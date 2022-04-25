News
Omar Kelly’s final 2022 NFL mock draft: Which player could motivate Dolphins to trade back into first round?
In this 2022 first-round NFL mock draft, South Florida Sun Sentinel Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly looks at what each team will do based on their needs, the runs on certain positions, and where the strengths and weaknesses in the draft’s talent pool could lead each team when the first round begins on Thursday.
The Dolphins are without a first-round pick as their own was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles last year, and the one they acquired from the San Francisco 49ers was shipped to the Kansas City Chiefs in the trade for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
1. Jaguars: Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson’s tenacity, character and impressive physical traits make him a favorite for the No. 1 overall pick. But he’s a safe selection, and might not have as much upside as some of the other top prospects. Top needs: Edge rusher, OT, OG/C, LB, S
2. Lions: Georgia DE Travon Walker
The Lions need a player who can create havoc off the edges, and that could potentially be Walker, whose physical traits indicate that he should be impactful in the league quickly. Like most teams, Detroit would probably rather trade down but would struggle to find a trade partner. Top needs: Edge, QB, S, WR
3. Texans: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux
Thibodeaux is the type of versatile defender coach Lovie Smith would love to build his defense around because Thibodeaux is electric off the snap. HIs football intelligence sets him apart from the rest. Top needs: Edge, OT, CB, TE
4. Jets: Alabama OT Evan Neal
Neal is versatile enough to play guard or tackle, and his presence on the roster would provide the Jets some insurance in case Mekhi Becton, a 2020 first-round pick, can’t get his weight under control. Top needs: OT, WR, LB, CB
5. Giants: Notre Dame FS Kyle Hamilton
Hamilton has the skill set to be effective in a variety of roles, from linebacker to single-high safety because of the physicality he possesses and the amount of ground he can cover. Top needs: OT, Edge, S, LB
6. Panthers: Liberty QB Malik Willis
The Panthers desperately need a quarterback upgrade, so selecting Willis makes a ton of sense since the odds of Matt Rhule being fired as the Panthers’ head coach are high if he can’t turn quarterback Sam Darnold’s career around. Drafting Willis could potentially buy Rhule another season. Top needs: QB, OT, OG, CB
7. Giants (from Bears): Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson
If new Giants coach Brian Daboll is going to bring out the best in quarterback Daniel Jones he needs to provide him an explosive receiver like Wilson, who leaps and high-points the ball effectively. Top needs: OT, Edge, S, LB
8. Falcons: USC WR Drake London
London, a two-sport athlete for the Trojans, has rare athleticism and should provide a seamless replacement for Calvin Ridley, who is suspended for the season. He’s big, fast, strong and possesses reliable hands. Top needs: QB, Edge, WR, S
9. Seahawks (from Broncos): LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.
Stingley has an outstanding combination of size (6-0, 190), speed and fluid athleticism. He thrives in press coverage, which makes him a perfect fit for Seattle’s scheme. If he didn’t struggle with injuries the past two years, he’d be a top-five pick. Top needs: OT, QB, Edge, CB
10. Jets (from Seahawks): Cincinnati CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner
Gardner is long (6-3, 190), fast and fluid, and has the skill set to play a variety of techniques. He has excellent ball skills (nine interceptions in three seasons), which indicates that he can become an All-Pro. Top needs: OT, WR, LB, CB
11. Commanders: N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu
Despite signing Charles Leno Jr. to a three-year, $37.5 million deal the Commanders have to think about their future at left tackle, so they should select Ekwonu, who has the versatility to play guard for a season or two. Top needs: WR, CB, S, TE
12. Vikings: Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning
Penning is a tone-setting type of blocker who will benefit a team looking to establish a physical identity. That’s exactly what the Vikings need to improve their running game. Top needs: S, DT, CB, TE
13. DOLPHINS (trade with Texans via Browns): Utah LB Devin Lloyd
