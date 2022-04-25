Connect with us

Blockchain

Shiba Inu Bearish Now However This Pattern Suggests Otherwise

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Shiba Inu
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Shiba Inu had picked up momentum just a week back when it soared by 35% following the news of the Robinhood listing.

The broader market currently exhibits weakness as Bitcoin continues to struggle beneath the $40,000 mark. Ethereum also was priced at $2900 at press time. The king altcoin was rejected from the $3000 level over the past trading sessions.

The meme-coin is consolidating at the moment. SHIB has been sandwiched between $0.00003000 and $0.00002000 respectively.

Buying strength subsequently has been adversely affected owing to the consolidation. In the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu lost 3% of its value and over the past week, it depreciated by 7%. The global cryptocurrency market cap was at $1.93 Trillion with a fall of 1.4% in the past 24 hours.

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: One-Day Chart

Shiba Inu displays the Adam and Eve pattern on the 24-hour chart. Image Source: SHIB/USD on TradingView

Shiba Inu was priced at $0.00002369 at the time of writing. Prices had been moving sideways for a considerable period of time. Buyers have decided to steer clear of the meme-coin as the short-term reading depicts bearishness on the charts. The coin, however, flashes a bullish pattern on the one-day chart.

The above chart displayed the “Adam” and “Eve” pattern continuously for the 109th day and it continues to exhibit the same. This technical formation is considered to be bullish.

The two distinctive valleys that have formed on the charts are referred to as Adam (Triangle) and Eve (Semi-Circle). At $0.00003289, SHIB is expected to experience a break-out and then aim for $0.00004436 and that would mean a 60% hike from the current price level.

If Shiba Inu falls in value further, the nearest support line stands at $0.00002068.

Suggested Reading | Metaverse Madness: Watch These 3 Metaverse Coins – The Sandbox (SAND), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pac-Man Frog (PAC)

Technical Analysis: Four Hour Chart

Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu has witnessed a fall in buying strength on the four-hour chart. Image Source: SHIB/USD on TradingView

Consistent consolidation has left buyers in a dilemma, whether to HODL or not. As seen in the above chart, buying strength has considerably fallen over the past week. Over the next trading sessions, SHIB could breach its present price level and fall to the next price floor.

On the Relative Strength Index, SHIB was seen below the 40-mark which would soon touch the oversold territory. Upon touching the oversold mark, SHIB could fall further. Chaikin Money Flow that determines capital outflow, has suggested that inflows were lesser than outflows.

Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu is on a negative price momentum on the four-hour chart. Image Source: SHIB/USD on TradingView

SHIB’s prices were settled below the 20-SMA line since the past week and was the same at press time. This determined that sellers had control over the market and they were in charge of the price momentum. The above reading also confirmed the bearishness in the market.

Awesome Oscillator suggests the current price momentum of the coin. AO displayed red histograms underneath the half-line and that meant that SHIB was in negative price action. A resurgence of buyers could immediately help SHIB get out of the price consolidation.

Suggested Reading | Move Over Bitcoin – Is Shiba Inu The Next Crypto Gold?

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 25

Published

48 mins ago

on

April 25, 2022

By

Ethereum Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 25
google news
  • On April 25, the bullish ETH price analysis is at  $3156.85.
  • ETH’s bearish market price analysis for April 25, 2022, is $2820.20.
  • Ethereum’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on April 25, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Perpetual contracts are derivative contracts similar to futures that have no expiration date or settlement, allowing them to be held or traded for an indefinite amount of time. They are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. Unlike futures, perpetual contracts trade close to the index price of the underlying asset due to perpetual funding rates.

Ethereum (ETH)

A platform powered by blockchain technology is ethereum, well known for its native cryptocurrency called ether, ETH, or Ethereum. Blockchain technology creates distributed consensus about the state of the Ethereum network. New blocks are asses to the very long Ethereum blockchain to process Ethereum transactions and mint new ether coins or to execute smart contracts for Ethereum dApps.

Ethereum, used by tech giants and corporations to develop customized blockchain models. In the coming years, the increased use of Ethereum will lead the creators to switch from the proof-of-work to a new consensus algorithm. 

Ethereum has been trending up over the last few weeks s anticipation build for its massive software upgrade. Investors and developers are calling it the merge and it’s expected to happen over the next few months. More so, it will change how transactions on Ethereum are ordered, making it more efficient and sustainable for widespread use. But until that happens, crypto experts are waiting to see how investors and companies building their tech on Ethereum’s platform respond to the changes. 

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis

ETH price analysis on April 25, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

ETH/USDT Perpetual Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

Horizontal channels are trendlines that connect variable pivot highs and lows to show the price contained between the upper line of resistance and lower line of support. A horizontal channel, also known as a price range or sideways trend. In a horizontal channel, buying and selling pressure is equal and the prevailing price direction is sideways. A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. Furthermore, horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. 

Currently, the price of ETH is $2948.69. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $3156.85 and the buy level of ETH is $3040.35. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $2820.20.

Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average

The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, ETH is in a bearish state. However, ETH lies below 50 MA (short-term). Possibly, ETH can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

TRON (TRX) Price Enters Correction Phase Following Recent Surge

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 25, 2022

By

Tether (USDT) on TRON Crosses $41.7 Billion Market Cap
google news
Editors News
  • Decentralized stablecoin-USDD launch news gave a huge boost to a fresh reversal surge.
  • TRON has been down 2.52% in the last 24 hours.

As a result of Justin Sun’s announcement that he aims to establish a decentralized algorithmic stablecoin-USDD, the TRON (TRX) price surged by 13 percent on April 21. Unfortunately, buyers could not break through local resistance at $0.0716 after the news increased the coin’s price. Today, the cryptocurrency has fallen and will likely retest the recovered EMAs for support.

Higher Inflows Recorded

As of May 5, the USDD will be linked to the Tron (TRX) currency and will be accessible on the Tron network and Ethereum and BNB Chains through the BTTC cross-chain protocol. H.E. Justin Sun developed the TRON network in September 2017, intending to speed up the decentralization of the Internet using blockchain technology and decentralized apps (Dapps).

TRON TRX Price Enters Correction Phase Following Recent Surge
TRX/USDT: Source: TradingView

On April 11, the price of TRX fell below the $0.058 level as a result of the latest downturn in the crypto market. This support zone kicked off the March rally, which pushed the currency up to the $0.0751 level. TRX price recovered from this support with an inner day candle as history repeated itself. Decentralized stablecoin-USDD launch news gave a huge boost to a fresh reversal surge and encouraged substantial inflows. Although the price could not maintain its momentum and entered a correction phase.

Do Kwon, the leader of a group that has been buying up bits of Bitcoin as reserves for the UST stablecoin, hailed Tron’s action, stating on Twitter that “decentralized economies deserve decentralized money”. UST and Terra’s LUNA tokens have witnessed considerable improvements in market capitalization due to the decision to create Bitcoin reserves.

According to CMC, the TRON price today is $0.066069 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $790,128,601 USD. TRON has been down 2.52% in the last 24 hours.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Top 3 Gainers of the Day as per CryptoDep

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 25, 2022

By

Top 3 Price Gainer Cryptocurrencies in the Last Hour
google news
Altcoin News
  • fantomGO is up 122.13% in the last 24 hours.
  • Falcon Swaps provides multiple services from funds growth to arbitrage assistance.

Let us look at the top 3 gainers of the day as per CryptoDep.

fantomGO (FTG)

In order to speed up the Fantom ecosystem, fantomGO was created by the community. FantomGO strives to assist today’s innovators in developing, launching, and expanding their ideas by creating various products and projects. The initial project is a Decentralized funding platform (launchpad) for Fantom-based early-stage initiatives that enables the core community to support and contribute to these early-stage endeavors by providing a means for active network users to jumpstart the activity.

According to CMC, the fantomGO price today is $0.094848 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,500,870 USD. fantomGO is up 122.13% in the last 24 hours.

Rise (RISE)

Using a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) blockchain, RISE provides a platform for Decentralized Applications (DAPPs). According to reports, 101-199 Delegates nodes chosen by the RISE community are maintaining the network. In addition, delegates actively operating nodes to protect the network are rewarded.

According to CMC, the Rise price today is $0.003100 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $152.93 USD.

Falcon Swaps (FALCONS)

On Binance Smart Chain, Falcon Swaps is one of the greatest AMM+NFT decentralized exchanges, offering more pleasant trading conditions and greater project support. It provides multiple services from growth funds to arbitrage assistance to engaging activities, resource connections, and pleasant displays. In addition, there is no need to register or create an account to trade tokens. Decentralized Falcon Swaps is a decentralized exchange that does not retain your cash while you trade: you have complete control of your tokens and may trade straight from your wallet.

According to CMC, the Falcon Swaps price today is $0.035325 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,982,466 USD. Falcon Swaps is up 7.95% in the last 24 hours.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending