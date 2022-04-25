Finance
Overdraft Item Reversal
Most bank customers sign up for new checking accounts without having a full and complete understanding of many of the account’s terms and conditions (Ts&Cs). One of the most often misunderstood Ts&Cs is that of overdraft protection programs.
In general, the function of an overdraft protection program is to allow the bank to cover (pay for) an outstanding debit charge, credit charge or check that is made against a checking account that has an insufficient balance to cover the charge. In return, the bank will charge the customer a fee for this service. The fee gets applied directly to the account balance at the time of the charge, adding to the already negative balance.
One of the most misunderstood aspects of overdraft protection programs on the part of consumers is the fact that the bank will allow a debit card charge to be approved and processed, even if the account balance is negative! Most checking account customers believe erroneously that the bank will simply reject any debit purchase that they try to make if the balance is too low to cover it. Not so! Instead, the bank will honor it and then charge an overdraft fee. This simple misunderstanding results in billions of dollars of additional income for banks in the form of overdraft fees.
Not only are banks in no hurry to dispel this misconception about how overdraft protection works – many of them actively engage in practices designed to increase the likelihood that multiple overdrafts will occur in the same day, thereby increasing the number of overdraft fees they earn. They do this by processing first the larger-amount transactions made in a given day, then processing the smaller transactions. Doing it this way increases the likelihood of an overdraft occurring. The result: as the last few transactions are processed, each one can result in an overdraft fee being charged.
If you have noticed one or more overdrafts on your bank statement recently, you probably want to do everything in your power to get it removed. This feeling can be especially strong if you think that the overdraft is the result of a deceptive practice on the part of the bank.
To get an overdraft item reversal request accepted by your bank, try taking these steps:
1. Get a copy of your bank statement, either online or in paper form.
2. Find the line item in question by looking at the date of the transaction that resulted in one or more overdraft fees being charged to your account. These will be expressed as a debit against your account (shown with a minus sign, like a withdrawal).
3. Look at the checking account balance shown in your account on the day and time of the charge that resulted in an overdraft. Was it still showing as positive at the time? If so, you may be able to convince your bank that their statement is not clear and that a reasonable person would have concluded that there was a balance in the account at the time.
4. Remember that when you call your bank, it is important to be polite and friendly. They get thousands of complaints every day about overdraft fees and are ready with verbal ammunition to fire back at you. Their most common ploy: to make it seem like it’s obvious that you made the mistake, not them. But, anyone who has seen a typical bank statement knows that they are far from clear.
5. If you are unable to convince the phone representative to reverse your overdraft charge, consider writing a letter to your bank’s home office to formally register a complaint.
Of course, all of this protesting work takes time, and for many of us, time is money. Sometimes, it can be easier to give up trying to fight your bank about a given charge, instead opting to switch to a bank that does not charge overdraft fees. There are banks in the marketplace today that will never charge you an overdraft fee – even if you overdraw your account!
What to Look For In a Used Car Loan
Many young people could not afford their first car if it weren’t for the availability of used car financing. They just don’t have the cash to buy the car outright. Fortunately, obtaining such financing at very reasonable interest rates is not difficult. You just need to do your research and follow these simple steps.
As you’re paging through the used car ads you’re bound to come across what looks like absolutely fantastic car loan availability from the car dealers themselves. You’ll see zero percent offers, low payment offers that seem too good to be true. Of course, they are! These ads are meant to mislead you, make you come in and apply, and end up getting a loan at 10 to 18 percent over the standard rates! Yes, interest-free offers are available, but only if you have perfect credit. Most used car buyers do not fall into this category. In general, used car loan interest rates exceed those of new cars by several percentage points on average.
One way to mitigate this cost is to get your loan through a dedicated finance company rather than through the car dealership or your normal bank. These institutions generally have more liberal lending policies. Any lender, however, will require proof of the value of the car, and a 20 percent down payment. This is normal and should not be regarded as a suspicious request. Both these regulations are designed to give the lender a safety margin, should the loan go into default. If that happens, the lender’s only recourse is in the collateral, which is the car. Therefore, they naturally have a vested interest in knowing that you did not pay too much for the car, and that at least 20 percent of its value holds even if the default happens immediately. This is actually an advantage to you, as well. There is someone looking over your shoulder at the transaction, making sure it is a respectable deal and price for the vehicle in its current state and condition.
Before you apply for your financing, run a credit check on yourself. This will help you determine what you should be able to afford and should be offered. Sometimes you may realize before you really get started that a used car loan isn’t affordable for you. This could be because of a low credit score, inability to meet the down payment requirements, or insurance concerns. Knowing this going in is important, because online institutions will tempt you with one-day offers. Don’t fall for it! Despite their dire warnings of offer expiration, these lenders will be there tomorrow with another fantastic offer for you! Wait until you are comfortable with the amount and the terms. It is not worth the devastation a loan default can play on your credit history to take it now when you’re unsure you can repay it as required.
Another caution with car loans and any other financial transactions – keep all your paperwork in good order. If you’ve obtained the loan online, print out a copy of everything and store it in a safe place. Never sign anything you don’t understand completely. Ask questions until you understand. Talk to a third-party professional to get a different point of view. It’s your responsibility to protect your own interests. Don’t expect the lender to do it for you. This is the kind of thinking that led to the current mortgage crisis in the United States.
One final piece of advice: As soon as you get your used car loan, look into refinancing it, especially if you weren’t able to get a zero to three percent interest rate. Refinancing sites will usually have calculators on them so you can calculate your total savings. If you can get a percentage point under your current contract, it’s worth it.
Reserve 20-Year Letter for Retirement Received – What Happens Next?
You’re not eligible to retire from the reserves until you receive a “Notification of Eligibility for Retired Pay at age 60” letter. This is known as the “20-Year Letter”. You’ll get this letter after your 20th good year; approximately 90 to 120 days after your retirement year ending date.
Along with this letter, you’ll also receive a “Reserve Component Survivor Benefit Plan (RC-SBP)”. Someone at your unit, or a career counselor, will work with you at this point. Your spouse and you will complete the RC-SBP and submit it to your unit. Your unit will send it to the office that’ll hold your records after you retire. For the Army, this’d be HRC.
You’ll have three major options.
You’ll also have three options. The first one is to continue your reserve status. The second one is to transfer to the retired reserve. The third one is to choose to be discharged from the reserves. There’s also a fourth option, more on that later.
You can continue your reserve status. If you’re a drilling reservist, you can continue to drill and follow your troop program unit plan. If you’re in the Individual Ready Reserves (IRR), you can continue meeting your requirements for the IRR. If you’re in the standby reserves, you can continue to drill without pay.
This option allows you to gain time in grade/service credit for the duration of your ready reserve time. It also allows you to continue to accumulate retirement points. The more retirement points you have, the higher your paycheck amount. Ideally, you’ll want to remain in this status until you reach paid retirement eligibility.
As a ready reservist, you’re a mobilization asset.
If you continue to remain in the ready reserve status, you’re still obligated to get 50 retirement/reserve points each retirement year. If you drop below that requirement, you’ll be subject to transfer to the retired reserves.
The second option you have is to transfer to the retired reserves. In this case, you’ll submit a retirement packet. You’ll transfer to the retired reserves once you get your retirement orders. Once in the retired reserves, you’ll be a “grey area” retiree. You’ll receive a retired reserve ID card, and have most the benefits that you had as a ready reservist.
This option allows you to gain “time in grade/service” credit for the time that you’re a grey area retiree. It also keeps you as a “mobilization asset.”
The third option that you have is to choose discharge from the reserves. This option removes you as a mobilization asset. However, this option also short changes your retirement pay. If you chose discharge, your retirement pay/rate will be that in effect the retirement year you got discharged. This means that the value of your future retirement pension decreases each year before you start receiving it.
The choice that you make, between transfer to the retired reserves or discharge, will be final.
Qualitative Retention Program:
Now, let’s say you chose to remain in the Troop Program Unit (TPU)/Selected Reserves (SELRES). What happens next? If you’re Army Reserves, or Army National Guard, you end up subject to the Qualitative Retention Program. The Army will review your record once every two years. They’re going to determine whether you’re among the best chosen to continue drilling, or whether you should be transferred to another status.
Once your record is flagged for consideration, they’ll send a packet of information to you via your chain of command. One of the items in that packet will give you two options. If the board removes you from your drilling status, where do you want to transfer to? Do you want to transfer to the IRR, or to the retired reserve?
If you choose transfer to the IRR, you can continue to accumulate points. You’ll also have a chance at doing AT/ADT or volunteer for other training opportunities. If you have other priorities, you could choose transfer to the retired reserves.
You’ll also get advice to check your records and make sure that they’re complete. They’ll also give both your commander and you an opportunity to make statements.
The fourth option, pending unit policy.
Depending on your unit (Army Reserves), or if you’re in the National Guard (Army), you have another option after receiving your 20-Year-Letter. You can apply for transfer to the IRR.
Even if you’re not close to receiving your 20-Year-Letter, you should carefully consider the above options.
Final reserve years required for retirement.
If you reached 20 qualifying years fore retirement before October 5, 1994, the last 8 qualifying years have to be reserve years. If you reached 20 qualifying years for retirement from October 5, 1994 to April 24, 2005, the last 6 qualifying years have to be reserve years.
If you reached 20 qualifying years for retirement after April 24, 2005, you don’t have a minimum reserve requirement at the end.
Essential Steps to Getting Approved For a Home Mortgage Loan
Buying a home is a biggest step you can take to ensure your family’s security for the future. Getting approved for a home mortgage loan is easier now that it has been in previous years. More and more lenders are modifying the requirements for loan approval as new home buyers programs become available.Here are some good things to know when trying to get approved for a home mortgage loan:
Some things to do before applying for a home mortgage loan
Get your credit in order. If you have anything outstanding, you may want to take care of that before applying for your home mortgage loan.The first thing a mortgage lender will look at is your credit. They look at how you pay your bills and how much debt you have in relation to your income. If you are overextended they may refuse your loan. Even if you don’t have the best credit, you can still qualify for a home loan as long as you have a stable income. You may just have to pay a higher interest rate or larger down payment.
How is your income? All lenders base some of their approval requirements on income. Your income tells them if you can afford to repay the loan. Your total amount of monthly debt should ideally be 1/3-1/2 of your total income. Any more than 50% and they consider that overextended.
Check around for a mortgage lender. Google is probably a good place to start searching for lender in your area. Call them and ask to speak to a lender to get some basic information as far as interest rates and requirements for a loan.
Once you have everything and are ready to apply for the loan
Fill out the application for a home loan and make an appointment with a loan specialist.You will need to bring identification, and proof of income and expenses;bills and payments.They will want to know about your current financial status. In order to qualify for most loans you just need to have a stable income and not too much debt.
Have a good size down payment. Another good thing because that means less money for them to lend you.
The more you can come up with for a down payment, the better off you will be. Typically, a down payment is
between 5% and 20%. You may also have to come up with closing costs and fees associated with processing the loan so be prepared to pay out of pocket for some things.
If everything goes well, you may qualify for a pre-approved mortgage loan. This means that you are pre-qualified and the company will back you. It’s best to get this first if you can because it will be easier to negotiate with sellers if they know you are already qualified and have the financial backing. Plus the pre-approved amount will be a set amount so that when you start home shopping you’ll already know how much of a loan you will be able to get.
