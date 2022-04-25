News
JKSSB VLW Recruitment 2022 | Around 4000 Job Vacancies Including 1500 VLW Posts | Check Notification Details
Jammu And Kashmir Service Selection Board: Around 4000 posts to be advertised by JKSSB in coming week which includes 1500 VLW posts: JKSSB Chairman
Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board Recruitment process for VLW -Panchayat secretary vacancy expected to be notified as per the sources in the month of May. As the Directorate of Rural Development Department, Kashmir has referred the vacant posts to the board for adjustment of these posts in a fewer time aspirant are requested that start their preparation as soon as possible.
Recruitment Board (JKSSB) Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board
Notification No Advt No 3/4 of 2022
Official Notification released very soon
Name of Posts Village Level Worker
Total Vacancies 1500+
Job Location Jammu And Kashmir
Qualification type Graduation
Official Website www.Jkssb.nic.in
Selection Process Computer Based Test (CBT)
CLICK HERE TO CHECK FULL LIST OF 4000+ POSTS
IMD Alert: Temperature will rise again in north-central India, warning of heavy rain in 14 states, heat wave alert in these areas, know details
IMD Alert: Temperature will rise again in north-central India, warning of heavy rain in 14 states, heat wave alert in these areas, know details
Due to various weather events, practically the entire country was put on ‘Yellow Alert’ on Thursday and Friday.
The effect of western disturbance is over across the country. However, the pre-monsoon activity will continue over the eastern and southern states. IMD Alert issued a rain alert in the southern state till April 30. Along with this, there is a possibility of thunder, flashes and lightning with strong winds. Whereas in the eastern state also, the spell of drizzle will continue. However, a heatwave alert has been issued once again in North Central India. Along with this, there is a possibility of increase in temperature by four to five percent.
According to the Meteorological Department, there will be a change in the weather in Delhi for 2 days. Strong winds have been predicted in the capital till April 27. The minimum temperature recorded in Delhi is 23 degrees while the maximum is 40 degrees Celsius. Gujarat Haryana Punjab will see an increase of two to three percent in temperature, a heatwave alert has been issued in some areas. Light clouds will be seen in the sky, the weather will be clear, people will have trouble due to strong sunlight.
Here Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh will also see a change in the weather. After two days of respite, there is a possibility of increase in temperature again. If the IMD alert is to be believed, then the sky will remain clear. There will be bright sunshine. Due to the change in the weather, a 3 percent increase in temperature can be recorded. However , in Goa Maharashtra , the weather will see some way. Goa will see sunny days while evening may feel cool due to drop in minimum temperature. The spell of drizzle will continue in some parts of Maharashtra.
Uttarakhand will see an increase in temperature once again in Himachal. With the end of the effect of the Western Disturbance and the moisture coming from the Arabian Sea, now a rise of one to two percent can be recorded in the temperature in the areas. However, light clouds will be seen in the sky. People will get relief as the sun is not too strong. The sky will remain partly cloudy in the mountainous areas including Leh Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir . The minimum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 20 to 22 degree Celsius. However, people will get some relief due to light cloud cover in the sky.
There is no sign of much change in the temperature in the capital Lucknow . The maximum temperature recorded is 42 °C while the minimum can be recorded up to 22 °C. Today rain can be seen in some parts including Shimla . Apart from this, the change of weather has ended in the capital Patna . The minimum temperature is expected to be 22 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to be 42 degree Celsius. Apart from this, there will be strong sunlight. Life will be busy. Heatwave alerts have been issued in many areas. There is a possibility of heat wave in some parts of West Bengal including the capital Ranchi . People have been advised to be cautious due to the heatwave.
Due to various weather events, practically the entire country was put on 'Yellow Alert' on Thursday and Friday.
As per Standard Operating Procedure of IMD – Weather Forecasting and Warning Services for 2021-22 and 2022-23:-
Green Alert:
This indicates that there is no need for action and there is no warning. The days will be more or less comfortable, and weather events will have little impact on the day-to-day activities of the area.
Yellow Alert:
This color indicates that we should ‘see’ the weather and ‘update’ to the administrators. It is associated with weather events that are currently causing less damage but have the potential to do so in the future. This alarm can be triggered by thunderstorms, heavy rain, strong winds, hot or cold waves, or dangerous ocean conditions.
Orange Alert:
Orange color indicates ‘Alert’ or ‘Ready’ status. These alerts are issued when there is a lot of rain, summer, winter, or when a big storm is approaching. If their area falls under this alert level, residents should be prepared to protect themselves and plan ahead before moving out.
Red Alert:
This is a clear ‘warning’ and a ‘call to action’. Extremely heavy rainfall, damaging winds, extreme heat or cold, severe cyclones and other hazards are often associated with such warnings. If your area is under red alert, you should not go out without proper preparation and measures to stay safe.
Color coding not only helps the citizens but also helps the disaster management officials to act ahead of time to minimize the impact of the incident. While the IMD has issued a yellow alert for most places across India this week, it does not mean that the weather will be bad across the country. It just warns everyone to be aware of the sudden rain.
The maximum temperature in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur, which had crossed 45 degrees Celsius, fell to 39.4 degrees Celsius on Friday with thunderstorms there. Strong wind (30-40 kmph) and light rain were observed at many places over Madhya Maharashtra. Due to which the heat load was reduced. However, the IMD said that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over interior Maharashtra in the next two days and may once again go up to 40-41 degrees Celsius in the city.
IMD’s maximum temperature is likely to rise during the next few days and may be around 2-3 degree Celsius above normal over central India including Maharashtra from April 28 to May 5. For Vidarbha , 40°C may be normal, while other places in Maharashtra may see a day temperature of 39-40°C or more during that period.
As per the IMD’s extended range forecast for the period April 28 to May 5, the maximum temperatures are likely to remain 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal over most parts of the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains and east coast of North-West India. Is. The temperature will increase over many parts of Indo-Gangetic plains, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, parts of Gujarat and along Maharashtra coast.
Weather Forecast:
The IMD has predicted widespread rainfall over the northeastern states of India with thunderstorms and strong wind during the next 29 May. Light rain will occur over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha in the next two days and on April 26, Jharkhand will see rain and hail. On the other hand, heat wave conditions will prevail over Uttar Pradesh from 23 to 30 April and heat wave conditions will prevail over West Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during 24 to 29 April.
The IMD said that there is a possibility of heavy rain and thundershowers in Sikkim till April 29. There is a possibility of rain in Assam-Meghalaya from April 23-29 and Arunachal Pradesh from April 23 to 30 . Scattered rain, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) are also very likely to occur over parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha during the next 5 days. Additionally, Bihar and Jharkhand will receive scattered rain during the next 24 hours, while the IMD has warned of hailstorm conditions over Jharkhand and Odisha on April 27.
Winderman’s view: Practicing prudence with Lowry, plus other Heat-Hawks thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Sunday night’s 110-86 NBA playoff victory over the Atlanta Hawks:
— The Heat’s approach going forward with Kyle Lowry will be interesting.
— A hamstring strain, no matter how minor, rarely is merely a matter of days.
— And this is a team built for success beyond the first round.
— So it would seem like Tuesday’s Game 5 off, as well.
— Even though to get beyond the first round, you have to win the first round.
— Yes, Gabe Vincent filled in admirably during the regular season.
— But Kyle Lowry is a championship point guard.
— Gabe Vincent is a year removed from a two-way contract.
— Against the 76ers, Lowry would be essential.
— Especially against his hometown team.
— We could go back to the debate of having another veteran point guard on the roster.
— But that ship long had sailed.
— So, instead, spots held at the end of the standard roster by Haywood Highsmith and Udonis Haslem.
— At times, when offense became strained, it was evident how the Heat missed Lowry.
— But never sell Vincent short.
— As he again offered that lesson Sunday.
— As expected, Vincent started in place of Lowry.
— With the starting lineup rounded out by Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Max Strus and P.J. Tucker.
— The lineup featured one player drafted better than No. 30 (Adebayo, No. 14, 2017). Otherwise two undrafted (Strus, Vincent), a second-rounder (Tucker). And Butler, who went No. 30 in 2011.
— With the appearance, Butler tied Rashard Lewis for 22nd on the Heat all-time playoff list, with Adebayo’s start tying him with Jason Williams for 14th on that list.
— With the start, Butler moved past Chris Webber for 93rd on the NBA all-time playoff list and tied Andre Iguodala for 92nd.
— For their part, the Hawks not only had Clint Capela back from his hyperextended knee, but had him back in their starting lineup.
— That moved Danilo Gallinari back to Atlanta’s bench.
— So that made two Hawks Game 4 starters who did not start Game 1 (Capela, John Collins).
— The Heat’s Game 3 loss gave the Hawks time to get healthier.
— Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon entered together as the Heat’s first two reserves.
— Then Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson, making it nine deep.
— With Victor Oladipo following.
— Erik Spoelstra was not kidding about all hands on deck.
— The lone available players not to see action in the first half were Markieff Morris, Omer Yurtseven, Udonis Haslem and Haywood Highsmith.
— Butler’s second free-throw attempt moved him past Walt Frazier for 73rd on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Butler’s third free-throw attempt moved him past Haslem for sixth place on the Heat all-time playoff list.
— Butler’s first 3-pointer tied him with Carmelo Anthony, Penny Hardaway and Hedo Turkoglu for 92nd on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Tucker’s first 3-point attempt tied him with Hedo Turkoglu for 84th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Tucker’s second 3-pointer tied Antoine Walker for 66th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Herro’s third point moved him past Ray Allen for 14th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
— Herro’s first 3-pointer tied him with Eddie Jones for ninth on the Heat all-time playoff list.
— Butler’s fifth assist moved him past Bob Dandridge for 93rd on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Ying Yang Twins pop-up concert during the second quarter and then 26-4 Heat run to end the first half.
— Coincidence?
— Pacers coach Nate McMillan address pregame the Heat’s volume of 3-point attempts.
— “We can control that and do a better job of contesting those shots,” he said. “They do a good job of kicking the ball to the corner, they look for that.”
— Of Trae Young meeting the moment, McMillan said, “Trae’s a smart kid. He looked at the first two games and saw what the defense was doing, how they were trying to play him and what they were giving up.”
— McMillan downplayed the notion of the Hawks stopping Adebayo over the series’ first three games.
— “With all these guys, we have to stay in front of ‘em and we have to give pressure,” he said. “They have a lot of guys that they can go through and play through over there. And sometimes the ball doesn’t find guys certain nights.”
You can be buried at sea if you want. Here’s what it takes
(NEXSTAR) – You may only think of military members being buried in the ocean, but the tradition is not just for the armed forces. Given the right set of circumstances, anyone can skip a traditional cemetery in favor of a goodbye via boat.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has parameters for at-sea burials, however.
Here are some of the basics:
- While EPA doesn’t charge, a burial at sea must be authorized by the agency with a general permit
- Human remains can be released in ocean waters that are at least three nautical miles away from the shore
- Only human remains can be released (no pet remains)
- Flowers, wreaths and other typical gravesite items can be placed but they must be easily decomposable (non-plastic)
How are bodies prepared for sea burials?
Bodies buried at sea can be either cremated, in a traditional casket, or non-cremated and not in a casket (i.e., the body is just released straight into the ocean).
- Cremated remains: All or even just parts of a body can be scattered as ashes into the sea, EPA explains. There are some rules, however. Cremated remains can include the casket if it was burned as part of the process, but metal objects should be removed by the crematorium beforehand. Cremated remains of someone who had medical waste inside their bodies are not allowed
- Non-cremated in a casket: Holes must drilled into the casket to help it sink. Additional weight, like sand bags or lead-free concrete, should be added inside to achieve a total weight of 300 pounds. The extra weight helps offset the buoyancy of the body and the casket, EPA says. At least six chains need to be secured around the casket to keep it closed
- Non-cremated and not in a casket: A natural fiber shroud should be wrapped around the body, in addition to extra weight, like chains
Can any boat be used for a sea burial?
Aside from using a personal boat (or boat the driver is authorized to operate), there are some options to get a body or remains three nautical miles from shore.
- Charter boat companies may offer sea burial services, according to EPA
- Military veterans and their spouses may be eligible for at-sea burial through the U.S. Navy or the U.S. Coast Guard
- Those in charge of burials are required to notify the EPA within 30 days after the event, EPA says
Can you burn a funeral pyre?
Unfortunately, Viking funerals are not allowed by the EPA. Floating a flaming body and a burnable structure out to sea can generate smoke, ash and debris. The agency says the vessel that carries the body out to sea must be the structure that comes back
What are the benefits of at-sea burials?
In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Judah Ben-Hur, owner of Argos Cremation and Burials, said the average cost of an at-sea burial is between $5,000 and $10,000.
At-sea burials could potentially be cheaper than ordinary burial costs in some cases, though the National Funeral Directors Association says the average cost of a funeral, with a burial, is $7,848. Needs or wants for services would dictate which process makes more financial sense.
