Should GM Ryan Poles trade up? Which WR can the Chicago Bears select? 4 questions heading into the NFL draft.
The NFL draft begins Thursday night and, boy, do the Chicago Bears have a rebuilding job ahead of them. But without any first-round picks and only six selections to work with, new general manager Ryan Poles will have his work cut out for him.
As the draft draws near, our team of Bears writers weighs in on four timely topics.
1. The idea of Ryan Poles trading up to get the Bears into the first round is __________ .
Brad Biggs: A non-starter.
The Bears need volume. They’ve got needs across the board on both sides of the ball, so bundling multiple picks to move into the first round worth much of a discussion. They’re much better off using both of their second-round picks or even sliding down a little and adding more selections. Of course, that would require finding the right trade partner.
Colleen Kane: Probably not the best option.
We don’t know Poles’ draft tendencies yet, so a trade up is certainly possible. But listening to some of his comments over the last couple of months, it would seem a trade back down could be more likely. Poles only has six picks to work with this year, one of which he acquired from the Los Angeles Chargers in the Khalil Mack trade.
When asked how his assessment of what he could get on Day 2 of the draft played into the Mack trade, Poles said, “It puts us in range of really good players. And at the same time, that also allows us to maneuver a little bit. Because we don’t have a ton of picks, so if there is a way to create more, we’ll be open to that.”
Poles’ cautious approach in free agency has left him with many holes to fill. It also indicated he has a meter for when and when not to be aggressive, and perhaps that will extend to the draft.
Dan Wiederer: Improbable.
As it stands, the Bears have only 63 players presently under contract and are working to build their roster up to 90 in the coming weeks. They have needs across all three phases and at just about every position, and enter draft week with only six picks — two second-rounders, a third, a fourth and two in the fifth. It’s far more likely Poles will trade down in either Round 2 or Round 3, adding picks to his collection, than it is that he would make an aggressive move up.
Draft weekend is always unpredictable and full of hope. That’s the charm of the whole extravaganza. So for a few more days it’s fine to dream of the Bears vaulting upward with Poles making sure his first draft pick as a GM comes in the first round. But prepare for Thursday night to be uneventful at Halas Hall, a tracking experience in the team’s draft room as Poles and his staff ready themselves for a momentous Night 2.
2. With the Bears aiming to add more offensive playmakers for quarterback Justin Fields, the Day 2 receiver I’m most intrigued by is __________ .
Biggs: George Pickens.
He had some injuries at Georgia, but when he was on the field, he was a big-play machine. He’s got a chance of going in the back end of the first round, so in terms of really intriguing targets, how about North Dakota State’s Christian Watson? He’s 6-foot-4, 208 pounds and was timed in the 40-yard dash at 4.36 seconds. Add in a 38 ½-inch vertical jump and Watson is a dynamic athlete who could emerge as a top playmaker.
The Bears will not find a polished future No. 1 wide receiver in the second round. But they could find a player with the skills to develop into that type of producer down the road.
Kane: John Metchie III.
Metchie, a 5-foot-11, 187-pound receiver from Alabama, is coming off a torn ACL in December and also played through injuries in 2020. Some draft analysts think those injuries and durability concerns could mean he’s available to the Bears at their second or third picks at Nos. 48 and 71. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes Metchie could be a “great value pick” if he drops after he totaled 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games before his knee injury.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus played for Alabama coach Nick Saban for a season in college at Toledo, so I wonder if he puts extra stock in an evaluation like this from Saban: “This guy is the epitome of what you look for in a wide receiver. He is tough. He plays hurt. He plays physical. He gets open. He makes catches. He makes plays. He never complains.”
Georgia wide receiver George Pickens is another intriguing receiver who might come at a value after he missed most of last season with a torn ACL. I’m interested to see if the Bears think either is worth the risk.
Wiederer: John Metchie III.
Metchie is likely to be available for the Bears with either of their two second-round picks and could even slip into Round 3 in a receiver class loaded with talent and depth. Coming off a December ACL tear, Metchie’s medical chart will be incredibly important for the Bears to scrutinize. (He also had ankle surgery after his sophomore season in 2020.) And he may need to ease back into practice later this summer at a rate that contending teams in need of receiver help might not have the patience for. But the Bears are in patient mode right now, building for the future more than they are pushing to win right away. So they’d have a luxury in blending Metchie into their offense at whatever rate makes most sense.
Metchie is only 5-foot-11 and 187 pounds. And his speed and athleticism isn’t extraordinary. But as Ryan Poles looks for players with proven playmaking ability, Metchie checks those boxes with a Sharpie. He has shown an advanced understanding of how to feel out defenses. His route running is crisp. And last season he had 96 catches, 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns before missing almost three quarters of the SEC Championship Game plus Alabama’s two games in the College Football Playoff.
ESPN senior draft analyst Todd McShay appreciates Metchie’s grit.
“Metchie does all the dirty work,” McShay said. “Over the middle. On third downs, when you have to rely on a receiver, he finds a way to separate and get open. He made a lot of tough catches and I think he’s a lot better after the catch than people give him credit for.”
3. The Bears’ top priority on Day 2 of the draft should be __________ .
Biggs: Offensive and defensive lines.
That’s especially true if you are putting stock in what GM Ryan Poles has said — and what he’s tried to accomplish so far.
Maybe there is a receiver in the second round the Bears feel like they have to grab, but Poles has spoken on the record about upgrading the offensive line and thus far the only move (beyond depth signings) has been signing center Lucas Patrick. The biggest move Poles attempted to make was signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi before that deal was nixed. That’s enough to lead me toward the trenches when looking at what Poles could do. From there, I think the Bears look at their draft board and determine what stands out most — a wide receiver or a cornerback. Both are real needs. There’s likely going to be a greater supply of available receivers at that point.
Kane: Wide receiver and cornerback.
However, there is a possibility Poles, a former Boston College offensive lineman, might disagree with me. Shortly after the Bears introduced Poles this winter, he spoke of his priorities for building around quarterback Justin Fields, indicating that starts with the offensive line.
Speaking of the Cincinnati Bengals’ offseason plan last year, Poles said he might have gone with offensive tackle Penei Sewell rather than wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase at pick No. 5, even though the Bengals’ choice also worked out. So we could see Poles target an offensive lineman on Day 2, given they still have a need for a starting guard to replace James Daniels, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and could have questions at either tackle spot.
But the Bears also have big needs at wide receiver and cornerback. The good news is the Bears have two second-round picks and a third-rounder to address those needs.
Wiederer: Sing it with us now. Get. Justin. Help.
The mission to catalyze Justin Fields’ development is ongoing. And this week that means a first-time general manager must work to plug holes in his offense, both up front on the offensive line and at receiver. After all seven rounds of the draft are complete and Poles and his staff have combed through the flea market of undrafted free agency, the Bears should be hoping that they have united with a handful of potential starters on offense. They need to be aggressive in landing a playmaking receiver or two for Fields to throw to. Increased offensive line stability is never a bad thing either, with Poles certain to consider possible upgrades at tackle or on the interior of the line.
4. To this point, Ryan Poles’ roster remodeling job has been __________ .
Biggs: Focused on clearing out cap space and roster spots for the future.
The Bears were bargain shoppers in free agency and that did not come as a surprise. They’re hopeful a handful of players signed to short-term contracts will emerge as good fits moving forward and earn second contracts.
The Bears will have some big contracts coming off the books by 2023 — and they’ll also be whole with draft capital. Poles didn’t inherit a rehab project for a weekend warrior. It’s going to require time, some shrewd moves and then development by the coaching staff. The Bears will certainly be able to attract free agents after the draft with the pitch that they will be able to compete for playing time. There’s still a lot of work to do and judging the roster work to this point is a little premature.
Kane: Just the beginning.
Poles’ biggest offseason moves so far were trading Khalil Mack to the Chargers and opting not to sign defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a $40.5 million deal because of a failed physical. Poles has made some interesting short-term signings of players with something to prove, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow, wide receiver Byron Pringle and slot cornerback Tavon Young. And he will make some key additions in the draft and likely sign more free agents in the months to come.
But for a Bears team in need of talent, there is a long way to go. Poles has been clear that getting the roster the way he wants it — given salary-cap restrictions and limited draft capital this year — is going to take time. And while patience may not come easily for Bears fans looking for big changes from the Ryan Pace era, Poles’ work will be better judged in about 13 months when he has been through two free agencies and drafts.
Wiederer: Nondescript. But necessarily so.
Poles inherited a roster that had aged and declined and was lacking top-tier talent in too many areas. His stated goal from the outset was to rebuild through the draft as much as possible while avoiding the temptation to seek out high-priced free agents or other convenient quick fixes. That’s why this becomes such a critical week.
