Insurance Benefits of a Dashboard Cam for Your Car: Current Perspective and Outlook
DASH CAMERA INTRO
A dashboard cam is a camera that is placed on your windshield or dashboard and is continuously recording everything that happens while you are driving the car. More advanced version of the cameras can also record rear views; some are equipped with infra-red sensors to enable recordings in the dark too. The camera automatically switches on and begins recording as soon as the car engine starts. It saves all video data to a memory card. Some cameras are capable of recording in High Definition and deliver great video quality.
This is a particular technology that can be quite interesting for many drivers. It is mature and extensively used technology in several countries where accident and insurance fraud appears to be a problem (e.g. Russia, China).
IS A DASH CAM HELPFUL FOR DRIVERS?
Is it a good idea to have such a device on board of a car? I think so! The camera is your objective witness and can “speak” for you should something happen. It can be an accident due to an unexpected maneuver from the car in front of you or a fraudulent accident that is almost impossible to recognize or simply a situation that will require a detailed examination later. Whatever it is, a dashboard cam will be there to contribute to finding out the truth.
Is data privacy a concern in this case? I do not think, as long as the video stays with the car and is not transmitted elsewhere. At the moment most dash cams use a memory card which is constantly being re-written since video is recorded in a loop. This results in only the last few hours or days of the video available (depending on memory card’s size).
DASH CAM IS A GREEN FIELD FOR INSURERS
There are two organizations that would probably benefit the most from such a device being used by consumers: insurers and law enforcement. This is because a dash cam can greatly contribute to the resolution of traffic accidents and claims.
I am not sure how police sees the idea of dashboard cams in ordinary cars but police cars are equipped with this technology to document road situations. I would imagine they would embrace this technology as it would only facility their jobs.
The situation with insurers is a bit different. I am not aware of any insurers rewarding their clients with lower premiums for having a dashboard cam in their car. In fact, when I was talking to one insurance company asking if they recognize the evidence via a dashboard cam in consideration in their claim assessment process, the reply was very general: “We welcome any additional information that would contribute to correct assessment of an accident and to handling of a claim. But we do not have any particular perspective on a dashboard camera usage in the cars though; it’s quite new to us… “
My hypothesis is that you should make use of dash cam data in discussion with police or in the court to make sure that you are not considered to-be-at-fault. Not being considered at-fault after an accident could help prevent your insurance premiums from increasing. Additionally, a dash cam can help to preserve a clean driving record.
OUTLOOK: WHAT COULD DASH CAMERA BECOME IN FUTURE?
Is there any future for a dashboard camera? Absolutely! I think it can contribute to both the correct assessment of traffic accidents and to better driver behavior. You’ll get a “trustful” witness who always “sits” in your car and can prove your points but the same observer will ensure that you are not making any mistakes since these will be recorded as well and the data could be used against you.
Insurance discounts: One of the scenarios that I could imagine is the appearance of insurance products linked to having a video camera in your car e.g. dash cam insurance discount for those drivers who decide to install such a device. In fact, dash cam material can significantly reduce claim-processing time for insurers since claim adjudicators can find out the truth much faster.
New insurance product for consumers: Tape-as-you-drive insurance can be also more attractive for consumers if they get the feeling that their case will be assessed very precisely with help of a camera instead of using a predefined 50-50 rule for handling cases as many insurers do today. An example could be a side collision of two cars on a road when it appears that both were on or over the center line (so called “sideswipe”) and there is no way to prove it without a video recording.
Built-in car option: Furthermore it’s possible that adapted versions of dashboard cams could find their way into mass car production as a special feature. Having such a car with an officially certified camera could be recognized in insurance premiums like winter tires, alarm device or hybrid vehicle. Just think about other means of transportation such as planes or ships – they are all equipped with a black box recording everything that happens. Why should a car be any different?
Extension of pay-as-you-drive solution: There is a so called pay-as-you-drive insurance that is being successfully offered by several insurers. Pay-as-you-drive insurance calculates premiums according to an individual’s driving behaviour, rewarding secure driving while tracking and increasing insurance costs on dangerous driving styles. A “black box” device installed in the vehicle tracks key parameters of the journey and transfers the data to the insurer, who then regulates the premium rate. Dash cam is a logical extension of this insurance that can complement it with more data and insight.
Fun, fun, fun: One fun use of a camera in a car is when doing a road trip – you could easily create a nice road trip video combining the best video pieces. Dashboard cams can get a lot of work done for you!
WHERE CAN YOU FIND A CAR CAMERA?
Well, I got mine couple years ago via eBay. I believe you can get dash cams now both on Amazon or eBay. A decent camera would cost around couple hundred dollar, there are also cheaper options but obviously the quality (especially battery) is not that high.
How to Compare Low Cost Car Insurance in Arizona
When shopping for insurance, make sure you compare apples to apples.
Although companies must be licensed in the state of Arizona in order to provide automobile insurance, no two companies are the same. Each company may approach underwriting differently. Before you select the company you’re going to insure your car with, do some research.
Here are a few underwriting factors you should take into consideration:
1. Young Drivers: Find out how each company handles young drivers. Will they offer a discount for high schoolers with good grades? How much of a discount is offered for driver’s education classes. Although each company may offer a discount, if you have a young driver on the policy you should find this out in advance.
2. Where are your other coverages? If you have a homeowner’s policy or renter’s policy, find out how much of a discount each company will provide if you offer to move your homeowners policy to your automobile carrier. Most companies will offer a multi-line discount, but each company’s discount may differ.
3. Direct or Agent: Purchasing insurance from a direct insurance company is usually cheaper than approaching an insurance company through an agent. Direct writers do not have to build the insurance agent’s commission into the premium charge.
There are pros and cons for both. Although you may get a cheaper rate with a direct writer, you lose the expertise and experience of an insurance agent who can help you understand your insurance policy and suggest coverage improvements.
You have to decide which is more important money or experience.
There are many factors to consider when shopping for auto insurance. If you’re purchasing a new car, start your dialogue with a few insurance companies before you select your car. If you are unhappy with your current insurance carrier, start shopping for a new one at least 45 days prior to your current policy’s expiration. You want to get as much information as you can.
What Are the Characteristics of Whole Life Insurance?
What are the characteristics of whole life insurance? First, you need to understand what whole life insurance is. This type of insurance provides coverage for the named individual from the time someone opens the policy until the insured person’s death. The premiums paid on the policy help to build the policy’s value. Some policies have a maturity date when the policy can pay out if the insured person has not passed away at that time. The date is often the 100th birthday of the insured person. The premium stays the same throughout the life of the policy until redemption.
One characteristic of this kind of life insurance is its cash value. Part of each premium goes towards building the cash value of the policy. The policy pays upon the death or 100th birthday of the insured party at that value. Most whole life insurance policies offer the option to take out loans against that cash value. This is a great feature for those who hit financial straits and need a bit of help. You can repay the loans at a fair interest rate. That will restore the cash value of the policy. However, if the loan remains unpaid, the amount of the loan plus interest will come out of the payoff amount when the insured party dies. Whatever is leftover will then go to the policy beneficiaries.
Another characteristic is the steady premiums. With term life, you can also get steady premiums for the length of the term. However, if you want to renew the policy after the term expires, the insurance company will likely raise the premium levels significantly. With whole life, the premiums remain the same from the time you take out the policy until the death of the insured person. The figure may seem large at first, but over the years, the premium will become extremely affordable as the price of other things continues to increase.
Another of the significant characteristics of whole life insurance is the tax benefits it provides to the insured and the beneficiaries. The insured person pays no taxes on the accumulating cash value of the insurance policy. Once the insured person dies, their beneficiary can receive the insurance policy proceeds without incurring income taxes in most circumstances. Whole life policies make up the majority of insurance policies sold in the United States. They offer protection for the named insured’s loved ones in case the individual passes at any age.
What Is A Point of Service (POS) Health Insurance Plan?
If you have been actively researching online for the perfect health insurance plan then chances are good that you have come across the term Point of Service or POS as it’s commonly abbreviated. This health plan is similar in many ways to a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) health care plan and a Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) health care plan. In fact it almost offers the best options and benefits of both types of plans. For instance the PPO is not as restrictive as a traditional HMO and yet the over costs are cheaper when compared to a PPO, including the deductible portion of your health insurance bill.
Normally with a Point of Service health care plan the consumer will be asked to select a primary health care provider from a lists of preferred providers within the POS program. They will then receive all medical care from the doctor or medical specialist selected. Referrals to other specialty doctors and hospitals that are also part of the POS plan will originate and be directed by the primary health care provider. Although many consumers get slightly anxious or concerned with choosing from a list of doctors provided to them, especially if they have a hometown favorite doctor that they are more comfortable receiving medical assistance form, but the lower overall costs usually ease those anxieties. For instance the deductible is usually quite small and there is a minimal charge in the form of a co-payment for doctor visits and medical prescriptions. Perhaps the only drawback would be that a majority of the time you must use the generic brands of any prescriptions that you receive.
Aside from having your primary health care provider refer you to specialists within the plan you also have the option to refer yourself to a specialist or doctor outside of the Point of Sale health care plan but keep in mind this will warrant additional costs (sometimes as much as 50% higher), which will need to be covered out of your own pocket. The one exception to this would be if you were in an emergency medical situation that required immediate medical assistance. If you’re truly looking for a health care plan that allows you to see your own doctor or health care provider then an indemnity plan is what you’re actually looking for instead of a POS plan.
Another minor drawback to the POS plan that can be a minor or major nuisance (depending on your tolerance level and viewpoint) to some consumers is the fact that if you are referred to another specialist that’s in the approved health care network you will still have to pay an additional amount. This can be an entire up front cost or a partial payment with both types requiring some form of reimbursement form your health insurance company or provider.
Many folks like the flexibility and cost that a Point of Service health care plan offers. Whether you do or not is entirely up to you and should be based on your current medical needs. If this plan isn’t right for your health care needs don’t panic, just remember that there are several other choices for your health care insurance.
