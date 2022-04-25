News
Orioles say club still working to reach out to alumni after Adam Jones states that team hasn’t invited him to Camden Yards anniversary events
After longtime Orioles center fielder Adam Jones said on WBAL Radio on Sunday that the club hasn’t invited him to any of its planned events for the 30-year anniversary of Camden Yards, an Orioles spokesperson said the team is still working to invite Jones and other notable alumni from the ballpark’s three-decade history.
Jones, 36, played for the Orioles from 2008 to 2018. He has hit more home runs at Camden Yards than any other player and ranks in the top 10 in franchise history in games, hits and more.
After using his 10-and-5 rights to negate a trade to the Philadelphia Phillies during the 2018 season, the five-time All-Star became a free agent and signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
He spent 2020 and 2021 playing in Japan, and has not signed to play anywhere for 2022 after the Orix Buffaloes did not exercise a team option for this season.
Active players, such as former Orioles infielders Manny Machado and Jonathan Schoop, are not on the team’s list of planned invitees.
Among those who have reportedly received an invitation is former infielder Robert Andino, whose walk-off single at Camden Yards in the final game of the 2011 season prevented the Boston Red Sox from making the playoffs. Speaking on WBAL, Jones said he recently spoke with Andino, who informed him the Orioles had asked him to appear at an event related to the venue’s 30-year anniversary.
Jones responded that he had yet to receive an invite himself, but one is coming, a team spokesperson told The Baltimore Sun.
News
Heat’s Kyle Lowry ruled out Sunday vs. Hawks due to hamstring strain
Point guard Kyle Lowry was ruled out of Sunday night’s Miami Heat playoff game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena due to the hamstring strain sustained during the third quarter of Friday night’s loss.
Listed as questionable earlier in the day, Lowry’s status was changed 90 minutes before the 7 p.m. tipoff.
It is only the second game Lowry, 36, has missed due to injury since he joined the team on a three-year, $85 million free-agent contract in August, having sat out an Oct. 25 road loss to the Indiana Pacers due to an ankle sprain. His other absences had been due to personal reasons, rest or health-and-safety protocols.
The Heat went 12-7 in Lowry’s absence during the regular season.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said prudence took priority.
“You have to be smart about it,” he said. “The training staff determined that he wasn’t going to play tonight and we have everybody else available and that’s what we’re focused on.”
Asked if Lowry pushed to play, Spoelstra said, “You know Kyle.”
The Heat have termed Lowry’s status as day-to-day, with Game 5 of the best-of-seven opening-round Eastern Conference series at 7 p.m. Tuesday at FTX Arena.
Lowry did not participate in the Heat’s Saturday practice, with the team not holding a Sunday shootaround.
Spoelstra said going frequently without starters during the regular season primed the Heat for such moments.
“Your confidence as a group, everybody in the locker room, that even when situations are not perfectly ideal, and nothing is ideal in the playoffs, you like to have things that you trust that you’ve seen,” Spoelstra said. “And we’ve seen it.”
Lowry’s absence again cast third-year guard Gabe Vincent into a primary role.
“Gabe has been able to plug in and stabilize and also give us some really good two-way basketball,” Spoelstra said. “And we have full confidence that he’ll be able to fill in that gap and that position, in a different way. He’s not going to be Kyle.
“And then we’ll have to get some contributions from other guys. But we’ve proven as a group that we can still be functional and effective, even when different guys are out.”
The other players listed earlier in the day on the Heat injury report all were cleared to play: Bam Adebayo (left quadriceps contusion), Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain), P.J. Tucker (right calf strain) and Vincent (right big toe contusion).
News
Nearly 400 people attend annual Stomp Out Addiction Walk
OAKVILLE, Mo. – With overdose deaths higher than ever in south St. Louis County and surrounding areas, people gathered at Faith Oakville Church for the Stomp Out Addiction Walk.
The purpose was to raise awareness about overdose deaths, as well as educating and supporting the community.
All proceeds will benefit PreventEd to help serve this cause.
“PreventEd works to reduce or prevent the harms of alcohol and other drug use. We’ve been around since 1965, and on a typical year, we’ll serve about 100,000 folks in our St. Louis Region,” said Nichole Dawsey, executive director of PreventEd.
The proceeds will allow PreventEd to provide NARCAN, assessments and referrals, fentanyl test strips, and recovery support.
The event began with a celebration service in the church’s worship center.
“We’ve got a shared goal here which is just create awareness of addiction, addiction recovery, and just care and support for people who are impacted by it. I don’t know anybody who’s not, so it’s great that we get to partner with them because they’re the experts in this area,” Pastor Chris Sommer said.
On a wall inside the church, people wrote down who they’re walking for, as well as messages of support.
Overdose deaths in south St. Louis County are higher than ever; Dawsey said the pandemic exacerbated this problem.
“Since COVID, calls for assessments and referral services have gone up almost 20 percent,” she said. “And our teenagers as well are really struggling, and so calls for our services to assist teens have gone up anywhere from 15% to 20%.”
Pastor Sommer said he hopes to create a space where people feel that it’s okay to talk about these problems, and that it is okay to ask for help.
News
Kendrick Perkins: The Celtics ‘snatched the Nets’ soul’ and ‘made Kevin Durant quit’
Kevin Durant’s former teammate believed the Nets star was beaten down by the Celtics to the point of surrender during his Game 3 dud.
“The Celtics have snatched the Nets soul,” Kendrick Perkins said on the Celtics postgame show for NBC Sports Boston on Sunday. “They’re punking them. They’re punking KD. They done made Kevin Durant quit. He had no interest at all in playing this game. He was not engaged.”
Durant, 33, managed just 11 shots in Saturday’s 109-103 defeat to the Celtics, sending the Nets into a 3-0 series hole and requiring a victory Monday to avoid an embarrassing sweep.
Kyrie Irving also struggled Saturday while scoring just 16 points on 6-for-17 shooting.
“Think about this for a second,” Perkins said. “Some people were saying that KD and Kyrie were the most skilled duo of all time. And what did we just witness? We witnessed the Boston Celtics make both of those guys quit during a crucial Game 3 at home.
“That’s why I have the Celtics winning the championship this year. Because if you could do that to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, you could do it to anybody else in the NBA.”
Perkins, now a media personality with ESPN, played with Durant for five seasons in OKC after winning a title with the Celtics in 2008. His assessment of Durant giving up in Game 3 seems overblown, however, since the Nets’ game plan Saturday was for the former MVP to play off the ball.
Durant said he devised the scheme after watching film of his offense being stifled in Games 1 and 2. But he quickly second-guessed the strategy.
“The first two games I just felt like there wasn’t a lot of space for me to operate to score, so I didn’t want to force it (in Game 3),” Durant said. “Maybe that’s the wrong decision coming into this game. Maybe I should have been more aggressive to score.”
Durant is averaging just 22 points in the series on 38.5% shooting, well below his playoff career averages of 29.4 points on 47.6% from the field. Another theory is that Durant and Irving are gassed after logging heavy and intense minutes to end the season, a necessity of falling into the play-in tournament.
Coach Steve Nash agreed with that premise and added that Irving’s fasting for Ramadan is taking a physical toll.
“They’ve both got to be tired,” Nash said. “Kyrie’s fasting and Kevin’s had to play 40-plus minutes for five, six weeks after missing six, seven weeks (with a knee injury). We needed him to play 40 minutes or we wouldn’t be in the playoffs or we’d be 10th in the play-in. I’m sure that’s taken a big toll on Kevin. He’s carried a huge burden for us for weeks on end.
“Kyrie as well since he’s been playing home and on the road and fasting, it can’t be easy. I go play tennis and if I haven’t eaten I feel like I’m going to fall over so I can’t imagine how he feels in an NBA playoff game. … I feel for him. I feel for those guys.”
Durant disputed his coach’s excuse.
“I don’t think fatigue set in,” he said. “I feel good playing. I’m not winded. My body doesn’t hurt. I wouldn’t blame it on that.”
