Finance
Should Homeowners in Texas Refinance Their Mortgage?
Choosing to refinance your mortgage can be a very challenging task. While the prospect of a lower rate, lower monthly payment, or pulling equity out of your home to use for other purposes may sound attractive, there are a number of factors a homeowner should consider when deciding whether the time is right.
The following are five factors to consider when making this decision.
1. Low Interest Rates The most obvious factor in whether to refinance is interest rates. Fortunately, mortgage rates in Texas tend to be lower than in other parts of the country due to the perceived lower risk of our housing market. If mortgage rates have decreased since your last loan was originated, or if fixed rates are relatively low and you are currently in an adjustable rate mortgage, refinancing might make sense. In the case of a conversion from an adjustable rate loan to a fixed rate loan, your interest rate savings may not need to be that significant if your primary objective is to remove the risk of rising interest rates from your future budget. In a low rate environment, you might have the opportunity to lower your monthly payment while keeping the term of your mortgage approximately the same. You may also consider refinancing the term of your mortgage to keep your payment consistent, but allowing yourself to pay off the loan sooner. With any of these options, your interest savings along over the term of your mortgage loan can easily amount to thousands of dollars.
2. Increased Equity in Your Home Unlike many areas of the country, many residents of Texas, and specifically South Texas communities like Spring, Tomball, The Woodlands, and Houston have experienced increases in the value of their home since it was purchased due to the strong local economy which continued to thrive during the energy crisis of 2007-08. Furthermore, home affordability in Texas remains high relative to the rest of the U.S., meaning there will likely be a more ready source of buyers than in markets like Las Vegas or Southern California. Unfortunately, unlike your brokerage account, you cannot easily access this equity unless you sell your home. An alternative would be to pursue a cashout refinance where you would refinance for a higher amount than your current loan balance. Since the interest rate on a first mortgage is likely lower than on credit card or other unsecured debt, and likely tax deductible, paying off other debt in a cash out refinance can make good financial sense. Keep in mind there are specific laws in Texas limiting cash-out refinances to 80% of a home’s value, so your ability to pursue this strategy will be limited by the amount of equity in your home. In cases where you either increase the term of your loan or interest rates have fallen, this strategy may allow your monthly payment to remain the same, though you need to remember that financing additional principal inevitably means you will increase your overall mortgage debt. There’s no free lunch!
3. You Are Still in the Early Years of Your Mortgage Loan In the early years of your payment schedule, most of your payment is going towards principal; great for a tax deduction, but not so great for paying off your loan anytime soon! However, this is when it makes the most sense to refinance. When you are in the later stages of your loan, most of your payment goes towards principal, thus minimizing the impact of a reduced interest rate. Typically, if you are just seeking to reduce the rate on your loan, you will likely fare best if you refinance in the first ten years of a 30 year mortgage. Alternatively, if you are considering taking cash out of your home when your first mortgage balance is low, you may be better off taking out a home equity line of credit or a second mortgage. As we stated earlier, your ability to take cash-out in a refinance may be limited due to state law.
4. You Plan to Remain in Your House In order to maximize the value of refinancing, you need to remain in your home long enough for your interest savings to offset your closing costs. For example, if refinancing your mortgage will cost $3,000, and your monthly payment will be reduced by $200, you need only remain in your house for 15 months to break even. On the other hand, if your payment is only going down $75 per month, it will take you 40 months. While we all think we’ll never move, evidence suggests we will. The average homeowner moves approximately every seven years, so you should keep this in mind when making your decision.
5. You Have a Large Mortgage Balance While many experts might say it only makes sense to refinance if you can lower your rate by 1.5-2%, this is not always the case. The larger your mortgage balance, the greater the overall impact of a reduced mortgage rate. Whereas a 1% reduction in rate may not offset the closing costs on a $100,000 loan, it may make economic sense for a $400,000 loan. Once again, you must weigh the time to recoup the closing costs you will incur with your overall interest rate savings.
Your mortgage broker can assist in running through different scenarios with you to determining if refinancing makes sense, and which program and lender is best suited for your needs. You can also find various refinancing calculators on the web that can assist with your research.
Finance
Buying Life Insurance Made Easy
If you are new to life insurance, choosing life insurance may sound overwhelming. However, the fact of the matter is that you can choose a good policy once you have understood a few tips that we have given below. The insurance policy will secure the future of your kids. Therefore, we highly recommend that you consider this option.
1. The “Trial Period”
As the term suggests, the trial period allows you to “try” your policy for a few days. During these days, you can review your policy in order to make necessary changes. You can make your desired changes or reject it. To know the length of the period, make sure you get in touch with the representative of your company.
For some reason, if you think the policy is not right for you, you can change your mind and go for a new policy. As a matter, this is a great feature of insurance policies.
2. Compare similar products
While you get quotes from various providers, make sure you compare similar policies. For instance, you can’t compare a permanent life insurance policy to a term life insurance. The reason is that the later features lower premiums. So, the price difference between the two can be huge.
Based on your needs, make sure you review all the aspects. Making this decision depending upon the monthly premium alone is not a good idea.
