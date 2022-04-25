Finance
Senior Health Care Insurance
Health Insurance For Seniors On The Net
When a good friend of mine inquired where he could obtain information about medical insurance for his out-of-state, elderly mother, I told him to try the Internet.
He reported back to me about a week later, in desperation: “I am giving up, I am too confused.” He had taken on an overwhelming project with his widowed mother, living in another state. As the only child, and following the sudden death of his father, it was his responsibility to care for his mother.
In this world of technology, the family unit is often living in different geographical areas and the family members are usually quite involved with their own lives, careers, and families. In addition, when both parents are alive, often one or both parents are quite independent and do not require a lot of assistance. As time goes on things, of course, change, and sometimes change very suddenly. There can be a crisis, with regard to the health care needs of one or both aging parents.
With our baby boomers facing this problem in ever increasing numbers, and with the information highway in full bloom, there is a definite need for planning.
Protecting your parent’s assets and health is a huge and daunting undertaking, which requires a tremendous amount of education and practical application. Our seniors face many diverse responsibilities upon reaching age 65. To name just a few: Estate planning, taxation, Medicare, social security, wills, insurance, and various other legal and financial matters. All of these different areas require expertise from accountants, lawyers, estate planners, insurance agents, home brokers, financial advisors, and others.
The Internet is a good starting point for most people to find resources for questions and solutions for your problems. There is, however, no replacement for good solid intelligent advice from an expert.
Twenty years ago, insurance for elders was sold by “senior insurance specialists”, with just a handful of companies in each state. The programs were most often Medi-gap or Medicare supplemental policies, which covered the expenses not covered by Medicare, including hospital and doctor deductibles, durable medical devices, and non-approved Medicare costs. Ironically these specialists did not sell a lot of nursing care policies, even though Medicare paid a national average of less than 2% of these expenses. With the advent of “financial and estate planning” and more insurance companies entering this market, a more broad and diversified product line became available to agents, brokers, planners, and seniors.
Part of this new diversification was the “home health care plan”, sold by itself, and in conjunction with senior health insurance products. The appeal of the “home health care policy” was that a senior could stay at home and still receive medical and custodial benefits, allowing a person to recuperate in the comfort of their own home.
This was the answer to a huge problem. The last place an older person wanted to go was a “retirement home”, or “rest home”, or, God forbid, the “nursing home.” It appeared that seniors could now rely on this new innovation without worry of having to move out of their home environment in the event of a health problem.
As with most things,” if it is too good to be true”…. The home health care policy is no exception. The problem is, there is not enough coverage for a lengthy illness or recuperation time. The fact is, the new trend is toward an “all in one” type facility, allowing for a variety of levels of care all in one location. In other words a senior could start off with little or no health care concerns in an independent, less expensive area, and then go to an assisted living, or nursing care facility, all within the same compound.
A “nursing home” requires a nurse on the premises 24 hours per day, assisted living is just eight hours. The advantages to this are financial. The patient or senior is only charged according to the care level required during the time he or she is admitted to that facility. Another benefit is it alleviates a lot of planning because the care is delivered, as it is needed. The medical attention is available to all residents regardless of their current health.
Some people are offered a lifetime package, which covers their care for the rest of their life, regardless of their current age. It also allows for social outlets to an otherwise somewhat isolated group. On-line shopping services have become a huge business. It is definitely here to stay and many insurance policies are purchased from Internet quotes and on-line applications.
There are literally hundreds of thousands of insurance agents and brokers advertising on the Internet. Most of them will provide instant on-line quotes and even applications for the potential insured. I highly discourage a layperson to purchase insurance in this fashion. A little knowledge can be dangerous.
The federal government has mandated to all states through legislation, the standardized senior health insurance policy guidelines, which are governed and regulated by each state insurance department.
There are plans for almost every level of health. Some are designed and priced for a less than healthy individual. Others are for a person with minimal health concerns. . The whole concept of insurance is to provide protection for “unanticipated” sickness or injury, especially catastrophic expenses, which would devastate a person’s net worth. The more small expenses a person is willing or able to pay (self-insure), the lower the rate. I recommend this strategy when evaluating your insurance options.
Another consideration when reviewing various insurance plans is to look at the company itself. How long has the company been selling this type of insurance? Do they have a lot of complaints filed with the local department of insurance? Are the rates stable? Does it pay claims on time? Service? Most agents talk about the rating. These ratings are as follows: A+, A, A-, B+, B, B-, C+, C, C-, or “not rated”.
Do not be fooled by rating alone. It is good to have a high rating, but it is far better to have a company that has longevity, stability, innovation, service, and expertise. The problem is that some companies enter into a market and quickly leave without explanation. This does not give security to the policyholder.
The most important consideration should be a review of the profit/loss ratio for that product. This will establish stability, and longevity in the market. An insurance company with a moderate profit in a particular line of business will remain in that market. On the other hand, a company with losses will make changes and possibly even withdraw. This is information not normally available to Internet users.
Before entering into an insurance contract, the senior person, the family, and other advisors must be realistic, and a careful evaluation of the entire picture must be examined. The age, the health of the senior, the financial resources, the personality and attitude of the senior, and most importantly the desires of the senior, should all be considered.
Early planning is important, as qualification becomes increasingly more difficult as the applicant’s health declines. The senior health care market is complex. I will offer some words of advice to attempt to alleviate potential pitfalls.
*Choose a well-informed, seasoned, and service oriented agent or broker to assist your decision making process. The professional can offer invaluable information, but do not be afraid to ask a lot of questions and even get a second opinion.
*Do not wait until your parent or loved one is sick, or injured. Plan ahead and take the time needed to cover all the options.
*Choose an experienced insurance company. A Company that has been in the marketplace for a significant time and has maintained a balance of rates and benefits and sound risk selection with moderate rate increases over time is your best bet.
*The plan should be flexible, with a broad range of options and benefit selections to the insured. There should be no tricks, or complicated language for the coverage. An incredibly low rate is a red flag for trouble in the future.
*Do not rush or be rushed by an over aggressive sales person.
This policy will not be inexpensive and will need to be read and reviewed for a clear understanding of the contents. This is one advantage to the Internet. You are allowed to read indefinitely before you act.
A long-term care program, with or without insurance coverage, will only work if the senior has input into the care selection process. If there are any questions about the accreditation of a facility please call the “Continuing Care Accreditation Commission at 202-783-7286.
I’m Eligible For Medicare, Now What?
Where is my Medicare card? How do I enroll? What are the costs? There seems to be a lot of confusion surrounding the topic of Medicare enrollment, and this article aims to clear up the confusion and answer most of the questions that you may have!
If you are already receiving social security benefits when you turn 65, you will automatically be enrolled into Medicare Parts A and B and your welcome packet including your card will be mailed to you approximately three months before your birthday. If you want to keep Part B simply do nothing and your benefits will begin on the first day of your birthday month. The exception to this is if your birthday falls on the first of the month then your benefits begin on the first of the previous month. If you do not want to keep Part B you must indicate this by checking the appropriate box on the back of the card, sign it, and send back the card along with the entire form before the effective date on the front of the card. You will then be sent a new card with Part A benefits only.
Many people are not receiving their cards and wondering why; the reason is most likely that they have put off receiving their social security benefits! In the past people were getting full social security benefits at age 65 so they were receiving their Medicare automatically. Now that full social security benefits are not reached until age 66 or 67 people are postponing their benefits. The catch is that they still need to start their Medicare at age 65, and must do this themselves by calling social security at 800-772-1213, or by going online to http://www.socialsecurity.gov.
So what will Part A and Part B costs? Medicare Part A is considered premium free for those that have worked at least 40 quarters and paid into Medicare taxes. If you do not have enough credit hours you can buy Part A for a monthly premium. The current cost for most people enrolling into Medicare Part B in 2011 is $115.40 and this is deducted automatically out of your social security check every month if you have started receiving social security benefits. Your premium will be higher if your modified adjusted gross income from 2 years ago is over $85000 filing single or $170000 filing joint. If you are postponing your social security benefits and starting Part B then you will be billed every 3 months for the Part B premium.
Don’t forget that in addition to these costs you will have to pay for some type of Medicare insurance like a supplement and Part D drug plan. You may be able to avoid some costs by signing up for a Medicare Advantage plan like Healthspring, United Healthcare, Wellcare, or Humana.
The Truth About Medicare SELECT – Can It Save You Money?
If you took a poll and asked every American adult if they were interested in saving money on health insurance, what would the answer be?
An overwhelming: Yes!
As evidence of this, just take a look around. Every day healthcare is in the news.
-New legislation to help small businesses make healthcare more affordable.
-Newer high-deductible plans from insurance companies to help make premiums lower.
-Tax deferred plans for healthcare savings.
And…for those age 65 and over and enrolled in Medicare, saving some money on health insurance premiums whenever possible is a high priority.
Why is this?
Because, contrary to some popular beliefs, it DOES cost something to have Medicare. For instance, there are: Part A deductibles, Part B coinsurance, Part B premiums and more. The average senior healthcare consumer can expect to be out of pocket for many healthcare services.
One of the biggest out of pocket cost worries for Medicare beneficiaries is the Part B coinsurance. Original Medicare covers 80% of approved services for Part B. The rest is out of pocket.
That is…unless you have a Medicare Supplement – or Medigap – Plan.
Medigap plans cover most of the costs that Original Medicare makes you pay out of pocket otherwise.
But, there are many different Medigap plans out there. They are not all created equal. One Medigap Insurance plan option that could save you money is called Medicare SELECT.
What’s the difference between a regular Medigap plan and Medicare SELECT?
With a regular Medigap plan, you can pretty much go to any healthcare provider that accepts Medicare. Medicare will pick up most of the tab and then your Medigap company will pay for the rest.
With a Medicare SELECT plan, you are given a list of providers you can use where your Medigap company will pay. Medicare will pay their portion no matter what as long as the provider accepts Medicare. But if you use an ‘out of network’ provider, your Medicare SELECT company will not pay.
Those Medicare enrollees that are used to being part of an HMO or PPO with their former insurance will be used to the ‘in-network’ versus ‘out-of-network’ provisions of this type of insurance.
So, what’s the draw with Medicare SELECT?
Here are a couple to think about…
First of all, in many instances the premiums are less for a Medicare SELECT Medigap plan than for a regular Medigap Plan. This is where the cost savings can come into play. Premium differences range between companies. Talk to a trustworthy licensed Medigap agent for a detailed quote comparison.
Every little bit helps.
Secondly, you can typically chose any Medigap plan (A, B, C, D, F, G, K, L, M, N) that is available in your state for a Medicare SELECT plan.
Bottom line: Medicare Select policies are not available in all states. If you are OK with limited provider choices (check out the provider list ahead of time) then you should get a quote and at least compare your options. You might be able to save more money than you thought possible.
Five Elements Of Insurance Agency Growth: How The Performance Management Process Just Got Better
A good performance management process is no longer enough to ensure insurance agency growth. What can ensure it, though, is a good performance management process rooted in the five core elements of commitment, business process, sales training, skills training and accountability. Before we review these core elements, let’s first look at what is status quo in the industry.
If company owners and agency principals were asked to define their performance management process, not a one of them would agree or have the same understanding of what those three words mean. Furthermore, very few of them would see insurance sales as the cornerstone of performance and how they manage that process of selling as a key determinate of agency growth. Many insurance agencies operate on the firmly held belief that the insurance business “is what it is” and that’s how “we’ve always done it”. They haven’t committed their agency to any concrete goal and don’t really have a goal-setting process in place for their producers. There are no performance standards set either and no real consequences for not meeting those standards.
Many agency principals have only a linear view for producer and agency growth. Write more policies, book more business, grow and make more money. Write less policies, lose accounts, don’t grow, make less money. Proof of this limited mind-set toward growth is found in the number of 50+ year old men in agencies who have been there for years and are still just making $40-$50K a year in an industry where they could be making double that because the money in insurance sales is there to be made. These agency principals are content with the status quo. They’re okay with how things are working and don’t want to change a thing. They claim they’re too busy to implement a new process to improve the performance of their producers or help them better their performance management process.
Then there are those agency principals who want to grow. They want to create an agency that’s motivated, focused and productive and one that fosters a sales culture that puts more money on the bottom line, revolutionizes growth to the top line, creates wealth for the shareholders and provides the mechanism, the process, the system that generates better income for themselves and for their producers.
