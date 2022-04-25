Finance
Making The Best Use of Your Employee Evaluation Findings Through Continuous Improvement
Why carry out employee satisfaction and workplace evaluations? Ideally employers undertake these studies to gather and analyze the information needed to ensure that employees at every level, and in all departments and work locations, have the training, information, time and support required to carry out their jobs safely, effectively and efficiently. There are compelling findings regarding the positive return on investment experienced by companies that implement employee wellness initiatives, particularly when they are based upon both quantitative and qualitative research findings (1). For example:
- The Coors Brewing Company reported a $5.50 return for each dollar spent on a wellness program, with an 18% reduction in absenteeism among program participants
- An international soft drink company reported saving $500 annually per employee after implementing a fitness program, with 60% of all employees participating
- Du Pont reported a reduction of 11,726 disability days by the end of the second year of a wellness program
- The City of Toronto reported that employees missed an average of 3.35 fewer days in the first six months of a fitness program than those not enrolled in the program
- B.C. Hydro reported that employee turnover fell from 10.3% to 3.5% following the implementation of workplace wellness and fitness programs
Our own studies have confirmed a strong statistical correlation between levels of employee satisfaction and workplace stress, their rates of absenteeism and presenteeism, and their future employment intentions.
To ensure the best return on investment regarding your employee and workplace evaluation, you need to have a clear picture of why you are undertaking a study at this time, and commit to creating and implementing a plan to address the study findings. Continuous Improvement (CI) provides a great framework for facilitating positive changes in the workplace.
CI was developed by W.D. Deming as a means of modernizing Japanese industries following the Second World War. It focuses, in part, on ‘continuously’ increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of all facets of a company or organization (2). Many aspects of CI touch on the culture and climate of the workplace, and employees’ long-term commitments to their employers. From a human resource perspective, CI can lead to improvements in communication, leadership, organizational processes, and employee satisfaction.
CI is based on the concept that managerial actions are directed at improvement and not just control; at creating change and not just maintaining performance.
At a CI company, employee wellness initiatives, programs or processes are subjected to continuous improvement cycles. There are four steps in these cycles: Plan, Do, Study and Act (PDSA).
PLAN: An issue or concern is identified. The processes needed to bring about change are developed. Goals, objectives, related activities and performance measures (i.e., Logic Models) are established.
DO: A plan to achieve the desired outcomes is implemented.
STUDY: The impacts and outcomes associated with the administration of this plan are measured against external benchmarks and/or previous performance.
ACT: The changes are either incorporated into your ongoing processes, or you return to the initial planning phase to create a new course of action. Here is a fictitious case study to illustrate how an employee-based PDSA cycle might work in a manufacturing context. A company hired a new manager of operations from another region. Within about six months there was an unexplained 9.7% increase in workplace accidents, and a 13.5% increase in absenteeism.
PLAN: A review of the HR data confirmed the increases in accidents and absenteeism. Confidential interviews were held with selected employees who felt that the new manager had made unilateral changes in shifts and some key operational processes. These employees felt left out of the decision-making process, which was different than the way the former manager made important decisions. Based on these interviews, an employee questionnaire was developed and administered. The study found that some staff felt unprepared and untrained to carry out the new processes. They also felt that they were not valued by the new manager. These factors resulted in the improper use of the equipment by some employees, higher levels of stress at work, sleep deprivation, and conflicts at work and home. This, in turn, caused some employees to be tired and distracted at work, and more prone to accidents. Higher absenteeism rates were reported by employees with the highest levels of stress. In response to these findings, the company, through a committee chaired by the new manager, sought input from the employees most impacted by these changes in order to reduce accident rates and absenteeism, and to improve relationships at work.
DO: Some of the shift changes were reversed based on employees’ feedback. Training was instituted to bring employees up-to-speed with the new production processes and equipment.
STUDY: A follow-up study found that most of the negative factors related to the changes had been reduced or eliminated. This was confirmed by a statistically significant reduction in workplace accidents and reduced absenteeism. It also turned out that the new manager was unaware of employees’ expectations that they participate in decision-making at work, as this was not part of his previous experience. He began to see the employees in a new light, which led them to feel more valued and engaged at work.
ACT: The changes made during the ‘Do’ stage were permanently incorporated into the work process. Training is now provided for all new employees, and employees are consulted on key changes. As a result, higher rates of employee satisfaction, and a commensurate decrease in workplace accidents and employee absenteeism, have been sustained over time.
(1) cf. http://naturalhealthcare.ca
(2) cf. “A Ten Step Method To Continuous Improvement,” (Note: A modified version of this article will appear in the upcoming edition of the Canadian Meat Magazine.)
Finance
Retire Wealthy But Lead a Normal Life
In order to retire wealthy you will usually need to live on a budget, at least for a couple of years until you can save enough money for a large and important investment. There is another easier way, but you will probably have a smaller retirement fund and as a result, a smaller pension overall. Here is how you should act to retire wealthy.
Firstly, you have to know that the new retirement fund system uses professionals to manage the fund for you, as opposed to past years when you needed to take care of that yourself. This is taking place because the government saw that most of the people didn’t do a very good job with managing these retirement funds and by this free service they provide, they hope to increase the average payment after retirement.
You can indeed retire wealthy right now with this new plan, but you need to keep in mind certain things about this. Firstly, the retirement fund will not be as big as you expect and will certainly be proportional to your current salary. So, even if you have a slightly larger retirement fund than you did a couple of months ago, don’t think that you will have a wealthy retirement. There are a few things you need to do in order to keep the fund healthy and wealthy, and there are also a couple of things that you can do to improve the retirement fund. First of all make sure that you have the complete sheet of details about the person or company that is currently managing your account. You are entitled to this information because it is your information, so please, make sure you get it and that no one stands in your way of doing this.
After that you can ask that person to tell you about how you could improve it, even if just a bit. He or she may give you some pointers, so listen carefully as this may be transformed into a 10 percent increase in retirement money. You can also ask for a raise or even put in the fund money that you made doing something else, in another location. Remember, every little penny can make a difference, so start caring about your retirement fund right now.
So, you could retire wealthy with a bit of luck and effort, so don’t waste time, set the sheets or your retirement and pump that fund as much as you can.
Finance
Top Ten Secrets to Get an Online Payday Loan
Here is what you need to know to get your online payday loan. When you are applying, make a checklist of these 10 secrets. See if you can match as many secrets to maximize your changes of getting approved or a payday loan.
1. Apply only at lender matching sites
On the internet there are two types of payday loan sites: Direct Lender and Lender Matching. Direct Lender sites are run by the actual lender where as lender matching sites collect loan applications and then submit them to many lenders on your behalf and match you with the best lender for your situation. Direct Lender websites only approve a small fraction of lender matching sites approve.
2. Apply only in the mornings
Your best chance to get an online payday loan is to apply on a weekday morning. Why is this? Because the call centers are fully staffed, and the lenders are hungry for loan applications. If you apply after 4pm, many lenders are auto-denying loan applications because they cannot full fill the payday loan because of ach cut-off times and call center staffing issues. Always apply for online payday loans in the mornings.
3. Never apply on weekends or holidays
Almost no loan applications are approved on holidays and weekends. This is for the same reasons as why you should apply on weekday mornings. So if you are paying bills Sunday night and you decide you need a payday loan, its best to wait and apply on Monday morning.
4. Only apply once per pay period
Many lenders will only look at your loan application once per pay period. They will auto-reject your loan application if they have tried to underwrite it in the last 2 weeks. The only acception to this rule is if you are using lender matching payday loan websites to apply. They usually can prescreen lenders that have already attempted to provide you a online payday loan.
5. Always provide references on the loan application
Many online payday loan applications do not require references, however, the big secret is many of the most reputable payday loan companies will score your loan application higher if you provide references.
6. If you and your spouse are applying separately for payday loans, you should use separate e-mail addresses
Many online payday loan lenders check for fraud by counting how many social security numbers are using the same e-mail address to apply for loans. The problem is married couples often use the same e-mail address. Some will accept 2 social security numbers, others do not. To be sure to get around this issue, have you and your spouse apply with different e-mail addresses.
7. Apply for payday loans during the holiday season
The holiday season is the busiest time of the year for online payday loan lenders. They know this fact, and they are prepared with extra staff and money to fund your loan applications. The worst time of year to apply or a payday loan? January. Online payday loan lenders are busy with the holiday hang over collecting on all the money they have lent. Many of the lenders reduce the number loan applications they fund during January.
8. If you had a payday loan in the past, go back to the same website to get another one
If you had a payday loan in the past and paid it off, you are a VIP customer. That means you get special treatment from your previous lender. They always relax underwriting for previous customers that are in good standing. Try not to go to a different lender if you fit this category.
9. If you are military or have benefit income, find a website specific for you
The reality is 99% of all online payday loan websites will not accept loan applications from military or benefit income customers. You will need to search the internet to find online payday loan website that will be able to meet your needs specifically.
10. Be smart when entering your next 2 pay dates on your loan application
Most online payday loan lenders will not fund a loan that is less than 4 business days. So if you are paid weekly or your next pay date is within the next 4 business days, consider applying with your second future pay date as your next pay date. This will increase your changes of getting approved.
To apply for a payday loan, please visit https://www.1houronlinecashadvance.com
Finance
Should Homeowners in Texas Refinance Their Mortgage?
