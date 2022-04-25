News
Reds beat Cardinals 4-1, avoiding series sweep
Reds rookie pitcher Nick Lodolo pitched into the sixth inning, allowing just one run to help Cincinnati to a 4-1 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. The win ends an 11 game losing skid for the Reds. They jumped on Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright early with two first inning runs. The Reds built a 3-0 lead before Tyler O’Neill’s double in the sixth inning got the Cardinals on the scoreboard, scoring Paul Goldschmidt, who had also doubled.
Wainwright took the loss, allowing 4 run in five plus innings pitched. His record for 2022 is now 2-2. Despite the loss, the Cardinals finished the ten game road trip with a winning record (6-4).
They return home on Monday night when they host the New York Mets and Max Scherzer at Busch Stadium.
News
To Europe’s relief, France’s Macron wins but far-right gains
By JOHN LEICESTER
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won reelection to a second term Sunday, triggering relief among allies that the nuclear-armed power won’t abruptly shift course in the midst of the war in Ukraine from European Union and NATO efforts to punish and contain Russia’s military expansionism.
The second five-year term for the 44-year-old centrist spared France and Europe from the seismic upheaval of having firebrand populist Marine Le Pen at the helm, Macron’s presidential runoff challenger who quickly conceded defeat but was still on course for her best-ever electoral showing.
Acknowledging that “numerous” voters cast ballots for him simply to keep out the fiercely nationalist far-right Le Pen, Macron pledged to reunite the country that is “filled with so many doubts, so many divisions” and work to assuage the anger of French voters that fed Le Pen’s campaign.
“No one will be left by the side of the road,” Macron said in a victory speech against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower and a projection of the blue-white-and-red tricolor French flag. He was cheered by several hundred supporters who happily waved French and EU flags.
“We have a lot to do and the war in Ukraine reminds us that we are going through tragic times where France must make its voice heard,” Macron said.
During her campaign, Le Pen pledged to dilute French ties with the 27-nation EU, NATO and Germany, moves that would have shaken Europe’s security architecture as the continent deals with its worst conflict since World War II. Le Pen also spoke out against EU sanctions on Russian energy supplies and faced scrutiny during the campaign over her previous friendliness with the Kremlin.
A chorus of European leaders hailed Macron’s victory, since France has played a leading role in international efforts to punish Russia with sanctions and is supplying weapons to Ukraine.
“Democracy wins, Europe wins,” said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.
“Together we will make France and Europe advance,” tweeted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Italian Premier Mario Draghi hailed Macron’s victory as “splendid news for all of Europe” and a boost to the EU “being a protagonist in the greatest challenges of our times, starting with the war in Ukraine.”
With more than four-fifths of votes counted, Macron was leading 56% to 44% for Le Pen. Polling agencies projected that once all votes were counted, Macron’s margin of victory would be well above 10 points, although that would be much closer than when they first faced off in 2017.
Macron is the first French president in 20 years to win reelection, since incumbent Jacques Chirac trounced Le Pen’s father in 2002.
Le Pen called her results “a shining victory,” saying that “in this defeat, I can’t help but feel a form of hope.”
Breaking through the threshold of 40% of the vote is unprecedented for the French far-right. Le Pen was beaten 66% to 34% by Macron in 2017 and her father got less than 20% against Chirac.
She and hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, one of 10 candidates eliminated in the first round on April 10, both quickly pitched forward Sunday night to France’s legislative election in June, urging voters to give them a parliamentary majority to hamstring Macron.
Le Pen’s score this time rewarded her years-long efforts to make her far-right politics more palatable to voters. Campaigning hard on cost-of-living issues, she made deep inroads among blue-collar voters in disaffected rural communities and in former industrial centers.
Le Pen voter Jean-Marie Cornic, 78, said he cast his ballot for her because he wanted a president who would prioritize “our daily lives — salaries, taxes, pensions.”
The drop in support for Macron compared to five years ago points to a tough battle ahead for the president to rally people behind him in his second term. Many French voters found the 2022 presidential rematch less compelling than in 2017, when Macron was an unknown factor.
Leftist voters — unable to identify with either the centrist president or Le Pen — agonized with Sunday’s choice. Some trooped reluctantly to polling stations solely to stop Le Pen, casting joyless votes for Macron.
“It was the least worst choice,” said Stephanie David, a transport logistics worker who backed a communist candidate in round one.
It was an impossible choice for retiree Jean-Pierre Roux. Having also voted communist in round one, he dropped an empty envelope into the ballot box on Sunday, repelled both by Le Pen’s politics and what he saw as Macron’s arrogance.
“I am not against his ideas but I cannot stand the person,” Roux said.
In contrast, Marian Arbre, voting in Paris, cast his ballot for Macron “to avoid a government that finds itself with fascists, racists.”
“There’s a real risk,” the 29-year-old fretted.
Macron went into the vote with a sizeable lead in polls but faced a fractured, anxious and tired electorate. The war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic battered Macron’s first term, as did months of violent protests against his economic policies.
In celebrating victory, Macron acknowledged a debt to voters who helped get him over the line, “not to support the ideas I hold, but to block those of the extreme right.”
“I want to thank them and tell them that I am aware that their vote obliges me for the years to come,” he said. “I am the custodian of their sense of duty, of their attachment to the Republic.”
___
Associated Press journalists Sylvie Corbet, Elaine Ganley, Angela Charlton and Thomas Adamson in Paris, Sam Petrequin in Brussels Michel Spingler in Henin-Beaumont, and Alex Turnbull in Le Touquet, contributed.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the French election at
News
Orioles say club still working to reach out to alumni after Adam Jones states that team hasn’t invited him to Camden Yards anniversary events
After longtime Orioles center fielder Adam Jones said on WBAL Radio on Sunday that the club hasn’t invited him to any of its planned events for the 30-year anniversary of Camden Yards, an Orioles spokesperson said the team is still working to invite Jones and other notable alumni from the ballpark’s three-decade history.
Jones, 36, played for the Orioles from 2008 to 2018. He has hit more home runs at Camden Yards than any other player and ranks in the top 10 in franchise history in games, hits and more.
After using his 10-and-5 rights to negate a trade to the Philadelphia Phillies during the 2018 season, the five-time All-Star became a free agent and signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
He spent 2020 and 2021 playing in Japan, and has not signed to play anywhere for 2022 after the Orix Buffaloes did not exercise a team option for this season.
Active players, such as former Orioles infielders Manny Machado and Jonathan Schoop, are not on the team’s list of planned invitees.
Among those who have reportedly received an invitation is former infielder Robert Andino, whose walk-off single at Camden Yards in the final game of the 2011 season prevented the Boston Red Sox from making the playoffs. Speaking on WBAL, Jones said he recently spoke with Andino, who informed him the Orioles had asked him to appear at an event related to the venue’s 30-year anniversary.
Jones responded that he had yet to receive an invite himself, but one is coming, a team spokesperson told The Baltimore Sun.
()
News
Heat’s Kyle Lowry ruled out Sunday vs. Hawks due to hamstring strain
Point guard Kyle Lowry was ruled out of Sunday night’s Miami Heat playoff game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena due to the hamstring strain sustained during the third quarter of Friday night’s loss.
Listed as questionable earlier in the day, Lowry’s status was changed 90 minutes before the 7 p.m. tipoff.
It is only the second game Lowry, 36, has missed due to injury since he joined the team on a three-year, $85 million free-agent contract in August, having sat out an Oct. 25 road loss to the Indiana Pacers due to an ankle sprain. His other absences had been due to personal reasons, rest or health-and-safety protocols.
The Heat went 12-7 in Lowry’s absence during the regular season.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said prudence took priority.
“You have to be smart about it,” he said. “The training staff determined that he wasn’t going to play tonight and we have everybody else available and that’s what we’re focused on.”
Asked if Lowry pushed to play, Spoelstra said, “You know Kyle.”
The Heat have termed Lowry’s status as day-to-day, with Game 5 of the best-of-seven opening-round Eastern Conference series at 7 p.m. Tuesday at FTX Arena.
Lowry did not participate in the Heat’s Saturday practice, with the team not holding a Sunday shootaround.
Spoelstra said going frequently without starters during the regular season primed the Heat for such moments.
“Your confidence as a group, everybody in the locker room, that even when situations are not perfectly ideal, and nothing is ideal in the playoffs, you like to have things that you trust that you’ve seen,” Spoelstra said. “And we’ve seen it.”
Lowry’s absence again cast third-year guard Gabe Vincent into a primary role.
“Gabe has been able to plug in and stabilize and also give us some really good two-way basketball,” Spoelstra said. “And we have full confidence that he’ll be able to fill in that gap and that position, in a different way. He’s not going to be Kyle.
“And then we’ll have to get some contributions from other guys. But we’ve proven as a group that we can still be functional and effective, even when different guys are out.”
The other players listed earlier in the day on the Heat injury report all were cleared to play: Bam Adebayo (left quadriceps contusion), Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain), P.J. Tucker (right calf strain) and Vincent (right big toe contusion).
()
Reds beat Cardinals 4-1, avoiding series sweep
To Europe’s relief, France’s Macron wins but far-right gains
Advantages of Email Encryption
Orioles say club still working to reach out to alumni after Adam Jones states that team hasn’t invited him to Camden Yards anniversary events
Heat’s Kyle Lowry ruled out Sunday vs. Hawks due to hamstring strain
Are You In College You Should Be Looking at The Different Dental Plans For College Students?
Nearly 400 people attend annual Stomp Out Addiction Walk
Kendrick Perkins: The Celtics ‘snatched the Nets’ soul’ and ‘made Kevin Durant quit’
Poplar Bluff teen killed in rollover crash
What You Want to Know About Motorcycle Insurance
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Bandman Kevo reveals he had an affair with YouTuber Kayla Nicole and paid her to support his wife
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Blockchain4 days ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm