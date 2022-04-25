News
Poplar Bluff teen killed in rollover crash
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – A 16-year-old boy from Poplar Bluff died in a rollover crash Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened at 3:15 p.m. along Country Road 524, approximately seven miles north of Poplar Bluff.
The teen was driving westbound in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma when he overcorrected and the truck traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
The teen was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead less than an hour later.
News
Nets think their odds are better than 0-3 deficit suggests: ‘I don’t think we’ve been far off,’ says Seth Curry
The Nets don’t believe they are too far off from being better than the Celtics in their first-round match up.
The Nets entered Monday facing an 0-3 series deficit no team in NBA playoff history has ever overcome. They lost Game 1 on a broken-play, buzzer-beating layup, blew a 17-point lead to lose Game 2 by seven, and lost their first playoff game at home by six points on Saturday.
“I don’t think we’ve been far off,” sharpshooter Seth Curry said Sunday. “I know everything in the playoffs is magnified, but we haven’t been too far off from winning a lot of these games and being in this series.”
Of the 143 teams that have faced an 0-3 playoff deficit, none have come back to win, and 89 of the other 143 teams that have taken a 3-0 lead swept their opponent in Game 4.
“I think you have to have perspective always in life,” head coach Steve Nash said. “It looks ominous, 0-3. We had Game 1 won if they took one more dribble. So you have to always remind yourselves that you can’t play three games in one. You play one, try to win the game. And try to find that belief and perspective that it is one game. We’ll play a good game and let the chips fall.”
While Curry and Nash sang one tune, the ambiance in the Nets’ practice facility hummed another.
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are usually doing shooting drills at the end of Nets practice, but by the time the Nets allowed media in to watch the end, Durant was walking off the floor and Irving was nowhere to be found. Neither was Simmons, who was expected to also miss Game 4.
The energy at Nets practice was comparable to the energy at a regular-season game at Barclays Center. It was missing, almost morgue-like, and after three games, the Nets have been, too.
Curry, however, said the team still believes it can come back from this deficit.
“One game at a time. We haven’t been far off in these games,” he said. “I know it seems that way just from everybody on the outside, but when you really watch it and look at the numbers outside of just the counting stats, look at the numbers, we’re really close. We’re right there to being in this series. That’s the belief that I have. Everybody has to have that same belief and go out there and try to win one game.”
Asked if his teammates share his same belief, Curry said, “I think so.”
If they’re going to overcome the swarming Celtics defense and Boston’s buzzing continuity, it’ll come from attention to detail and, more importantly, taking care of the ball. That starts with Durant, who has compounded his shooting horrors with 17 careless turnovers through three playoff games.
“The turnovers come from a lack of chemistry, a lack of knowing where guys are gonna be at,” Curry said on Sunday. “Just being on the same page, and from watching film, our half-court offense hasn’t been too bad when we get a shot, it’s just the turnovers, and the same thing with our half-court defense. When our defense is set, it’s been pretty good throughout this series.”
Curry harped on the turnovers even more.
“It’s just the run-outs, the transition, turnovers,” he said. “Everybody’s gonna be good when they get a turnover in transition. They’re gonna run out and score at a higher rate, and that’s what (Boston has) been doing. If we can cut those turnovers down and set our defense, then we can have a greater chance to win these games.”
It’s going to take more than just taking care of the ball to make something of this series. It’s going to take heart and will, and more importantly, a legacy game from the Nets’ two superstars if they’re going to force a Game 5 in Boston.
Down 0-3, where do the Nets go from here?
“We go to Barclays tomorrow night to try and win a game and enjoy the heck out of it,” Nash said. “That’s way better than not having this opportunity. I think for our group trying to find that resolve and that belief. We’ve lost three games by maybe a little over four points as an average. So it’s all possible and we just have to find the resolve.”
()
News
After 17 games at Toledo, Saints leave town with 8-3 loss to Mud Hens
TOLEDO — You can bet the St. Paul Saints are glad to put Fifth Third Field in their rear-view mirror.
The home field of the Toledo Mud Hens has been a house of horrors since the Saints became the Twins’ Triple-A franchise to start last season. In fact, St. Paul’s past 17 games — 17 straight games! — against the Mud Hens over the past two seasons have been played at the Toledo stadium, and the home team has taken full advantage, winning 13 and losing four.
The latest meeting went according to pattern with the Mud Hens beating the Saints 8-3 on Sunday.
The game wrapped up the six-game series, which Toledo (7-10) won four games to two, dropping St. Paul to 10-7 on the season.
Curtis Terry had two hits for St. Paul, while teammate Jose Miranda had a double, and Chance Sisco and Derek Fisher singled.
The Mud Hens outhit the Saints 10-5.