Since taking over at Halas Hall in January, Poles’ biggest transactions have been the players he has gotten rid of (Khalil Mack, Eddie Goldman, Tarik Cohen, Danny Trevathan) or opted not to re-sign (Allen Robinson, James Daniels and Akiem Hicks). A big swing at defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi wound up being a foul tip after the Bears backed out of a three-year, $40.5 million deal because of unexpected results from Ogunjobi’s team physical. The Bears’ biggest roster addition to this point this offseason? Receiver Byron Pringle, who signed a one-year, $6 million deal. Ho-hum, right?
Omar Kelly’s final 2022 NFL mock draft: Which player could motivate Dolphins to trade back into first round?
In this 2022 first-round NFL mock draft, South Florida Sun Sentinel Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly looks at what each team will do based on their needs, the runs on certain positions, and where the strengths and weaknesses in the draft’s talent pool could lead each team when the first round begins on Thursday.
The Dolphins are without a first-round pick as their own was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles last year, and the one they acquired from the San Francisco 49ers was shipped to the Kansas City Chiefs in the trade for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
1. Jaguars: Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson’s tenacity, character and impressive physical traits make him a favorite for the No. 1 overall pick. But he’s a safe selection, and might not have as much upside as some of the other top prospects. Top needs: Edge rusher, OT, OG/C, LB, S
2. Lions: Georgia DE Travon Walker
The Lions need a player who can create havoc off the edges, and that could potentially be Walker, whose physical traits indicate that he should be impactful in the league quickly. Like most teams, Detroit would probably rather trade down but would struggle to find a trade partner. Top needs: Edge, QB, S, WR
3. Texans: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux
Thibodeaux is the type of versatile defender coach Lovie Smith would love to build his defense around because Thibodeaux is electric off the snap. HIs football intelligence sets him apart from the rest. Top needs: Edge, OT, CB, TE
4. Jets: Alabama OT Evan Neal
Neal is versatile enough to play guard or tackle, and his presence on the roster would provide the Jets some insurance in case Mekhi Becton, a 2020 first-round pick, can’t get his weight under control. Top needs: OT, WR, LB, CB
5. Giants: Notre Dame FS Kyle Hamilton
Hamilton has the skill set to be effective in a variety of roles, from linebacker to single-high safety because of the physicality he possesses and the amount of ground he can cover. Top needs: OT, Edge, S, LB
6. Panthers: Liberty QB Malik Willis
The Panthers desperately need a quarterback upgrade, so selecting Willis makes a ton of sense since the odds of Matt Rhule being fired as the Panthers’ head coach are high if he can’t turn quarterback Sam Darnold’s career around. Drafting Willis could potentially buy Rhule another season. Top needs: QB, OT, OG, CB
7. Giants (from Bears): Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson
If new Giants coach Brian Daboll is going to bring out the best in quarterback Daniel Jones he needs to provide him an explosive receiver like Wilson, who leaps and high-points the ball effectively. Top needs: OT, Edge, S, LB
8. Falcons: USC WR Drake London
London, a two-sport athlete for the Trojans, has rare athleticism and should provide a seamless replacement for Calvin Ridley, who is suspended for the season. He’s big, fast, strong and possesses reliable hands. Top needs: QB, Edge, WR, S
9. Seahawks (from Broncos): LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.
Stingley has an outstanding combination of size (6-0, 190), speed and fluid athleticism. He thrives in press coverage, which makes him a perfect fit for Seattle’s scheme. If he didn’t struggle with injuries the past two years, he’d be a top-five pick. Top needs: OT, QB, Edge, CB
10. Jets (from Seahawks): Cincinnati CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner
Gardner is long (6-3, 190), fast and fluid, and has the skill set to play a variety of techniques. He has excellent ball skills (nine interceptions in three seasons), which indicates that he can become an All-Pro. Top needs: OT, WR, LB, CB
11. Commanders: N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu
Despite signing Charles Leno Jr. to a three-year, $37.5 million deal the Commanders have to think about their future at left tackle, so they should select Ekwonu, who has the versatility to play guard for a season or two. Top needs: WR, CB, S, TE
12. Vikings: Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning
Penning is a tone-setting type of blocker who will benefit a team looking to establish a physical identity. That’s exactly what the Vikings need to improve their running game. Top needs: S, DT, CB, TE
13. DOLPHINS (trade with Texans via Browns): Utah LB Devin Lloyd
Miami should trade a 2023 first and second-round pick to the Texans to add this inside linebacker who can do everything at a high level. Lloyd has playmaking instincts, defends the run well, is effective in coverage and knows how to rush the passer (16.5 sacks in four seasons). His addition would complete the Dolphins defense. Top needs: ILB, Edge, C, NT
14. Ravens: Georgia LB Nakobe Dean
Dean is the type of rangy playmaker Baltimore has a history of drafting, and finding a way to fit into their defense. Pair him with Patrick Queen and the Ravens would add some bite to their defense. Team needs: Edge, OG/C, DL, CB
15. Eagles (from Dolphins): Mississippi State OT Charles Cross
Cross is a long (6-5, 307), nimble mover who has a reputation for playing with good hand usage. Because he’s only started for two seasons, there’s room for improvement. Top needs: LB, Edge, S, OL
16. Saints (from Colts via Eagles): Arkansas WR Treylon Burks
Burks has the size (6-2,225), speed and physicality to be a Pro Bowl receiver in the NFL, and the Saints need to find a reliable playmaker to eventually replace Michael Thomas. Top needs: OT, WR, QB, LB
17. Chargers: Georgia DT Jordan Davis
Davis is a unique interior presence who will swallow up blockers for any defense. Putting him on the same defensive front as Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa could make the Chargers defense dynamic. Top needs: OT, DT, LB, WR
18. Eagles (from Saints): FSU’s Jermaine Johnson II
Johnson’s athleticism and talent level are obvious, and was reflected by his one season as a Seminole, when he recorded 70 tackles and 12 sacks. He’s technically raw, so his position coach will be putting in long hours to bring out all of his talent. Top needs: LB, Edge, S, OL
19. Saints (from Eagles): Ohio State WR Chris Olave
Olave is a smart, savvy, polished receiver who is the type of route-runner the Saints need to bring out the best in quarterback Jameis Winston. He could end up being the best receiver in this draft. Top needs: OT, WR, QB, LB
20. Steelers: Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett
It’s a perfect match for this Pitt passer to end up with the Steelers, potentially becoming Ben Roethlisberger’s replacement in a season or two. The Steelers should be able to take their time developing Pickett because of the offseason signing of Mitchell Trubisky. Top needs: QB, CB, S, OL
21. Patriots: Boston College OG/C Zion Johnson
Johnson, who is athletic and technically sound, has the talent to become a Day 1 starter for the Patriots, who need to retool their offensive line because of the trade that sent Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay. Top needs: CB, S, OL, QB
22. Packers (from Raiders): Arkansas WR Treylon Burks
Green Bay better get Aaron Rodgers a wideout in the first round after trading Davante Adams to Vegas. In Burks, the Packers would get an athletic, versatile, physical specimen that could blossom quickly with Rodgers as his quarterback. Top needs: WR, Edge, OT, DL
23. Cardinals: Washington CB Trent McDuffie
McDuffie is the type of cornerback who would bring inside-outside versatility to a Cardinals secondary that needs to become more consistent. Top needs: CB, Edge, WR, RB
24. Cowboys: Texas A&M OG Kenyon Green
Green, a strong and physical guard, would help the Cowboys fortify their offensive line, which lost veteran starters Connor Williams and La’el Collins this offseason. Top needs: Edge, S, WR, OL
25. Bills: Georgia CB Derion Kendrick
Kendrick is a high-ceiling prospect who has the type of competitive demeanor to play at an All-Pro level in time. Teams must get past a few character concerns for him to become a top-50 selection. Top needs: CB, LB, OG, RB
26. Titans: Alabama WR Jameson Williams
Tennessee needs an infusion of talent in its receiver room if they are going to seize on the Titans’ two-year window to win a title. Williams, who tore an ACL in the national championship game, would be a wise long-term investment. Top needs: WR, LB, OT, CB
27. Buccaneers: Purdue DE George Karlaftis
Karlaftis is powerful edge player who wins with leg drive and violent hands. He’s the type of face-up rush end that the Buccaneers need to make coach Todd Bowles’ 3-4 scheme work. Top needs: OG, CB, S, DT
28. Packers: Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt
During Wyatt’s college career he threatened the backfield as a one-gap penetrator, and should be able to play every spot along Green Bay’s defensive front. Top needs: WR, Edge, OT, DL
29. Chiefs (from Dolphins via 49ers): Florida CB Kaiir Elam
Elam is a long (6-1, 191), physical press corner who possesses quick hands and good balance. He challenges quarterbacks and has the potential to be an elite cornerback with good coaching. Top needs: WR, CB, Edge, S
30. Chiefs: Alabama ILB Christian Harris
Harris was a three-year starter for Alabama, who showcased the ability to be a three-down player. He has the physicality to stack and shed blockers, which will help him become an immediate starter. Top needs: WR, CB, Edge, S
31. Bengals: Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum
Linderbaum is an incredibility quick athlete who plays with good reach, and has the ability to steer defenders. He should be able to push Ted Karras for the starting spot immediately. Top needs: CB, OL, DT, Edge
32. Lions (from Rams): Penn State WR Jahan Dotson
The rebuilding Lions should look to trade this pick for a future first-round selection. But if they keep it, they should select one of the most reliable receivers in the 2022 draft. Dotson has sure hands and exceptional body control. Top needs: Edge, QB, S, WR
SP Smart School bags ‘Best School with Online Education’ award at International School Awards in Chandigarh
SP Smart School bags ‘Best School with Online Education’ award at International School Awards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh: SP Smart school has brought laurels to the city of Temples Jammu by bagging the ‘Best School with Online Education’ award at International School Awards in Chandigarh. Awards were organized by Robo Genie Group in collaboration Chitkara University. Hundreds of Schools from across the India and Globe took part in the nominations. SP Smart Schooling system was also adjudged as the “Best School Franchisee” of the year.
Award ceremony was accompanied by a Magazine launch and a conference on NEP 2020. The participants raised the issue of Dummy Schooling and its ill-effects on the education system in particular and society in general. The participants criticized this practice of Dummy education adopted by some schools which in turn are putting a child’s carrier at stake and burning a big hole in the pockets of parents.
Event was attended by dignitaries like Pro Chancellor Chitkara University Dr Madhu Chitkara, Co-founder of School Pad Abhiraj Malhotra, Mr. Sagar from United Nation Development Program and Sumeer Walia.
It is pertinent to mention here that jury members appreciated the Hybrid Schooling program of ESPA Learn Pvt Ltd being run at SP Smart Schools for delivering Hybrid Schooling Services and the way online education of SP Smart Schools helped to deliver education to students at their door step using technology and connectivity.
The post SP Smart School bags ‘Best School with Online Education’ award at International School Awards in Chandigarh appeared first on JK Breaking News.
When do the Chicago Bears pick? What do the mock drafts say? Everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL draft.
General manager Ryan Poles, coach Matt Eberflus and their staffs could spend their first draft night with the Chicago Bears on the sideline.
The Bears don’t have a first-round draft pick Thursday after former general manager Ryan Pace traded it last year to move up for quarterback Justin Fields. So unless Poles engineers another trade, the Bears will spend the night watching the board unfold and plotting their Day 2 moves, which include two second-round picks and a third-rounder.
Here’s what you need to know about this year’s draft.
When and where is the NFL draft?
Round 1 will kick off at 7 p.m. CT Thursday, followed by Rounds 2-3 at 6 p.m. Friday and Rounds 4-7 at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Las Vegas — originally scheduled to host in 2020 before COVID-19 made the draft a virtual experience — gets the stage this year. And what a visual show it will be, with the Strip anchoring the events and a red-carpet stage at the Fountains of Bellagio.
The main stage for the draft is next to Caesars Forum and behind the High Roller observation wheel.
Portions of the Strip will be closed to vehicular traffic, which is a big deal in Vegas — usually reserved for New Year’s Eve and for the city’s marathon.
When do the Bears pick?
As it stands, the Bears have the following selections:
- 2nd round: No. 39
- 2nd round: No. 48
- 3rd round: No. 71
- 5th round: No. 148
- 5th round: No. 150
- 6th round: No. 186
How can I watch — or stream — all the rounds?
The draft will be on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes from Thursday-Saturday.
Rich Eisen leads the NFL Network team, which also includes Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Ian Rapoport, Melissa Stark and more.
For the first two nights on ABC, Rece Davis, Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Sam Ponder, Jesse Palmer, Suzy Kolber, Laura Rutledge and Robert Griffin III will be among the analysts and reporters covering the event. Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland and Chris Mortensen will lead the ESPN coverage. The ESPN broadcast will be simulcast on ABC on Saturday.
Kiper, the 61-year-old analyst who has appeared on ESPN’s draft coverage every year since 1984, will be working from his Maryland home because he’s not vaccinated. NFL reporter Adam Schefter will not cover the draft because he will be attending his son’s college graduation.
