News
If Ben Simmons ready to play ‘that means there’s limited risk of injury’: Nets’ Steve Nash
Steve Nash said the Nets were not considering too heavily the risk of re-injury to Ben Simmons’ lower back. The head coach said the team was weighing whether the All-Star guard would be ready to play at all.
“If he’s ready to play that means there’s limited risk of injury,” Nash said after practice on Sunday. “There’s always a risk, so the two kind of go hand-in-hand, but I don’t think anyone is thinking of ‘that’s a huge risk.’ It’s ‘Is he available? Is he ready to play? Can he contribute?’”
Simmons has not played an NBA game in more than 10 months. He had an epidural in March to alleviate the pain caused by a herniated disc to return to form.
Nash said the team (which likely means himself, the front office and the performance staff) has not discussed the possibility of re-injury much. Re-injury would make matters worse for the Nets, who face a 3-0 series deficit, which no team in NBA history has ever overcome.
If Simmons plays in the Nets’ Game 4 playoff matchup against the Boston Celtics on Monday, he’ll have played in two consecutive elimination games. Last season, his coach and 76ers teammates threw him under the bus following a poor performance in a Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks — which calls into question whether it’s even fair to put Simmons on the floor in another elimination game with a new team.
“Part of the decision has to be Ben’s,” Nash said. “I think that he has to be all in… It’s not all on Ben. It’s not like, ‘Oh come on. He didn’t play.’ No, this is a unique situation. He’s never played with his teammates and to go into a playoff situation after a long period of inactivity and injury, it’s not straightforward.”
The Nets had until 5:30 p.m. Sunday to inform the league of Simmons’ status, which can still be updated on Monday in the hours before tip-off.
Bruce Brown said he has no idea whether Simmons will play. ”That’s above my pay grade,” he said.
And Seth Curry flashed a cheek-to-cheek grin when asked about Simmons’ status. “I don’t know,” Curry said. “It’s hard to say.”
Nash remained noncommittal.
“Ben is being evaluated by the performance team and then he’s just going to do today whatever’s appropriate on where he’s at today, so there’s no update,” he said. “I have no idea. I think it just really depends hour to hour on how he improves and where he’s at.”
If Simmons plays, whether or not he can contribute in a meaningful fashion remains to be seen. Since his arrival in Brooklyn via the Feb. 10 James Harden trade, Simmons has not practiced with any of the Nets’ regular rotation players.
So far, he has played in four-on-four with the Nets’ stay-ready group, which includes seven end-of-the-rotation players — the rookies and veterans who help injured players ramp-up their conditioning and re-acclimate to game speed.
Simmons can’t practice with Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving because the Nets’ two stars need rest in-between games after logging more than 42 minutes each in Game 3.
“Other guys are carrying injuries,” Nash said. “Bruce is now playing 40 minutes a night. So (with Ben), we walk-through, we rehearse, they do their shooting routines, lift weights, we watch a lot of film. That’s what it’s like at this end of the season in the NBA.”
So how is Simmons supposed to know his teammates or even the game plan when all he’s done is play four-on-four — not even five-on-five — with players who get no burn?
“You’d have to ask him and how he feels, what kind of rhythm he’s in basketball-wise,” said Curry, who was packaged with Simmons in the Harden deal, “but it could be (difficult) or he could go out there and have that energy and be fine.
“Hopefully he’s close to the Ben I’ve seen in the past,” Curry added. “A big, long body defensively, guards all five positions, hopefully provide some pace, rebounds and transition game, and some playmaking and physicality. Just everything he brings if he plays in whatever minutes he’s out there. Hopefully it’s a little boost of energy as well.”
Nash said if Simmons is available, he will likely extend his rotation but did not say when Simmons’ minutes limit will max-out. He also suggested he doesn’t know what to expect as far as Simmons’ level of understanding of both the offensive and defensive game plan.
“(He understands the game plan) as well as you can without getting a training camp in and playing with your teammates,” Nash said. “You can put it all down on paper, you can talk, until you’re out there feeling it, there’s only so much that you can really expect.”
()
News
Chicago Bulls lose at the United Center again — and now are down 3-1 in their playoff series to Milwaukee Bucks
The Chicago Bulls delivered hope in Game 4 of their series with the Milwaukee Bucks. That was an improvement, at least, for fans at the United Center after the beatdown of Game 3.
The offense matched blows with the Bucks throughout the first half, avoiding an early hole. Patrick Williams finally delivered on his young promise, scoring 20 points in his best performance of the playoffs. The Bulls scored more transition points in the first half (6) than they had in any game in the series so far.
But all that didn’t matter when Giannis Antetokounmpo woke up. The Bucks star carved open the Bulls defense with surgical accuracy, scoring a series-high 32 points. With Antetokounmpo slicing the Bulls open on both ends of the court, the Bucks waltzed to a 119-95 win.
The game changed for the Bulls when Alex Caruso took an inadvertent blow to the face from Jevon Carter in the second quarter. Although Caruso took several minutes to clean blood from his nose following the collision, he appeared prepared to playafter returning for the final minutes of the quarter. But after halftime, he spent the rest of the game in the locker room undergoing evaluation for a possible concussion.
The injury removed the Bulls’ best defender from the court for the second half of the game — and potentially longer in the series if Caruso remains under concussion protocol.
Rookie Ayo Dosunmu took on a heavier rotation in Caruso’s absence. Dosunmu sank back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter, igniting the crowd at the United Center as the Bulls went on a 17-3 run to pull within eight points. But the Bucks absorbed the run effortlessly, responding with seven unanswered points of their own to reclaim a double-digit advantage.
Dosunmu wasn’t the only young Bull to step up in Game 4. Williams finally broke a shooting drought of 12 consecutive misses — which stretched back to Game 2 — with a 3-pointer in the second quarter. Although Williams still grappled with the oversized matchup of Antetokounmpo, his improved aggression helped lift the Bulls in their third quarter run.
The Bulls starters were aggressive in the first half but couldn’t hold that pace. DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points but couldn’t offer any fourth-quarter wizardry. Zach LaVine cooled off after a 12-point first quarter but still finished with a team-high 24 points. Nikola Vučević didn’t make a shot in the second half after scoring 11 in the first half.
And the starters had no help from their bench. Derrick Jones Jr. was the only bench player to score in the first half. The entire bench tallied only 17 points while the Bucks bench scored 39 to support its starters.
The Bucks bench unit was led by Grayson Allen, who continued to feed off the jeers thrown at him by Bulls fans at the United Center, scoring 27 points on 6-for-7 shooting from behind the arc. Each of Allen’s 3-pointers delivered a demoralizing blow to the Bulls, cutting runs short and punctuating the end of quarters.
Game 5 will take place Wednesday at Fiserv Forum.
()
News
Paulina Gretzky marries Dustin Johnson in Tennessee wedding
News
Photos: The artist retrieving bodies in Ukraine’s Bucha
By EVGENIY MALOLETKA
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Vlad Minchenko wakes every day with trembling hands. For hours, until it eases, he can’t message on his phone or even consider his previous work of making art or tattoos. But he can continue to retrieve bodies, scores of bodies, around the Ukrainian town of Bucha as part of a task that continues more than three weeks after Russian forces withdrew.
“I have collected a lot of bodies, more than 100,” he said.
The grim work for Minchenko and a small group of others began under occupation as the bodies scattered in streets or hurriedly dumped in yards apparently became too much even for the Russians. But the work was dangerous.
“We were told (by Russian troops) ‘Go there, 15 bodies are lying there.’ Others stopped three of us. They told us to go to the fence. We said that we wouldn’t go to the fence: ‘If you want to shoot us, shoot us here, we won’t be lying near a fence,’” Minchenko said.
He and his colleagues have crossed Bucha’s streets again and again, exploring its darkest corners. They respond to residents’ reports of bodies or come across them themselves. They have been among the first to see abuses that will be investigated as possible war crimes.
“People were walking on the road, or riding a bicycle, when snipers shot them in the head,” Minchenko said. “Some were shot in the yards. Six or seven people with hands tied behind their backs were shot in the head as well.”
Eventually, the work brings him to the cemetery, where he helps to dig the graves and offer quiet comfort as shaken relatives say goodbye.
Almost two months after Russia’s invasion began, Minchenko recalls the moment when his wife woke him up, saying “It has started.”
He doesn’t know when it will end.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
If Ben Simmons ready to play ‘that means there’s limited risk of injury’: Nets’ Steve Nash
Business Financing Cash Flow On Auto Pilot?
Chicago Bulls lose at the United Center again — and now are down 3-1 in their playoff series to Milwaukee Bucks
TRON (TRX) Price Enters Correction Phase Following Recent Surge
Paulina Gretzky marries Dustin Johnson in Tennessee wedding
W.D. Gann Square of Nine
Photos: The artist retrieving bodies in Ukraine’s Bucha
Third baseman Lucius Fox barfs on field during Nationals’ game against Giants
Tips To Help You Purchase Wood Furniture
Top Orioles prospect Adley Rutschman heading to High-A Aberdeen for rehab assignment, along with DL Hall, Rico Garcia
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Blockchain4 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm