of your new loan payment in the bank for reserves.
o Stated income, stated assets and even No Doc is an option with decent credit.
o Plan on having a mid credit score of at least 660 if you cannot fully disclose your income to qualify.
o If you can fully disclose your income to qualify, your mid credit score can sometimes be as low as 580.
o These loans are designed for people who have some money for closing costs. You can qualify for this with credit scores as low as 580.
This is the most popular 100% financing option on my team.
2) 100% No Down Payment and Seller Pays Your Closing Costs.
The exact same loan program as #1, with all of the same loan program options above, but with a different twist. The seller pays all of the 2.5%-3.5% in closing costs. This is the way to go if your buyer has no money at all but fairly decent credit.
PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS AND HOW DO I QUALIFY FOR THIS?
o The seller pays the 2.5%-3.5% of the total loan amount to pay closing costs.
o You are still usually required to show two month’s of your new loan payment in the bank for reserves.
o Stated income, stated assets and even No Doc is an option with decent credit.
o Plan on having a mid-score of at least 660 if you cannot go fully disclose your income to qualify.
o 580 mid credit score is usually the minimum required on full doc loans but plan on a much higher interest rate.
o These loans are designed for people who have no money for closing costs.
Nearly every loan program out there today allows for the seller to pay your closing costs. This means no money out of your pocket.
If you don’t have the necessary reserves or you don’t have the ability to get them, it is not a big deal, and you should still be able to get the loan. However, it’s important to notify your preferred lender of this immediately as this could change the availability of the loan program and likely your interest rate.
3) 103% Loan With No Down Payment, Little or No Closing Costs.
Maybe your seller refuses to pay for closing costs and your buyer has no money to close. Then 103% loan programs may be the way to go. This means the lender finances the closing costs as well. The requirements on this program are stricter and the options fewer.
PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS AND HOW DO I QUALIFY FOR THIS?
o The lender pays the 2.5%-3.5% of the total loan amount to pay closing costs and ties this into your loan.
o You still may be required to show two month’s of your new loan payment in the bank for reserves.
o Stated income, stated assets and even No Doc is NOT usually an option regardless of your credit.
o Plan on having a mid-score of at least 620.
o These loans are designed for people who have no money for closing costs and the seller refuses to chip in.
The interest rates on these programs are higher and the program selection is more limited. If possible, it’s a better move to go for #1 or #2.
4) VA Loans
If you are a Veteran, VA loans require no money down and the seller can pay your closing costs. The rates are very good and the credit requirements are not very high.
PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS AND HOW DO I QUALIFY FOR THIS?
o Must be a veteran in active duty, or honorably discharged.
o The seller usually pays the 2.5%-3.5% of the total loan amount to pay closing costs but the Veteran can pay too.
o Must fully disclose your income to qualify. You cannot go stated income or No Doc.
o You will not be required to show two month’s of your new loan payment in the bank for reserves.
o Stated income, stated assets and even No Doc is NOT an option regardless of your credit.
o Plan on having mid-score of at least 560 – 580 although there is no formal guideline on this.
o These loans are designed for Veterans only.
5) FHA Loans
This isn’t really a “No Money Down” option, however many first-time homebuyers have found that the FHA loan is one of the best alternatives when they don’t have much money to put down.
With an FHA loan, you could put down as little as 3%. FHA loans are easier to qualify for. If your credit is less-than-perfect, the rates on an FHA loan are usually far better than the sub-prime alternative that you may be facing. For example, if you have a 580 mid-credit score, your options may be FHA or a sub-prime loan. FHA would probably be cheaper for you.
Now, 3% may seem like a lot to come up with, but many people find that when they put their minds to it, it’s not that difficult. FHA allows this 3% to be gifted to you by a family member, employer, or even a charitable organization.
FHA loans do have very strict requirements and restrictions. Not all town homes and condos qualify, and there is a maximum loan amount you can get. You can check the FHA website at http://www.fha.gov for the lending limits in your area.
PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS AND HOW DO I QUALIFY FOR THIS?
o You are responsible for the 2.5%-3.5% of the total loan amount to pay closing costs but the seller can pay too…all the way to 6%.
o Must fully disclose your income to qualify. You cannot go stated income or No Doc.
o You will not be required to show two month’s of your new loan payment in the bank for reserves.
o Stated income, stated assets and even No Doc is NOT an option regardless of your credit.
o Plan on having mid-score of at least 550 – 580 although there is no guideline on this, and you may be able to qualify with a lower score.
o If you are using a non occupying co-borrower or you have a roommate, renting a room from you, whose income you would like to help you qualify; this may be the best way to go.
Many other loan programs don’t allow you to consider these sources and do 100% financing.
6) Owner Financing
Owner financing means the owner (or seller) finances all or a portion of your home purchase.
For example, you might borrow 80% of the value of a home from a mortgage bank, and “borrow” the other 20% from the owner. In this situation, the owner “carries back” a second mortgage. Or he could carry 100% of it.
For the average homebuyer, owner financing is very difficult to find and requires some tricky negotiating. In my opinion, it’s generally a bad idea.
However, if your credit score prevents you from getting a 100% loan, this may be the only way to go. If you have successfully negotiated a deal where the seller carries the mortgage, you should contact a skilled attorney to protect all parties, especially you.
Sellers don’t usually want to carry loans for 30 years like mortgage companies do so plan on your seller-financed loan having a much higher interest rate than a mortgage company can offer you.
Also, plan on having a balloon payment of some kind. Two to five years is normal. This means you will have to pay the loan in full or refinance it with a mortgage lending institution at the end of the balloon period. If the seller goes into bankruptcy or has serious personal financial troubles and loses the house, you may be out as well, including all of the money you have in the property.
PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS AND HOW DO I QUALIFY FOR THIS?
o Closing costs are usually minimal.
o No minimum credit score required…just an agreeable seller.
o No income disclosures are usually necessary.
o You will usually not be required to show two month’s of your new loan payment in the bank for reserves nor any other banking information.
o Risk is very high as you are not dealing with a trusted institutional lender.
o Plan on higher rates and unconventional terms.
You shouldn’t rule out owner financing if you have poor credit. Just keep in mind that by looking for someone who is willing to help finance your purchase, you severely limit your choices and there is a tremendous amount of risk involved. Protect yourself with strong professional advice from your real estate agent and an attorney.
9) Lease-To-Own
With the tremendous increase of homes in inventory, combined with few who can afford them because of the rapid increase in value, this option is becoming more and more popular.
With a lease-to-own, or a lease option, you lease a home, like normal, but make larger payments in order to begin accumulating a down payment. For example, if a house would normally lease for $1200, you might lease it for $1500/month, with $300/month going into a special “savings” account. At the end of a specified period, you buy the home using the money in that special account as your down payment. However, if you decide somewhere along the line not to purchase the home, all of the money in the special account then goes to the seller.
Think of this option as renting with a forced savings account. If you can find someone willing to do this, and your credit isn’t the best, it’s not a bad option. However, most people who are selling their homes need their money out of it in order to buy their next home, so finding someone who is willing to lease to you may prove more difficult.
Also, it’s important to keep in mind, your monthly rental payment will likely be far less than the mortgage will be when you go to purchase the home. This is because rental prices have come way down, due to the vast inventory, while rising interest rates and higher values mean a higher mortgage payment for the same home.
PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS AND HOW DO I QUALIFY FOR THIS?
o Closing costs are usually minimal. Probably only a minimal security deposit.
o No minimum credit score required at the time of the lease option…just an agreeable seller. However, you will need to make sure your credit is good enough to exercise the option to buy the house at the time the lease period ends.
o No income disclosures are usually necessary.
o You will usually not be required to show two month’s of your new loan payment in the bank for reserves nor any other banking information.
o Risk is very high as you are not dealing with a trusted institutional lender.
o Plan on higher rates and unconventional terms.
100% FINANCING–NOT JUST FOR FIRST-TIMERS
100% financing is not just for first-time homebuyers. It’s for everyone and can be used to help you get more real estate business, especially in this tightening market.
I did a loan three years ago for Dave and Diane. They bought a beautiful $500,000 home…with no money down. The seller paid all of the closing costs.
Dave called me a few months ago to get pre-approved for a new home with a $1 million price. I was excited for them and asked him for the name of the agent he was working with so I could send the pre-approval letter over.
Dave said he didn’t have an agent yet. In fact, he didn’t even have the home picked out yet. He explained he was interviewing agents to list his current home, which he estimated was now worth $850,000. Once that home sold, he was planning on using his roughly $300,000 profit, after commissions, to put down on the new home.
A month later, he called and said he and Diane had found their dream home. It was $1 million, on the golf course, and was the listing of the agent who was representing his house as well. The agent had consulted with the seller of the $1 million home and they agreed to offer him a substantial discount if he would buy it and close within 30 days.
The problem was his original house hadn’t sold. “Aaron, we really want this house. If we don’t buy it now, I just know someone else will soon. What can we do?” We financed his new home…with no money down. The seller paid all of the closing costs. To make it even better for Dave and Diane, we structured the loan in such a way where he was not penalized, from an interest rate perspective, for having to make this tough decision.
We gave him a 70% first mortgage and a 30% second mortgage, as opposed to your traditional 80/20. This enabled him to get the best rate possible on a long-term first mortgage, with no need to ever have a costly refinance. The loan will eventually look the exact same as if he had sold his home prior to this acquisition. Dave and Diane were thrilled!!! When their home eventually sells, and it’s currently in escrow, they will simply pay off the second mortgage. They have the comfort of knowing they have a great first mortgage they can live with, in their dream home, for many years to come.
Overdraft Item Reversal
Most bank customers sign up for new checking accounts without having a full and complete understanding of many of the account’s terms and conditions (Ts&Cs). One of the most often misunderstood Ts&Cs is that of overdraft protection programs.
In general, the function of an overdraft protection program is to allow the bank to cover (pay for) an outstanding debit charge, credit charge or check that is made against a checking account that has an insufficient balance to cover the charge. In return, the bank will charge the customer a fee for this service. The fee gets applied directly to the account balance at the time of the charge, adding to the already negative balance.
One of the most misunderstood aspects of overdraft protection programs on the part of consumers is the fact that the bank will allow a debit card charge to be approved and processed, even if the account balance is negative! Most checking account customers believe erroneously that the bank will simply reject any debit purchase that they try to make if the balance is too low to cover it. Not so! Instead, the bank will honor it and then charge an overdraft fee. This simple misunderstanding results in billions of dollars of additional income for banks in the form of overdraft fees.
Not only are banks in no hurry to dispel this misconception about how overdraft protection works – many of them actively engage in practices designed to increase the likelihood that multiple overdrafts will occur in the same day, thereby increasing the number of overdraft fees they earn. They do this by processing first the larger-amount transactions made in a given day, then processing the smaller transactions. Doing it this way increases the likelihood of an overdraft occurring. The result: as the last few transactions are processed, each one can result in an overdraft fee being charged.
If you have noticed one or more overdrafts on your bank statement recently, you probably want to do everything in your power to get it removed. This feeling can be especially strong if you think that the overdraft is the result of a deceptive practice on the part of the bank.
To get an overdraft item reversal request accepted by your bank, try taking these steps:
1. Get a copy of your bank statement, either online or in paper form.
2. Find the line item in question by looking at the date of the transaction that resulted in one or more overdraft fees being charged to your account. These will be expressed as a debit against your account (shown with a minus sign, like a withdrawal).
3. Look at the checking account balance shown in your account on the day and time of the charge that resulted in an overdraft. Was it still showing as positive at the time? If so, you may be able to convince your bank that their statement is not clear and that a reasonable person would have concluded that there was a balance in the account at the time.
4. Remember that when you call your bank, it is important to be polite and friendly. They get thousands of complaints every day about overdraft fees and are ready with verbal ammunition to fire back at you. Their most common ploy: to make it seem like it’s obvious that you made the mistake, not them. But, anyone who has seen a typical bank statement knows that they are far from clear.
5. If you are unable to convince the phone representative to reverse your overdraft charge, consider writing a letter to your bank’s home office to formally register a complaint.
Of course, all of this protesting work takes time, and for many of us, time is money. Sometimes, it can be easier to give up trying to fight your bank about a given charge, instead opting to switch to a bank that does not charge overdraft fees. There are banks in the marketplace today that will never charge you an overdraft fee – even if you overdraw your account!
What to Look For In a Used Car Loan
Many young people could not afford their first car if it weren’t for the availability of used car financing. They just don’t have the cash to buy the car outright. Fortunately, obtaining such financing at very reasonable interest rates is not difficult. You just need to do your research and follow these simple steps.
As you’re paging through the used car ads you’re bound to come across what looks like absolutely fantastic car loan availability from the car dealers themselves. You’ll see zero percent offers, low payment offers that seem too good to be true. Of course, they are! These ads are meant to mislead you, make you come in and apply, and end up getting a loan at 10 to 18 percent over the standard rates! Yes, interest-free offers are available, but only if you have perfect credit. Most used car buyers do not fall into this category. In general, used car loan interest rates exceed those of new cars by several percentage points on average.
One way to mitigate this cost is to get your loan through a dedicated finance company rather than through the car dealership or your normal bank. These institutions generally have more liberal lending policies. Any lender, however, will require proof of the value of the car, and a 20 percent down payment. This is normal and should not be regarded as a suspicious request. Both these regulations are designed to give the lender a safety margin, should the loan go into default. If that happens, the lender’s only recourse is in the collateral, which is the car. Therefore, they naturally have a vested interest in knowing that you did not pay too much for the car, and that at least 20 percent of its value holds even if the default happens immediately. This is actually an advantage to you, as well. There is someone looking over your shoulder at the transaction, making sure it is a respectable deal and price for the vehicle in its current state and condition.
Before you apply for your financing, run a credit check on yourself. This will help you determine what you should be able to afford and should be offered. Sometimes you may realize before you really get started that a used car loan isn’t affordable for you. This could be because of a low credit score, inability to meet the down payment requirements, or insurance concerns. Knowing this going in is important, because online institutions will tempt you with one-day offers. Don’t fall for it! Despite their dire warnings of offer expiration, these lenders will be there tomorrow with another fantastic offer for you! Wait until you are comfortable with the amount and the terms. It is not worth the devastation a loan default can play on your credit history to take it now when you’re unsure you can repay it as required.
Another caution with car loans and any other financial transactions – keep all your paperwork in good order. If you’ve obtained the loan online, print out a copy of everything and store it in a safe place. Never sign anything you don’t understand completely. Ask questions until you understand. Talk to a third-party professional to get a different point of view. It’s your responsibility to protect your own interests. Don’t expect the lender to do it for you. This is the kind of thinking that led to the current mortgage crisis in the United States.
One final piece of advice: As soon as you get your used car loan, look into refinancing it, especially if you weren’t able to get a zero to three percent interest rate. Refinancing sites will usually have calculators on them so you can calculate your total savings. If you can get a percentage point under your current contract, it’s worth it.
