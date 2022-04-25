Connect with us

Finance

Importance of Financial Education

Published

April 25, 2022

on

Financial education is an extremely vital issue for everyone nowadays. You can spend many years undersaving for retirement and only to find out at the age of sixty or sixty-five that you should not have accumulated enough to afford decent and comfortable rest. But until then, there is no signal, no warning. Most people begin planning for retirement or making changes to their retirement savings accounts, only when they witness the negative shocks to people around them (older siblings or parents), but obviously, based on such signals is scanty.

This applies not only to assets, but also to debts. The consequences can be catastrophic. People who have accumulated a considerable amount of debt may have to suspend retirement or other jobs or predicting a sharp decrease in their standard of living after retirement. They may even end up in bankruptcy. As a result of the recent crisis, saving has increased to unprecedented levels, but, unfortunately, it took a negative shock that will lead to appreciation for the creation of buffer stock of savings.

All the cases obviously should make you think of the idea to get a financial degree. So why not taking for example any finance courses and become a real pro and master of your own finance? Of course, it may seem too professional, because, for instance, ACCA is an accountant degree, but it can be very helpful. Actually good financial education is priceless: it will help you feel confident while doing your financial planning, managing your debt wisely and making good investments.

It’s of colossal importance to be up-to-date with your current financial status, it might not be much fun though. Financial markets are very complex and hard to understand for a person who isn’t acquainted to this sphere. Therefore, it’s really essential for ourselves to be more responsible for our financial well-being. Just regular checkups can keep and provide a better quality life. In order to know more about different financial education options you can visit studyinsitite.net – educational blog that provides helpful advice and useful tips for everyone.

Finance

5 Funding Sources, For A Down – Payment

Published

April 25, 2022

on

April 25, 2022

By

Although, happily living, in a particular house, requires far more than, simply, financial considerations, the reality, often, is, unless/ until, you can have the economic/ financing necessities, including the down – payment, and monies, needed for closing costs/ expenses, you won’t be able, to address these other requirements/ needs! After, over a decade, as a Real Estate Licensed Salesperson, in the State of New York, I have come to strongly believe, the more educated, and prepared, the potential, qualified, home buyer, the better, his decision – making ability, and, often, his happiness, with the overall process! One of these items, requiring attention, and preparation, is having the needed funds, for the necessary, down – payment, and other, related, closing costs. With that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 5 potential funding sources.

1. Friends and family: Perhaps, one of the single – biggest, sources for this funding, is your friends, and family! You probably know many homeowners, who derived much of their needed funds, from either one, or a combination of these sources! These are, generally, the people, who care most about us, and our needs, so, if they can. are often, willing to help, as best, their personal circumstance, permit!

2. 401(K); unions; etc: Unlike IRA’s, there are no tax penalties, when we borrow funds, from our 401(K) plans, for the purpose of a down – payment, on a house! Many labor unions, also, offer, plans, for their members, to help with these types of eventualities. Some employers have specific programs, designed to help, in order to inspire and motivate, employees, to remain loyal to their company. The key, is, to think, outside – the – box!

3. Personal savings: Long – term, financial planning, unfortunately, is rarely employed! With the power of compounding, and the concept, of, Periodic – Payment – Investing, those who have the discipline, focus, and commitment, as well as ability, to periodically, put aside specific funds, for this purpose, have accumulated the amount of personal savings, which might, make having this down – payment, available!

4. Sell financial assets: Some use other financial assets, such as stocks, bonds, and others, to accumulate the necessary funding, in a prepared way!

5. Differing percentage of down – payments, needed: Although, many believe, one must have 20%, to put down, the reality, is, there are many circumstances, when a lesser amount is needed. In fact, on average, the down – payment, is about 13%. However, one must realize, if you put less down, it will translate, to a higher monthly payment. This may cause other challenges, in terms of qualifying for a mortgage, as well as monthly financial stresses!

The bottom line, is, be prepared! The more you know your options, the better you can evaluate them, and do, what’s best, for you!

Finance

How I Got Started Investing in Fixer Uppers

Published

April 25, 2022

on

April 25, 2022

By

My wife and I took the leap to a more rewarding future in 2002, when we bought my first fixer-upper house, repaired it, and rented it out.

What motivated us to get started in fixer-upper houses was the repercussions of the 9/11 attacks. Funds for environmental projects, such as the kind I worked on, were being redirected to military activities, and the future of my job looked shaky.

Responding to a Newspaper Ad

Prior to that I’d been reading about real estate investing and when my wife and I saw a newspaper ad for a fix-up property in a relatively nice neighborhood, we made an offer on it and wound up buying it. We didn’t have a lot of knowledge of what we had jumped into, buy we had a lot of enthusiasm. We learned as we went along.

Jacks-of-One-Trade

In the area of house repair we became jacks of all trades, learning to repair almost anything that was in a fix-up house. But, in our fixer-upper niche business we were jacks-of-one-trade. We stay focused on what we do best- buy, fix, and rent. And, if you do something often enough, you get pretty good at it.

We worked like dogs, we slept like logs and we ate like hogs! But, now we have the routine down, and are making good money with less effort in our fixer-upper business.

Investing in fixer-uppers is a great way to get a business going in your spare time. It can allow you to gradually build up financial security, and eventually change into a career where you control your destiny.

Is Now a Bad Time to Invest?

When I bought my first house, many thought I was crazy. Following 9/11 there was a great deal of uncertainty about what would happen next. Would the country go to war? Would I lose my job? Would the economy go down the toilet?

Today, because of the possibility of a recession, people are making the same arguments. But remember, you don’t make money by buying houses when the economy is strong. Prices are too high then. You make your money when the economy is weak, and housing prices are low and negotiable.

Finance

Unsecured Business Loans – Why They Are Becoming So Popular

Published

April 25, 2022

on

April 25, 2022

By

Unsecured business loans are increasing in popularity day by day. If you run a business, whether it is small or large, you may want to look into an unsecured business loans – here’s why they are increasing in popularity…

Overcome the Shortage of Funds

In this day and age, the economy isn’t doing that great. For this reason, many businesses have already crashed due to a shortage of funds. If you currently own a business, don’t let the shortage of funds crash your business – with the help of an unsecured business loan, you will be able to overcome the shortage of funds.

An Unsecured Business Loan Can be Hassle Free

With the proper documentation, getting an unsecured business loan can be hassle free. All you have to do is fill out an application, present the proper documentation and the financial institution will take it from there.

Receive the Money in as Little as 48 Hours

When you have a business that is on the line, you need money right away. Many financial institutions are able to get money to a borrower in as little as 48 hours. In order to make sure you get your money fast, you need to have the proper documentation ready – this includes proof of income, tax statements, accounts payable and receivable statements, business financial statements and business plan and projections.

No Collateral

With an unsecured business loan, you do not have to put anything up front – this means you will not be at risk of losing your house or car if you fail to pay the money. All you have to do is make sure you make your payments on time.

Offers Additional Flexibility

As a business, having extra cash on hand to use whenever you need it would be great. It’s even better when the cash is not being leveraged against your assets. You can use the extra money to cover slow payroll during a slow month, purchase that new server you have been needing for quite some time or make improvements to the property.

Build a Good Relationship with a Lender

By getting a loan, as long as you pay the money back on time, you will be building a good relationship with a lender – this is something that every business needs. It is always good to know that if you need a loan, the lender is there to give it to you. In any business, having a good relationship with a lender will make it easier to get a loan if you ever run into trouble. Many times, businesses are able to get these loans because they already have a good relationship with the lender or because they are in a good financial position.

If you are interested in an unsecured business loan, go ahead and search for the right financial institution. Remember, even if you don’t need the money, it may be a good idea to go ahead and get a loan so that you can start building a good relationship with a lender.

