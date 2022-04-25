Instead of a gap season, Heat’s Victor Oladipo living in the moment

Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook

For a modern guy, taking a shower isn’t just about getting clean in the morning; it’s also about smelling great. This is why soap manufacturers are giving more thought to the fragrances of the bars that they produce. Today, we prefer to have different fragrance choices that match what activities we plan to do or the vibe we’re trying to capture.

As a result, the soaps out now have smells that range from traditional minty aromas to hints of whiskey, and we’re here for it. So keep reading because below, we’ll reveal 29 of the best smelling soaps out there for men who want to not only look good but smell good too.

1. Blu Atlas Body Wash

We’ve taken the time to review hundreds of different soaps out there, but this is undoubtedly our favorite best smelling men’s soap option to date. This great body wash is packed with a wide range of ingredients, including green tea, a proven antioxidant, and sugar cane.

The Blu Atlas body wash also has a hefty dose of aloe vera to increase its moisturizing properties, which means that after using it, your skin will feel fresher and healthier. But it’s not just about its solid cleaning properties. The body wash also has a great fresh fragrance to it, leaving just the slightest hint of a tea scent after you step out of the shower. Guys who have already tried it already love it.

2. Pre de Provence No. 63

Pre de Provence has always been at the cutting edge of creating great scents for men, recognizing that guys often have different fragrance preferences than female customers. Therefore, their new entrant, No. 63, pushes the fragrance envelope a step further.

A whiff of this unique soap transports you to springtime in the French countryside. The bar has strong aromas of plum and violet, with subtle undertones of spicy floral. After trying out this bar, many guys branch out and sample Pre de Provence’s other great bars that have a host of different scents, from the subtle to the dramatically stronger.

3. Eau d’Orange Verte by Hermes

This luxe bar soap is another French entrant on our list of best smelling soaps. Although Hermes is best known for its fine leather goods, it has a long track record of producing high-end cosmetic and hygiene products for both men and women.

This bar soap’s predominant fragrance profile is citrus, with intense lemon and orange smells. However, after a quick whiff of the bar, you will also notice sandalwood and patchouli. Somehow, this combination of ingredients works together to give off a cohesive and subtly masculine scent.

As one would expect with any Hermes product, luxury does come at a price, so you will need to decide if it is worth it to shell out on it.

4. Dr. Squatch Grapefruit IPA

Dr. Squatch is well known for producing great smelling bar soaps for its guy fans. This unique bar soap appeals to everyone, but it is especially appealing to the guys out there who are big fans of IPA beers. A quick smell of this beer is likely to remind you of your favorite IPAs that combine prominent citrus smells with peppery undertones.

There is also a distinctly hoppy smell to it without the hops overwhelming the other softer scents in the soap. As an added bonus, this soap has an excellent lathering quality, and the hops extract leaves your skin feeling refreshed.

5. Whiskey Soap by Swag Brewery

Swag Brewery produces a wide range of alcohol-inspired soap. One of our favorites is the whiskey soap bar. And, yes, to answer your question, it does smell like a rich and savory glass of your favorite whiskey. This bar of soap is made from the best Kentucky bourbon out there.

The manufacturers also add a wide range of other fresh and natural ingredients, such as oatmeal and vanilla. These additional ingredients temper the smell of the soap so that it is not too boozy.

If you like the whiskey version of this soap, you should branch out and give the beer and wine soap a whirl. Each of these three soaps has a distinct fragrance to it.

6. Manly Man Soap by Seattle Sundries

The cheeky packaging of this Pacific Northwest favorite, featuring a buff flexing man, is one of the first things that many guys notice. Not only is the packaging quirky and charming, but it is also reusable, which is an added bonus to environmentally conscious consumers. But it is the great fragrance that keeps customers coming back for more soap.

This soap is definitely inspired by the aromas of the Pacific Northwest. It gives off a rugged and outdoorsy aroma. Two of the most distinct scents are sage and grass. There is also a subtle lemon note to the bar. The bar is also packed with a variety of oils, including olive oil and coconut oil, to ensure that it is richly hydrating for even those with the driest skin.

7. Charles + Lee Macchiato

This Charles + Lee Hacchiato bar of soap has a distinctly different look than many of the other top contenders on this list. It also has a different fragrance profile. Not surprisingly, given its name, the bar will remind you of your favorite morning coffee jolt. We noticed an earthiness to this bar, but it is also tempered by some lighter notes.

However, it is not just the scent of this bar that sets it apart from some of its competitors. Coffee has also been shown to be a great exfoliant for your skin. And who doesn’t love their great tongue-in-cheek packaging?

8. Mistral Sandalwood Bamboo

Every bar of Mistral soap has a great fragrance profile that appeals to a wide range of guy customers. These large bars are also large on spicy scents. This luxury Mistral bar has a strong sandalwood fragrance, but there are also underlying notes of Italian bergamot and other floral tones. Some guys even note that they can detect a hint of bamboo.

These additional notes help set the bar apart from other sandalwood soaps on the market. The Mistral bar soap fragrance will last a long time, giving these large bars a lot of staying power.

9. Baxter of California Lime and Pomegranate Bar

This distinguished bar of soap from Baxter of California is different from some of the other bar soaps on our list. It has a distinctly lighter and fresher scent profile than some of the other bars, emphasizing its citrus ingredients. Baxter’s vitamin cleansing bar is a hearty reminder to all the guys out there that fruit-scented soap does not have to be seen as a bar for women only.

The lime in this bar is refreshing and gives off a light and pleasing scent that lasts all day long. The pomegranate, paired with some musk, adds a spicy and complex note to the soap. It is definitely not a bar for everyone, but if you like citrusy profiles, this could be a great bar to try out. You can also be confident about this bar since Baxter has a great reputation for excellence.

10. Baxter of California Cedarwood and Oakmoss

This soap bar is another great Baxter of California entry on our list of aromatic soaps. Unlike the previous entry mentioned above, this soap is traditionally much more masculine. Baxter’s exfoliating bar is generally marketed for its strong exfoliant properties. However, this is not the only notable thing about it.

The fragrance combination is rich and spicy. It reminds a lot of guys about taking a long walk in the woods, and there is also an interesting leathery smell to the soap that makes it a personal favorite of ours. Leathery aromas went out of favor for a few years, but there is a newfound resurgence around this scent.

11. Caswell-Massey Woodgrain Sandalwood

Caswell-Massey has a centuries-old reputation for making outstanding soap for discerning male customers. The Company currently has a wide range of bars that offer unique fragrance profiles. But our favorite out of all the options is definitely the sandalwood explorer option, and within that range, the Woodgrain Sandalwood most definitely takes first place.

It is rich and savory with a hint of spiciness, too. We really love the cedar note that is there if you inhale deeply enough. However, don’t forget to give the other bars in the explorer series a try as well.

12. Bay Rum by Dr. Squatch

This is our second Dr. Squatch offering on the list that we’re sure you’ll love when you try. One whiff of this Bar Rum soap will remind you of a spicy cocktail that you had on your last beach holiday. In addition to great fruity scents, reminiscent of the best pina colada you have ever had, you will also notice a subtle yet powerful aroma of cinnamon and cloves. Yum!

This is also a soap that is definitely more than just a great fragrance. The company also packs a lot of hydrating power into one bar, so it is a good choice for anyone who is dealing with dry and flaky skin.

13. Native Cucumber and Mint Bar Soap

This bar soap from Native has developed a cult following from a lot of guys, and its popularity continues to grow. Unlike many of the other soaps on this list that are heavy on the woodsy, outdoorsy aromas, this soap is much lighter and livelier.

The two most intense fragrances in it are cucumber and mint. Many guys say that it reminds them of their favorite gin and tonic cocktail, garnished with a slice of fresh cucumber. Given that this soap is produced using a variety of all-natural ingredients, it is also a superb choice for anyone with sensitive skin since most people will not react to it.

14. Claus Porto Voga Bar Soap

This beautifully packaged bar soap is a fragrant option to add to your bar soap rotation. The Claus Porto Voga bar soap is one of the most floral flavored bars on our list. However, despite its flowery scent, it is still uniquely masculine in its fragrance profile.

The two primary flowers in its ingredient list are tuberose and acacia blossoms. As an added perk, this bar is chock full of shea oil, making it an excellent choice for guys with chronically dry skin. Shea oil is one of the best moisturizers out there.

15. Creamblends Peppermint Soaps

Many guys like the clean and bright smell of peppermint. And this is one of our favorite peppermint soaps of all time. Peppermint is undoubtedly the most potent aroma in this soap, and it is long-lasting.

We’ve noticed that you can shower with it in the morning and still smell minty fresh when you hit the town for a dinner date. Guys who have tried out this soup also note that their significant others love the smell of it, which is a win-win.

16. Olivina Man Bourbon Cedar

This is another boozy addition to our list of favorite fragrant soaps for men. More and more companies recognize that guys’ favorite drinks not only taste good but smell delicious too. The Olivina Bourbon Cedar bar soap boasts two complementary flavors: a rich and spicy bourbon, and an outdoorsy cedar scent. Together, these two scents give the bar a very earthy and masculine yet sophisticated scent.

But, of course, the fragrance is not the only selling point of this fantastic bar soap. It is also full of hemp seed oil and grape seed oil, which is nourishing and hydrating for even the most stressed skin. One additional selling point for people who like to coordinate all of their scents is that Olivina Men also makes a bourbon cedar deodorant and cologne.

17. Pine Tar Soap by Dr. Squatch

Dr. Squatch’s Pine Tar bar soap is another great offering by this popular brand. Pine tar is a tar produced from burning the wood from trees at a high temperature. It gives off the aroma of a pine tree pumped up to incredibly high levels. Some people love this smell, and others are not as big of a fan of it. But, if you like outdoorsy scents, this is a good soap to try out.

It is also full of lots of great exfoliating agents, such as sand and oatmeal, making it an excellent choice for men battling blemishes. Pine tar also has a long history as an antibacterial and antifungal agent, which means it is healthy for your skin.

18. Every Man Jack All Over Cedarwood Bar

Every Man Jack makes a host of body bars for men, appealing to a wide range of scent preferences. Our definite favorite on the company’s list, though, is its cedarwood offering. After hopping out of the shower, you will definitely smell as if you just enjoyed a walk in your favorite local woods.

In addition, the shea butter and oils in this soap will hydrate your skin, and the company’s commitment to sourcing natural and local ingredients makes this bar an exceptional option for all of the guys with sensitive skin.

19. St. John’s Bay Rum Soap

St. John’s Bay Rum soap is the second bay-rum-scented soap to make our best smelling soap list. Like the other entrant on the list, this soap has a healthy scent of pina colada or a rum-based cocktail, with a sprinkling of bay notes in the background.

The company that makes this soap has a long track record of making great cosmetic and hygiene products. As an added perk, it is based in the Caribbean (on the island of St. John), so it has access to the best and freshest ingredients, making it one of the most authentic bay rum soaps out there.

20. Duke Cannon Big American Bourbon Soap

Duke Cannon’s Big American Bourbon Soap is one of our personal favorites out of the many bourbon-scented soaps that are currently available on the market. Unlike some bourbon bars that can have a slightly artificial scent to them, this bar smells like the real deal, probably because the ingredients were all sourced from the award-winning Buffalo Trace Distillery.

Because the bourbon from Buffalo Trace is distilled in rich oak barrels, there is also a distinctly oaky smell to this complex soap that makes it even more inherently masculine. The other ingredients in the soap boost its skin health properties too.

21. Ursa Major Morning Mojo Bar Soap

The Ursa Major Morning Mojo bar soap is one of the most interesting bars of soap on our list. After reviewing it, we found that it combines a wide range of ingredients to create a cohesive scent profile. Two of the most aromatic notes in this bar are mint and eucalyptus. These ingredients not only smell great but will give a much-needed energy boost to your sensitive skin.

The bar also has honey as one of its ingredients, and this honey contributes just a hint of sweetness to this very masculine bar of soap. Also, guys who use Ursa Major know that they will not smell just like everyone else because of its unique ingredient list.

22. Hudson Made Worker’s Soap

The Worker’s Soap by Hudson Made is one of the most masculine soaps on our list. It is not just the fragrance profile, though, making it the ultimate guy soap. It is also a hefty bar of soap that is packaged in a simple and straightforward way. It is a soap that is made to do a job, not just look attractive on your bathroom shelf.

One of the strongest fragrances in this soap is cedar. In addition, there is also a hint of patchouli and a slight whiff of tobacco. We should warn you that this is not a soap for everyone. However, if you are an old-school guy, this might be a great soap to try.

23. Duke Cannon Accomplishment Brick of Soap

The Accomplishment is not the only Duke Cannon entrant on this list. The Duke Cannon company has an interesting history, including producing soap in the same factory where U.S. GIs produced soap during the Korean War. Something about this bar and its scent profile harken back to the 1950s and America’s not-so-distant past.

The bar is heavy on both bergamot and pepper scents, and many guys who use it say it reminds them of sipping their favorite scotch. Yet, despite these strong aromas, this bar is not overwhelmingly powerful. Instead, it is subtly masculine and intense.

24. Dr. Bronner’s Pure Castile Peppermint Soap

One look at the ingredient list tells us that this bar of Dr. Bronner’s soap is as old school as soap can possibly get. It does not have many of the ingredients, extracts, and essential oils found in other soaps on the list. However, what it does have is a healthy dose of peppermint.

If you love peppermint aromas, you can be confident that you will smell like fresh peppermint from the moment that you step out of the shower until the end of your day. This bar though is not just about smelling good; it is also about boosting your skin health. With a small number of ingredients, it still packs a tremendous hydrating punch.

25. The Yellow Bird Activated Charcoal Lemongrass & Lavender Soap

The Yellow Bird soap bar sports a combination of aromas that are not found everywhere else. A single whiff of this soap leaves you with a feeling of lemongrass, and don’t forget about the underlying scent of lavender. Together, these two aromas leave a light and energetic yet lingering scent after your shower.

Each ingredient was selected for its unique smell and strong cosmetic properties. Lemongrass, for example, is an astringent that can cleanse and open up your pores. Lavender also has strong healing properties.

26. Oars + Alps Moisturizing Alps Bar Soap

The Oars + Alps Moisturizing Alps Bar Soap is one of the most interesting bars on our best smelling list. Wondering why? Well, it’s partly because the manufacturer does not devote a lot of energy to selling the fragrance of its bar.

Instead, advertising emphasizes that it can keep you clean in even the dirtiest of outdoor environments while keeping your skin rich and moisturized after a day out in the sun and the wind. But even though its fragrance tends to take a back seat, guys love its fresh, light scent that blends in with the outdoors.

27. Dollar Shave Club Body Bars

These bars may not be as expensive as some of the other entrants on our list, like the Hermes bar, but they still feel luxurious, according to the guys who swear by them. We have seen a lot of soaps on this list that have a cedarwood fragrance, and peppermint has also been a popular entrant.

However, the Dollar Shave bar is the first one that combines the two. At first, this combination sounds unusual, but one whiff of this bar will leave you convinced that this aroma just works. It is also luxuriantly hydrating too.

28. Brickell Men’s Mint Soap Scrub Bar

Some of us have skin blemishes and could benefit from a product that brightens up dull-looking skin. If this is you, you’re in luck because this mint soap scrub bar by Brickel is a scrub that can address all of your skin imperfections.

Not only is this bar an exfoliant, but it is also significant from a hydrating perspective with its wide range of oils and butters. This bar is one of the strongest fragrances on our list. It definitely packs a punch of mint. There is also an extraordinary hint of eucalyptus and tea tree oil running through the bar of soap.

29. Malin + Goetz Rum Bar Soap

Even though this is the last soap on our best-of list, there is nothing last about this fragrance-forward soap made by the incredible Malin + Goetz Company. Before we get to its unique aroma, we think that all of the guys should know about how well this bar lathers up, leaving you feeling clean and fresh when you hop out of the shower.

As the name suggests, this bar will likely remind you of your favorite cocktail. Some guys also mention that its slightly sweet undertones remind them of rum raisin ice cream. Sign us up for a try!

Final Thoughts

Our list of soaps above all bring a ton of fragrance punch to the men’s soap market. More and more men are interested in buying soap that is not only good for their skin but leaves them smelling great all day long after their shower. A lot of these soaps have great woodsy and outdoor scents, but we have also seen entries that boast floral flavors, as well as lots of peppermint-based choices. There are many options out there for you, no matter your preference.