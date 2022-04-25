Finance
Investment Opportunities in the Indian Textile and Garment Sector
The textile industry is one of the most prominent industries in India. The sector contributes about 14% to the total industrial production and is a source of employment for nearly 35 million people. Thanks to healthy policies undertaken by the Government of India, investment opportunities have increased manifold in the sector.
Investment Opportunities in India
It is a well-known fact that Indian textile and garments are held in high esteem in both domestic and foreign markets. Low manufacturing costs and availability of cheap labor have enticed several foreign firms to establish base in India. In the Union Budget 2013-14, Government of India announced a slew of measures including tax exemptions for the textile and garments industry.
The new excise regime proposed in the budget would ease the cost pressure within the industry. The budget removes excise duty on branded garments. This would not only lower manufacturing costs, but also attract foreign investments. The sector expects a 5-7% increase in FDI by the next financial year.
The Government of India’s announcement to continue with the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (TUFS) in the 12th five year plan (2012-17) will leverage investments in technology upgradation in the textile industry. In the current market scenario, it is extremely important for Indian textile and garment manufacturers to be technologically competitive. In the recent five year plan, Government of India plans to invest nearly US$ 9.1 billion on textiles as against US$ 4 billion in the previous plan.
Schemes by Respective State Governments
Apart from Government of India, several schemes announced by respective state governments have bolstered investment opportunities in the sector.
- Recently, the Rajasthan Government adopted a new textile policy under special customized package, 2013. The package cleared by the Rajasthan cabinet in July is expected to attract investment worth a whopping Rs 10,000 crore over the next seven years in the state. Not only this, it will also provide employment opportunities to nearly 50,000 people.
- The West Bengal Government is expecting an investment of Rs 14 billion through its integrated textile park in Belur. The textile park in Belur will accommodate around 5,000 power looms and the operations are expected to commence within two years after its construction. The Bengal Government is also expecting investment of Rs.1 billion through the new silk park in Malda.
- In its latest textile policy, the Gujarat Government has announced 5% interest subsidy on bank loans for people willing to set up new plants for value addition processes on textiles like ginning, processing, weaving, knitting and machine carpeting. The subsidy will be available for a period of five years.
The Road Ahead
India is expected to become a key player in the global textile and garment sector, both as a consumer and a producer. However, to sustain against competitors, it is vital for Indian manufacturers to up the ante. International apparel brands have already started eyeing India as a major investment destination. The industry’s consistent growth coupled with increasing demand for Indian textiles and garments worldwide have opened up new avenues for investors in the sector.
A Repayment Loan Can Help You Get Debt Free Faster
A repayment loan can be a huge help to you. The economy of the world in the past is different from today. Before there were no high-tech gadgets and all the new gizmos on the market. So, people could afford almost everything they wanted to buy.
While, today not all people can afford to buy the things they want or the things they need due to the economic crisis. Some say a country needs to suffer a crisis before it can progress. But because of this crisis some people are forced to get loans.
A loan is when you borrow money from a bank or a money lending company because you need it. Some people apply for a loan because they want to buy something or they want to pay for something such as they want to pay a debt or they wanted to buy a car, house etc.
You could also get educational loan for your children if you want. Today you could find many different kinds of loan you just need to look around. Most people only apply for a loan if they badly need it, or if they have no other options.
You should also remember that getting a loan is a very big responsibility, for if you know how to borrow the money you should also know how to pay it back on time.
Paying the loans back is one of the most common problems of people who have loans. For there are some people who have a hard time paying for their loans on time especially these days when people are in a tight budget due to the crisis. Here are some tips about repayment loans.
- When you apply for a loan you must be prepare for paying it back, so you need to learn how to manage your finances and budget your money so that you’ll still have some extra to pay for your loan.
- You should also remember that you have to pay before the due date for if not you will be charge additional payment or penalty for paying late. No one would like to pay for the extra charges so you must be responsible enough, for if not you can’t blame anyone but yourself.
- Also reading the terms agreement in your application loan is very important so that you know what you have agreed on. Make sure that before you sign you have understand and agreed on the terms of the loan.
- If on some point you are unable to miss one month in paying your loan, you have to stay calm and call the company or the bank where you have your loan. Talk to them and explain to them why you are unable to pay your dues last month ask them what you could do to make up for the lost payment.
The hard part of getting a loan is paying it back so don’t apply for one if you are not ready to carry the burden of paying back your loan monthly for their will be consequences and it wouldn’t be easy. For if you cannot pay for your loan, the company might take legal action and not only that your credit record might be ruined.
How to Make Easy Money Online!
Whether you are experienced with the internet or a beginner who has never spent any time searching through its endless pages, it has now become easy to make money online. I was very skeptical at first, but quickly realized that all that is necessary is just simply following a few easy steps to accomplish the goals that we are all searching for. My primary goal since graduating college six years ago has been financial independence. I always wanted to have a meaningful career to be able to provide myself with the abilities to live life as I preferred but unfortunately my degree did not present those results. I was searching around online one afternoon and came across “My Online Income System” and did some research to check its validity and surprisingly could not find any negative feedback. I went ahead and signed up and began the 60 day action plan (which could really be condensed to a 20 day action plan, it was so easy). Never have I been more confident or excited about how well I can spend time earning money online. My only wish at this point is that I would have started sooner.
Step 1: Research and sign-up
I had discovered a few options on the internet that offered exactly what I was looking for. Ease of use, inexpensive to no start-up costs, and immediate compensation. In searching for offers that met these criteria I narrowed it down to three choices: “My Online Income System”, “Home Cash Course”, and “Commission Blueprint”. All three can be accessed by a site I created to make them easier to find at the end of the page. I had decided that “My Online Income System” would be my first venture into the “making easy money online” industry. Upon sign-up I quickly realized how easy this was going to be and how much it truly had to offer by holding my hand throughout the process.
Step 2: Implementing the Action Plan
Eager to get moving on what I had determined to be a very legitimate and well-organized money maker, I quickly jumped into the action plan and realized that the 60 days “My Online Income System” had allotted for the course was a generous timetable. I actually went through the first 14 days in 2. I began soaking up as much knowledge as I could to get me on pace to my financial independence. As I sped through the first couple sessions in about an hour I kept getting more and more excited to letting the internet do the work to fill my bank account. They walked me through multiple different ways in which this could be achieved. And without even knowing it, my money making was already in place. I had never thought it could be possible to make money this quickly or easily just by using my laptop at home.
Step 3: Creating a Website
It’s much much easier than it sounds. I had never really given much thought to what it would take to create my own website, or even how one goes about doing so. The nice thing about the action plan with “My Online Income System” is that really does hold your hand throughout the entire money making online process. Even building your own website.
There are countless ways out there that you can acquire a free website to get your business going. “My Online Income System” has its recommendations and it provided everything I needed to get my website up and going and functioning as my first means of achieving my financial goals.
Once the website is in place all that is needed is to spread the word. I was surprised at how quickly results are seen. By simply entering forums, blogs, writing a few easy articles (which I didn’t think I’d be capable of, but quickly realized how easy it was), the traffic began getting me the money that I had dreamed of and didn’t know was possible.
Step 4: Enjoy Your Life/Success
This is the fun part. I had everything in place faster than I had ever thought possible. I was seeing the traffic pile up and start paying off. I didn’t have to do anything but keep spreading the word, expand on what I had already done, and just watch the money start coming in. I now have begun to look at this as much more than just simply supplemental income. I am now beginning to consider my full-time job supplemental and am now truly looking at what I want to do rather than what I have to do. I have more time and money to do what I want and enjoy the things I never thought I would be able to.
Thank you for taking the time to read my advice on how you can make easy money online. I hope it helped you feel more comfortable with entering into the industry. The only thing I can’t express enough is how easy it is to get moving with it and quickly you’ll see a return on your time. Congratulations on making the decision to achieve financial freedom. It’s only a few steps away.
Affiliate Marketing – Online Affiliate Marketing (Part 2)
Are REAL Profits Possible with Affiliate Marketing Online?
The affiliate marketing business can be a real winner for you by just following certain guidelines. It is possible to become lost amongst everyone else in the crowd, but by just getting the basics correct you will have a fighting chance of success. You cannot go in to it with the mindset of just choosing any old program and chucking a website up about it.
Your website is one of most important parts and is this is your shop front to the rest of the world, so it has to look presentable to the rest of the world. Are huge profits really possible when you collaborate with some partners and do affiliate marketing for them? Absolutely, yes! If you use advertising methods that employ the most successful marketing techniques which rake in customers, then it is highly possible for you to exponentially increase your profits.
How well you choose and use those keywords which people search for could inexpensively but effectively lead you to top rankings in the most popular search engines like Google, Yahoo, Bing,AOL & Ask. All SEO consultants have their own view on who is the major player to take notice of in the search engine market. For the affiliate marketer, testing everything is the key to getting a better ROI from the search engines because at times the smaller search engines can yield you a greater ROI because they have less competition.
How well you promote your products and those of your partner’s through interesting articles and links to partner sites could eventually affect how popular these brands become and how trendy your content appears to be to millions of viewers who are only a click away from your site.
When you say millions of viewers, you are referring to the worldwide audience who has access to your website. Aside from having great content, your site should also be easy to navigate. Your free downloads should be easy to acquire and your videos easy to load. Links should quickly lead to related partner sites which, hopefully, have the answers to your viewers’ questions such that their searches lead to actual purchases.
