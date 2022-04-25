Finance
Low Cost Auto Insurance – Get the Lowest Price With No Heavy Sales Pressure From the Best Company
When you are shopping around for low cost auto insurance quote there are a few factors that you would need to keep in mind when researching these companies. First of all, does the auto insurance company gave you a lump sum monthly quote with no hidden charges? This has always been the most important factor to me whenever I was looking around for car insurance. I still remember the first time I got insurance for my car when I was 23 years old. The fact that I was older than most people who first started driving should have given me an advantage over most teenagers as far as price, but the mistake I made was not looking at the fine print and I ended up paying over 30% more just for the little bells and whistles that came along with my first car insurance policy.
Another important factor when looking around for low cost car insurance quotes is the sales pitch. If the car insurance broker is constantly pressuring you with phone calls trying to sell you insurance without even going into detail to explain what you will be getting then his company is probably trying to do a quick scam on you. If an insurance company is confident enough and knows that it offers the best quality policy then it doesn’t need to pressure sell you on it as the policy is good enough to sell on its own merit.
Needless to say that let go of our first car insurance policy as soon as it expired and then went with a quality company like for example, Geico. It came in the nick of time also because a few months later my sports car was stolen in front of my own driveway and when we filled out the claim, our new car insurance company paid us 110% of what we bought the car for. There were no hassles and no questions. Also, the second car insurance company never pressured us into buying its policy. The car insurance broker that we first talked to gave us one initial phone call in which we talked for a half an hour and he gave us time to think about. In fact, the broker never called us back and actually waited for us to call him before we set up an appointment to go over what we wanted in our policy. We ended up getting a very low price on our car insurance quote and we have been with them ever since.
This was many years ago, but if you truly want a low-cost car insurance quote at a deep discount then you must go online to look for this. There are many car insurance middlemen whose main job is to get auto insurance leads for these big companies. What they will do is email you five of the deepest discount auto insurance quotes available anywhere and you can pick out the lowest quote , then the broker from that car insurance company will contact you by phone. If these Internet middlemen were available when I first started shopping for car insurance I would have saved hundreds of dollars on my policy. I’m just glad that I can pass on this information to you.
Finance
The National Flood Forum Reports Variations in the Handling of Flood Victims by Insurance Companies
Some home owners will not realise that some insurers are offering cheap home insurance and cheap landlord’s home insurance by removing flood protection altogether, or increasing the excess beyond what would be considered reasonable and affordable.
No consistency?
The National Flood Forum reports, the problem of neighbours getting different flood insurance offers is widespread.
If you decide to compare your insurance policy with neighbours, please ensure that you not only compare the price – but consider all of the factors which have contributed to that price – for example – specified items, or high value contents. Landlords Home Insurance is priced differently to regular Home Insurance. The age of the policy holder and previous claims will also have an impact. It is of concern that The National Flood Forum is encouraging neighbours to think that everyone on the same street should be paying similar premiums, home insurance varies from home to home just like car insurance does.
Risk Characteristics
Homes which look similar may have very different risks attached. For example some properties will subside while the house next door does not. Every property has different security features (key locks on the window and burglar alarms). Properties may have different materials used in the construction (brick or stone, slate or tile). Policies can be bedroom rated; some insurers assess the risk of flooding by the height above the water table, it varies greatly how insurers will assess the risk and quote. The main reason however for neighbour’s policies all having different premiums despite having similar properties usually comes down to the value of the contents, and the personal circumstances of the policy holder including previous claims.
Whilst these factors all affect the premium understandably, it does not excuse insurers for increasing flood excesses without making the policy holder clear about what they will be expected to pay in the event of a claim for flooding, or removing and reducing the level of flood cover altogether! It most certainly doesn’t excuse the insurer for treating flood victims with poor customer service or delays. This is really what consumers should focus on – Am I adequately covered? Anyone who lives in a flood risk area should be aware of it, and they ought to focus on what is included in the Home Insurance policy – whether it be Landlords Home Insurance or regular Home Insurance. If you have a cheap home insurance policy – and have sacrificed some quality to balance the premium – you must be prepared in the event of a claim to perhaps not be as well protected as you would like. It is essential that you take advice and understand fully what is included in your policy and what the claims procedures are – this will eliminate nasty surprises! I am worried for flood victims in the future with regards to becoming uninsurable. Premiums will become unaffordable for properties and policy holders who have made flood claims, especially in more high risk areas.
Finance
Secrets of Bonding: "The Call"
A couple of times every week we talk to a new contractor who wants to get their bond account set up for the first time. Here’s how it always goes:
- Contractor: We want to go after bonded projects but we’ve never had bonds before. What’s involved?
- Bond Expert: OK Hi! Who am I speaking to?
- Contractor: Uh, I’m Humphrey.
- Bond Expert: All right Humphrey, can we start by asking you a few questions? What is the size and nature of the work you intend to pursue?
Scenario #1 (Pursuing contracts up to $350,000)
- Contractor: We have performed residential and light commercial work. We want to go after general construction contracts up to about $250,000.
- Bond Expert: Great! Tell me the ownership and structure of your company.
- Contractor: The company is an LLC owned by me and my partner Bogart.
- Bond Expert: Are you both married?
- Contractor: Yes, but not to each other.
- Bond Expert: We have a very easy program that may be a perfect starting point for you. To be eligible, the owners and spouses must have good personal credit reports. Are the reports favorable?
- Contractor: Yes.
- Bond Expert: There are some other criteria. For example, the program cannot be used for long-term contracts or difficult / unique construction. Needs to be plain vanilla. The good thing is that no financial statements or other documentation is needed, only a simple one page app. If this program fits your needs, you’ll never find anything easier or faster!
- Bond Expert: Give me your email address and we’ll send you the one page app. We can probably get you pre-qualified within 24 hours!
Scenario #2 (Pursuing contracts in excess of $350,000, or for applicants with low credit scores)
- Bond Expert: We have an excellent group of bonding companies, and even offer exclusive capacity not available from other sources. We find that most contractors are able to qualify for bonding if their account is developed properly. That’s where our expertise (since 1972!) comes into play.
- Contractor: What info will be needed?
- Bond Expert: Getting approved for bonding is like applying for a bank loan. The same kind of financial and background info is needed. Your relationship with the surety is similar to banking and you promise to protect the surety from loss, just like signing a promissory note with a lender. That’s why surety bonds are not insurance policies.
- Contractor: OK what’s the next step and how much does it cost?
- Bond Expert: We don’t charge for setting up your account! We’ll send you an email with a list of items that are needed initially. Gather as much as you can and send over so we can get started. The process normally takes a week or two.
Conclusion
Have we oversimplified the process? Actually, no. It is easier than people assume to get their bond account arranged – when you know the ropes. That’s our niche. We don’t pretend to be good at everything, but we are experts at this!
Finance
Senior Health Care Insurance
Health Insurance For Seniors On The Net
When a good friend of mine inquired where he could obtain information about medical insurance for his out-of-state, elderly mother, I told him to try the Internet.
He reported back to me about a week later, in desperation: “I am giving up, I am too confused.” He had taken on an overwhelming project with his widowed mother, living in another state. As the only child, and following the sudden death of his father, it was his responsibility to care for his mother.
In this world of technology, the family unit is often living in different geographical areas and the family members are usually quite involved with their own lives, careers, and families. In addition, when both parents are alive, often one or both parents are quite independent and do not require a lot of assistance. As time goes on things, of course, change, and sometimes change very suddenly. There can be a crisis, with regard to the health care needs of one or both aging parents.
With our baby boomers facing this problem in ever increasing numbers, and with the information highway in full bloom, there is a definite need for planning.
Protecting your parent’s assets and health is a huge and daunting undertaking, which requires a tremendous amount of education and practical application. Our seniors face many diverse responsibilities upon reaching age 65. To name just a few: Estate planning, taxation, Medicare, social security, wills, insurance, and various other legal and financial matters. All of these different areas require expertise from accountants, lawyers, estate planners, insurance agents, home brokers, financial advisors, and others.
The Internet is a good starting point for most people to find resources for questions and solutions for your problems. There is, however, no replacement for good solid intelligent advice from an expert.
Twenty years ago, insurance for elders was sold by “senior insurance specialists”, with just a handful of companies in each state. The programs were most often Medi-gap or Medicare supplemental policies, which covered the expenses not covered by Medicare, including hospital and doctor deductibles, durable medical devices, and non-approved Medicare costs. Ironically these specialists did not sell a lot of nursing care policies, even though Medicare paid a national average of less than 2% of these expenses. With the advent of “financial and estate planning” and more insurance companies entering this market, a more broad and diversified product line became available to agents, brokers, planners, and seniors.
