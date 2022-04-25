Blockchain
NFT Wallets to Keep an Eye on in 2022
If you want to collect or invest in non-fungible tokens, you’ll need an NFT wallet. An NFT wallet is a cryptocurrency wallet that supports NFT-related token specifications, such as ERC-721 and ERC-1155 for Ethereum and Metaplex for Solana.
Because the Ethereum blockchain is used by the great majority of NFTs, most Ethereum wallets will work. However, wallets that support Solana NFTs will also be covered in this article.
Here’s a rundown of the top NFT wallets, as well as some tips on what to look for while selecting one:
1. Phantom Wallet
Phantom Wallet comes as an iOS and Android app and is also available as an extension on the Google Chrome toolbar, making it easy to use. Phantom has quickly become one of the most popular Solana wallet solutions because of its simplicity and breadth of features.
This simple program not only allows you to access your SOL but also contains tools for examining your NFT collection.
It also accepts SPL tokens, which means you’ll have complete control over your tokens whether you want to exchange USDC tokens for SOL or engage in Solana’s fascinating world of Defi and DApps. Staking is also natively enabled by the Phantom wallet, so it’s as easy as clicking a button to start earning rewards.
Furthermore, they prioritize the most popular validators, allowing big validators to amass stakes while impeding attempts to decentralize the network.The combination of these two products gives one of the most secure digital wallet alternatives today.
2. Ambire Wallet
Ambire is the first power user wallet that has been launched as a web app, as opposed to other non-mobile wallets that are browser extensions. The team believes that installing a browser extension is a big barrier for crypto newcomers as well as crypto-curious persons with computer skills who may be worried about extension security.
Later on, an extension will be made available for connecting to dApps that do not support WalletConnect. Ambire is an open-source project that was built with security in mind, with several audits completed on both the smart contracts and the user interface.
Ambire is the world’s first open-source non-custodial wallet that accepts email signup. This means that users don’t have to be concerned about seed phrases while still having total control over their wallets.
Customers may self-host their wallets since the application is open-source, even if Ambire is unavailable for any reason. A continuous airdrop incentivizes users to keep their money in the Ambire wallet by distributing the native $WALLET token.
One of the most popular bitcoin wallets is Metamask. Its browser plugin gives you quick access to web3 sites like NFT markets with only a few clicks. Metamask also makes it simple to create several addresses, allowing you to keep your NFTs at a different address from your Bitcoin, or you may create a single address for each NFT you acquire.
ConsenSys, the firm behind Metamask, plans to release a mobile app in 2020. The wallet’s holdings sync properly across the desktop and mobile versions. The mobile app also contains a browser for decentralized apps (dApps) and NFT markets.
If you need to exchange currencies to purchase an NFT, Metamask includes a built-in swap facility. You may also set a limit on how much you spend on gas costs, albeit there is a danger that the transaction will fail. If you need to utilize a different blockchain, Metamask supports several platforms.
Conclusion
NFT wallets grant access to the assets stored on the blockchain. It does this by sending a private key to that address, allowing the wallet owner to approve transactions. You own anything at that address if you have the private key.
A wallet will handle all of the technical details for you and give a user-friendly interface for purchasing, trading, and transferring NFTs or cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, it may give greater security with two-factor authentication and a handy method to monitor your assets across devices.
SEC, Ripple Agree To Extend Legal Battle Until 2023; XRP Bears The Brunt Of Case
Executives of Ripple Labs and the US Securities and Exchange Commission have agreed to prolong the timeline of their lawsuit and postpone court proceedings until the end of 2022, implying that their legal standoff would likely last well into next year.
Both parties jointly requested the extension in a letter to Judge Sarah Netburn, who has been presiding over the case. Judge Netburn granted approval of the revised schedule.
Suggested Reading | Ripple Welcomes More Than 4,000 Artists Into Its New NFT Platform
How Case Vs. Ripple Began
Between 2013 and 2020, Ripple Labs raised $1.3 billion in capital through the sale of XRP tokens.
When the SEC filed a complaint against Ripple near the end of 2020, there were no indications from the SEC that Ripple was under scrutiny.
And Ripple was already trading on over 200 exchanges at the time.
The SEC, on the other hand, concluded that Christian Larsen, Ripple’s co-founder, and Bradley Garlinghouse, Ripple’s current CEO, illegally raised cash because XRP was not a registered securities but was offered to investors around the world.