Here’s something for the Saints to look forward to: They finally will play host to the Mud Hens for the first time with a six-game series from July 12-17.
After a day off on Monday, the Saints return to CHS Field at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds, an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.
News
Chicago Bulls lose at home again — and now are down 3-1 in their playoff series to Milwaukee Bucks: ‘I’m not particularly ready to go home’
The Chicago Bulls delivered some hope in Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks. That was an improvement, at least, for fans at the United Center after the beatdown of Game 3.
The offense matched blows with the Bucks throughout the first half, avoiding an early hole. Patrick Williams finally delivered on his young promise, scoring 20 points in his best performance of the playoffs. The Bulls scored more transition points in the first half (6) than they had in any game in the series so far.
But all that didn’t matter when Giannis Antetokounmpo woke up. The Bucks star carved open the Bulls defense, scoring a series-high 32 points. With Antetokounmpo slicing the Bulls open on both ends of the court, the Bucks waltzed to a 119-95 win.
The Bulls now trail the Bucks 3-1 in the series. After dropping back-to-back blowout losses on their home court, the Bulls face elimination as they struggle to return the confidence delivered by their Game 2 win.
“You’ve got to give them credit — they’ve been through it,” forward DeMar DeRozan said. “They’ve won a series without Giannis before. They’re a championship team for a reason. … We’ve gotten a taste of what it’s like when a great team like that responds.”
The game changed for the Bulls when Alex Caruso took an inadvertent blow to the face from Jevon Carter in the second quarter. Although Caruso took several minutes to clean blood from his nose following the collision, he appeared prepared to playafter returning for the final minutes of the quarter. But after halftime, the guard spent the rest of the game in the locker room.
The injury removed the Bulls’ best defender from the court for the second half of the game — and potentially longer in the series if Caruso remains under concussion protocol. After the game, coach Billy Donovan said the Bulls medical staff was still determining whether Caruso suffered a concussion. The result of that evaluation will determine his availability moving forward.
“Once they started looking into him, I think there was enough of a concern that maybe he has a concussion,” Donovan said.
Rookie Ayo Dosunmu took on a heavier rotation in Caruso’s absence. Dosunmu sank back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter, igniting the crowd at the United Center as the Bulls went on a 17-3 run to pull within eight points. But the Bucks absorbed the run effortlessly, responding with seven unanswered points of their own to reclaim a double-digit advantage.
Dosunmu wasn’t the only young Bull to step up in Game 4. Williams finally broke a shooting drought of 12 consecutive misses — which stretched back to Game 2 — with a 3-pointer in the second quarter. Although Williams still grappled with the oversized matchup of Antetokounmpo, his improved aggression helped lift the Bulls in their third quarter run.
The Bulls starters were aggressive in the first half but couldn’t hold that pace. DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points but couldn’t offer any fourth-quarter wizardry. Zach LaVine cooled off after a 12-point first quarter but still finished with a team-high 24 points. Nikola Vučević didn’t make a shot in the second half after scoring 11 in the first half.
“They gave us a different look,” LaVine said. “One guy isn’t going to beat them. They were crowding the paint and once I break that first line of defense, they were sending guys into the lane and not letting me and DeMar try to beat them.”
The starters had no help from their bench. Derrick Jones Jr. was the only bench player to score in the first half. The entire bench tallied only 17 points while the Bucks bench scored 39 to support its starters.
The Bucks bench unit was led by Grayson Allen, who continued to feed off the jeers thrown at him by Bulls fans at the United Center, scoring 27 points on 6-for-7 shooting from behind the arc. Each of Allen’s 3-pointers delivered a demoralizing blow to the Bulls, cutting runs short and punctuating the end of quarters.
Game 5 will take place Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. It will be the first elimination game of the series, ratcheting up the pressure for the Bulls as they return to Milwaukee.
“I’m not particularly ready to go home,” LaVine said. “I hope everyone else isn’t.”
()
Poplar Bluff teen killed in rollover crash
What You Want to Know About Motorcycle Insurance
Nets think their odds are better than 0-3 deficit suggests: ‘I don’t think we’ve been far off,’ says Seth Curry
After 17 games at Toledo, Saints leave town with 8-3 loss to Mud Hens
Life – The Golden Thread
Chicago Bulls lose at home again — and now are down 3-1 in their playoff series to Milwaukee Bucks: ‘I’m not particularly ready to go home’
Can Dogecoin Slide Further? Key Technical Levels To Keep An Eye On
Government Selling Us As Bonds
Magic’s Jalen Suggs looking to make improvements after up-and-down rookie season
Shiba Inu Bearish Now However This Pattern Suggests Otherwise
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Blockchain4 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm