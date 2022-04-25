News
Joe Rogan on cancel culture attempt: ‘I gained 2M subscribers’
7th Pay Commission: Good news! Money will come in the account on this day, see the calculation here
7th Pay Commission: There is good news for Central Government Employees. In the era of inflation, once again the pockets of the central employees are going to be filled. After eight-nine days, a lot of money is going to come in the account of central employees.
In fact, on March 30, the Central Government announced a 3 percent increase in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for central employees and pensioners. In such a situation, it is expected that the salary for April will increase on May 1, as well as the arrears of January, February and March will also come. Central employees are eagerly waiting for the salary for the month of April.
This increase in DA and DR has come into effect from January 1, 2022. Now after the release of salary for March, the arrears of DA arrears can be released in the account of the employees. That is, in the month of April, a huge amount is going to come in the account of the central employees. This announcement of the Central Government will benefit more than one crore government employees and pensioners i.e. 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners.
As soon as the central government increased the dearness allowance by 3 percent, the DA of central employees doubled in 9 months. Central employees and pensioners will now get DA at the rate of 34 percent, which was only 17 percent about 9 months ago. That is, the DA of central employees has doubled from 17 percent to 34 percent in 9 months. This will benefit 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners. However, this initiative will increase the burden of Rs 9544.50 crore annually on the government.
Last year in July 2021, the DA of the employees was 17 percent. After this, the government had increased the DA by 11 percent in the month of July. Due to this his DA had increased from 17 per cent to 28 per cent. After this, DA was increased by 3 percent in November 2021. After this the DA increased to 31 per cent. Last month, on March 30, the government once again announced a 3 percent increase in the DA of employees, which has now increased to 34 percent.
Let us tell you that the basic salary of central employees is between Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900. If we look at the calculation of minimum basic salary when dearness allowance is 34 percent, then the minimum basic salary of a central employee is Rs 18,000. After the DA is 34 per cent, it will increase by Rs 5580 to Rs 6120 per month. That is, the salary will increase by Rs 540 per month. In such a situation, Rs 2160 (540X4 = 2160) will increase in the account of employees with basic salary of Rs 18,000 in the month of May. On the other hand, if we look at the salary on an annual basis, then there will be an increase of Rs 6,480 in it.
At the same time, there will be a monthly increase of Rs 1707 in the salary of the maximum basic salary of 56,900. In such a situation, Rs 6828 (1707X4 = 6828) will increase in the account of employees with basic salary of Rs 56,900 in the month of May. Accordingly, the salary of these employees will increase by Rs 20,484 on an annual basis.
Calculation on minimum basic salary
Basic salary – Rs 18,000
New Dearness Allowance (34%) – Rs.6120/month
New Dearness Allowance (34%) – Rs 73,440/annum
Dearness Allowance so far (31%) – Rs 5580/month
How much dearness allowance increased – 6120- 5580 = Rs 540 / month
How much will you get in May – 540X4 = Rs 2,160
Increase in annual salary – 540X12 = Rs 6,480
Calculation on maximum basic salary
Basic salary- Rs 56,900
New Dearness Allowance (34%) – Rs 19,346/month
New Dearness Allowance (34%) – Rs 232,152/annum
Dearness Allowance so far (31%) – Rs 17639/month
How much dearness allowance increased – 19346-17639 = Rs 1,707 / month
How much will you get in May- 1,707 X4 = Rs 6,828
Increase in annual salary – 1,707 X12 = Rs 20,484
The post 7th Pay Commission: Good news! Money will come in the account on this day, see the calculation here
Robin Roberts: I was afraid of being outed over 2012 Obama interview
Dave Hyde: A win, a hug, a laugh at social-media storm — Oladipo and Butler fuel Heat’s big night
It was a truth-telling win, just every playoff run has a few. The truth on Sunday night was the Miami Heat defense was a goal-line-stand good the last three quarters against the Atlanta Hawks.
The truth is the professionalism won Game 4 over pretense. The truth, too, came when Jimmy Butler entered the interview room just as Victor Oladipo was ending questions with the media.
“Tell them how much I hate you,” Butler said to him.
“Jimmy hates me, guys,” Oladipo said, squinting his eyes in a manner that said it was absurd. He laughed. “That was a cute one.”
Butler and Oladipo then hugged as they changed positions, Butler sitting before the media and saying, “I love my guys.”
The making of relationships is difficult inside teams full of transients and tycoons, but the making of stories really isn’t. Just lob some words. This one tells why people hate the media — whatever that exactly means.
It’s like saying you hate the weather. All weather? Hot? Cold? Sunny? Drizzly? A hurricane demands a different reaction than a sunset in an endless ocean.
It takes little, so very little, to set off a firestorm in today’s social-media echo chamber. FOX’s Skip Bayless is a raconteur, not a reporter, but said after Oladipo didn’t play the opening two games of the series it was because Butler didn’t like him.
“Jimmy just flat-out told Spo, ‘I don’t want to share the floor with him,’” Bayless said recently.
Match meet Twitter wood. This is how the media world has changed, and it’s because the masses take any juicy idea and run with it. How many even knew who started it as it reached peak volume? Did those repeating it know the full-season injury rehab Oladipo was on? Or how the Heat tried to inject him in games to troubled effect near season’s end?
Oladipo’s availability always was a wild card, just as Butler’s emotions often are. So it was the perfect fit for a Twitterverse firestorm with the kind of noise this Heat season has avoided, the kind coach Erik Spoelstra repeatedly ignored during the circus of the Big Three Era.
There’s some basketball truth to the idea the games of Butler and Oladipo needing unavailable time to mesh. Each likes to play with the ball in his hand. Each has starred when an offense is directed to him.
To continue with the Big Three idea, this is akin to LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. It took them months to blend their great talents into the other’s games. When they did it created basketball music.
Sunday night showed what the idea of Oladipo brings. He entered Game 4 with just under eight minutes left in the half and the Heat down, 35-29. The Heat outscored Atlanta 26-6 the rest of the half.
With Kyle Lowry out with a hamstring injury and Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson struggling, Spoelstra smartly made room for Oladipo. He was rewarded with a stretch that changed the game and, with it, effectively ended the series.
Oladipo set up the offense well enough to have eight assists (and six points) in 23 minutes. More compelling was his presence on a lock-down defensive unit, one you might see in in stretches moving ahead. Atlanta’s spirit was broken by it.
“We were just not able to penetrate their defense,” Atlanta coach Nate McMillan said.
It’s been an odd year for Oladipo, a former All-Star, nursing his body and game to health. There’s little chance he returns to the Heat next year from a salary-cap view. Herro is expected to get the big money this offseason. There’s only so much to go around.
“What I can take away is you’ve got to stay in the moment,” Oladipo said of Sunday’s game. “You can’t control anything else. But you can control what’s right in front of you. You can control your mindset and your approach.”
Butler scored 36 points Sunday, continuing his full impact on this series the Heat can close out Tuesday night in Game 5 at FTX Arena. A few weeks ago, he sparked a sideline dust-up involving Spoelstra and Udonis Haslem the likes you rarely see in sports. As far as this social-media dust storm, he shrugged.
“I’m used to it,” he said. “I’m always the bad guy. That’s OK. Bad guys are welcome here in the Miami heat organization. But I love my guys. As you can see Vic was a huge part of us winning tonight.
“It’s tough. He deserves to play. But that’s not my call. I don’t talk to anyone about it. I just always tell him, you be who you are, you stay aggressive, when your number’s called, which it was, you see what happened.”
Right? Fair? Accurate? Those aren’t terms applied to some stories anymore. Volume applies. It’s why Spoelstra might get back to — his former mantra of tuning out the noise.
