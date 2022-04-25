Finance
Investing in the Nigerian Stock Market – Sectors and Stocks to Watch in 2009
Think of the year when Nigerians made obscene profits in the stock market. It is 2008. The same year qualified as the worst year investors ever had. The power of greed was so great that it pushed up the prices of stock beyond their true values.
Those who are well informed and experienced made maximum profits and exited the market. Others who were moved by the herd effect were not so lucky. They were stranded when the prices came tumbling down. It was a painful experience for speculators. Statistics reveal that investors has lost close to 3.9 billion naira.
Now stock prices in the Nigerian stock market look very attractive but investors are so afraid to risk putting fresh funds in the market. The emotion of fear is really reigning now. Smart investors know that this is the right time to buy cheap and acquire high volume. But on what premise would you base your investment drive this time around?
There is widespread concern about the global recession, freezing of margin facilities by banks, devaluation of the naira and general slowdown of the economy. What criteria should you use to pick stocks in this hard time as a forward looking investor?
That is the question I wish to provide answer to in this article.
Factors To Consider
1. Historical Stability
Companies with history of profitable performance over the years barring any unforeseen circumstances will continue to improve of best practices to make investors happy. Remember that First Bank sometime ago took a risk to invest in the emerging communications market in Nigeria through ILL. That deal went sour but the bank did not go under as a result. Years after, it continued to post favourable results and paid investors dividend and bonus issues. Currently, this stock is investors delight. First bank has been consistent over the years and has a strong reserve base.
2. Competitive Advantage
Companies with premium performance in the market over its competitors stand a good chance of surviving this hard time. Strong brands like Cadbury and UACN will continue to make waves in the market. Their products have been permanently registered in the minds of consumers in Nigeria. These products will continue to sell. They are even restructuring and introducing new products which consumers have been buying. The more people patronize these products, the more the profitability with good management of human and material resources.
3. Strong Financial Base
Companies that have been building reserves over the years from the profit made have something to fall back on in this bearish season to fund projects that will add value to their markets and give good return to investors. U.B.A. and G.T.B. are reserve building financial power house. The strong reserve base is largely responsible for their expansion into foreign markets. You can see pure gold here. When those foreign branches start yielding profits what do you think investors will enjoy? Good time and high return on investment of course especially at the return of the bulls.
4. Highly Profitable
Not all companies have the ability to manage resources well for maximum profit. Tax management of certain institutions is so poor that it eat deep into their profit margin. In the banking industry, Oceanic bank stands out in terms of prudent tax portfolio management. Making profit is not all that matters. Having enough to keep is the skill that delight investors.
5. Grossly Undervalued
Equities that are undervalued are the first to rebound in a bullish market. You are not going to make the profit at the return of the bulls. Your profit margin is decided on the timing of your investment. Taking the risk to invest when the company is undervalued guarantees your high returns when the market recovers. Unity Bank is currently enjoying agricultural facility in terms of loan from the world bank. At less than 3 naira current market price, the stock is grossly undervalued
Winning Attitude For Predictable Profits
* Continue to be fully invested
* Invest in fundamentally strong equities
* Ignore economic forecast and be determined to excel in any economy. The stock market always outperform on the long term and is the only solution to inflation as far as your money is concerned
* Continue to acquire more financial and investment skills
* Be less emotional in your decisions
Sectors And Stocks To Watch
1. Agriculture
This sector is on the upswing as a major contributor to the Nigerian gross domestic product and earnings. New frontiers in livestock and cocoa processing are turning out positive results. Companies listed e.g. FTN cocoa processor, Livestock Feeds and Okomu Oil offer promises of good prospects.
2. Food And Beverages
Even in a recession people will continue to demand for food and its confectioneries. The logic why this sector will perform is simple. As long as man lives, the demand for food and beverages will continue. Coupled with good management, companies in this sector e.g. Dangote Sugar, Tantalizer, Flour Mills and Honey Well will continue to delight investors in paying dividend.
3. Banking
Nigerian banks are currently aggressive in their expansion drive to Africa and beyond. The income and profit will soon start reflecting in the balance sheet. Some banks e.g. First Bank, U.B.A., G.T.B., Zenith and Bank PHB has performed well and will continue to reward investors while the bears reign.