Miami should trade a 2023 first and second-round pick to the Texans to add this inside linebacker who can do everything at a high level. Lloyd has playmaking instincts, defends the run well, is effective in coverage and knows how to rush the passer (16.5 sacks in four seasons). His addition would complete the Dolphins defense. Top needs: ILB, Edge, C, NT
14. Ravens: Georgia LB Nakobe Dean
Dean is the type of rangy playmaker Baltimore has a history of drafting, and finding a way to fit into their defense. Pair him with Patrick Queen and the Ravens would add some bite to their defense. Team needs: Edge, OG/C, DL, CB
15. Eagles (from Dolphins): Mississippi State OT Charles Cross
Cross is a long (6-5, 307), nimble mover who has a reputation for playing with good hand usage. Because he’s only started for two seasons, there’s room for improvement. Top needs: LB, Edge, S, OL
16. Saints (from Colts via Eagles): Arkansas WR Treylon Burks
Burks has the size (6-2,225), speed and physicality to be a Pro Bowl receiver in the NFL, and the Saints need to find a reliable playmaker to eventually replace Michael Thomas. Top needs: OT, WR, QB, LB
17. Chargers: Georgia DT Jordan Davis
Davis is a unique interior presence who will swallow up blockers for any defense. Putting him on the same defensive front as Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa could make the Chargers defense dynamic. Top needs: OT, DT, LB, WR
18. Eagles (from Saints): FSU’s Jermaine Johnson II
Johnson’s athleticism and talent level are obvious, and was reflected by his one season as a Seminole, when he recorded 70 tackles and 12 sacks. He’s technically raw, so his position coach will be putting in long hours to bring out all of his talent. Top needs: LB, Edge, S, OL
19. Saints (from Eagles): Ohio State WR Chris Olave
Olave is a smart, savvy, polished receiver who is the type of route-runner the Saints need to bring out the best in quarterback Jameis Winston. He could end up being the best receiver in this draft. Top needs: OT, WR, QB, LB
20. Steelers: Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett
It’s a perfect match for this Pitt passer to end up with the Steelers, potentially becoming Ben Roethlisberger’s replacement in a season or two. The Steelers should be able to take their time developing Pickett because of the offseason signing of Mitchell Trubisky. Top needs: QB, CB, S, OL
21. Patriots: Boston College OG/C Zion Johnson
Johnson, who is athletic and technically sound, has the talent to become a Day 1 starter for the Patriots, who need to retool their offensive line because of the trade that sent Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay. Top needs: CB, S, OL, QB
22. Packers (from Raiders): Arkansas WR Treylon Burks
Green Bay better get Aaron Rodgers a wideout in the first round after trading Davante Adams to Vegas. In Burks, the Packers would get an athletic, versatile, physical specimen that could blossom quickly with Rodgers as his quarterback. Top needs: WR, Edge, OT, DL
23. Cardinals: Washington CB Trent McDuffie
McDuffie is the type of cornerback who would bring inside-outside versatility to a Cardinals secondary that needs to become more consistent. Top needs: CB, Edge, WR, RB
24. Cowboys: Texas A&M OG Kenyon Green
Green, a strong and physical guard, would help the Cowboys fortify their offensive line, which lost veteran starters Connor Williams and La’el Collins this offseason. Top needs: Edge, S, WR, OL
25. Bills: Georgia CB Derion Kendrick
Kendrick is a high-ceiling prospect who has the type of competitive demeanor to play at an All-Pro level in time. Teams must get past a few character concerns for him to become a top-50 selection. Top needs: CB, LB, OG, RB
26. Titans: Alabama WR Jameson Williams
Tennessee needs an infusion of talent in its receiver room if they are going to seize on the Titans’ two-year window to win a title. Williams, who tore an ACL in the national championship game, would be a wise long-term investment. Top needs: WR, LB, OT, CB
27. Buccaneers: Purdue DE George Karlaftis
Karlaftis is powerful edge player who wins with leg drive and violent hands. He’s the type of face-up rush end that the Buccaneers need to make coach Todd Bowles’ 3-4 scheme work. Top needs: OG, CB, S, DT
28. Packers: Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt
During Wyatt’s college career he threatened the backfield as a one-gap penetrator, and should be able to play every spot along Green Bay’s defensive front. Top needs: WR, Edge, OT, DL
29. Chiefs (from Dolphins via 49ers): Florida CB Kaiir Elam
Elam is a long (6-1, 191), physical press corner who possesses quick hands and good balance. He challenges quarterbacks and has the potential to be an elite cornerback with good coaching. Top needs: WR, CB, Edge, S
30. Chiefs: Alabama ILB Christian Harris
Harris was a three-year starter for Alabama, who showcased the ability to be a three-down player. He has the physicality to stack and shed blockers, which will help him become an immediate starter. Top needs: WR, CB, Edge, S
31. Bengals: Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum
Linderbaum is an incredibility quick athlete who plays with good reach, and has the ability to steer defenders. He should be able to push Ted Karras for the starting spot immediately. Top needs: CB, OL, DT, Edge
32. Lions (from Rams): Penn State WR Jahan Dotson
The rebuilding Lions should look to trade this pick for a future first-round selection. But if they keep it, they should select one of the most reliable receivers in the 2022 draft. Dotson has sure hands and exceptional body control. Top needs: Edge, QB, S, WR
SP Smart School bags ‘Best School with Online Education’ award at International School Awards in Chandigarh
SP Smart School bags ‘Best School with Online Education’ award at International School Awards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh: SP Smart school has brought laurels to the city of Temples Jammu by bagging the ‘Best School with Online Education’ award at International School Awards in Chandigarh. Awards were organized by Robo Genie Group in collaboration Chitkara University. Hundreds of Schools from across the India and Globe took part in the nominations. SP Smart Schooling system was also adjudged as the “Best School Franchisee” of the year.
Award ceremony was accompanied by a Magazine launch and a conference on NEP 2020. The participants raised the issue of Dummy Schooling and its ill-effects on the education system in particular and society in general. The participants criticized this practice of Dummy education adopted by some schools which in turn are putting a child’s carrier at stake and burning a big hole in the pockets of parents.
Event was attended by dignitaries like Pro Chancellor Chitkara University Dr Madhu Chitkara, Co-founder of School Pad Abhiraj Malhotra, Mr. Sagar from United Nation Development Program and Sumeer Walia.
It is pertinent to mention here that jury members appreciated the Hybrid Schooling program of ESPA Learn Pvt Ltd being run at SP Smart Schools for delivering Hybrid Schooling Services and the way online education of SP Smart Schools helped to deliver education to students at their door step using technology and connectivity.
The post SP Smart School bags ‘Best School with Online Education’ award at International School Awards in Chandigarh appeared first on JK Breaking News.
When do the Chicago Bears pick? What do the mock drafts say? Everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL draft.
General manager Ryan Poles, coach Matt Eberflus and their staffs could spend their first draft night with the Chicago Bears on the sideline.
The Bears don’t have a first-round draft pick Thursday after former general manager Ryan Pace traded it last year to move up for quarterback Justin Fields. So unless Poles engineers another trade, the Bears will spend the night watching the board unfold and plotting their Day 2 moves, which include two second-round picks and a third-rounder.
Here’s what you need to know about this year’s draft.
When and where is the NFL draft?
Round 1 will kick off at 7 p.m. CT Thursday, followed by Rounds 2-3 at 6 p.m. Friday and Rounds 4-7 at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Las Vegas — originally scheduled to host in 2020 before COVID-19 made the draft a virtual experience — gets the stage this year. And what a visual show it will be, with the Strip anchoring the events and a red-carpet stage at the Fountains of Bellagio.
The main stage for the draft is next to Caesars Forum and behind the High Roller observation wheel.
Portions of the Strip will be closed to vehicular traffic, which is a big deal in Vegas — usually reserved for New Year’s Eve and for the city’s marathon.
When do the Bears pick?
As it stands, the Bears have the following selections:
- 2nd round: No. 39
- 2nd round: No. 48
- 3rd round: No. 71
- 5th round: No. 148
- 5th round: No. 150
- 6th round: No. 186
How can I watch — or stream — all the rounds?
The draft will be on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes from Thursday-Saturday.
Rich Eisen leads the NFL Network team, which also includes Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Ian Rapoport, Melissa Stark and more.
For the first two nights on ABC, Rece Davis, Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Sam Ponder, Jesse Palmer, Suzy Kolber, Laura Rutledge and Robert Griffin III will be among the analysts and reporters covering the event. Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland and Chris Mortensen will lead the ESPN coverage. The ESPN broadcast will be simulcast on ABC on Saturday.
Kiper, the 61-year-old analyst who has appeared on ESPN’s draft coverage every year since 1984, will be working from his Maryland home because he’s not vaccinated. NFL reporter Adam Schefter will not cover the draft because he will be attending his son’s college graduation.
What do the mock drafts say about the Bears?
Most analysts agree the Bears are most in need of offensive linemen, wide receivers and cornerbacks as they enter Poles’ first draft.
In Brad Biggs’ first Tribune mock draft, he suggested the Bears could pick Alabama cornerback Josh Jobe and wide receiver John Metchie III with their second-round selections. Biggs’ second mock draft sent Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith and Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam to the Bears in the second round. Check back for Biggs’ third mock draft this week.
In ESPN’s three-round mock draft, Kiper and McShay had the Bears take Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green, Elam and Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal.
What have the Bears done with their roster this offseason?
Some of the most notable moves Poles made in his low-key first few months were letting go of former Bears players. He traded Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers, let Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks, James Daniels and Bilal Nichols go into free agency, and released Eddie Goldman, Danny Trevathan and Tarik Cohen.
After nixing the Larry Ogunjobi deal because of a failed physical, Poles’ biggest additions have been center Lucas Patrick, defensive tackle Justin Jones, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, wide receiver Byron Pringle, linebacker Nicholas Morrow and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But the GM still has a lot of roster spots to fill.
Read about all the Bears moves so far here.
What have the Bears done in the last few drafts?
This will be the third time in four years the Bears haven’t had a first-round pick.
Pace sacrificed the pick last year to get Fields at No. 11 and also traded up to pick offensive tackle Teven Jenkins at No. 39. Pace also traded the Bears’ first-round picks in 2019 and 2020 to acquire Mack.
The Bears’ top picks in 2020 were second-rounders Cole Kmet and Jaylon Johnson, as well as fifth-rounders Darnell Mooney, Trevis Gipson and Kindle Vildor. In 2019, the Bears’ first pick was third-rounder David Montgomery, and the only other player from that five-person class still with the Bears is cornerback Duke Shelley.
Before that, inside linebacker Roquan Smith, quarterback Mitch Trubisky, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and wide receiver Kevin White were Pace’s first four first-round picks. Smith, the No. 8 pick in 2018, is the only one of those four still with the team.
Any locals projected to be drafted?
There are a few — but mostly in later rounds. Here are some key names to watch for. (Projections based on a consensus of seven-round mock drafts by The Athletic, CBSSports.com, ESPN.com, NFL.com and Sporting News)
- S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame, 1st round
- DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma (Lake Park), 1st-3rd
- WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati (Glenbard West), 2nd-4th
- S Kerby Joseph, Illinois, 3rd-5th
- DT John Ridgeway, Arkansas (Bloomington), 3rd-6th
- RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 4th-5th
- WR Kevin Austin, Notre Dame, 4th-7th
- QB Jack Coan, Notre Dame, 4th-7th
- LB Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin (Lake Zurich), 4th-7th
- OT Vederian Lowe, Illinois (Rockford Auburn), 5th-7th
- C Doug Kramer, Illinois (Hinsdale Central), 7th-FA
- LB Jake Hansen, Illinois, 7th-FA
- P Blake Hayes, Illinois, 7th-FA
- DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame, 7th-FA
- OT Andrew Rupcich, Culver-Stockton (McHenry), 7th-FA
Is the draft back to ‘normal’ now?
COVID-19 disrupted the draft process the last two years.
In 2020, the NFL and its teams conducted the draft virtually, with general managers and coaches working from home to make picks. Last year in the pre-draft process, the NFL canceled the scouting combine and didn’t allow in-person prospect visits. Teams were allowed back in their facilities to draft, but there were some restrictions for teams that didn’t have fully vaccinated personnel.
This year, the process mostly has been back to normal. The combine and in-person prospect visits returned, and the NFL dropped its COVID-19 restrictions in March. Barring an outbreak, the Bears should be able to operate as usual from their draft room at Halas Hall.
Anything else to know?
Here are some fun NFL draft facts with a Chicago angle:
- Chicago hosted the festivities in 1938, 1942-43, 1951, 1962-64 and 2015-16. Before 2015, the draft had been held in New York. But after Chicago, the draft has traveled to Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, Tenn., and Cleveland.
- A University of Chicago halfback was the first player chosen in an NFL draft. The Eagles made Jay Berwanger the No. 1 pick on Feb. 8, 1936, during the nine-round event at Philadelphia’s Ritz-Carlton. Berwanger had won the inaugural Heisman Trophy and the Chicago Tribune Silver Football as the best player in the Big Ten when the Maroons were members of the conference. But he never played a down in the NFL.
Chicago White Sox are struggling at the plate — and it shows: ‘The mental part of the game is beating us down’
It’s tough to win when you don’t score many runs.
That has been the case for the Chicago White Sox, who recently had a stretch of nine straight games in which they scored three runs or less.
That streak came to an end Sunday, but the Sox still dropped their seventh straight game with a 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins in 10 innings at Target Field.
Manager Tony La Russa sees a group that is pressing at the plate. Hitting coach Frank Menechino agrees.
“Right now the mental game is beating us, the mental part of the game is beating us down,” Menechino said before Sunday’s game. “And that can’t happen because when you’re not getting hits and not scoring runs and you start taking your at-bats to the field, that’s not good.
“All of a sudden, runners are in scoring position, you hit the ball hard and you don’t get a hit and now the snowball effect starts happening. You’ve got to pull yourself together mentally first before you get out of this. You’ve got to take one at-bat at a time, you’ve got to be able to separate yourself from the results. Quality at-bats. Get back into it. But mentally, you’ve got to get back into the grind. You’ve got to be able to work, you’ve got to start making adjustments and that takes the mental part of the game.”
The Sox entered Sunday slashing .189/.245/.302 in their last 11 games.
Menechino said Sox hitters have been altering their swings during that stretch.
Said Menechino: “A lot of guys, when it’s cold out, they don’t want to get jammed, they don’t want to hit it off the end of the bat. So now they’re altering their swings. You can’t do that.”
Menechino said the Sox are seeing a lot sliders and off-speed pitches and have to do a better job hitting the ball the other ways.
“You’re getting slider guys, you try to pull them, you’ve got no chance,” he said. “But when you’re not feeling good and you’re trying to do too much, the normal thing for hitters to do is ‘I want to get the head out, I want to feel hard contact. I want to barrel the ball.’ And the natural evolution to that is to think-pull, when it’s the opposite.
“We’ve got to stay up the middle the other way. And that’s what has to happen or it’s going to stay like this.”
Menechino pointed to the approach the team took April 13 against the Seattle Mariners as one to try to duplicate. The Sox hit three solo home runs against 2021 American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray in a 6-4 victory.
The Sox had 10 hits in the win. That was the last time they had scored at least four runs in a game until Sunday.
“That was a great job that night,” Menechino said. “You had such a good night against such a good pitcher who did really good against us (in the past) and you’re like, ‘OK, we accomplished that.’ I don’t know, you have to talk to the players, but sometimes after that high, is it cocky, is it ‘Oh, we got this?’ I don’t know. But the thing is, that approach works against everybody. Especially the way they want to pitch us. They know we can hit fastballs, so you know what, it’s time to make an adjustment.”
Menechino thinks the hitters have been more aggressive this season, especially on fastballs.
“Teams have recognized that and now they’re going to try to make us have patience, they’re going to tease us in and out of the zone, especially with off-speed,” Menechino said. “If you’re not taking your walks, you’re falling into their plan.”
The Sox rank 29th in the majors with 33 walks.
“You have to be more selective and have a plan for what they’re doing to you,” Menechino said. “You’ve got to make adjustments. We have to make the adjustment now of what the other teams are doing to us and that starts where?”
Menechino pointed to his head.
“Mentally,” he said. “Take your base hits. Base hit them to death. The Cubs scored 21 runs (Saturday), one homer.
“We have the ability to do that. We did it last year. I have some stuff I’m going to start focusing on with these guys. But we have to come mentally prepared.”