Part of this new diversification was the “home health care plan”, sold by itself, and in conjunction with senior health insurance products. The appeal of the “home health care policy” was that a senior could stay at home and still receive medical and custodial benefits, allowing a person to recuperate in the comfort of their own home.
This was the answer to a huge problem. The last place an older person wanted to go was a “retirement home”, or “rest home”, or, God forbid, the “nursing home.” It appeared that seniors could now rely on this new innovation without worry of having to move out of their home environment in the event of a health problem.
As with most things,” if it is too good to be true”…. The home health care policy is no exception. The problem is, there is not enough coverage for a lengthy illness or recuperation time. The fact is, the new trend is toward an “all in one” type facility, allowing for a variety of levels of care all in one location. In other words a senior could start off with little or no health care concerns in an independent, less expensive area, and then go to an assisted living, or nursing care facility, all within the same compound.
A “nursing home” requires a nurse on the premises 24 hours per day, assisted living is just eight hours. The advantages to this are financial. The patient or senior is only charged according to the care level required during the time he or she is admitted to that facility. Another benefit is it alleviates a lot of planning because the care is delivered, as it is needed. The medical attention is available to all residents regardless of their current health.
Some people are offered a lifetime package, which covers their care for the rest of their life, regardless of their current age. It also allows for social outlets to an otherwise somewhat isolated group. On-line shopping services have become a huge business. It is definitely here to stay and many insurance policies are purchased from Internet quotes and on-line applications.
There are literally hundreds of thousands of insurance agents and brokers advertising on the Internet. Most of them will provide instant on-line quotes and even applications for the potential insured. I highly discourage a layperson to purchase insurance in this fashion. A little knowledge can be dangerous.
The federal government has mandated to all states through legislation, the standardized senior health insurance policy guidelines, which are governed and regulated by each state insurance department.
There are plans for almost every level of health. Some are designed and priced for a less than healthy individual. Others are for a person with minimal health concerns. . The whole concept of insurance is to provide protection for “unanticipated” sickness or injury, especially catastrophic expenses, which would devastate a person’s net worth. The more small expenses a person is willing or able to pay (self-insure), the lower the rate. I recommend this strategy when evaluating your insurance options.
Another consideration when reviewing various insurance plans is to look at the company itself. How long has the company been selling this type of insurance? Do they have a lot of complaints filed with the local department of insurance? Are the rates stable? Does it pay claims on time? Service? Most agents talk about the rating. These ratings are as follows: A+, A, A-, B+, B, B-, C+, C, C-, or “not rated”.
Do not be fooled by rating alone. It is good to have a high rating, but it is far better to have a company that has longevity, stability, innovation, service, and expertise. The problem is that some companies enter into a market and quickly leave without explanation. This does not give security to the policyholder.
The most important consideration should be a review of the profit/loss ratio for that product. This will establish stability, and longevity in the market. An insurance company with a moderate profit in a particular line of business will remain in that market. On the other hand, a company with losses will make changes and possibly even withdraw. This is information not normally available to Internet users.
Before entering into an insurance contract, the senior person, the family, and other advisors must be realistic, and a careful evaluation of the entire picture must be examined. The age, the health of the senior, the financial resources, the personality and attitude of the senior, and most importantly the desires of the senior, should all be considered.
Early planning is important, as qualification becomes increasingly more difficult as the applicant’s health declines. The senior health care market is complex. I will offer some words of advice to attempt to alleviate potential pitfalls.
*Choose a well-informed, seasoned, and service oriented agent or broker to assist your decision making process. The professional can offer invaluable information, but do not be afraid to ask a lot of questions and even get a second opinion.
*Do not wait until your parent or loved one is sick, or injured. Plan ahead and take the time needed to cover all the options.
*Choose an experienced insurance company. A Company that has been in the marketplace for a significant time and has maintained a balance of rates and benefits and sound risk selection with moderate rate increases over time is your best bet.
*The plan should be flexible, with a broad range of options and benefit selections to the insured. There should be no tricks, or complicated language for the coverage. An incredibly low rate is a red flag for trouble in the future.
*Do not rush or be rushed by an over aggressive sales person.
This policy will not be inexpensive and will need to be read and reviewed for a clear understanding of the contents. This is one advantage to the Internet. You are allowed to read indefinitely before you act.
A long-term care program, with or without insurance coverage, will only work if the senior has input into the care selection process. If there are any questions about the accreditation of a facility please call the “Continuing Care Accreditation Commission at 202-783-7286.