4. Communications
Nigerian communication sector is one of the fastest growing in the world. Despite all the infrastructural challenges, companies operating in this sector has been making obscene profits and investors stand to benefit more from their operations in 2009. Starcom is the only stock listed in this sector for now on the Nigerian stock market. Investing in it now will not be a bad idea.
5. Conglomerates
History is in favour of this sector. They particularly have the ability to restructure and remodel their businesses in trying times. A stock like UACN will continue to delight investors
6. Transport
Talk of monopoly. ABC transport is the only listed company in this sector on the exchange. It has been consistent in paying dividend since it was listed in 2006.
7. Insurance
The insurance sector is currently enjoying goodwill and patronage as investors continue to position themselves for long term profit taking. Companies like International Energy Insurance and Cornerstone are highly attractive.
Learn to commit the largest part of your available fund to the food and beverage sector to minimize your risk. Thinking long term is a sure strategy that will guarantee yours success in 2009 and beyond.
New Year Resolution Tips – Find a Buddy to Share Your Journey!
Do you truly want to make your 2009 New Year Resolution a reality? If the answer is “Yes”, one important ingredient is ‘camraderie’. Find a buddy to share the journey toward achieving your dream, resolution and daily goals. It is much easier if you don’t try to ‘go it alone’ and it will be more fun if you have a pal to share the good times right along with the rough patches. Remember that ‘best friend’ you had when you were a kid – the one with whom you shared laughs on those long summer days? You commiserated together and stuck with each other through thick and thin, good times and bad times. Maybe it’s time to find a buddy like that who shares your passion, interest, desire, and commitment to your 2009 resolution.
Finding the right buddy isn’t as hard as you think. You probably already know someone who shares your vision and would be interested in pursuing your dream with you. The trick is to look for that special person and ask! Say your resolution is to exercise for 30-minutes each day, or learn to cook healthier meals, or master photography. There is an endless assortment of dreams and resolutions! Maybe you have a co-worker who would love to walk with you during breaks, or hit the gym at lunchtime, or play softball after work. Maybe you have a friend who shares your interest in cooking who would enjoy whipping up a new creation once each week. Or maybe you have a buddy who shares a photography class with you. Ask that fellow-photographer if he/she is interested in shooting with you on weekends. Field trips are loads of fun – shoot first, then picnic afterward!
Teaming up with a friend will help you to make a successful, rewarding journey. Here are just a few of the benefits of teaming up with a kindred spirit:
- You can share ideas, brainstorm, research, learn, implement, and grow together.
- You can help each other to build a long-range plan, and daily action plans that will guide you throughout your journey toward achieving your dream, resolution and daily goals.
- You can keep each other accountable by scheduling time to work on your resolution together. It is much harder to ‘give up’ or ‘quit’ when a buddy is relying on you, or when you have scheduled time get together.
- You can compare notes on progress, do weekly check-ins, make course corrections, and celebrate victories together. Rewards are as important as the actual ‘work’ for continued motivation, success and happiness.
- You can help each other to overcome obstacles, stay on track, and ensure that expectations are realistic and achievable.
- You can share a laugh, get silly and have fun. Making and keeping a resolution is hard work, but you should enjoy the journey, as well . . . Remember the old adage “All work and no play . . .”
There are a lot of good reasons to find a buddy who will work together with you on your resolution, dream or goal. Now get moving and start a team! Remember: I Resolve To . . . Achieve My New Year Resolutions, One Resolution, One Day At A Time For One Year. It’s your choice. Do it today. Turn your resolution into reality in five simple, common sense steps: Dare To Dream, Decide, Define, Develop A Plan, and Do It Daily. Make your resolution a permanent Lifetime Resolution, something that’s with you for good! Above all, Be A Resolutionista, someone who makes resolutions, keeps resolutions, and enjoys the journey! Let’s Go For It!
The Printing Profession In Sierra Leone
INTRODUCTION
From the surf beaches of the south-west, the Republic of Sierra Leone rises in a flight of irregular steps to the broad plateau of the ill-defined Atlantic/Niger watershed at the north-eastern frontier.
She is found between the Republic of Guinea to the North, the Republic of Liberia to the East and Atlantic Ocean to the West with an area of 71,740 square kilometers and a population of 4.9 million, much of which is urban based.
Printing is the art of reproducing originals which could be text, drawings or pictures, either black and white or coloured, by varied printing methods, innumerable times. The method of production could either be Relief (raised surface), Planography (flat surface) or Gravure (recessed surface). During either process ink of any color is transferred onto a wide variety of printing stock such as paper, bottles, plastic and paper commonly known as ‘substrate (Mind,1986).
Printing has had its origins for years (dated back around 768-770 form Japan) but modern printing could be traced to the 15thcentury following the invention of the printing press by Johann Gutenberg. In Sierra Leone, printing began following the foundation of the colony but the press was burnt down when the French attacked the colony in 1794. In 1796 another printing press was set up. At the initial stages of the industry, the printing press was faced with many problems among which was that of housing as it had no building. Hence it was first located at Water Street, presently Wallace Johnson Street, then relocated to Fort Thornton where the present State House is and eventually to the Secretariat building. Again for want of suitable site it was moved to George Street where it was named Government Printing’. About 1808 it became an independent unit whereby typesetting was done by hand composition using foundry types with printing machines operated manually by foot (Davies,1997). The industry began developing into full gear when on the 26th October, 1927 it was electrified and power driven mechanical composition and letterpress printing machines were installed. During this period the Department was operated under the Colonial Secretary’s Office but after a series of administrative adjustments it was transferred to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under which it operates to date. E.A.F. Brandon was appointed as its first indigenous head in 1950(Davies,1997).
Albeit the industry has had a very slow growth since its inception and until recently the industry was purely a government concern. However since the 1940s private individuals began investing in the industry by running printing houses engaged in general jobbing and newspaper production. Notable were Humble Noble Printing, the Guardian Press and Bangmolo Press, the Bunumbu Press, Oduntor Press, New Era printing, the Commercial Printing Company, the Daily Mail and Atlantic Printers began. The operations of some of these presses was short-lived due to financial constraints. Notwithstanding the Government Printing Department continued to grow steadily with improved modern technology. In addition to the printing of government publications, the industry began printing textbooks, exercise books notebooks and other commercial jobs for increase revenue, thus reducing the country’s dependence on imported printed matter.
The spread of Printing in Sierra Leone took a different form; there is the Government Printing Department, owned and funded by the government; the private sector, owned and funded by individuals; and In-plant printing units owned by organizations purely for their own printing requirements such as the Bank of Sierra Leone, the Bunumbu Press and that at Njala University College. Fourah Bay College has a Bindery. Presently the private sector has outgrown the Government Printing Department though the latter is the largest single printing press, employing the largest number of staff. There are nearly thirty (30) privately owned presses the largest number being concentrated in Freetown. In order to bring some improvement in the profession, printers got together to form the Sierra Leone Association of Printers on the 27th November 1992,with the late Mr Lissa O. Duramany as first President. In pursuits of their aims the National Institute of Printing and Technology was established for the training of printers
PROBLEMS FACING THE INDUSTRY
Huge Capital Outlay
Printing presses are under-funded. Printing is highly technological and mechanic and needs money. The cost of machines and equipment is high and requires enough foreign exchange. This has left many willing and highly professional printers handicapped in establishing printing presses.
Profiteering
The profession is one that is least protected either from the legislative point of view or from the printers themselves. There are many back street and portfolio printers in Sierra Leone today who in most cases enjoy the viability of the Printing Industry more than the professional printers who work for the course. The resultant effect is that there is no plough-back into the industry. The introduction of the Indigenous Trade Protection Act of 1969 has done very little to protect the industry from infiltration by foreigners, who have more financial power, and can easily gain access to bank loans than the citizens.
Spare Parts and Materials
One major problem facing the industry is the unavailability of spare parts and materials. There is no graphic art firm for selling spare parts and materials. This means that the replacement of spares and even materials take a very long time as they have to be imported. Complementing this problem is that of sustainability due to lack of maintenance of machines and experienced staff to undertake the task. What is more there are hardly facilities for further training to improve the lot of printers.