Choosing to refinance your mortgage can be a very challenging task. While the prospect of a lower rate, lower monthly payment, or pulling equity out of your home to use for other purposes may sound attractive, there are a number of factors a homeowner should consider when deciding whether the time is right.
The following are five factors to consider when making this decision.
1. Low Interest Rates The most obvious factor in whether to refinance is interest rates. Fortunately, mortgage rates in Texas tend to be lower than in other parts of the country due to the perceived lower risk of our housing market. If mortgage rates have decreased since your last loan was originated, or if fixed rates are relatively low and you are currently in an adjustable rate mortgage, refinancing might make sense. In the case of a conversion from an adjustable rate loan to a fixed rate loan, your interest rate savings may not need to be that significant if your primary objective is to remove the risk of rising interest rates from your future budget. In a low rate environment, you might have the opportunity to lower your monthly payment while keeping the term of your mortgage approximately the same. You may also consider refinancing the term of your mortgage to keep your payment consistent, but allowing yourself to pay off the loan sooner. With any of these options, your interest savings along over the term of your mortgage loan can easily amount to thousands of dollars.
2. Increased Equity in Your Home Unlike many areas of the country, many residents of Texas, and specifically South Texas communities like Spring, Tomball, The Woodlands, and Houston have experienced increases in the value of their home since it was purchased due to the strong local economy which continued to thrive during the energy crisis of 2007-08. Furthermore, home affordability in Texas remains high relative to the rest of the U.S., meaning there will likely be a more ready source of buyers than in markets like Las Vegas or Southern California. Unfortunately, unlike your brokerage account, you cannot easily access this equity unless you sell your home. An alternative would be to pursue a cashout refinance where you would refinance for a higher amount than your current loan balance. Since the interest rate on a first mortgage is likely lower than on credit card or other unsecured debt, and likely tax deductible, paying off other debt in a cash out refinance can make good financial sense. Keep in mind there are specific laws in Texas limiting cash-out refinances to 80% of a home’s value, so your ability to pursue this strategy will be limited by the amount of equity in your home. In cases where you either increase the term of your loan or interest rates have fallen, this strategy may allow your monthly payment to remain the same, though you need to remember that financing additional principal inevitably means you will increase your overall mortgage debt. There’s no free lunch!
3. You Are Still in the Early Years of Your Mortgage Loan In the early years of your payment schedule, most of your payment is going towards principal; great for a tax deduction, but not so great for paying off your loan anytime soon! However, this is when it makes the most sense to refinance. When you are in the later stages of your loan, most of your payment goes towards principal, thus minimizing the impact of a reduced interest rate. Typically, if you are just seeking to reduce the rate on your loan, you will likely fare best if you refinance in the first ten years of a 30 year mortgage. Alternatively, if you are considering taking cash out of your home when your first mortgage balance is low, you may be better off taking out a home equity line of credit or a second mortgage. As we stated earlier, your ability to take cash-out in a refinance may be limited due to state law.
4. You Plan to Remain in Your House In order to maximize the value of refinancing, you need to remain in your home long enough for your interest savings to offset your closing costs. For example, if refinancing your mortgage will cost $3,000, and your monthly payment will be reduced by $200, you need only remain in your house for 15 months to break even. On the other hand, if your payment is only going down $75 per month, it will take you 40 months. While we all think we’ll never move, evidence suggests we will. The average homeowner moves approximately every seven years, so you should keep this in mind when making your decision.
5. You Have a Large Mortgage Balance While many experts might say it only makes sense to refinance if you can lower your rate by 1.5-2%, this is not always the case. The larger your mortgage balance, the greater the overall impact of a reduced mortgage rate. Whereas a 1% reduction in rate may not offset the closing costs on a $100,000 loan, it may make economic sense for a $400,000 loan. Once again, you must weigh the time to recoup the closing costs you will incur with your overall interest rate savings.
Your mortgage broker can assist in running through different scenarios with you to determining if refinancing makes sense, and which program and lender is best suited for your needs. You can also find various refinancing calculators on the web that can assist with your research.
Making The Best Use of Your Employee Evaluation Findings Through Continuous Improvement
Robin Roberts: I was afraid of being outed over 2012 Obama interview
Retire Wealthy But Lead a Normal Life
Top Ten Secrets to Get an Online Payday Loan
SeatlabNFT’s Journey To Change The Event Business
Dave Hyde: A win, a hug, a laugh at social-media storm — Oladipo and Butler fuel Heat’s big night
Should Homeowners in Texas Refinance Their Mortgage?
Heat schooling Trae Young as they seek to extinguish Hawks, ‘We’re not going to stop’
Buying Life Insurance Made Easy
Jim Hartz, ‘Today’ show host with Barbara Walters in the ‘70s, dead at 82
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Blockchain5 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Sports4 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm