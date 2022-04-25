Liquidations Surpass $300 Million As Bitcoin Touches 40-Day Lows

- Dotmoovs has been up 22.15% in the last 24 hours.
- ApeCoin holders can vote on the ApeCoin DAO Ecosystem Fund.
Let us look at the top 3 altcoins as per AltRank.
Dotmoovs (MOOV)
Dotmoovs aims to alter the way we think about sports performance completely. With a basic video captured with a smartphone, the firm has built an AI program that allows rating sports stunts and motions. In addition, the platform will allow players to earn $MOOVs by investing their abilities. As part of this effort, they are launching the first and most exclusive NFT collection featuring various sports stars. Its goal is to bring about a change in the way sports competitions are conducted.
According to CMC, the Dotmoovs price today is $0.065517 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $29,522,959 USD. Dotmoovs has been up 22.15% in the last 24 hours.
MANTRA DAO (OM)
In addition to staking, lending, and decentralized governance, MANTRA DAO is an open-source, decentralized financial technology platform. The blockchain RioChain is being used to develop the project, which will be linked to Polkadot. It is meant to be an ecosystem for the next generation of the Web. Staking, lending, and governance are supported via the platform’s native utility token, OM.
According to CMC, the MANTRA DAO price today is $0.108825 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $68,384,446 USD. MANTRA DAO is down 2.54% in the last 24 hours.
ApeCoin (APE)
When utilized inside the APE Ecosystem, ApeCoin’s ERC-20 governance and utility tokens help construct a decentralized community for web3’s future. ApeCoin holders vote on the ApeCoin DAO Ecosystem Fund through the decentralized governance structure that controls the ApeCoin DAO.
According to CMC, the ApeCoin price today is $17.26 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,006,422,956 USD. ApeCoin has been up 4.81% in the last 24 hours.