Government Regulations
Over the years, the government had introduced measures that have almost crippled the industry such as the high import duties, sales tax, surtax on turnover and bank commission on acquisition of foreign exchange. These have left importers with no alternative but to reduce, or even stop importing. As a result, many printers now rely on petty traders who invade these regulations but at a high cost. Over and above there is frequent shortage of power supply from the National Power Authority which deters the completion of jobs. What is more the profession is characterised by lack of coordination and cooperation among printers; lack of interest in the promotion of the trade; lack of competition as the awareness of what a “good printing job is”. This has led to greed and selfishness, thus opening the door to exploitation by ‘portfolio printers’ non-printers and foreigners.
Some Remedial Measures
In order to improve the printing industry, the following are worthy of note:
o The establishment of a National Printing Institute where people from in and outside the profession could have access to training facilities. Printers should pull their resources in support of this Institute .
o A graphic arts shop should be established where printing materials and spare materials could be availed.
o Ready finance and foreign exchange should be available for the purchase of spare parts and materials.
o There should be cooperation amongst printers to strengthen the Printers’ Association.
o Printers should ensure constant power supply with the provision of power plants to complement the services of the National Power Authority. Only through the implementation of the aforementioned could the industry be revived and sustained for posterity.
Printing is one of the most important means of mass communication alongside radio, motion pictures and television. In many countries especially developed ones, printing is a big business in terms of annual sales and the number of establishments. In Sierra Leone, however, the printing industry is a relatively small business. The most common materials the industry is engaged in are books, magazines, newspapers, calendars, souvenirs, post cards ruled writing tablets and reproduction of art works. Invariably this article looks at the origins of the industry in Sierra Leone, the different types of industries that have been established over the years and the problems faced by the industry,.
Diffusion and Implementation of Forensic Accounting in Countries of Business Opacity
Introduction
The increasing awareness of financial crimes is growing the demand for forensic accountants to help detect illegal financial activity by companies, individuals, and organized crime rings. No matter how much fraud activities increase, there must always be an anti-fraud scheme to shield against it. To provide availability of balance and protection from illegal business acts is the main reason why Forensic Accounting (FA) exists.
With the pressing need for Forensic Accounting as a tool to fight fraud, this article studies its applicability in countries of opaque business practices, probes the accessible means that would help in introducing it to the culture, and spots the areas where it is radically needed especially in the countries of financial cloudiness and opacity. The results are based on quantitative and qualitative studies in Lebanon for being perceived as an opaque country, sharing the same characteristics that define nations with fraudulent financial behaviour suffering from a high level of financial corruption such as money laundering, lack of transparency or adequate financial disclosures as well as corruption at the level of management, supervisory boards and even governments themselves.
The results of the studies reveal that Forensic Accounting is perceived as a means to overcome fraudulent behaviour. Most of the respondents either agreed or strongly agreed on the need to incorporate it in order to prevent fraud and for detection purposes as a primary need. However, the respondents considered this to be new in Lebanon with a highest percentage of people (56.36%) reporting that it wasn’t used by Lebanese companies due to the lack of awareness, privacy issues, the nature and type of businesses (family businesses and SMEs), lack of guidance concerning the standards (local or international) that should be applied and lack for proper regulations. Yet respondents showed a positive attitude towards the implementation in Lebanon as financially corrupted country. Thus with such an encouraging perception amongst respondents, the issue remains in the introduction and diffusion of Forensic Accounting.
The outcomes of the studies also supported the idea of setting a law that mandates all sectors to submit a Forensic Accounting report. The idea of setting a law that enforces companies to file such a report was embraced by the majority of respondents who also considered that the best means of introducing this system in a country of opaque business country is through the educational curriculum via the graduate programs. DIFA (Diploma in Investigative & Forensic Accounting) as well as the CPA (Certified Public Accountant) were recommended as the certifications that should be granted in the corrupted countries as in the case of Lebanon.
Research Question and Hypotheses
The discussion of the study results are based on the research questions that investigated “To what extent is Forensic Accounting applicable? And how could it be introduced?” In order to answer these questions, there is a need to identify if such a scheme is known at any levels and sectors or if it is used or applied as a procedure by financially corrupted companies or governmental institutions.
The suggested hypotheses are analysed and evaluated according to the findings.
Hypothesis 1: Countries with Opaque Business Practices Need Forensic Accounting as a Tool to Fight Fraud and Corruption.
This study revealed that there is an eagerness to have Forensic Accounting in financially fraudulent countries due to the extensive corruptive acts that are committed and still are without any observation and punishment because the fraudster always gets away with it due to the absence the adequate and proper tool to identify and discover these acts. Hereby the urgent need to introduce it in countries with opaque business practices and to create awareness about this procedure in different fields and sectors mainly in the financial fields and governmental sectors.
This anti-fraud scheme was regarded as an appropriate tool to fight corruption since it has the legal accessibility and techniques needed to reveal fraud. An additional point is the positive perception towards it and the high acceptance to implement it in financially opaque countries, with a lot of encouragement to use it in institutions or companies.
Hypothesis 2: Forensic Accounting is Not a Common Practice at Present.
The findings indicate that Forensic Accounting is known in the countries of business opacity such as Lebanon, by practitioner accountants, educators, and auditing & accounting firms. Despite that the survey and interviews’ results proved that this practice is known, it is not commonly used or practiced by audit firms since it is not frequently requested.
On the educational level, there is no emphasis on the subject in the educational systems. FA is not given as a course or as part of a course in universities’ curriculum. Moreover, there are no certifications specialized in this field such as DIFA, but there are other well-known accounting certifications, such as CPA.
Therefore, what can be concluded is that there are no auditors or accountants, who are expert in this anti-fraud field in the countries where fraudulent business practices prevail. These countries lack the skills that could be acquired from the educational background and from the experience gained from working in this field.
The governmental and legal sectors suffer from a total absence of Forensic Accounting. That being the case, there is no regulation that imposes its use in solving financial issues or in evaluating financial statements, and there is no law that distinguishes the testimony of Forensic accountants from the testimony of any other audit. Forensic accountant in financially corrupted countries has no privilege on the credibility level inside courts, he/she is not used as an expert or reference inside courts.
Hypothesis 3: Different Means to Introduce Forensic Accounting in Countries with Opaque Business Practices
Respondents, as the results show, were very positive regarding introducing Forensic Accounting in countries with opaque business practices and they suggested many ways to be effectively executed in order to provide a good implementation of this new tool.
The suggested means involved many solutions and targeted different sectors. It even targeted the psychological factor, which was developed by cultural and social aspects, and which could play a major role in making the change to fight corruption and fraud in the financially corrupted countries.
Results and Discussion
Main changes should be performed to introduce Forensic Accounting in countries with opaque business practices. These changes must target four basic elements that would contribute in creating a solid ground and positive perception, the strategic plan includes:
I. Cultural & Sociological Changes:
“There Must Be a Change in the Culture of People in the Countries with Opaque Business Practices.”
The results of the conducted in-depth interviews showed that many respondents drew attention about the fact that the mentality of people in the countries with opaque business practices should be changed in order to increase the level of acceptance and consequently increase the commitment in applying Forensic Accounting.
The participants stressed on the importance to modify the culture of financially disrupted countries because they believe that having someone to look into their internal operations is a violation to their privacy. Besides, they don’t trust someone outside the company or institution to come and scrutinize their financials.
Another problem that exists in the mentality of people in the countries with opaque business practices is that the employees, managers or business owners feel unfairly paid and are stolen all the times by the government. For that reason, they believe that they have the right to steal back having the permissible excuse to commit fraud.
These facts that were expressed by the interviewees are also compatible with the findings of previous researches indicating that the cultural and sociological factors provide a solid platform for fraudulent activities, which created an acceptance for the corruptive acts that are considered as norms and justified practices in the societies of financially corrupted countries (Brownsberger, 1983; Adra, 2006; UN, 2001).
II. Changes in Educational Systems:
“Forensic Accounting Should Be Introduced in the Educational Sector.”
Almost all respondents conferred a high degree of importance for introducing Forensic Accounting in the educational sector in financially corrupted countries. Almost all respondents believed that it should be taught in universities as a course or a graduate major or as case studies in an audit related course. Suggestions also included considering it as a specialty in educational institutions that grant CPA or any other certifications related to auditing or accounting.
Respondents and interviewees also suggested introducing Forensic Accounting through workshops and seminars with the assistance of experts and skillful forensic accountants.
They also showed an acceptance for the online educational programs since DIFA is not available in most financially corrupted countries while it is available in USA. Therefore online education could shorten the distance to people who cannot leave work and are interested to be specialized in this field.
The participants also recommended that employees and managers who are responsible for the financials of the company should be educated and submitted to an intensive training to develop their skills to enable them to detect fraudulent activities within the company.
III. Changes in Governmental System:
“Forensic Accounting Should Be Introduced in the Governmental Sector.”
The National Integrity System Study, published by LTA in 2011, shows that corruption governs all sectors and all branches of financially corrupted governments. But in order to expose corruption and fraud there must be a tool or a law that could help to point out where these activities are occurring and a legal path to assure that this tool is effective.
Most of the participants in the study thought that it is important to introduce Forensic Accounting to governmental sector where the latter should give more attention and care about this subject, even though they didn’t give an importance to the governmental role in the introduction process.
They also recommended that the ministry of finance should launch an awareness campaign about the subject through media, road panels, and social media.
More importance is granted to the syndicate of accounting, whereby the participants believe that training sessions, workshops, and seminars should be set in order to train skillful forensic accountants who could practice Forensic Accounting, when it is requested. It is the role of the syndicate to spread awareness since it has the power, the knowledge, and the interest.
IV. Changes in Legal System:
“Forensic Accounting Should Be Introduced in the Legal Sectors.”
Respondents believe that Forensic Accounting should be introduced in the legal systems since the testimony of the forensic accountant is acknowledged in courts in other countries.
LTA (2011) highlighted on the importance to ensure that the current laws are sufficiently robust to prosecute even presidents and ministers when corruptive acts are revealed. There should be a law that acknowledge it is a legislative tool to fight corruption.
The participants also emphasized on the need of having court experts in this domain in the legal system since the fraudster is able to get away with his/her acts due to the difficulty to reveal the manipulation that happened, the associates, or the level of involvement in the fraudulent activities. The interviewees also stressed on the importance of changing the law to ensure a real punishment for the fraudster.
The necessity to track financial information and overcome opaque business practices is becoming a pressing need. Financial crimes are prevailing in different sectors in a single country and are committed by different parties. Another important point demonstrated in this study is that countries of opaque business practices tend to share similar characteristics that make them a magnet for fraudulent activities such as money laundering, tax avoidance/evasion and related corrupt workings are the products of some distant regimes and countries titles as tax havens.
Opaque business countries tend to have secrecy laws, poor regulations, artificial taxes, lack of public accountability and poor corporate governance in countries such as Luxembourg, Austria, Singapore, Switzerland and many others that in return facilitate economic uncertainty, instability, crime, flight of capital and damage to citizen-state contracts all over the world of course not to mention the damaging the social well-fare of the countries. Fraud has its roots in different government and companies mainly in managerial positions such as CEOs.
Conclusion
Financial crimes and fraudulent behavior is not new and citizens, though are aware of the disadvantages of the such practices, are not well informed about the counter measures that might otherwise put an end to these practices. This in turn highlights the importance of forensic accounting as a means to stop fraudulent practices. However, the adoption and implementation is not an easy process that can happen immediately. An understanding of the techniques can assist forensic accountants in identifying fraudulent behavior. It is “the application of accounting knowledge and investigative skills to identify and resolve legal issues. It is the science of using accounting as a tool to identify and develop proof of money flow. These tools and techniques can be invaluable for fraud and forensic accounting investigators” (Houck et al., 2006). Houck (2006) also talked about two major components, “litigation services that recognize the role of an accountant as an expert consultant, and investigative services that use a forensic accountant’s skills and may require possible courtroom testimony.” According to the definition developed by the AICPA’s Forensic and Litigation Services Committee, “forensic accounting may involve the application of special skills in accounting, auditing, finance, quantitative methods, the law, and research. It also requires investigative skills to collect, analyse, and evaluate financial evidence, as well as the ability to interpret and communicate findings.” In other words, it includes the different areas of litigation support, investigation, and dispute resolution and, therefore, is the intersection between accounting, investigation, and the law.
Fraud detection is a methodology and process to resolve the different types of fraud from embezzlement to money laundry, disposition, obtaining evidence, writing report and testifying. Therefore, forensic accountants who can apply such a process professionally and are able to detect, investigate and thus prevent fraud occurrence are needed.
However, the introduction and diffusion process requires work at the macro level via culture and the government and legislations (the primary facilitator) and at the micro level via educational institutions and management. It is the work of the entire community.
At first, the culture must be altered to create a higher level of awareness regarding Forensic Accounting. As the results of the quantitative research proved, people might be aware of it however they are unaware of the different practices, the required diplomas, or even the characteristics that make a person an eligible forensic accountant. The qualitative research also assures the results of the quantitative one regarding, but not limited to the need of having a law that requires companies to submit a Forensic Accounting report. Thus the need to change culture implies acquiring new knowledge, hence a change in values, norms, and practices. This concept implies that if a change is made in cultures of financially corrupted and opaque business practices, it will result in changes in the people’s practices, norms, and values, hence their behaviors; at the end, it will create an awareness and knowledge about fraud and how to fight it and the tools that could be used to inhibit it.
Governments should also strictly organize and control financial practices and set a law that mandates the submission of an FA report. It is worth mentioning, that according to the results of both quantitative and qualitative research, interviewees tend to view governments as the sector with the highest percentage of fraud. Educational institutions can have a great impact in the adoption and implementation process.
Interviewees viewed forensic accounting education as being relevant and beneficial to accounting students, the business community, the accounting profession, and accounting programs. It is not only restricted to university programs, there is also a specialized certificate that is concerned in this field, which is the Diploma in Investigative & Forensic Accounting (DIFA) program. DIFA is designed to provide a broad range of knowledge and skills to carry out financial investigations. Employee and management fraud, theft, embezzlement, and other financial crimes are increasing, therefore accounting and auditing personnel must have training and skills to recognize those crimes. In addition, high-visibility corporate scandals, such as Enron and WorldCom, demonstrate the need to better prepare entry-level accounting graduates and practicing CPAs in the areas of fraud prevention, deterrence, detection, investigation, and remediation (Houck et al., 2006).
Managements should also apply their own internal controls and to have a well-implemented corporate governance to control the falsified reporting. This, in addition to the mentioned law that requires the submission of a report to the government will definitely put an end to any fraud committed. For instance, terrorists of the September 11 attacks used the international banking system to fund their activities, transfer money, and hide their finances (Houck et al., 2006). This highlights the need to for investigators to understand how financial information can provide clues as to future threats. Due to these fraudulent practices, public awareness of fraud and forensic accounting came to highlight the need for financial professionals demonstrating the necessary training and skills to sense and act at any important evidence generated from financial information.
The following summarizes the results of the surveys done revealing the age group of the Lebanese respondents, their work experience, educational background, whether or not they heard about it and whether they consider it as vital in Lebanon being a country of business opacity. Also summarized is what respondents consider as the best way to introduce and implement Forensic Accounting in Lebanon.
Most respondents were Lebanese, aged between 18 and 30 years old, held a Master degree and worked in Finance with 6 years of experience and more. Most respondents also heard and read about forensic accounting but didn’t know if Lebanese companies use it, however, agreed on the importance of using it in Lebanon benefiting all the work fields, especially financial institutions. They also agreed about its positive advantages in providing better future, positive impact on business, and safer business.
Moreover, most respondents supported the idea of having a law that requires all sectors to submit an FA report. It’s important to mention that 75% of the respondents who didn’t encourage this action worked in the field of finance.
Furthermore, educational programs were considered as the best way to introduce Forensic Accounting (few have given a role to governmental efforts) believing in its ability to maintain its integrity, but not in all sectors. Respondents also agreed on the importance of the DIFA certification and that DIFA diploma should be included in Lebanese universities’ programs. Finally, most respondents thought the best means to acquire FA is to outsource audit firms that perform such services.
