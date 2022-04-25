Finance
Sell House Now Tips and Information – Learn How to Sell a House Fast
It is now doubt the real real estate market will slow down during the holiday season. This is good for realtors and real estate investors who have been working very hard to help clients buy and sell houses but not so good for buyers and sellers.
If you are in the market to buy a house, December and January can be a good time to pick up some great deals on a house because there are not many buyers. It can also cause an issue for home buyers because the number of available homes typically is lower during the holidays as home sellers don’t want to move during this time.
The cold weather also has an affect on the real estate market. The colder it is outside the less home buyers are out shopping for a great new home and the less number of open houses real estate agents hold. In months when the weather is warm the number of houses for sale increases and so does the number of sold homes each month.
Does this mean you should wait to sell your house until Spring? Well, if you can wait it might be a good idea too, but many home owners need to sell their house now. The truth is life happens and there are many reasons a home you expected to stay in for seven to ten years suddenly becomes a home that you can only stay in for two or three years.
Home owners who need to sell their house fast typically have one of the following reasons: foreclosure, job transfer, divorce, relocation, family illness, short sale, etc. There are many reasons home owners need to sell a home but if you are experiencing any of the above stated issues you are more likely to need to sell quick.
The problem with needing to sell a home fast in the current real estate market is many home owners do not have much equity so selling a house can be very difficult. If you owe more for your home mortgage than what your home is worth it can seem impossible to sell your home. The truth is you still have home selling options. You can have a professional realtor or investor complete a short sale, lease option your home until the market increase or you can rent your house until the market increases and sell then.
It is important that if you are wanting to sell a house you discuss all your options with a real estate professional. Real estate can be a tricky thing to handel especially when you have an emotional attachment to the home. Discussion all your options with someone who is an expert and does not have an emotional attachment can help ease the process of selling a home.
Where to Buy Acai Berry – Why Acai Products Are So Hard to Find
Do you know where to buy Acai berry? Ever noticed how Acai products never seem to reach the shelves of your local health stores and supermarkets? Only a select few brick-and-mortar establishments have Acai on their inventories, and those that do often charge an arm and a leg for them. Thankfully, there’s a better way.
The reason why Acai is so hard to find locally is because Acai berries can’t be imported into many countries. Customs laws often prohibit the importation of fruits that have seeds in them. But even if your country did allow the importation of Acai, chances are you won’t get the fruits in good condition.
Acai berries perish quite quickly — in 24 hours or less after picking from the palm. So unless you live in Brazil (Acai only grows naturally in the Amazon), you’ll have to settle for Acai products to enjoy its health benefits.
So how can you decide where to buy Acai berry products? Simple — you can try surfing the ‘Net. Many trustworthy Acai product manufacturers tend to source their products straight from Brazil and send them to almost any point in the world.
The great thing about buying over the Internet is that the products are much cheaper than in health stores. Internet-based companies deal with much lower overhead costs, so they can afford to offer Acai products at low prices — sometimes even give free trials to a few lucky visitors.
Where to buy Acai berry? Chances are what you’re looking for is only a few mouse clicks away!
Invest In Yourself – The 3 Best Reasons To Invest In Yourself
Most of the time, investing is a good idea. You could invest in real estate, stocks, mutual funds, you name it. However, you cannot forget to invest in yourself! Most people settle and stop investing in their-selves early on in life in which separate the ones working for nothing and the ones working for their new house worth millions! With the fact that most people settle and simply give up early in their 20’s, it’s really not that difficult to get ahead of the game and be a leader in any industry or walk of life. With that be said, we will get the ball rolling with digging a little deeper into the dreadfully common art of settling.
1. Get Ahead of The Game – Start with increasing your education. Our brains are powerful tools in which can hold a bunch of information, you’re simply limiting yourself by not filling it up. Take a pottery class or go online and take an educational course on personal finance or budgeting and anything. Don’t just settle for mediocrity! The only people in this world that will attempt to steer you away from investing in yourself, are broke people!
2. Become A Leader – If you talk better, know more, perform better, and all that goodness then it’s practically impossible to not become a leader in whatever industry you are involved in. If you’re a nurse for example and are able to answer questions only a doctor could, my only logical assumption is that you will be seeing a raise in your income before any other nurse in the hospital you work at. It just makes sense! My knowledge over computers and marketing a few years ago was slim but after taking a determined mature effort to expand greatly in both realms, have become a leader in both industries.
3. Confidence – The power of confidence is truly remarkable. For example, I used to fear math, even basic equations! I took the time and invested in my mathematical education and self-taught myself through online avenues through Calculus. This does not mean I now love math or am an expert mathematician able to solve linear inequalities on the fly. However, when I see an equation I am no longer terrified by the numbers. I’m highly confident in my mathematical ability to know if I work on it long enough and stay focused and relaxed, I’m likely going to discover the correct answer. The power of confidence is taking and task and understanding that you are able to handle it, no matter of difficult or challenging it may be.
If you go through the top three reasons why you should invest in yourself, you’ll quickly realize that they are also steps to take. Consistently increase your education and start making waves in your industry. Then, become a leader in whatever industry you are in which will pretty much take care of itself per cause and effect of increasing your overall knowledge. Finally, harness the power of confidence and use it to your advantage to continue the process!
Investing in the Nigerian Stock Market – Sectors and Stocks to Watch in 2009
Think of the year when Nigerians made obscene profits in the stock market. It is 2008. The same year qualified as the worst year investors ever had. The power of greed was so great that it pushed up the prices of stock beyond their true values.
Those who are well informed and experienced made maximum profits and exited the market. Others who were moved by the herd effect were not so lucky. They were stranded when the prices came tumbling down. It was a painful experience for speculators. Statistics reveal that investors has lost close to 3.9 billion naira.
Now stock prices in the Nigerian stock market look very attractive but investors are so afraid to risk putting fresh funds in the market. The emotion of fear is really reigning now. Smart investors know that this is the right time to buy cheap and acquire high volume. But on what premise would you base your investment drive this time around?
There is widespread concern about the global recession, freezing of margin facilities by banks, devaluation of the naira and general slowdown of the economy. What criteria should you use to pick stocks in this hard time as a forward looking investor?
That is the question I wish to provide answer to in this article.
Factors To Consider
1. Historical Stability
Companies with history of profitable performance over the years barring any unforeseen circumstances will continue to improve of best practices to make investors happy. Remember that First Bank sometime ago took a risk to invest in the emerging communications market in Nigeria through ILL. That deal went sour but the bank did not go under as a result. Years after, it continued to post favourable results and paid investors dividend and bonus issues. Currently, this stock is investors delight. First bank has been consistent over the years and has a strong reserve base.
2. Competitive Advantage
Companies with premium performance in the market over its competitors stand a good chance of surviving this hard time. Strong brands like Cadbury and UACN will continue to make waves in the market. Their products have been permanently registered in the minds of consumers in Nigeria. These products will continue to sell. They are even restructuring and introducing new products which consumers have been buying. The more people patronize these products, the more the profitability with good management of human and material resources.
3. Strong Financial Base
Companies that have been building reserves over the years from the profit made have something to fall back on in this bearish season to fund projects that will add value to their markets and give good return to investors. U.B.A. and G.T.B. are reserve building financial power house. The strong reserve base is largely responsible for their expansion into foreign markets. You can see pure gold here. When those foreign branches start yielding profits what do you think investors will enjoy? Good time and high return on investment of course especially at the return of the bulls.
4. Highly Profitable
Not all companies have the ability to manage resources well for maximum profit. Tax management of certain institutions is so poor that it eat deep into their profit margin. In the banking industry, Oceanic bank stands out in terms of prudent tax portfolio management. Making profit is not all that matters. Having enough to keep is the skill that delight investors.
5. Grossly Undervalued
Equities that are undervalued are the first to rebound in a bullish market. You are not going to make the profit at the return of the bulls. Your profit margin is decided on the timing of your investment. Taking the risk to invest when the company is undervalued guarantees your high returns when the market recovers. Unity Bank is currently enjoying agricultural facility in terms of loan from the world bank. At less than 3 naira current market price, the stock is grossly undervalued
Winning Attitude For Predictable Profits
* Continue to be fully invested
* Invest in fundamentally strong equities
* Ignore economic forecast and be determined to excel in any economy. The stock market always outperform on the long term and is the only solution to inflation as far as your money is concerned
* Continue to acquire more financial and investment skills
* Be less emotional in your decisions
Sectors And Stocks To Watch
1. Agriculture
This sector is on the upswing as a major contributor to the Nigerian gross domestic product and earnings. New frontiers in livestock and cocoa processing are turning out positive results. Companies listed e.g. FTN cocoa processor, Livestock Feeds and Okomu Oil offer promises of good prospects.
2. Food And Beverages
Even in a recession people will continue to demand for food and its confectioneries. The logic why this sector will perform is simple. As long as man lives, the demand for food and beverages will continue. Coupled with good management, companies in this sector e.g. Dangote Sugar, Tantalizer, Flour Mills and Honey Well will continue to delight investors in paying dividend.
3. Banking
Nigerian banks are currently aggressive in their expansion drive to Africa and beyond. The income and profit will soon start reflecting in the balance sheet. Some banks e.g. First Bank, U.B.A., G.T.B., Zenith and Bank PHB has performed well and will continue to reward investors while the bears reign.
4. Communications
Nigerian communication sector is one of the fastest growing in the world. Despite all the infrastructural challenges, companies operating in this sector has been making obscene profits and investors stand to benefit more from their operations in 2009. Starcom is the only stock listed in this sector for now on the Nigerian stock market. Investing in it now will not be a bad idea.
5. Conglomerates
History is in favour of this sector. They particularly have the ability to restructure and remodel their businesses in trying times. A stock like UACN will continue to delight investors
6. Transport
Talk of monopoly. ABC transport is the only listed company in this sector on the exchange. It has been consistent in paying dividend since it was listed in 2006.
7. Insurance
The insurance sector is currently enjoying goodwill and patronage as investors continue to position themselves for long term profit taking. Companies like International Energy Insurance and Cornerstone are highly attractive.
Learn to commit the largest part of your available fund to the food and beverage sector to minimize your risk. Thinking long term is a sure strategy that will guarantee yours success in 2009 and beyond.
