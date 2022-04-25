Finance
I’m Eligible For Medicare, Now What?
Where is my Medicare card? How do I enroll? What are the costs? There seems to be a lot of confusion surrounding the topic of Medicare enrollment, and this article aims to clear up the confusion and answer most of the questions that you may have!
If you are already receiving social security benefits when you turn 65, you will automatically be enrolled into Medicare Parts A and B and your welcome packet including your card will be mailed to you approximately three months before your birthday. If you want to keep Part B simply do nothing and your benefits will begin on the first day of your birthday month. The exception to this is if your birthday falls on the first of the month then your benefits begin on the first of the previous month. If you do not want to keep Part B you must indicate this by checking the appropriate box on the back of the card, sign it, and send back the card along with the entire form before the effective date on the front of the card. You will then be sent a new card with Part A benefits only.
Many people are not receiving their cards and wondering why; the reason is most likely that they have put off receiving their social security benefits! In the past people were getting full social security benefits at age 65 so they were receiving their Medicare automatically. Now that full social security benefits are not reached until age 66 or 67 people are postponing their benefits. The catch is that they still need to start their Medicare at age 65, and must do this themselves by calling social security at 800-772-1213, or by going online to http://www.socialsecurity.gov.
So what will Part A and Part B costs? Medicare Part A is considered premium free for those that have worked at least 40 quarters and paid into Medicare taxes. If you do not have enough credit hours you can buy Part A for a monthly premium. The current cost for most people enrolling into Medicare Part B in 2011 is $115.40 and this is deducted automatically out of your social security check every month if you have started receiving social security benefits. Your premium will be higher if your modified adjusted gross income from 2 years ago is over $85000 filing single or $170000 filing joint. If you are postponing your social security benefits and starting Part B then you will be billed every 3 months for the Part B premium.
Don’t forget that in addition to these costs you will have to pay for some type of Medicare insurance like a supplement and Part D drug plan. You may be able to avoid some costs by signing up for a Medicare Advantage plan like Healthspring, United Healthcare, Wellcare, or Humana.
The Truth About Medicare SELECT – Can It Save You Money?
If you took a poll and asked every American adult if they were interested in saving money on health insurance, what would the answer be?
An overwhelming: Yes!
As evidence of this, just take a look around. Every day healthcare is in the news.
-New legislation to help small businesses make healthcare more affordable.
-Newer high-deductible plans from insurance companies to help make premiums lower.
-Tax deferred plans for healthcare savings.
And…for those age 65 and over and enrolled in Medicare, saving some money on health insurance premiums whenever possible is a high priority.
Why is this?
Because, contrary to some popular beliefs, it DOES cost something to have Medicare. For instance, there are: Part A deductibles, Part B coinsurance, Part B premiums and more. The average senior healthcare consumer can expect to be out of pocket for many healthcare services.
One of the biggest out of pocket cost worries for Medicare beneficiaries is the Part B coinsurance. Original Medicare covers 80% of approved services for Part B. The rest is out of pocket.
That is…unless you have a Medicare Supplement – or Medigap – Plan.
Medigap plans cover most of the costs that Original Medicare makes you pay out of pocket otherwise.
But, there are many different Medigap plans out there. They are not all created equal. One Medigap Insurance plan option that could save you money is called Medicare SELECT.
What’s the difference between a regular Medigap plan and Medicare SELECT?
With a regular Medigap plan, you can pretty much go to any healthcare provider that accepts Medicare. Medicare will pick up most of the tab and then your Medigap company will pay for the rest.
With a Medicare SELECT plan, you are given a list of providers you can use where your Medigap company will pay. Medicare will pay their portion no matter what as long as the provider accepts Medicare. But if you use an ‘out of network’ provider, your Medicare SELECT company will not pay.
Those Medicare enrollees that are used to being part of an HMO or PPO with their former insurance will be used to the ‘in-network’ versus ‘out-of-network’ provisions of this type of insurance.
So, what’s the draw with Medicare SELECT?
Here are a couple to think about…
First of all, in many instances the premiums are less for a Medicare SELECT Medigap plan than for a regular Medigap Plan. This is where the cost savings can come into play. Premium differences range between companies. Talk to a trustworthy licensed Medigap agent for a detailed quote comparison.
Every little bit helps.
Secondly, you can typically chose any Medigap plan (A, B, C, D, F, G, K, L, M, N) that is available in your state for a Medicare SELECT plan.
Bottom line: Medicare Select policies are not available in all states. If you are OK with limited provider choices (check out the provider list ahead of time) then you should get a quote and at least compare your options. You might be able to save more money than you thought possible.
Five Elements Of Insurance Agency Growth: How The Performance Management Process Just Got Better
A good performance management process is no longer enough to ensure insurance agency growth. What can ensure it, though, is a good performance management process rooted in the five core elements of commitment, business process, sales training, skills training and accountability. Before we review these core elements, let’s first look at what is status quo in the industry.
If company owners and agency principals were asked to define their performance management process, not a one of them would agree or have the same understanding of what those three words mean. Furthermore, very few of them would see insurance sales as the cornerstone of performance and how they manage that process of selling as a key determinate of agency growth. Many insurance agencies operate on the firmly held belief that the insurance business “is what it is” and that’s how “we’ve always done it”. They haven’t committed their agency to any concrete goal and don’t really have a goal-setting process in place for their producers. There are no performance standards set either and no real consequences for not meeting those standards.
Many agency principals have only a linear view for producer and agency growth. Write more policies, book more business, grow and make more money. Write less policies, lose accounts, don’t grow, make less money. Proof of this limited mind-set toward growth is found in the number of 50+ year old men in agencies who have been there for years and are still just making $40-$50K a year in an industry where they could be making double that because the money in insurance sales is there to be made. These agency principals are content with the status quo. They’re okay with how things are working and don’t want to change a thing. They claim they’re too busy to implement a new process to improve the performance of their producers or help them better their performance management process.
Then there are those agency principals who want to grow. They want to create an agency that’s motivated, focused and productive and one that fosters a sales culture that puts more money on the bottom line, revolutionizes growth to the top line, creates wealth for the shareholders and provides the mechanism, the process, the system that generates better income for themselves and for their producers.
I believe there are five elements to extraordinary growth and they center around the following precepts: 1) commitment; 2) a business plan or process; 3) sales training; 4) skills training; and 5) accountability: I espouse to this belief because it delivers on its promise. These core elements create extraordinary, unprecedented growth in the agency.
Commitment. Commitment starts with the agency principal. If the agency is to grow and prosper, the agency principal must be willing to make a commitment to the agency itself and to every producer who works there. Start by making a promise to your producers. Make it a powerful one, a dramatic departure from the way things have been. Think outside the box. Create a commitment that’s concrete, measurable and compelling enough to drive both you and your producers to greater growth. Tell them that you are committed to helping them double their income rapidly. Not only would you motivate the bottom 80% of your producers, but your passion for helping them grow financially would fuel the drive toward greater growth for you, for them and for the agency.
Business Process. Most insurance agencies don’t have a business process. They have a process for how policies get underwritten, how prices are quoted and how client billing procedures are set up. They have a system to keep track of their book of business. But what most of them don’t have is a process by which new business gets generated and new opportunities for growth emerge.
In order to grow, agency principals have to have a business process, a flight plan, a playbook that spells out step by step who is going to play the game, who needs what to play it and where every player is going to be on every play. The playbook defines the rules of play and teaches agency principals and their producers how to play by the rules. And it starts with the prospect. When you develop a rock-solid business plan like this, it is reliable and repeatable.
Sales Training. Of the five core elements of extraordinary growth, none is more important than training. Nothing gives a greater return on an agency principal’s investment than training producers to master the skills that will better equip them and the agency to reach its goals and experience real growth. Without training, how can you execute the plays in your playbook? How effective can you be with the business process?
So what do you train them on? First, teach them how to meet with their best clients and ask for those introductions. Give them the ability to leverage all the people in their book of business and all the people they know. People are the hidden asset an agency has to generate new business, make more money and create a greater net worth. Secondly, train them in pre-call strategy. Teach them how to develop rapport with the client and build a relationship with them. Train them to differentiate themselves and their proactive services from the competition or “incumbent”. Teach them how to wedge out the incumbent on a consistent basis so that they improve their closing ratio and win more business. Lastly, train them on how to negotiate a written service agreement with their clients. And, do all this, not only to give them a high level of competence, but also the confidence to go out and use these skills effectively.
Skills Training. Skills training is about converting sales skills into action, into learned behaviors. The best vehicle an agency principal has to bring that conversion about is a sales meeting. But not the kind of sales meeting we’re all accustomed to, not the kind that starts with the agency principal going through last month’s numbers and the sales manager calling on producers to share success stories. It’s not the kind of meeting where everyone discusses what’s new in the pipeline and the sales manager asks what the chances are of winning that account. In these sales meetings, producers learn how to work introductions, do pre-call strategy and figure out how to bust the incumbent. They learn to use agency resources to quote a piece of business, prepare a presentation and create a written service agreement and they learn how to develop contingency plans.
Accountability. There are two elements of accountability. First, agency principals have to be able to count. They have to have a system to keep track of both prospects and existing clients. They have to be able to create pipelines for their producers. Secondly, there must be consequences. If they don’t have well-defined consequences for things like high performance and low performance, it will be hard to create accountability, and without accountability, nothing gets done.
The biggest problem agency principals have in creating accountability is fear. They are afraid to commit. They are afraid to set up consequences. They don’t want to commit because they fear it will upset the status quo and ruffle feathers. In order to grow, however, producers have to be held accountable for their performance and agency principals have to adopt a mind-set that speaks to the belief that they are creating accountability for the greater good and for the bigger cause — helping producers double their income and creating greater profitability so that with those profits, the agency can invest in new producers and in proactive services that will continue to give it its competitive advantage.
As I’ve said, a good performance management process is no longer enough to ensure insurance agency growth. A good performance management process rooted in these five core elements can, however. Mastering the elements of commitment, business process, sales training, skills training and accountability takes the performance management process in an insurance agency to a whole new level and virtually guarantees not just growth, but extraordinary growth, for the agency and for the owners, managers, and producers who work there.
Hidden Costs of Overseas Car Insurance
Anyone who plans to drive in another country will want to purchase quality automotive coverage. Most people already know the benefits of collision coverage, bodily liability coverage to protect against medical expenses and even comprehensive coverage to guard against vandalism or damaging weather conditions.
However, many people do not know about the fine details that need to be carefully checked during the purchase of comprehensive car insurance overseas. For instance, an often overlooked area of concern is towing and labor reimbursement for your rental vehicle. Depending on your destination, you may find the cost of repairs far greater in that country compared to those costs in your native land. Towing services are bound to be available, but at what price? You will need these details worked out before you use these services.
If you find yourself involved in a car accident that damages your rental car badly, you will want to know if your foreign car insurance package covers a rental replacement. Having to walk or rely on public transportation may not be what you have in mind for your travels so make sure that your policy will allow you to get replacement vehicle if a tragedy renders your initial rental inoperable.
Accidents can not be seen ahead of time, but you can easily take preventative steps before you travel. A little online research goes a long way when you are searching out the best auto insurance abroad. Be sure to do your homework up front so you can enjoy peace of mind while you drive in your destination of choice.