What do the mock drafts say about the Bears?
Most analysts agree the Bears are most in need of offensive linemen, wide receivers and cornerbacks as they enter Poles’ first draft.
In Brad Biggs’ first Tribune mock draft, he suggested the Bears could pick Alabama cornerback Josh Jobe and wide receiver John Metchie III with their second-round selections. Biggs’ second mock draft sent Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith and Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam to the Bears in the second round. Check back for Biggs’ third mock draft this week.
In ESPN’s three-round mock draft, Kiper and McShay had the Bears take Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green, Elam and Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal.
What have the Bears done with their roster this offseason?
Some of the most notable moves Poles made in his low-key first few months were letting go of former Bears players. He traded Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers, let Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks, James Daniels and Bilal Nichols go into free agency, and released Eddie Goldman, Danny Trevathan and Tarik Cohen.
After nixing the Larry Ogunjobi deal because of a failed physical, Poles’ biggest additions have been center Lucas Patrick, defensive tackle Justin Jones, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, wide receiver Byron Pringle, linebacker Nicholas Morrow and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But the GM still has a lot of roster spots to fill.
Read about all the Bears moves so far here.
What have the Bears done in the last few drafts?
This will be the third time in four years the Bears haven’t had a first-round pick.
Pace sacrificed the pick last year to get Fields at No. 11 and also traded up to pick offensive tackle Teven Jenkins at No. 39. Pace also traded the Bears’ first-round picks in 2019 and 2020 to acquire Mack.
The Bears’ top picks in 2020 were second-rounders Cole Kmet and Jaylon Johnson, as well as fifth-rounders Darnell Mooney, Trevis Gipson and Kindle Vildor. In 2019, the Bears’ first pick was third-rounder David Montgomery, and the only other player from that five-person class still with the Bears is cornerback Duke Shelley.
Before that, inside linebacker Roquan Smith, quarterback Mitch Trubisky, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and wide receiver Kevin White were Pace’s first four first-round picks. Smith, the No. 8 pick in 2018, is the only one of those four still with the team.
Any locals projected to be drafted?
There are a few — but mostly in later rounds. Here are some key names to watch for. (Projections based on a consensus of seven-round mock drafts by The Athletic, CBSSports.com, ESPN.com, NFL.com and Sporting News)
- S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame, 1st round
- DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma (Lake Park), 1st-3rd
- WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati (Glenbard West), 2nd-4th
- S Kerby Joseph, Illinois, 3rd-5th
- DT John Ridgeway, Arkansas (Bloomington), 3rd-6th
- RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 4th-5th
- WR Kevin Austin, Notre Dame, 4th-7th
- QB Jack Coan, Notre Dame, 4th-7th
- LB Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin (Lake Zurich), 4th-7th
- OT Vederian Lowe, Illinois (Rockford Auburn), 5th-7th
- C Doug Kramer, Illinois (Hinsdale Central), 7th-FA
- LB Jake Hansen, Illinois, 7th-FA
- P Blake Hayes, Illinois, 7th-FA
- DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame, 7th-FA
- OT Andrew Rupcich, Culver-Stockton (McHenry), 7th-FA
Is the draft back to ‘normal’ now?
COVID-19 disrupted the draft process the last two years.
In 2020, the NFL and its teams conducted the draft virtually, with general managers and coaches working from home to make picks. Last year in the pre-draft process, the NFL canceled the scouting combine and didn’t allow in-person prospect visits. Teams were allowed back in their facilities to draft, but there were some restrictions for teams that didn’t have fully vaccinated personnel.
This year, the process mostly has been back to normal. The combine and in-person prospect visits returned, and the NFL dropped its COVID-19 restrictions in March. Barring an outbreak, the Bears should be able to operate as usual from their draft room at Halas Hall.
Anything else to know?
Here are some fun NFL draft facts with a Chicago angle:
- Chicago hosted the festivities in 1938, 1942-43, 1951, 1962-64 and 2015-16. Before 2015, the draft had been held in New York. But after Chicago, the draft has traveled to Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, Tenn., and Cleveland.
- A University of Chicago halfback was the first player chosen in an NFL draft. The Eagles made Jay Berwanger the No. 1 pick on Feb. 8, 1936, during the nine-round event at Philadelphia’s Ritz-Carlton. Berwanger had won the inaugural Heisman Trophy and the Chicago Tribune Silver Football as the best player in the Big Ten when the Maroons were members of the conference. But he never played a down in the NFL.
