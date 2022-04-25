Finance
Learn to Differentiate Between Investment And Speculation
Before you can think of investing in stock market, it is necessary to answer a couple of basic questions. These questions are, “How you should invest?” and even more importantly, “Why you should invest?” If you don’t know how to invest, you need to get a hold of a few basics about investment options which suit you and how you can manage your market investments efficiently. However, if you can’t find an answer to the why, then it’s better you keep your hands off any market-related dealings.
It is easy to be overawed by the blinding dazzle of this market and invest in some fancy stock with dreams of making a fortune overnight but if you let your saner side prevail, you will realize sooner than later that it is simply a recipe for disaster. Does it mean that stock markets are not meant for an average investor? The answer is an emphatic NO. You just need to have the right reason to invest if you are looking to make the most of your investments. The next question which arises is that why is the desire to make a quick buck not a good enough reason to invest, the answer is because it is not called investing but gambling or speculation.
Speculation should be avoided at all costs if you are thinking about making an investment in the stock market. Now what constitutes speculation? You buy a lottery ticket and go home dreaming about all the stuff you can buy and things you can do with the prize money and the next day you wake up to see your dreams evaporate in thin air, well, most of the time. Buying a stock without knowing much about the company to which the stock belongs, the nature of its business or market condition is nothing but speculating or putting your money on the line.
A lot of people commit this mistake and invest in something which “is sure to yield fantastic gains in a couple of months or weeks or even days” according to some self-proclaimed market expert. It is also common to invest in something just because everyone else is. This is called the herd mentality. This is exactly the kind of thing that you need to avoid because there need not be much reason behind everyone making a run for a particular stock and by the time things even out, a lot of people end up losing their accumulated life savings simply because of their overenthusiastic approach.
It isn’t that seasoned investors never face a downturn or do not suffer losses but what separates them from most others is that they usually follow a well-defined strategy to minimize their losses. They invest to achieve reasonable long-term growth to help secure their financial future and this is what helps them adopt a more realistic approach to the idea of investing in stock markets. Before buying a stock, they study what a company is actually doing, what services it provides or what kind of products it manufactures and to which market it caters. The future growth prospects for that type of product or services can also give a fair idea of how the stocks are likely to perform.
Even then, no one stock can be relied upon as a safe investment and instead one should look to develop a diversified portfolio with investments in selected stocks and other financial instruments as well, if possible. This would help secure your investments and minimize losses to an extent. To ensure that you are doing it right, you can seek assistance of a professional advisor for the same.
Importance of Financial Education
Financial education is an extremely vital issue for everyone nowadays. You can spend many years undersaving for retirement and only to find out at the age of sixty or sixty-five that you should not have accumulated enough to afford decent and comfortable rest. But until then, there is no signal, no warning. Most people begin planning for retirement or making changes to their retirement savings accounts, only when they witness the negative shocks to people around them (older siblings or parents), but obviously, based on such signals is scanty.
This applies not only to assets, but also to debts. The consequences can be catastrophic. People who have accumulated a considerable amount of debt may have to suspend retirement or other jobs or predicting a sharp decrease in their standard of living after retirement. They may even end up in bankruptcy. As a result of the recent crisis, saving has increased to unprecedented levels, but, unfortunately, it took a negative shock that will lead to appreciation for the creation of buffer stock of savings.
All the cases obviously should make you think of the idea to get a financial degree. So why not taking for example any finance courses and become a real pro and master of your own finance? Of course, it may seem too professional, because, for instance, ACCA is an accountant degree, but it can be very helpful. Actually good financial education is priceless: it will help you feel confident while doing your financial planning, managing your debt wisely and making good investments.
It’s of colossal importance to be up-to-date with your current financial status, it might not be much fun though. Financial markets are very complex and hard to understand for a person who isn’t acquainted to this sphere. Therefore, it’s really essential for ourselves to be more responsible for our financial well-being. Just regular checkups can keep and provide a better quality life. In order to know more about different financial education options you can visit studyinsitite.net – educational blog that provides helpful advice and useful tips for everyone.
5 Funding Sources, For A Down – Payment
Although, happily living, in a particular house, requires far more than, simply, financial considerations, the reality, often, is, unless/ until, you can have the economic/ financing necessities, including the down – payment, and monies, needed for closing costs/ expenses, you won’t be able, to address these other requirements/ needs! After, over a decade, as a Real Estate Licensed Salesperson, in the State of New York, I have come to strongly believe, the more educated, and prepared, the potential, qualified, home buyer, the better, his decision – making ability, and, often, his happiness, with the overall process! One of these items, requiring attention, and preparation, is having the needed funds, for the necessary, down – payment, and other, related, closing costs. With that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 5 potential funding sources.
1. Friends and family: Perhaps, one of the single – biggest, sources for this funding, is your friends, and family! You probably know many homeowners, who derived much of their needed funds, from either one, or a combination of these sources! These are, generally, the people, who care most about us, and our needs, so, if they can. are often, willing to help, as best, their personal circumstance, permit!
2. 401(K); unions; etc: Unlike IRA’s, there are no tax penalties, when we borrow funds, from our 401(K) plans, for the purpose of a down – payment, on a house! Many labor unions, also, offer, plans, for their members, to help with these types of eventualities. Some employers have specific programs, designed to help, in order to inspire and motivate, employees, to remain loyal to their company. The key, is, to think, outside – the – box!
3. Personal savings: Long – term, financial planning, unfortunately, is rarely employed! With the power of compounding, and the concept, of, Periodic – Payment – Investing, those who have the discipline, focus, and commitment, as well as ability, to periodically, put aside specific funds, for this purpose, have accumulated the amount of personal savings, which might, make having this down – payment, available!
4. Sell financial assets: Some use other financial assets, such as stocks, bonds, and others, to accumulate the necessary funding, in a prepared way!
5. Differing percentage of down – payments, needed: Although, many believe, one must have 20%, to put down, the reality, is, there are many circumstances, when a lesser amount is needed. In fact, on average, the down – payment, is about 13%. However, one must realize, if you put less down, it will translate, to a higher monthly payment. This may cause other challenges, in terms of qualifying for a mortgage, as well as monthly financial stresses!
The bottom line, is, be prepared! The more you know your options, the better you can evaluate them, and do, what’s best, for you!
How I Got Started Investing in Fixer Uppers
My wife and I took the leap to a more rewarding future in 2002, when we bought my first fixer-upper house, repaired it, and rented it out.
What motivated us to get started in fixer-upper houses was the repercussions of the 9/11 attacks. Funds for environmental projects, such as the kind I worked on, were being redirected to military activities, and the future of my job looked shaky.
Responding to a Newspaper Ad
Prior to that I’d been reading about real estate investing and when my wife and I saw a newspaper ad for a fix-up property in a relatively nice neighborhood, we made an offer on it and wound up buying it. We didn’t have a lot of knowledge of what we had jumped into, buy we had a lot of enthusiasm. We learned as we went along.
Jacks-of-One-Trade
In the area of house repair we became jacks of all trades, learning to repair almost anything that was in a fix-up house. But, in our fixer-upper niche business we were jacks-of-one-trade. We stay focused on what we do best- buy, fix, and rent. And, if you do something often enough, you get pretty good at it.
We worked like dogs, we slept like logs and we ate like hogs! But, now we have the routine down, and are making good money with less effort in our fixer-upper business.
Investing in fixer-uppers is a great way to get a business going in your spare time. It can allow you to gradually build up financial security, and eventually change into a career where you control your destiny.
Is Now a Bad Time to Invest?
When I bought my first house, many thought I was crazy. Following 9/11 there was a great deal of uncertainty about what would happen next. Would the country go to war? Would I lose my job? Would the economy go down the toilet?
Today, because of the possibility of a recession, people are making the same arguments. But remember, you don’t make money by buying houses when the economy is strong. Prices are too high then. You make your money when the economy is weak, and housing prices are low and negotiable.