I believe there are five elements to extraordinary growth and they center around the following precepts: 1) commitment; 2) a business plan or process; 3) sales training; 4) skills training; and 5) accountability: I espouse to this belief because it delivers on its promise. These core elements create extraordinary, unprecedented growth in the agency.
Commitment. Commitment starts with the agency principal. If the agency is to grow and prosper, the agency principal must be willing to make a commitment to the agency itself and to every producer who works there. Start by making a promise to your producers. Make it a powerful one, a dramatic departure from the way things have been. Think outside the box. Create a commitment that’s concrete, measurable and compelling enough to drive both you and your producers to greater growth. Tell them that you are committed to helping them double their income rapidly. Not only would you motivate the bottom 80% of your producers, but your passion for helping them grow financially would fuel the drive toward greater growth for you, for them and for the agency.
Business Process. Most insurance agencies don’t have a business process. They have a process for how policies get underwritten, how prices are quoted and how client billing procedures are set up. They have a system to keep track of their book of business. But what most of them don’t have is a process by which new business gets generated and new opportunities for growth emerge.
In order to grow, agency principals have to have a business process, a flight plan, a playbook that spells out step by step who is going to play the game, who needs what to play it and where every player is going to be on every play. The playbook defines the rules of play and teaches agency principals and their producers how to play by the rules. And it starts with the prospect. When you develop a rock-solid business plan like this, it is reliable and repeatable.
Sales Training. Of the five core elements of extraordinary growth, none is more important than training. Nothing gives a greater return on an agency principal’s investment than training producers to master the skills that will better equip them and the agency to reach its goals and experience real growth. Without training, how can you execute the plays in your playbook? How effective can you be with the business process?
So what do you train them on? First, teach them how to meet with their best clients and ask for those introductions. Give them the ability to leverage all the people in their book of business and all the people they know. People are the hidden asset an agency has to generate new business, make more money and create a greater net worth. Secondly, train them in pre-call strategy. Teach them how to develop rapport with the client and build a relationship with them. Train them to differentiate themselves and their proactive services from the competition or “incumbent”. Teach them how to wedge out the incumbent on a consistent basis so that they improve their closing ratio and win more business. Lastly, train them on how to negotiate a written service agreement with their clients. And, do all this, not only to give them a high level of competence, but also the confidence to go out and use these skills effectively.
Skills Training. Skills training is about converting sales skills into action, into learned behaviors. The best vehicle an agency principal has to bring that conversion about is a sales meeting. But not the kind of sales meeting we’re all accustomed to, not the kind that starts with the agency principal going through last month’s numbers and the sales manager calling on producers to share success stories. It’s not the kind of meeting where everyone discusses what’s new in the pipeline and the sales manager asks what the chances are of winning that account. In these sales meetings, producers learn how to work introductions, do pre-call strategy and figure out how to bust the incumbent. They learn to use agency resources to quote a piece of business, prepare a presentation and create a written service agreement and they learn how to develop contingency plans.
Accountability. There are two elements of accountability. First, agency principals have to be able to count. They have to have a system to keep track of both prospects and existing clients. They have to be able to create pipelines for their producers. Secondly, there must be consequences. If they don’t have well-defined consequences for things like high performance and low performance, it will be hard to create accountability, and without accountability, nothing gets done.
The biggest problem agency principals have in creating accountability is fear. They are afraid to commit. They are afraid to set up consequences. They don’t want to commit because they fear it will upset the status quo and ruffle feathers. In order to grow, however, producers have to be held accountable for their performance and agency principals have to adopt a mind-set that speaks to the belief that they are creating accountability for the greater good and for the bigger cause — helping producers double their income and creating greater profitability so that with those profits, the agency can invest in new producers and in proactive services that will continue to give it its competitive advantage.
As I’ve said, a good performance management process is no longer enough to ensure insurance agency growth. A good performance management process rooted in these five core elements can, however. Mastering the elements of commitment, business process, sales training, skills training and accountability takes the performance management process in an insurance agency to a whole new level and virtually guarantees not just growth, but extraordinary growth, for the agency and for the owners, managers, and producers who work there.
