Nearly 400 people attend annual Stomp Out Addiction Walk
OAKVILLE, Mo. – With overdose deaths higher than ever in south St. Louis County and surrounding areas, people gathered at Faith Oakville Church for the Stomp Out Addiction Walk.
The purpose was to raise awareness about overdose deaths, as well as educating and supporting the community.
All proceeds will benefit PreventEd to help serve this cause.
“PreventEd works to reduce or prevent the harms of alcohol and other drug use. We’ve been around since 1965, and on a typical year, we’ll serve about 100,000 folks in our St. Louis Region,” said Nichole Dawsey, executive director of PreventEd.
The proceeds will allow PreventEd to provide NARCAN, assessments and referrals, fentanyl test strips, and recovery support.
The event began with a celebration service in the church’s worship center.
“We’ve got a shared goal here which is just create awareness of addiction, addiction recovery, and just care and support for people who are impacted by it. I don’t know anybody who’s not, so it’s great that we get to partner with them because they’re the experts in this area,” Pastor Chris Sommer said.
On a wall inside the church, people wrote down who they’re walking for, as well as messages of support.
Overdose deaths in south St. Louis County are higher than ever; Dawsey said the pandemic exacerbated this problem.
“Since COVID, calls for assessments and referral services have gone up almost 20 percent,” she said. “And our teenagers as well are really struggling, and so calls for our services to assist teens have gone up anywhere from 15% to 20%.”
Pastor Sommer said he hopes to create a space where people feel that it’s okay to talk about these problems, and that it is okay to ask for help.
Kendrick Perkins: The Celtics ‘snatched the Nets’ soul’ and ‘made Kevin Durant quit’
Kevin Durant’s former teammate believed the Nets star was beaten down by the Celtics to the point of surrender during his Game 3 dud.
“The Celtics have snatched the Nets soul,” Kendrick Perkins said on the Celtics postgame show for NBC Sports Boston on Sunday. “They’re punking them. They’re punking KD. They done made Kevin Durant quit. He had no interest at all in playing this game. He was not engaged.”
Durant, 33, managed just 11 shots in Saturday’s 109-103 defeat to the Celtics, sending the Nets into a 3-0 series hole and requiring a victory Monday to avoid an embarrassing sweep.
Kyrie Irving also struggled Saturday while scoring just 16 points on 6-for-17 shooting.
“Think about this for a second,” Perkins said. “Some people were saying that KD and Kyrie were the most skilled duo of all time. And what did we just witness? We witnessed the Boston Celtics make both of those guys quit during a crucial Game 3 at home.
“That’s why I have the Celtics winning the championship this year. Because if you could do that to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, you could do it to anybody else in the NBA.”
Perkins, now a media personality with ESPN, played with Durant for five seasons in OKC after winning a title with the Celtics in 2008. His assessment of Durant giving up in Game 3 seems overblown, however, since the Nets’ game plan Saturday was for the former MVP to play off the ball.
Durant said he devised the scheme after watching film of his offense being stifled in Games 1 and 2. But he quickly second-guessed the strategy.
“The first two games I just felt like there wasn’t a lot of space for me to operate to score, so I didn’t want to force it (in Game 3),” Durant said. “Maybe that’s the wrong decision coming into this game. Maybe I should have been more aggressive to score.”
Durant is averaging just 22 points in the series on 38.5% shooting, well below his playoff career averages of 29.4 points on 47.6% from the field. Another theory is that Durant and Irving are gassed after logging heavy and intense minutes to end the season, a necessity of falling into the play-in tournament.
Coach Steve Nash agreed with that premise and added that Irving’s fasting for Ramadan is taking a physical toll.
“They’ve both got to be tired,” Nash said. “Kyrie’s fasting and Kevin’s had to play 40-plus minutes for five, six weeks after missing six, seven weeks (with a knee injury). We needed him to play 40 minutes or we wouldn’t be in the playoffs or we’d be 10th in the play-in. I’m sure that’s taken a big toll on Kevin. He’s carried a huge burden for us for weeks on end.
“Kyrie as well since he’s been playing home and on the road and fasting, it can’t be easy. I go play tennis and if I haven’t eaten I feel like I’m going to fall over so I can’t imagine how he feels in an NBA playoff game. … I feel for him. I feel for those guys.”
Durant disputed his coach’s excuse.
“I don’t think fatigue set in,” he said. “I feel good playing. I’m not winded. My body doesn’t hurt. I wouldn’t blame it on that.”
Poplar Bluff teen killed in rollover crash
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – A 16-year-old boy from Poplar Bluff died in a rollover crash Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened at 3:15 p.m. along Country Road 524, approximately seven miles north of Poplar Bluff.
The teen was driving westbound in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma when he overcorrected and the truck traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
The teen was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead less than an hour later.
Nets think their odds are better than 0-3 deficit suggests: ‘I don’t think we’ve been far off,’ says Seth Curry
The Nets don’t believe they are too far off from being better than the Celtics in their first-round match up.
The Nets entered Monday facing an 0-3 series deficit no team in NBA playoff history has ever overcome. They lost Game 1 on a broken-play, buzzer-beating layup, blew a 17-point lead to lose Game 2 by seven, and lost their first playoff game at home by six points on Saturday.
“I don’t think we’ve been far off,” sharpshooter Seth Curry said Sunday. “I know everything in the playoffs is magnified, but we haven’t been too far off from winning a lot of these games and being in this series.”
Of the 143 teams that have faced an 0-3 playoff deficit, none have come back to win, and 89 of the other 143 teams that have taken a 3-0 lead swept their opponent in Game 4.
“I think you have to have perspective always in life,” head coach Steve Nash said. “It looks ominous, 0-3. We had Game 1 won if they took one more dribble. So you have to always remind yourselves that you can’t play three games in one. You play one, try to win the game. And try to find that belief and perspective that it is one game. We’ll play a good game and let the chips fall.”
While Curry and Nash sang one tune, the ambiance in the Nets’ practice facility hummed another.
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are usually doing shooting drills at the end of Nets practice, but by the time the Nets allowed media in to watch the end, Durant was walking off the floor and Irving was nowhere to be found. Neither was Simmons, who was expected to also miss Game 4.
The energy at Nets practice was comparable to the energy at a regular-season game at Barclays Center. It was missing, almost morgue-like, and after three games, the Nets have been, too.
Curry, however, said the team still believes it can come back from this deficit.
“One game at a time. We haven’t been far off in these games,” he said. “I know it seems that way just from everybody on the outside, but when you really watch it and look at the numbers outside of just the counting stats, look at the numbers, we’re really close. We’re right there to being in this series. That’s the belief that I have. Everybody has to have that same belief and go out there and try to win one game.”
Asked if his teammates share his same belief, Curry said, “I think so.”
If they’re going to overcome the swarming Celtics defense and Boston’s buzzing continuity, it’ll come from attention to detail and, more importantly, taking care of the ball. That starts with Durant, who has compounded his shooting horrors with 17 careless turnovers through three playoff games.
“The turnovers come from a lack of chemistry, a lack of knowing where guys are gonna be at,” Curry said on Sunday. “Just being on the same page, and from watching film, our half-court offense hasn’t been too bad when we get a shot, it’s just the turnovers, and the same thing with our half-court defense. When our defense is set, it’s been pretty good throughout this series.”
Curry harped on the turnovers even more.
“It’s just the run-outs, the transition, turnovers,” he said. “Everybody’s gonna be good when they get a turnover in transition. They’re gonna run out and score at a higher rate, and that’s what (Boston has) been doing. If we can cut those turnovers down and set our defense, then we can have a greater chance to win these games.”
It’s going to take more than just taking care of the ball to make something of this series. It’s going to take heart and will, and more importantly, a legacy game from the Nets’ two superstars if they’re going to force a Game 5 in Boston.
Down 0-3, where do the Nets go from here?
“We go to Barclays tomorrow night to try and win a game and enjoy the heck out of it,” Nash said. “That’s way better than not having this opportunity. I think for our group trying to find that resolve and that belief. We’ve lost three games by maybe a little over four points as an average. So it’s all possible and we just have to find the resolve.”