Legal Showdown Until Before Christmas
The joint letter’s new provisions require the defense to file statements and any motions against expert witnesses by August 2, while objections must be filed by November 2. Additionally, any resistance must be responded to by December 20.
The revised timeline follows the SEC’s request for an extension to file an objection to Judge Netburn’s decision on the Motion for Reconsideration of the DPP Ruling. This was the regulator’s second request for an extension in the matter.
XRP total market cap at $31.56 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Defense attorney James Filan shared a tweet from Ripple defense lawyer Stuart Alderoty, who said:
“To all that have been following the case thus far – thank you. Know that Ripple is working hard (and the Court is pushing hard) to resolve the case as soon as possible, despite the SEC time and again doing everything they can to delay.”
XRP Price Analysis
Meanwhile, XRP was up 0.26 percent to $0.7073 at the time of writing. The crypto declined 1.70 percent on Saturday and ended the day at $0.7055, down 2.06 percent from Friday’s close.
On April 24, Ripple’s XRP fell for the fourth consecutive day, and the latest update had no discernible effect on the price.
XRP must break over the pivot point of $0.7117 in order to reach the first major resistance level at $0.7204. To break out of the $0.7150 range, XRP would require wide crypto market support.
Suggested Reading | Ripple Getting Bullish, Positive Trends Point To A Solid Year For XRP
The cryptocurrency is now trading at 82% of its all-time high of $3.84194.
Through the week, XRP trailed the broader crypto market, which was weighed down by market risk aversion.
XRP has also been pushed down by news updates on the Ripple vs. SEC case, which has challenged support at $0.70.
Featured image from Times Tabloid, chart from TradingView.com
Ethereum At Clear Risk of More Losses Below $2,800
Ethereum started a sharp decline from $3,000 against the US Dollar. ETH is struggling below $2,900 and might slide below the $2,800 level in the near term.
- Ethereum started a major decline after there was a clear move below $3,000.
- The price is now trading above $2,900 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,935 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must stay above the $2,840 support to avoid more downsides in the near term.
Ethereum Price Dives
Ethereum attempted a clear move above the $3,000 resistance zone. However, ETH failed to gain strength above the $3,000 level and formed a short-term top near $2,980.
A high was formed at $2,967 and the price started a sharp decline. There was a clear move below the $2,950 support zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The bears were able to push the price below the $2,900 level.
A low was formed near $2,840 and the price is now consolidating losses. Ether is now trading above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $2,967 swing high to $2,840 low.
On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $2,900 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $2,967 swing high to $2,840 low. The next major resistance is near the $2,930 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,935 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The main resistance now sits near $3,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A close above the $3,000 level might start a fresh rise in the near term. In the stated case, ether might climb towards the $3,050 level.
More Downsides in ETH?
If ethereum fails to gain pace above the $2,930 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $2,850 zone.
The first major support is near the $2,840 level. If there is a downside break below the $2,840 support, the price could accelerate lower. The next key support is near the $2,750 zone.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $2,840
Major Resistance Level – $2,930
Bitcoin Turns Red, Why BTC Could Dive Below $39K
Bitcoin started another decline below the $40,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC could extend losses if it stays below the $40,000 resistance zone.
- Bitcoin started another decline after it failed to clear the $40,000 resistance zone.
- The price is now trading below $39,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $39,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a major decline if there is a close below the $38,800 level.
Bitcoin Price Gains Bearish Momentum
Bitcoin price settled below the $40,500 level to move into a bearish zone. BTC traded below the $40,000 support level and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average to move into a bearish zone.
The price even traded below the $39,200 support level. A low is formed near $38,700 and the price is now consolidating losses. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $39,500 level. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $39,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
The next key resistance could be $39,700 or the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $42,950 swing high to $38,700 low.
The first major resistance is now forming near the $40,000 level. The main resistance sits near $40,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. To start a strong upward move, the price must settle above the $40,500 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
In the stated case, the price could even surpass the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $42,950 swing high to $38,700 low.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $40,000 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $39,000 level.
The next major support is seen near the $38,800 level. A downside break below the $38,800 zone could send the price towards the $37,500 support zone.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $39,000, followed by $38,800.
Major Resistance Levels – $39,500, $39,800 and $40,000.
