Memphis sounds off on ‘arrogant’ NBA officials. What does that mean for rest of Timberwolves’ series?

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins sounded off after a Game 4 in which Memphis was called for 33 fouls and Minnesota attempted 40 free throws.

“We’ve got to play better, but in my opinion, (this was) one of the most poorly officiated games I’ve ever seen in my NBA career,” Jenkins said. “All five of our starters borderline fouled out in the first quarter. Ten-plus foul difference, 40 free throws. Yeah, some things we’ve got to clean and get better at, but I’ve never seen a more inconsistent and arrogant officiated game.”

Those comments will likely result in a fine, but Jenkins didn’t particularly care.

“I gotta protect our guys,” Jenkins said. “We know we’ve gotta get better, but from the get-go, it was foul, foul, foul, foul, foul, inconsistency. There was actually one play where a foul whistle was blown before contact was even made. It’s embarrassing.”

Look, Jenkins isn’t the only person in the NBA who believes the league’s officials are “arrogant.” That’s a common sentiment shared by voices around the association. The number of referees who have made themselves household names through their performance — which extends far beyond accurately calling out infractions — is notable.

Monty McCutchen, the senior vice president and head of referee development and training, dresses to the nines anytime he knows he’s going to appear on national television. Officials are a group of people that, at the very least, do not mind being the centers of attention.

Neither fan base on either side feels this series has been officiated properly, with massive shifts from one side to the other. Ja Morant attempted 20 free throws in Game 1 and has taken a total of 17 in the three games that have followed.

Karl-Anthony Towns was sidelined for major chunks of Game 2 and Game 3 with foul trouble before he was awarded 17 free-throw attempts in Game 4. Jaren Jackson Jr. has been in foul trouble in every game but one.

One of the determining factors in every game thus far in the series has been which team is in the least foul trouble.

An average of 52.5 fouls have been whistled per game through four contests in this series. That’s a massive leap from the 39.3 fouls whistled per game during the NBA’s regular season. Minnesota has been called for 111 fouls this series, while Memphis has been whistled for 99. Both are massive numbers.

The opposite is supposed to be true come playoff time, when physicality is traditionally welcomed and whistles are swallowed.

“When I was growing up, when I was in the league the first three years and I watched playoff basketball, there were barely any calls called. They let the players play and figure it out,” Memphis wing Dillon Brooks said. “I felt like they just wanna run the show. They want their name on TV, and their names are all over that TV, all three of them. It should be called out.”

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch and the team have voiced their displeasure with the officiating all season. Late in the regular season, Finch said the officiating performances are “a rodeo” every night.

But Jenkins is one of the first to use the term of “arrogance” publicly. The Grizzlies coach said the quiet part out loud. There’s a general thought that the squeaky wheel gets the oil. Complain about a whistle after one game, and you’re likely to get a few more calls the next time out.

It should be noted, specific officiating crews don’t follow a specific series from one game to the next.

But if Jenkins and many others are correct in their claims that officials can be “arrogant,” well, that’s the last thing an arrogant person would want pointed out. How will the NBA’s officials handle very public, direct criticism? We’ll all soon find out.