Polling agencies project reelection for French leader Macron
By JOHN LEICESTER
PARIS (AP) — Polling agencies projected that French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won reelection Sunday in the presidential runoff, offering French voters and the European Union the reassurance of leadership stability in the bloc’s only nuclear-armed power as the continent grapples with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
A second five-year term for Macron, if confirmed by official results later Sunday, would spare France and its allies in Europe and beyond the seismic upheaval of a shift of power in wartime. Macron’s rival, far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen, quickly conceded Sunday night.
Her campaign had pledged to dilute French ties with the 27-nation EU, the NATO military alliance and Germany would, had she won, have shaken Europe’s security architecture as the continent deals with its worst conflict since World War II. Le Pen also spoke out against sanctions on Russian energy supplies and faced scrutiny during the election campaign over her previous friendliness with the Kremlin.
Polling agencies’ projections released as the last voting stations closed said Macron was on course to beat Le Pen by a double-digit margin. Five years ago, Macron won a sweeping victory to become France’s youngest president at 39. The margin is expected to be way smaller this time: Polling agencies Opinionway, Harris and Ifop projected that the 44-year-old pro-European centrist projected to win at least 57% of the vote.
Le Pen was projected to win between 41.5% and 43% support — a still unprecedented result for the 53-year-old on her third attempt to win the French presidency.
Early official results are expected later Sunday night.
If the projections hold, Macron would become only the third president since the 1958 founding of modern France to win twice at the ballot box, and the first in 20 years, since incumbent Jacques Chirac trounced Le Pen’s father in 2002.
Le Pen’s score this time rewarded her year-long efforts to make her far-right politics more palatable to voters. Campaigning hard on cost-of-living issues, she made deep inroads among blue-collar voters, in disaffected rural communities and former industrial centers.
Breaking through the threshold of 40% or more of the vote is unprecedented for the French far-right. Le Pen was beaten 66% to 34% by Macron in 2017. And her father got less than 20% against Chirac.
Several hundred Macon supporters gathered in front of the Eiffel Tower, singing the national anthem and waving French and European flags as television stations broadcast the initial projections of his win.
Still. the projected drop in support for Macron compared to five years ago points to what is expected to be a tough battle for the president to rally people behind him in his second term.
Many French voters found the 2022 rematch less compelling than in 2017, when Macron was an unknown factor, having never previously held elected office.
Leftist voters — unable to identify with either the centrist president or Le Pen’s fiercely nationalist platform — often agonized with the choices Sunday. Some trooped reluctantly to polling stations solely to stop Le Pen, casting joyless votes for Macron.
“It was the least worst choice,” said Stephanie David, a transport logistics worker who backed a communist candidate in round one.
It was an impossible choice for retiree Jean-Pierre Roux. Having also voted communist in round one, he dropped an empty envelope into the ballot box on Sunday, repelled both by Le Pen’s politics and what he saw as Macron’s arrogance.
“I am not against his ideas but I cannot stand the person,” Roux said.
Macron went into the vote with a sizeable lead in polls but unable to be sure of victory from a fractured, anxious and tired electorate. The war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic battered Macron’s first term, as did months of violent protests against his economic policies. The upheavals created fertile ground for Le Pen.
Marian Arbre, voting in Paris, cast his ballot for Macron “to avoid a government that finds itself with fascists, racists.”
“There’s a real risk,” the 29-year-old fretted.
With the EU’s only seat on the U.N. Security Council and only nuclear arsenal, the outcome in France was being watched across the 27-nation bloc as it grapples with the fallout of the Ukraine war.
France has played a leading role in international efforts to punish Russia with sanctions and is supplying weapons systems to Ukraine. Le Pen’s ties to Russia became an issue during the campaign, raising questions as to how she would deal with the Kremlin if elected.
Earlier in the day, Le Pen voted in the northern town of Henin-Beaumont, in France’s struggling former industrial heartland, while Macron voted in the resort town of Le Touquet on the English Channel.
Appealing to working-class voters struggling with surging prices, Le Pen has vowed that bringing down the cost of living would be her priority if elected. She argued that Macron’s presidency left the country deeply divided, pointing to the yellow vest protest movement that rocked his government before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Macron sought to appeal to voters of immigrant heritage and religious minorities, especially because of Le Pen’s proposed policies targeting Muslims and putting French citizens first in line for jobs and benefits.
Macron also touted his environmental and climate accomplishments to trawl for young voters who backed left-wing candidates in round one but were often unhappy about the runoff match-up. Macron said his next prime minister would be put in charge of environmental planning as France seeks to become carbon neutral by 2050.
Associated Press journalists Thomas Adamson, Sylvie Corbet and Elaine Ganley in Paris, Michel Spingler in Henin-Beaumont, and Alex Turnbull in Le Touquet, contributed.
Ex-Met Michael Conforto to miss all of 2022 season following shoulder surgery
In a twist from previous years, it was the Mets that were on the right side of a free-agent injury situation that went all wrong.
Michael Conforto will miss the 2022 season following a shoulder surgery he underwent last week, according to his agent, Scott Boras. Conforto is expected to be fully healthy by spring training 2023.
Conforto injured his shoulder during a workout in January, Boras said.
The former Mets outfielder — who the Amazin’s drafted in the first round of the 2014 draft and spent seven years in the organization — entered free agency for the first time this past November after he turned down the team’s one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer.
The Mets wasted no time pivoting and pursuing a first-class outfielder. Newly minted general manager Billy Eppler finalized a four-year, $78 million contract with Starling Marte on Dec. 1, hours before the owners’ lockout froze transactions for over three months.
As all eyes turned to Conforto, one of the notable free agents still available once the lockout was lifted, it became peculiar that no team had signed the All-Star outfielder, despite Boras’ efforts to tout his free agency and land Conforto to a long-term deal.
During November’s GM Meetings, Boras dubbed Conforto the “King of Queens” and “the ace of many GM’s hearts.” Boras then added that the interest level in the .255/.356/.468-career hitter had been extraordinary.
It was evident from Conforto’s final games in 2021 — which wrapped up a disappointing season for the 28-year-old that included an oblique injury and underwhelming results at the plate — that he had decided to move on from his homegrown team. If Conforto had signed elsewhere ahead of the 2022 season, as had been his intention, the Mets would have received draft-pick compensation since he declined the club’s qualifying offer.
Now, the Mets will not receive that extra draft pick, but they’re also not on the books for $18.4 million while Conforto misses the year and heals from the shoulder operation. Conforto will remain unemployed this year, and re-enter free agency for the 2023 season.
“You don’t want any one of your friends or teammates to undergo surgery, especially as serious as shoulder surgery,” Pete Alonso, Conforto’s teammate of three years, told reporters at Chase Field. “I wish Mike all the best and a speedy, healthy and full recovery.”
WALKER UPDATE
Following his rehab outing with the St. Lucie Mets in extended spring training last week, Taijuan Walker joined the Mets in Phoenix on Friday to reassess his progression from right shoulder bursitis. Walker will make one more outing before he comes off the injured list, either in the form of a simulated game or another minor-league rehab start.
Walker will remain on the IL for the Mets’ current six-game road trip against the Diamondbacks and Cardinals, and is expected to rejoin the rotation and take the mound on April 29 or 30 against the Phillies during the club’s next homestand. If Walker returns as expected, he will have missed just two starts while recovering from the right shoulder injury.
PETERSON SENT DOWN
David Peterson was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday following three terrific outings for the Mets. Right-hander Adonis Medina was called up to add an extra arm in the relief corps for the Mets’ bullpen game against the Diamondbacks, which resulted in an uninspiring 5-2 loss.
Peterson allowed one earned run over 14 innings and three games (two starts) since Walker hit the IL on April 11. The left-hander struck out 10 batters, earned two wins, and posted a 0.64 ERA in that span. Manager Buck Showalter indicated Peterson will be called back up to rotation for the Mets’ doubleheader against the Braves on May 3 at Citi Field.
“He’s earned the right to be back and I think he understands why we had to do it with today’s game,” Showalter told reporters at Chase Field on Saturday. “It’s never fun, especially when a guy’s pitching as well as Pete is.”
Severe storms possible Sunday afternoon, T-Storm Watch issued
A cold front is moving into the region producing strong to severe thunderstorms mainly east and northeast of St. Louis.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the metro east into central Illinois and is in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday. St. Louis city and county are not included in this watch.
These storms will be capable of producing strong to damaging wind gusts, which are the primary risk. A tornado or two could also possibly occur as well as large hail.
These thunderstorms are expected to further develop across south-central and east-central Illinois this afternoon.
