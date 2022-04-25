News
JKSSB Class IV New Selection List released, Download PDF
Provisional Selection List-Cum-Allocation of Cadres for Class-IV posts under provisions of the Jammu &
Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020 pursuant to Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2020 dated 26.06.2020.
the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board in its 201st Board Meeting held 23.04.2022 discussed all the parameters and the rules governing the selection of candidates for Class-IV posts threadbare and approved the Provisional Selection list/Allocation of Cadres viz. District Cadre, Divisional Cadre and UT
Cadre comprising 3200 candidates, as recommended by the Selection Committee.
JKSSB Class IV New Selection list PDF
Organization Name JKSSB
Name of Post Class-IV
No. of Vacancies 8575
New Selection List Released for 3200 Posts
Selection Process v Written Exam
JKSSB Class IV Result Class IV Merit List
JKSSB Class IV District Wise Result Download PDF
Official Website www.jkssb.nic.in
Now, therefore, in view of the above Provisional Selection list/Allocation of Cadres for Class-IV posts as approved by the Board is enclosed herewith as Annexure “A” to this Notification. Moreover, the allocation of cadres is subject to the outcome of writ petition(s) pending in any Court of competent jurisdiction.
It is further notified that any candidate who has grievance/ objections to the above allocation of cadres may represent before the Board within 05 days from the date of issuance of this Notification through online mode in the link [email protected] and no further opportunity shall be granted to submit representations/objections.
50-pound endangered fish caught in Lake of the Ozarks
ST. LOUIS – A man caught a 50-pound fish in the Lake of the Ozarks.
The Missouri Department of Conservation said Troy Staggs caught the 30-year-old and 56-inch long lake sturgeon when his “fishing tackle wrapped around its tail!” MDC said it took Staggs 47 minutes to bring the fish to the boat. Staggs then measured the fish and took a few photos before releasing the fish back into the Lake of the Ozarks.
MDC said this was the sixth lake sturgeon reported out of the lake since 2016. Sturgeon can live to be over 100 years old and grow to be over 200 pounds. They are the Show-Me state’s longest living animal and second-largest fish.
MDC has been stocking lake sturgeon since the 1980s in order to help recover this state-endangered species. Due to their endangered status, they should be released immediately after capture. Anglers are encouraged to report any lake sturgeon captures or sightings to local conservation agents or by calling the lake sturgeon recovery leader at 573-248-2530.
Gigi Hadid Just Launched a Whimsical Swim Collection With Frankies Bikinis—Here’s What to Buy
After a frigid winter filled with puffer coats, snow boots and endless layers, the best season of the year is finally just around the corner, which means it’s time to break out your summertime attire. No warm weather wardrobe is complete without breezy linen tops, chic white jeans and lightweight dresses, as well as many an adorable swimsuit, of course, which is why the new Frankies Bikinis latest supermodel-approved collab is coming at the perfect time. The celeb-adored swim brand is launching an exclusive, limited-edition collection with none other than Gigi Hadid, and you’re going to want to get your hands on the drop ASAP.
Hadid, who recently announced she’s working on launching her own clothing line, has known Frankies Bikinis founder and creative director Francesca Aiello since childhood; the two grew up together in Malibu. “We designed this collection with so much love, and I believe that really shines through in the details within the fabrics, prints and styles we chose to use. Both Frank and I have very social lives but also are big homebodies, and the collection really embodies that side of us,” Hadid said.
The 98-piece collection is composed of comfy and easygoing swim and loungewear, including bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, as well as bodysuits, camisoles, sweaters, leggings and dresses, plus a hat and scarf. The dreamy collab is inspired by Hadid’s summers spent at her family’s farm in Pennsylvania; she wanted to create pieces that she would comfortably wear while lounging around and relaxing by the pool.
The Americana-inspired collection is meant to evoke a wholesome nostalgia, with sweet and feminine patterns including a dainty toile, preppy gingham and soft florals, with plenty of delicate bows and ruffle details, all in muted shades of yellow, blue and red. There’s something for every type of summer shopper, whether you’re into the simple spaghetti-strap strawberry-print one-piece, a classic toile bikini, a cheeky catsuit or a whimsical cami.
For the launch, Hadid and Aiello stuck with a carefree Americana theme, with photos of the duo on a lake in a canoe, leaning on a vintage car and posing on a bike in front of a fittingly Frankies-branded general store. There are also subtle nods to Hadid and Aiello’s longtime friendship throughout the apparel designs, including a tree within the toile print that’s etched with “G+F.” Hadid added personal touches from her own life, including a deer and her fawn on the same toile print that is intended to symbolize the model’s own happiness with motherhood.
“Gigi is someone that is so special and so inspiring to me,” Aiello said. “She is creative, hard-working, kind and loving, and combining those incredible personality traits with our deep rooted friendship is what really made this collection not only fun to create together but also to shoot together.”
The collab, which ranges in price from $45 to $185, will be released in two drops at Frankies Bikinis; the first is a 56-style launch on May 11, followed by the remaining 42 items on June 2. Below, shop our favorite pieces from the Gigi x Frankies Bikinis collection.
New hard kombucha brand by St. Paul native launches in the Twin Cities
A new alcoholic beverage is bubbling in the Twin Cities. Hooch Booch, a hard kombucha brand coming out of Denver, Colo., made its Minnesota debut this April.
Created by Anna Zesbaugh, a born-and-raised Minnesotan, the idea to create a Prohibition-inspired hard kombucha percolated when she was furloughed during the beginning of the pandemic. The frenzy to rush to the liquor stores and stock up on alcohol as the pandemic began to close businesses, including liquor stores, reminded Zesbaugh of the Prohibition era. “I wanted to create a drink that was a nod to the past but that was crafted for modern times,” says Zesbaugh.
Hooch Booch’s hard kombucha comes in three vegan and gluten-free flavors: Clover Club, Bee’s Knees and Old Fashioned. Clocking in at 8.5% ABV, the beverage undergoes two fermentations (nonalcoholic kombucha usually undergoes only one), is brewed with fresh Rocky Mountain spring water and incorporates real fruit purees and local-to-Colorado ingredients.
You can find Hooch Booch at the following Minnesota locations: Union 32 Craft House, Merwin Liquors, Eagan’s Big Discount Liquor, Highland Park’s Haskell’s, Sharrett’s Liquor, Midway Liquor, Kowalski’s on Grand Avenue, Wildcat’s Bar and Grill, Eagan’s Atomic Liquors and St. Paul’s Liquor Vault.
In recent years, kombucha and the fermented tea-based beverage’s boozy alternatives, have created a significant wedge in the beverage market. According to Market Watch, hard kombucha sales grew from $1.7 million in 2017 to $12 million in 2019.
The probiotic beverage has witnessed a substantial rise in popularity this past decade alone, as many health gurus have made kombucha a part of their diet. Kombucha has been around long before the LuluLemon yoga pant-wearing type found out about its health benefits. The nearly 2000-year-old beverage was deemed the “tea of immortality” by Qin dynasty-era brewers when it was created in 221 BCE, according to Vox.
Hooch Booch: More info about Hooch Booch’s hard kombucha at Drinkhoochbooch.com or on Hooch Booch’s Facebook page.
