Smart Investment Strategies for Conservative Investors in 2018
As we enter 2018, investors are reflecting on the investment decision that made in previous years. Several considerations are in place especially with several unknowns based on the domestic and geopolitical realignments that could have an adverse impact on investment portfolios.
In a season of low-risk and long-term investments, here are some of the smart investment strategies for conservative investors in 2018.
1. U.S. Savings Bonds
The ultra-safe and smart conservative bonds from the U.S. Treasury offers an inflation-adjusted fixed-rate savings bonds. As a government-backed investment, U.S Savings Bond are offered at market rates and guarantee against default and hence are perfect investment strategy for conservative investors.
2. High-Yield Savings Accounts
This alternative savings product provides a safe and slightly higher yield on cash over a mid-term period. Investment in high-yield savings earns the investor a fixed interest rate for returns at a very competitive market price.
3. Commodities
Commodities such as precious metals offer a smart alternative to hedging currency as a protection measure against inflation and other adverse economic uncertainties. Consequently, commodities such as agricultural products provide an excellent alternative for diversification and hence are considered to be smart and conservative investment strategies for 2018.
4. Individual Corporate Bonds
Corporate bonds are issued by companies as debt financing from investors to raise capital to meet the company’s financial needs. Corporate bonds are competitive, depending on the company and its financial position and hence have higher returns compared to treasury bonds.
However, investors should perform due diligence on the respective company’s risk status based on the various tools for financial analysis to ascertain the risk and probability of default. Consequently, it is good investment practice to invest in investment-grade bonds as opposed to “junk” bonds. International stock funds
5. Individual Stocks
Investing in public companies over the long-term offers the investor an opportunity of being a shareholder and getting equity in the enterprise. Buying into a company at the right share price offers the investor a chance to grow with the company. Consequently, individual stocks not only yield returns on the share price but also dividend on their equity.
However, there is still the possibility of the company slowing down because of internal or external forces that affect the market.
6. Fixed unit trusts
Fixed unit trusts are a mutual fund investment scheme that offers fixed return based on units held on a certain investment. The mutual funds are managed by investment trustees who divide the gains from the investments. Investing in fixed-unit trusts is a smart and conservative investment strategy because it guarantees returns annually.
7. Lifecycle or Target-Date Funds
This is equally a mutual fund managed by trustees for smart conservative investors who want to ensure access to their money after a particular period. Consequently, the funds yield fixed returns for the investor. For example, a target-date fund with a three years maturity period could yield an interest of 5-7%, and this is what the investor will get on their investment.
Despite being conservative and smart, all Investment decisions should be made based on an individual portfolio’s risk profile.
Full Time Ministry Paid Employment – Rewarding Ministry Work With a Paid Salary For Missions Minded
Traveling and ministering throughout the world for over 15 years has taught me a lot about money management. I’ve given of myself physically, emotionally, and greatly financially to fulfill my God given ministry. At the end of the day my wife has questioned God’s ability to provide and compensate me His servant.
Such disillusionment sadly is commonplace for many ministers and their families. The way out of this depth of despair and mental anguish is to do what the apostle Paul did – be a tentmaker (Acts 18:3). In modern day vernacular that means work while ministering. One of the keys to sustaining ministerial success is to creatively find a way to finance your ministry.
I have done numerous things from working at restaurants, nursing homes for the elderly, serving incoming patients at the Emergency Room during the graveyard shift, and teaching English abroad. My experience has been that teaching English overseas has given me the most ability to speak, impart, and impact the people to whom I am called.
Since missions and ministry is a people business, ongoing daily interaction is vital to build relations and influence your target group. That being said, teaching English is a wonderful way to love, lift, and leave people with the eternal message of God’s love.
I was amazed when I stumbled upon Christian schools wanting to hire English teachers and willing to pay them well. Serving as an educator provides a huge open door to impact the hearts and minds of today’s youth and tomorrow’s leaders.
Spread your wings and trust Jesus as you “launch out into the deep” (Luke 5:4) to go into all the world and bring the good news to a hurting humanity. Jesus ordained every believer to be a disciple and bear much eternal fruit (John 15:16). As you seek first the kingdom of God, you will be financially taken care of and blessed abundantly (see Matthew 6:33; John 10:10).
Fear not. Just embrace the heart of God (John 3:16) for the peoples of the world and be willing to give of yourself. As you do expect continual miraculous personal breakthroughs and countless blessings to flow and come unto you!
Be a full-time minister and compensated with a wonderful salary and free apartment, while performing rewarding ministry work overseas.
How A Leader Should Determine A BUDGET?
One of the most essential components, and aspects, of, providing the most meaningful, effective leadership, is, for a leader, to recognize, unless/ until, the group’s BUDGET, is designed, based on existing obstacles and needs, as well as future ones, in a responsible, responsive, relevant, and sustainable manner, no plan (no matter, how – well – intentioned), offers, the most viable solution, or finest path – forward! Therefore, it is, incumbent – upon, any real leader, to consider the group’s finances, revenues, and expenditures, thoroughly, and effectively, and the best, and, only, reliable approach, is to create, a zero – based budget, which thoroughly, considers, every line – item, and asks, if there is a better way, where the organization, might get, more – bang – for – the – buck! With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, using the mnemonic approach, what this means and represents, and why it matters.
1. Benefits; bring it; beliefs; better/ best: To make a group better, and stronger, a leader must focus – on, the benefits of a leader’s ideas, and plans, etc, and, whether, they are viable, and that individual, is able to transform his beliefs, to viable solutions! A real leader must make his group, better, and to offer one’s best, means, ensuring, his group, is financially, prepared, for the journey!
2. Usual/ unusual; useful; urgent; unifying: True leadership means, preparing, both, for the usual, as well as unusual possibilities! However, since everything costs something, and there are a variety of degrees of urgency, etc, the best – path, must be, a relevant, sustainable, truly, unifying one!
3. Delve deeply; discover; deliver: How can one, delve deeply, and discover, the best actions, to take, unless/ until, he fully recognizes, financial implications, options, alternatives, and the best – way, to take advantage of a well – considered, budget? Evaluate how someone performs, not, merely, based on one’s promises, and rhetoric, but, rather, whether, he delivers (over – delivers), on what he states, he will do, and achieve!
4. Generate goodwill; growth; greater good: True leaders must, consistently, generate goodwill, because, of his methods, to generate growth, and seek the greater good, and a meaningful, unifying, meeting – of – the – minds, which make common sense, and serve the greater good!
5. Empathy; efforts; emphasis; excellence; enrich: Leading must be about serving and representing one’s stakeholders, and placing his emphasis, and efforts, focused on enriching them, and group, while, demanding his utmost degree of personal excellence, and, never settling, for, good – enough!
6. Timely; time – tested; trends; together: Bringing constituents, together, for the greater good, must be affordable, well – considered, and align, well – considered, timely actions, with being fully – prepared, to take advantage of time – tested expertise, and lessons, and current trends!
Only, when leaders, take the BUDGET process, and budgeting, seriously, and use, it, wisely, and as a key – part, of one’s strategic plan, will the group, benefit! Are you, up to the tasks and responsibilities, of effectively, leading?
Business Financing Cash Flow On Auto Pilot?
Business cash flow financing for many firms in the SME sector involves the necessity to turn receivables into liquidity for the company, in effect we’re talking about ‘ invoice cash ‘, that is the sort of financing that clients here at 7 Park Avenue Financial are looking for – i.e. cash flow lending That term is synonymous with cash flow challenges that hit many firms all the time. How then does the use of an AR finance company assist in meeting that challenge?
Sooner, rather than later is the need for business owners who want cash flow to support their company requirements. In many cases certain industries demand a lot more cash for companies that participate in the sector. That might mean more focus on capital assets or even research into new products and services.
What happens though when you can’t get the credit financing you need from traditional banks / business-oriented credit unions, etc? That’s where an AR Finance company comes in.
Your ability to quickly and efficiently set up a receivable discounting facility allows you to immediately remove the problem of waiting 30, 60 or even 90 days for receipt of client funds for your goods and services.
To receive full funding for your receivables from a Canadian charted bank there is of course an extensive loan and business application, with a lot of emphasis spent on historical cash flow analysis, balance sheet analysis, income statement and operating ratios, etc! Invoice cash services eliminate 90-95% of that type of waiting and negotiation.
So why then does ‘ factoring ‘, the more technical name for invoice cash work and in fact showing more popularity every day when it comes to ‘ cash lending ‘ solutions. The answer is simple, an immediate flow of funds based on your sales revenues. That becomes most of the solution to what the pros call your ‘ working capital cycle ‘. That cycle, simply speaking, is the amount of time it takes a dollar to journey through your company and makes it back onto the balance sheet as cash.
When you finance through an invoice cashing – also called invoice discounting facility, you are not borrowing funds on a long term basis. Your balance sheet does not accumulate debt; you are simply liquidating current assets in a more efficient manner.
Is there one type of facility in the area of ‘ invoice cash ‘ that works better than others? We’re glad you asked! We constantly recommend Confidential Receivable Financing, it’s the ‘non-notification’ part of this solution, allowing you to bill and collect your own accounts, bank your own funds, and choose how much financing you need on an ongoing basis. It’s classic ‘ pay for what you use ‘ financing when you’re working with the right partner.
What Is A Cash Flow Loan? What Are My Firm’s Options Financing Cash Flow?
A/R Finance is not always the ‘ only ‘ way to fund cash flow needs. Other strategies might include:
Working capital short term loans
Sale-leaseback strategies
Inventory finance
Tax credit finance ( sr&ed refunds are financeable)
Mezzanine Financing – (Unsecured cash flow loans)
Longer term solutions of course involve scenarios such as new equity.
Long term financing activities of course might involve scenarios such as new equity by owners.
So let’s recap: Your business requires additional cash flow. You either have facilities in place and they aren’t working, or you are self-financing and need cash flow to pay suppliers, employees, etc. Seek out and speak to a trusted, credible and experienced Canadian business financing expert who can deliver on invoice cash for your firms need.