3. Life insurance is a form of protection
Keep in mind that your purpose of getting a life insurance policy is to give protection to your beneficiaries in case of your death. You don’t have to have any other purpose in mind. Although permanent policies allow you to earn cash with the passage of time, you can’t consider them as a form of investment. This is not a business, so keep this in mind.
4. Policy riders
You may want to get the most out of your premiums. When you choose a policy, you may want to ask the representatives of the company about the policy riders that they may be offering. What are the riders? Actually, the endorsements or riders are methods that you can use to enhance your policy in order to satisfy your needs based on your budget.
5. Go with a reputable provider
As said earlier, the purpose of getting a life insurance policy is to give financial protection to your family in case you are no longer with them. Therefore, you should choose a company after a lot of careful thinking. You should sit down with your family, friends and relatives to get suggestion. The most important thing is to go with a reputable provider. Reputable providers are usually the most reliable.
So, if you have been reading up on life insurance policies to make the best choice, we suggest that you consider these 5 tips. Hopefully, the tips will guide you and you will end up with the right policy. After all, what matters the most to you is your kids’ future.
Finance
Important Tips On Mortgage Lending
If you are looking into buying a home, a home mortgage might be the most viable option for you. It is an important investment which will affect you for a considerable portion of your life. A home mortgage is a loan which you can take out when purchasing a primary or investment residence. When you get a mortgage usually it will take 20-30 years to pay off the principal as well as the interest. You will get a bill every month, thereby paying off the loan over time.
There are two kinds of interest rates when it comes to a home mortgage: fixed and floating. If it is fixed it will remain the same throughout the years. If it is floating, however, the interest rate may be subject to change depending on a number of factors in the economy. The Federal Reserve sets the FFR (federal funds rate) which affect mortgage rates. If you are someone with good credit you have a much better chance of getting a lower interest rate on your mortgage.
There are a lot of advantages which come when you take out a mortgage to buy a home. The first and most obvious is that you will be the proud owner of a home without paying a lump sum of money. You won’t have to pay the full amount of the house up front, which can be much more convenient because generally houses are a very large purchase. You can then use the other money which you are saving for other projects and investments. Mortgage loans also improve your credit score and reduce tax liability. You may also get a home equity loan to get some needed cash if you are in a bind. There are a lot of ways you can benefit from our services.
You can experience all of these advantages when you get a home mortgage with a professional. Instead of finding your own way through the financial world trying to get the right mortgage from you, you can utilize options and talk with professionals in order to find the right plan. Professional home mortgage lenders genuinely care about your financial future and they are happy to work with you and cater to your unique financial situation. As a borrower you will be given more options when it comes to your real estate purchases.
By coming to a professional firm you can also benefit from refinancing your home and you get cash back. If you have a lot of equity you can do a cash-out refinance. This can be a very useful tool, one which they offer, and will allow you to use that money when you are in a financial bind or you are doing some other important project and lack the financial means.
As mortgage lenders they will offer you all of the services and the choices of any other business in our field, but you can also count on our knowledge and expertise. Those working for these firms are truly dedicated to your financial needs. You can’t go wrong selecting our mortgage lender firm, because these professionals guarantee quality service.
Finance
Success: Can You Truly Plan to Be Successful
Success. Can you truly plan to be successful? Some would say no but when you study those who have actually achieved different levels of success is clear they planned to succeed.
What is success? Many times when people look to become successful they relate it to work, career, money and financial status. But true success in life is so much more. For those who want to experience life success it must include your career, family and loved ones. Having balance in your entire life is the one true character of success.
I remember being a young salesman interviewing for a position in a large financial services company. They bought me to meet the VP of Sales and we spoke at length about the position and the opportunities this company offered to its salespeople. After the interview as I was being led to the elevator I asked the manager who was walking me out “so I see your VP is very successful. He started here years ago and rose through the ranks. How is his family life?”
The manager kind of smiled and said “oh, he has been divorced twice since he has been here and is currently a single parent.” I got on the elevator and said to myself “I don’t want what he has. I am not interested in sacrificing my family for the sake of money or position. I am doing all of this to enjoy a better life with my family.”
There are some solid ideas we can adopt to move towards being successful;
1) Don’t wait for opportunity; create it – Many entrepreneurs found financial success because they did not wait to find what they wanted, they created it. When we look at the rise in computer use (Microsoft), converting our phones into walking computers (Apple) or electric cars (Tesla) each of these companies created something that had not previously existed in the form they took it to.
2) The key to success is to focus on goals, not obstacles – No one has ever experienced great success without great obstacles. Edison tried over 10,000 to create a lightbulb and a fire destroyed his factory and years of work. Einstein was through to be autistic and unable to learn. Roger Bannister broke the record by running a 4 minute mile when before him it had not been done. Time and time again greatness requires one to overcome obstacles by keeping your eye on the goal.
3) Belief in oneself and hard work earn success – You must believe that you are great, can do great things and if you work hard success will come. Nothing can be allowed to stand in your way as you pursue life success.
Success is possible. Keep on looking for your way to achieve it.
