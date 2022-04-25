Finance
Importance of Financial Education
Financial education is an extremely vital issue for everyone nowadays. You can spend many years undersaving for retirement and only to find out at the age of sixty or sixty-five that you should not have accumulated enough to afford decent and comfortable rest. But until then, there is no signal, no warning. Most people begin planning for retirement or making changes to their retirement savings accounts, only when they witness the negative shocks to people around them (older siblings or parents), but obviously, based on such signals is scanty.
This applies not only to assets, but also to debts. The consequences can be catastrophic. People who have accumulated a considerable amount of debt may have to suspend retirement or other jobs or predicting a sharp decrease in their standard of living after retirement. They may even end up in bankruptcy. As a result of the recent crisis, saving has increased to unprecedented levels, but, unfortunately, it took a negative shock that will lead to appreciation for the creation of buffer stock of savings.
All the cases obviously should make you think of the idea to get a financial degree. So why not taking for example any finance courses and become a real pro and master of your own finance? Of course, it may seem too professional, because, for instance, ACCA is an accountant degree, but it can be very helpful. Actually good financial education is priceless: it will help you feel confident while doing your financial planning, managing your debt wisely and making good investments.
It’s of colossal importance to be up-to-date with your current financial status, it might not be much fun though. Financial markets are very complex and hard to understand for a person who isn’t acquainted to this sphere. Therefore, it’s really essential for ourselves to be more responsible for our financial well-being. Just regular checkups can keep and provide a better quality life. In order to know more about different financial education options you can visit studyinsitite.net – educational blog that provides helpful advice and useful tips for everyone.
Finance
5 Funding Sources, For A Down – Payment
Although, happily living, in a particular house, requires far more than, simply, financial considerations, the reality, often, is, unless/ until, you can have the economic/ financing necessities, including the down – payment, and monies, needed for closing costs/ expenses, you won’t be able, to address these other requirements/ needs! After, over a decade, as a Real Estate Licensed Salesperson, in the State of New York, I have come to strongly believe, the more educated, and prepared, the potential, qualified, home buyer, the better, his decision – making ability, and, often, his happiness, with the overall process! One of these items, requiring attention, and preparation, is having the needed funds, for the necessary, down – payment, and other, related, closing costs. With that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 5 potential funding sources.
1. Friends and family: Perhaps, one of the single – biggest, sources for this funding, is your friends, and family! You probably know many homeowners, who derived much of their needed funds, from either one, or a combination of these sources! These are, generally, the people, who care most about us, and our needs, so, if they can. are often, willing to help, as best, their personal circumstance, permit!
2. 401(K); unions; etc: Unlike IRA’s, there are no tax penalties, when we borrow funds, from our 401(K) plans, for the purpose of a down – payment, on a house! Many labor unions, also, offer, plans, for their members, to help with these types of eventualities. Some employers have specific programs, designed to help, in order to inspire and motivate, employees, to remain loyal to their company. The key, is, to think, outside – the – box!
3. Personal savings: Long – term, financial planning, unfortunately, is rarely employed! With the power of compounding, and the concept, of, Periodic – Payment – Investing, those who have the discipline, focus, and commitment, as well as ability, to periodically, put aside specific funds, for this purpose, have accumulated the amount of personal savings, which might, make having this down – payment, available!
4. Sell financial assets: Some use other financial assets, such as stocks, bonds, and others, to accumulate the necessary funding, in a prepared way!
5. Differing percentage of down – payments, needed: Although, many believe, one must have 20%, to put down, the reality, is, there are many circumstances, when a lesser amount is needed. In fact, on average, the down – payment, is about 13%. However, one must realize, if you put less down, it will translate, to a higher monthly payment. This may cause other challenges, in terms of qualifying for a mortgage, as well as monthly financial stresses!
The bottom line, is, be prepared! The more you know your options, the better you can evaluate them, and do, what’s best, for you!
Finance
How I Got Started Investing in Fixer Uppers
My wife and I took the leap to a more rewarding future in 2002, when we bought my first fixer-upper house, repaired it, and rented it out.
What motivated us to get started in fixer-upper houses was the repercussions of the 9/11 attacks. Funds for environmental projects, such as the kind I worked on, were being redirected to military activities, and the future of my job looked shaky.
Responding to a Newspaper Ad
Prior to that I’d been reading about real estate investing and when my wife and I saw a newspaper ad for a fix-up property in a relatively nice neighborhood, we made an offer on it and wound up buying it. We didn’t have a lot of knowledge of what we had jumped into, buy we had a lot of enthusiasm. We learned as we went along.
Jacks-of-One-Trade
In the area of house repair we became jacks of all trades, learning to repair almost anything that was in a fix-up house. But, in our fixer-upper niche business we were jacks-of-one-trade. We stay focused on what we do best- buy, fix, and rent. And, if you do something often enough, you get pretty good at it.
We worked like dogs, we slept like logs and we ate like hogs! But, now we have the routine down, and are making good money with less effort in our fixer-upper business.
Investing in fixer-uppers is a great way to get a business going in your spare time. It can allow you to gradually build up financial security, and eventually change into a career where you control your destiny.
Is Now a Bad Time to Invest?
When I bought my first house, many thought I was crazy. Following 9/11 there was a great deal of uncertainty about what would happen next. Would the country go to war? Would I lose my job? Would the economy go down the toilet?
Today, because of the possibility of a recession, people are making the same arguments. But remember, you don’t make money by buying houses when the economy is strong. Prices are too high then. You make your money when the economy is weak, and housing prices are low and negotiable.
Finance
Unsecured Business Loans – Why They Are Becoming So Popular
Unsecured business loans are increasing in popularity day by day. If you run a business, whether it is small or large, you may want to look into an unsecured business loans – here’s why they are increasing in popularity…
Overcome the Shortage of Funds
In this day and age, the economy isn’t doing that great. For this reason, many businesses have already crashed due to a shortage of funds. If you currently own a business, don’t let the shortage of funds crash your business – with the help of an unsecured business loan, you will be able to overcome the shortage of funds.
An Unsecured Business Loan Can be Hassle Free
With the proper documentation, getting an unsecured business loan can be hassle free. All you have to do is fill out an application, present the proper documentation and the financial institution will take it from there.
Receive the Money in as Little as 48 Hours
When you have a business that is on the line, you need money right away. Many financial institutions are able to get money to a borrower in as little as 48 hours. In order to make sure you get your money fast, you need to have the proper documentation ready – this includes proof of income, tax statements, accounts payable and receivable statements, business financial statements and business plan and projections.
No Collateral
With an unsecured business loan, you do not have to put anything up front – this means you will not be at risk of losing your house or car if you fail to pay the money. All you have to do is make sure you make your payments on time.
Offers Additional Flexibility
As a business, having extra cash on hand to use whenever you need it would be great. It’s even better when the cash is not being leveraged against your assets. You can use the extra money to cover slow payroll during a slow month, purchase that new server you have been needing for quite some time or make improvements to the property.
Build a Good Relationship with a Lender
By getting a loan, as long as you pay the money back on time, you will be building a good relationship with a lender – this is something that every business needs. It is always good to know that if you need a loan, the lender is there to give it to you. In any business, having a good relationship with a lender will make it easier to get a loan if you ever run into trouble. Many times, businesses are able to get these loans because they already have a good relationship with the lender or because they are in a good financial position.
If you are interested in an unsecured business loan, go ahead and search for the right financial institution. Remember, even if you don’t need the money, it may be a good idea to go ahead and get a loan so that you can start building a good relationship with a lender.
Importance of Financial Education
Where do Gophers players land on NFL mock drafts?
Twitter Board Seriously Considering Accepting Elon Musk’s Offer of $43 Billion
Elon Musk Buying Twitter Is Starting to Look More and More Likely
5 Funding Sources, For A Down – Payment
Judge finds Donald Trump in contempt in New York legal fight
Alex Caruso is in concussion protocol and is questionable to play for the Chicago Bulls in Wednesday’s Game 5
Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY AG
How I Got Started Investing in Fixer Uppers
Wild captain Jared Spurgeon is nominee for Masterton Trophy
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Blockchain5 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm